IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Researchers uncover subspecies of chimpanzees despite isolation events
Due to these obstacles, some studies have shown clear separations between chimpanzee subspecies while others suggest a genetic gradient across the species as in humans.(Pixabay)
Due to these obstacles, some studies have shown clear separations between chimpanzee subspecies while others suggest a genetic gradient across the species as in humans.(Pixabay)
science

Researchers uncover subspecies of chimpanzees despite isolation events

A new large-scale study led by researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology uncovered recent genetic connectivity between chimpanzee subspecies despite past isolation events.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Berlin [germany]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:22 AM IST

A new large-scale study led by researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology uncovered recent genetic connectivity between chimpanzee subspecies despite past isolation events.

Chimpanzees are divided into four subspecies separated by geographic barriers like rivers. Previous studies attempting to understand chimpanzee population histories have been limited either by a poor geographic distribution of samples, samples of uncertain origin or different types of genetic markers.

Due to these obstacles, some studies have shown clear separations between chimpanzee subspecies while others suggest a genetic gradient across the species as in humans.

Researchers from the Pan African Programme: The Cultured Chimpanzee (PanAf) at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology (MPI-EVA) and a team of international researchers, collected over 5000 fecal samples from 55 sites in 18 countries across the chimpanzee range over 8 years.

This is by far the most complete sampling of the species to date, with a known location of origin for every sample, thus addressing the sampling limitations of previous studies. "Collecting these samples was often a daunting task for our amazing field teams.

The chimpanzees were almost all unhabituated to human presence, so it took a lot of patience, skill and luck to find chimpanzee dung at each of the sites," explains Mimi Arandjelovic, co-director of the PanAf and senior author of the study.

Jack Lester, first author of the study, explains: "We used rapidly-evolving genetic markers that reflect the recent population history of species and, in combination with the dense sampling from across their range, we show that chimpanzee subspecies have been connected, or, more likely, reconnected, for extended periods during the most recent maximal expansion of African forests."

So although chimpanzees were separated into different subspecies in their distant past, prior to the rise of recent anthropogenic disturbances, the proposed subspecies-specific geographic barriers were permeable to chimpanzee dispersal.

Paolo Gratton, co-author of the study and researcher at the Universita di Roma "Tor Vergata" adds: "It is widely thought that chimpanzees persisted in forest refugia during glacial periods, which has likely been responsible for isolating groups of populations which we now recognize as subspecies.

Our results from fast-evolving microsatellite DNA markers however indicate that genetic connectivity in the most recent millennia mainly mirrors geographic distance and local factors, masking the older subspecies subdivisions."

Furthermore, "these results suggest that the great behavioural diversity observed in chimpanzees are therefore not due to local genetic adaptation but that they rely on behavioural flexibility, much like humans, to respond to changes in their environment," notes Hjalmar Kuehl, co-director of the PanAf and researcher at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv).

The team also observed signals of reductions in diversity at some sites that appeared to be associated with recent anthropogenic pressures. In fact, at some locations PanAf teams visited no, or few, chimpanzees were detected despite recordings of their presence within the last decades.

"Although not unforeseen, we were disheartened to already find the influence of human impacts at some field sites where genetic diversity was markedly lower than what we expected," says Jack Lester.

These results highlight the importance of genetic connectivity for chimpanzees in their recent history. "Every effort should be made to re-establish and maintain dispersal corridors across their range, with perhaps special attention to trans-national protected areas," notes Christophe Boesch, co-director of the PanAf and director of the Wild Chimpanzee Foundation.

Chimpanzees are known to be adaptable to human disturbance and can survive in human-modified landscapes, however, habitat loss, zoonotic diseases, bushmeat and pet trades are all threats to chimpanzee survival. These results warn of future critical impacts on their genetic health and viability if habitat fragmentation and isolation continue unabated.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chimpanzee
Close
For single and double-layered masks, the droplets have the potential to become aerosols, which can remain suspended in the air for a long time.(Pexels)
For single and double-layered masks, the droplets have the potential to become aerosols, which can remain suspended in the air for a long time.(Pexels)
science

Study reveals multilayer masks most effective at preventing aerosol generation

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:50 AM IST
They found that single-layered masks could only block 30 per cent of the initial droplet volume from escaping. Double-layered masks were better (about 91 per cent was blocked).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to these obstacles, some studies have shown clear separations between chimpanzee subspecies while others suggest a genetic gradient across the species as in humans.(Pixabay)
Due to these obstacles, some studies have shown clear separations between chimpanzee subspecies while others suggest a genetic gradient across the species as in humans.(Pixabay)
science

Researchers uncover subspecies of chimpanzees despite isolation events

ANI, Berlin [germany]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:22 AM IST
A new large-scale study led by researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology uncovered recent genetic connectivity between chimpanzee subspecies despite past isolation events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite tremendous efforts over the past decades, the progress in developing non-hormonal male contraceptives has been very limited.(Unsplash)
Despite tremendous efforts over the past decades, the progress in developing non-hormonal male contraceptives has been very limited.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists discover new compound for male contraceptive pill

ANI, California [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:05 AM IST
A new research by the scientists at The Lundquist Institute spells out an innovative strategy that has led to the discovery of a natural compound as a safe, effective and reversible male contraceptive agent in pre-clinical animal models.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said the policy adds a new chapter in the enhancement of R&amp;D in the state(Twitter/@drashwathcn)
Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said the policy adds a new chapter in the enhancement of R&D in the state(Twitter/@drashwathcn)
bengaluru news

Karnataka launches engineering research and development policy

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Numbers Game: Bengaluru tops the chart in the number of multinational companies in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking on the occasion of National Science Day, Vardhan said it is the problems of the people that should be guiding the intellectual acumen while pursuing research.(Wikimedia Commons )
Speaking on the occasion of National Science Day, Vardhan said it is the problems of the people that should be guiding the intellectual acumen while pursuing research.(Wikimedia Commons )
science

Science should be solution-based, people-centric: Vardhan

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Fundamental and translational science is important but it has to be solution-based and people-centric, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Muscle is the largest organ that accounts for 40% of body mass and plays an essential role in maintaining our lives. Muscle tissue is notable for its unique ability for spontaneous regeneration.(Unsplash)
Muscle is the largest organ that accounts for 40% of body mass and plays an essential role in maintaining our lives. Muscle tissue is notable for its unique ability for spontaneous regeneration.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists discover bioengineered hybrid muscle fiber for regenerative medicine

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Researchers claimed that regeneration of muscle tissue can be achieved by joining direct cell reprogramming with natural-synthetic hybrid scaffold as structural support for the medication.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
science

PM Modi’s image, Gita sent to space aboard PSLV

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The PM’s picture was engraved on the top panel of the spacecraft Satish Dhawan Sat (SD-SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). “This is to show solidarity and gratitude for his (PM’s) Aatmanirbhar initiative and space privatisation,” SKI had said earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman the Nobel laureate physicist.(Photo courtesy: Google)
Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman the Nobel laureate physicist.(Photo courtesy: Google)
science

On National Science Day, here’s all about Raman Effect or Raman Scattering

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The discovery was significant in the field of physics as it gave proof of the quantum nature of light. It revolutionised multiple different domains of science and still forms the basis of varied applications in these fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Isro's PSLV-C51, carrying Brazile's Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Isro's PSLV-C51, carrying Brazile's Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
science

'Historic moment': Isro launches 19 satellites with Bhagavad Gita, PM’s photo

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The Isro mission was built around sending Brazil's 637-kg Amazonia-1 satellite into space, which is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe had an up-close view of Venus when it flew by the planet in July 2020. Some of the features seen by scientists are labeled in this annotated image. The dark spot appearing on the lower portion of Venus is an artifact from the WISPR instrument.(NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory/Guillermo Stenborg and Brendan Gallagher)
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe had an up-close view of Venus when it flew by the planet in July 2020. Some of the features seen by scientists are labeled in this annotated image. The dark spot appearing on the lower portion of Venus is an artifact from the WISPR instrument.(NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory/Guillermo Stenborg and Brendan Gallagher)
science

Nasa's solar probe sends stunning image of Venus and its terrain

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The picture shared by Nasa of the onboard Wide-field Imager inside the Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) was originally clicked in July 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSLV-C51 undergoing a launch rehearsal on Wednesday. (ISRO/Twitter)
PSLV-C51 undergoing a launch rehearsal on Wednesday. (ISRO/Twitter)
science

ISRO to launch Brazilian satellite on Sunday; first in 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • The 637-kg Amazonia-1 will provide remote sensing data to scientists who will need the data from the satellite to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019, Mary Jackson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal(www.nasa.gov)
In 2019, Mary Jackson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal(www.nasa.gov)
science

NASA renames Washington headquarters to honour 'hidden figures' scientist

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Mary Jackson worked at NASA for 34 years, starting as a research mathematician, and eventually became the agency's first Black female engineer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
health

New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
A new study published in Biophysical Society, introduces new molecular models to show what parts of SARS-CoV-2 are critical for that interaction, revealing new potential drug targets for the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, the US government said it will buy 1.25 million additional doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Covid-19 antibody cocktail.(AP)
In January, the US government said it will buy 1.25 million additional doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Covid-19 antibody cocktail.(AP)
science

Regeneron to stop giving placebo in Covid-19 drug trial after 'clear efficacy'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The Regeneron treatment is part of a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panorama is composed of 142 individual images stitched together on Earth, NASA said.(NASA/AFP)
The panorama is composed of 142 individual images stitched together on Earth, NASA said.(NASA/AFP)
science

NASA releases panorama taken by Mars rover

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:02 AM IST
The panorama shows the rim of the Jezero Crater where the rover touched down last week and the cliff face of an ancient river delta in the distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP