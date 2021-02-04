Scientists decode how coronavirus mutates, escapes antibodies
Scientists have identified a pattern of mutations in the novel coronavirus which enable it to evade the immune system's antibodies, findings that shed light on how the virus may possibly escape existing vaccines and therapeutics.
According to the researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh in the US, the coronavirus undergoes selective deletions in parts of its genetic sequence that encode for the shape of its spike protein.
The spike protein is the part of the coronavirus which enables it to infect host cells, and is also the segment of the virus against which the body produces neutralising antibodies.
The study, published in the journal Science, assessed nearly 1,50,000 gene sequences of the spike protein collected from many parts of the world, and found that in variants possessing the deletion mutations, formerly neutralising antibodies cannot grab hold of the virus.
Based on the analysis, the scientists identified a form of virus "escape" that resulted from a common, strong selective pressure for the coronavirus to undergo such a change.
They found at least nine instances where such variants arose in patients whose Covid-19 infections were persistent.
According to the study, the scientists first came across these neutralisation-resistant mutations in a sample from an immunocompromised patient, who was infected with coronavirus for 74 days before ultimately dying from Covid-19.
The researchers believe this long time of "cat and mouse" play between the immune system and the coronavirus in such patients gives "ample opportunity" to initiate a "co-evolutionary dance".
They said this competition results in "worrisome mutations" in the viral genome that are resulting in variants of the coronavirus such as the ones first reported in the UK and South Africa.
"Evolution was repeating itself. By looking at this pattern, we could forecast. If it happened a few times, it was likely to happen again," said Kevin McCarthy, a co-author of the study from the University of Pittsburgh.
While it is yet to be determined how far these mutations erode protection, McCarthy said "At some point, we're going to have to start reformulating vaccines, or at least entertain that idea."
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX to launch first all-civilian mission with tech CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study explores which microfossils sign 'early life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some bacteria grow resilient to antibiotics by changing shapes: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With great detail, scientists map heart recovery rate after heart attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists: Strategy to protect developing brain from prenatal stress in mice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: How blood stem cells maintain their lifelong potential for self-renewal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spacewalking astronauts venture out to improve European lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Next-gen’ vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging Covid variants: Scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earth’s ice loss now in worst-case zone
- Altogether, an estimated 28 trillion metric tons of ice have melted away from the world’s sea ice, ice sheets and glaciers since the mid-1990s.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study says nuclear war might trigger big El Nino and decreased seafood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests women influenced coevolution of dogs, humans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists find mechanism behind irritable bowel syndrome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human brain may get beaten by AI in chess, but not in memory: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox