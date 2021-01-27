IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / ‘Next-gen’ vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging Covid variants: Scientists
A recent study by researchers, including those from The Rockefeller University in the US, suggests that mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 may need to be updated periodically to avoid potential loss of clinical efficacy against the newly arising variants. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
A recent study by researchers, including those from The Rockefeller University in the US, suggests that mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 may need to be updated periodically to avoid potential loss of clinical efficacy against the newly arising variants. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
science

‘Next-gen’ vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging Covid variants: Scientists

Responding to concerns on the effectiveness of current vaccines in the face of emerging variants, immunologist Satyajit Rath said vaccine-resistant virus variants are either not present or not spreading in sufficient scales and rates to be an immediate problem.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:57 PM IST

The spread of Covid-19 variants is not an immediate problem but it’s time already for next-gen preventives to tackle them, say scientists as countries fine-tune their vaccine dissemination programmes and the race to put more vaccines in the market gathers pace.

Work on vaccines will have to continue on parallel tracks – one to tackle the SARS-CoV-2 virus with first generation vaccines and the other to prepare for possible mutations and new variants – say experts as they map the future course of the infection.

Responding to concerns on the effectiveness of current vaccines in the face of emerging variants, immunologist Satyajit Rath said vaccine-resistant virus variants are either not present or not spreading in sufficient scales and rates to be an immediate problem. 

And though the present vaccination campaign will indeed contribute to slowing the pandemic, next-generation vaccines to deal with the “most vaccine-resistant of the emerging variant viruses will need to be developed from now even as we begin to vaccinate communities with the first-generation vaccines”, the scientist from New Delhi’s National Institute of Immunology told PTI. 

An editorial in the journal Virulence earlier this week noted that a threat to vaccine effectiveness comes from emerging strains, both existing -- such as the ones reported from the UK, South Africa and Brazil -- as well as those yet to come. 

The variants found so far have undergone changes or mutations that mean they can infect human cells more easily than the original version of the novel coronavirus that started the pandemic. 

A recent study by researchers, including those from The Rockefeller University in the US, suggests that mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 may need to be updated periodically to avoid potential loss of clinical efficacy against the newly arising variants. 

The study, posted on the preprint repository BioRxiv, is yet to be peer-reviewed or published in a journal. 

An mRNA vaccine uses a synthetic RNA (genetic material) encoded with instructions to make specific proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus so the body can generate an immune response without getting the disease.

In some good news, studies have suggested the mRNA vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer appear to work against some of the variants they were tested for.  

A small study involving scientists from Moderna found the US pharmaceutical company’s COVID-19 vaccine appears to work against new, more infectious variants of the pandemic virus found in the UK and South Africa. 

The yet to be peer-reviewed study suggests that antibodies triggered by the vaccine can recognise and fight the new variants. 

Another research released last week suggests the Pfizer vaccine provides protection against the UK variant. 

According to experts, the current Covid-19 vaccines are directed at the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and expect to trigger the formation of antibodies that prevent the spike protein of the virus from sticking to human cells during infection. 

The effectiveness of these vaccines is likely to be affected most by changes in the cell-binding part of the viral spike protein. 

According to immunologist Vineeta Bal, with time the effectiveness of current vaccines will decrease as the coronavirus will mutate even in the future. 

“A single new mutation in the currently prevalent virus is unlikely to be sufficient,” Bal, from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune, told PTI. 

The virus, for its persistence, needs to maintain the ability of the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein to bind to the ACE2 receptor intact. 

The angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2 receptor, is the protein that provides the entry point for the coronavirus to hook into and infect a wide range of human cells. 

 RBD is a key part of a virus located on its ‘spike’ domain that allows it to dock to body receptors to gain entry into cells and lead to infection. 

Bal noted that in the long run, vaccines may provide lesser protection due to evolution of the virus. 

“That is expected and is also a concern. More than vaccines, monoclonal antibody therapy is likely to be adversely affected,” said Bal. 

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. 

“Monoclonal antibodies bind to a very small portion of the RBD and a mutation in that small portion can inhibit binding and hence utility of that monoclonal antibody as therapy. 

“But vaccines are likely to trigger many antibodies which together will cover a larger portion of the RBD surface as compared to a monoclonal antibody,” she explained. 

There are currently two variants for which there are insightful data sets. One is the British variant, B.1.1.7, and the other is the South African variant, B.1.351. 

 Florian Krammer, a professor at the Department of Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said the British variant may not have a significant impact on vaccine-generated immunity. 

“It does not look like B.1.1.7 will have a significant impact on vaccine-induced immunity. There might be some monoclonal antibodies that may not bind/neutralise anymore, but post-vaccination serum seems to do just fine,” he wrote in a tweet. 

“However, it is important that high antibody titers are induced and not all vaccine candidates do that. The lower the initial titers, the higher the impact of these variants might be and I do find that worrisome,” the scientist noted. 

An antibody titer is the level of antibodies in the blood as determined by a test. 

Commenting on the time it could take to modify vaccines to suit future variants, Rath said it could be much easier and quicker to come up with next-generation vaccine variants, since it took the global community less than a year to come up with multiple vaccines to a new virus. 

Bal said this may be relatively easier for some vaccines such as the ones based on the viral mRNA than others. 

“The mRNA vaccines are possibly easiest to modify, but other vaccines such as adenovirus-based or protein subunit vaccines can also be modified. A regulatory process for the fresh approval of these vaccines will have to be evolved,” she added. 

Although the new variants are cause for concern, Rath said “the real practical question is, how much 'extra' protective capacity do vaccines generate, and does that 'extra' amount compensate reasonably for the 'drop' in efficiency? It is this evidence that we should be looking for.”  

“A major question that will arise and is not yet being asked is; how well will such a 'variant' vaccine work in an individual who has already been immunised with one of the 'original' vaccines? The pandemic is not done with us quite yet,” he added.

Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is effective against the UK variant of COVID-19, according to a study on 26 participants, shared by the company on Wednesday.

India has clocked more than 100 cases of the UK variant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 variant
app
Close
e-paper
In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins works outside the International Space Station’s European lab on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Hopkins and Victor Glover went spacewalking Wednesday to install a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station’s European lab and connect cables for an experiment platform awaiting activation for almost a year. (NASA via AP)(AP)
In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins works outside the International Space Station’s European lab on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Hopkins and Victor Glover went spacewalking Wednesday to install a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station’s European lab and connect cables for an experiment platform awaiting activation for almost a year. (NASA via AP)(AP)
science

Spacewalking astronauts venture out to improve European lab

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:05 PM IST
SpaceX delivered the platform named Bartolomeo to the space station last spring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A recent study by researchers, including those from The Rockefeller University in the US, suggests that mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 may need to be updated periodically to avoid potential loss of clinical efficacy against the newly arising variants. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
A recent study by researchers, including those from The Rockefeller University in the US, suggests that mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 may need to be updated periodically to avoid potential loss of clinical efficacy against the newly arising variants. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
science

‘Next-gen’ vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging Covid variants: Scientists 

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Responding to concerns on the effectiveness of current vaccines in the face of emerging variants, immunologist Satyajit Rath said vaccine-resistant virus variants are either not present or not spreading in sufficient scales and rates to be an immediate problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Mya-Rose Craig, 18, sits on an ice floe in the middle of Arctic Ocean demanding action on climate crisis. (REUTERS File)
Activist Mya-Rose Craig, 18, sits on an ice floe in the middle of Arctic Ocean demanding action on climate crisis. (REUTERS File)
science

Earth’s ice loss now in worst-case zone

Agencies, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:45 AM IST
  • Altogether, an estimated 28 trillion metric tons of ice have melted away from the world’s sea ice, ice sheets and glaciers since the mid-1990s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
environment

Study says nuclear war might trigger big El Nino and decreased seafood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This might lead to slashing algae populations by forty per cent along with lowering the fish count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
relationships

Study suggests women influenced coevolution of dogs, humans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:11 PM IST
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
science

Scientists find mechanism behind irritable bowel syndrome

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Moscow, Russia.
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Moscow, Russia.
science

Human brain may get beaten by AI in chess, but not in memory: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:20 PM IST
In the last decades, Artificial Intelligence has shown to be very good at achieving exceptional goals in several fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain which potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.(ANI)
A new study has found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain which potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.(ANI)
science

Neurodegenerative diseases can be prevented by deep sleep

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:44 PM IST
A new study has found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain which potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Gene editing techniques helpful in retinal degeneration treatment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 AM IST
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
science

Dramatic changes to radiotherapy treatments in England due to Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The new research, led by the University of Leeds, with Public Health England and the Royal College of Radiologists, reveals that there was a decrease in radiotherapy treatment courses of 19.9% in April, 6.2% in May, and 11.6% in June 2020, compared with the same months the previous year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
health

Indian-origin expert leads UK study on cancer survival chances

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:06 PM IST
﻿An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.(Unsplash)
Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.(Unsplash)
science

German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Reuters, Germany
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:19 PM IST
German researchers have enabled mice paralyzed after spinal cord injuries to walk again, re-establishing a neural link hitherto considered irreparable in mammals by using a designer protein injected into the brain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
science

In her element: Talking to theoretical physicist Rohini M Godbole

By Snehal Fernandes
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Godbole, who recently received the Order of Merit from France, has dedicated her life to the pure sciences, and to bringing more women into the field. Why is that so crucial? Because what you study is partly defined by who you are, she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample(REUTERS)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample(REUTERS)
science

Study sheds light on role played by immune system's T-cells against coronavirus

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST
In particular, they said "memory" CD8 T cells are important for protecting the body from reinfection against many viruses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.(ANI)
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.(ANI)
science

Direct current stimulation over brain's Wernicke area can help learning words

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP