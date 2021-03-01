IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Scientists discover bioengineered hybrid muscle fiber for regenerative medicine
Muscle is the largest organ that accounts for 40% of body mass and plays an essential role in maintaining our lives. Muscle tissue is notable for its unique ability for spontaneous regeneration.(Unsplash)
Muscle is the largest organ that accounts for 40% of body mass and plays an essential role in maintaining our lives. Muscle tissue is notable for its unique ability for spontaneous regeneration.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists discover bioengineered hybrid muscle fiber for regenerative medicine

Researchers claimed that regeneration of muscle tissue can be achieved by joining direct cell reprogramming with natural-synthetic hybrid scaffold as structural support for the medication.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:25 PM IST

Researchers through their study published in the journal, 'Advanced Materials' claimed that regeneration of muscle tissue can be achieved by joining direct cell reprogramming with natural-synthetic hybrid scaffold as structural support for the medication.

Muscle is the largest organ that accounts for 40% of body mass and plays an essential role in maintaining our lives. Muscle tissue is notable for its unique ability for spontaneous regeneration.

However, in serious injuries such as those sustained in car accidents or tumour resection which results in a volumetric muscle loss (VML), the muscle's ability to recover is greatly diminished.

Currently, VML treatments comprise surgical interventions with autologous muscle flaps or grafts accompanied by physical therapy. Surgical procedures often lead to a reduced muscular function, and in some cases result in a complete graft failure. Thus, there is a demand for additional therapeutic options to improve muscle loss recovery.

A promising strategy to improve the functional capacity of the damaged muscle is to induce de novo regeneration of skeletal muscle via the integration of transplanted cells.

Diverse types of cells, including satellite cells (muscle stem cells), myoblasts, and mesenchymal stem cells, have been used to treat muscle loss. However, invasive muscle biopsies, poor cell availability, and limited long-term maintenance impede clinical translation, where millions to billions of mature cells may be needed to provide therapeutic benefits.

Another important issue is controlling the three-dimensional microenvironment at the injury site to ensure that the transplanted cells properly differentiate into muscle tissues with desirable structures.

A variety of natural and synthetic biomaterials have been used to enhance the survival and maturation of transplanted cells while recruiting host cells for muscle regeneration. However, there are unsolved, long-lasting dilemmas in tissue scaffold development.

Natural scaffolds exhibit high cell recognition and cell binding affinity, but often fail to provide mechanical robustness in large lesions or load-bearing tissues that require long-term mechanical support. In contrast, synthetic scaffolds provide a precisely engineered alternative with tunable mechanical and physical properties, as well as tailored structures and biochemical compositions, but are often hampered by lack of cell recruitment and poor integration with host tissue.

To overcome these challenges, a research team at the Center for Nanomedicine within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) in Seoul, South Korea, Yonsei University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) devised a novel protocol for artificial muscle regeneration. The team achieved effective treatment of VML in a mouse model by employing direct cell reprogramming technology in combination with a natural-synthetic hybrid scaffold.

Direct cell reprogramming, also called direct conversion, is an efficient strategy that provides effective cell therapy because it allows the rapid generation of patient-specific target cells using autologous cells from the tissue biopsy.

Fibroblasts are the cells that are commonly found within the connective tissues, and they are extensively involved in wound healing. As the fibroblasts are not terminally differentiated cells, it is possible to turn them into induced myogenic progenitor cells (iMPCs) using several different transcription factors. Herein, this strategy was applied to provide iMPC for muscle tissue engineering.

In order to provide structural support for the proliferating muscle cells, polycaprolactone (PCL), was chosen as a material for the fabrication of a porous scaffold due to its high biocompatibility.

While salt-leaching is a widely used method to create porous materials, it is mostly limited to producing closed porous structures. To overcome this limitation, the researchers augmented the conventional salt leaching method with thermal drawing to produce customized PCL fiber scaffolds.

This technique facilitated high-throughput fabrication of porous fibers with controlled stiffness, porosity, and dimensions that enable precise tailoring of the scaffolds to the injury sites.

However, the synthetic PCL fiber scaffolds alone do not provide optimal biochemical and local mechanical cues that mimic muscle-specific microenvironment. Hence the construction of a hybrid scaffold was completed through the incorporation of decellularized muscle extracellular matrix (MEM) hydrogel into the PCL structure.

Currently, MEM is one of the most widely used natural biomaterials for the treatment of VML in clinical practice. Thus, the researchers believe that hybrid scaffolds engineered with MEM have a huge potential in clinical applications.

The resultant bioengineered muscle fiber constructs showed mechanical stiffness similar to that of muscle tissues and exhibited enhanced muscle differentiation and elongated muscle alignment in vitro.

Furthermore, implantation of bioengineered muscle constructs in the VML mouse model not only promoted muscle regeneration with increased innervation and angiogenesis but also facilitated the functional recovery of damaged muscles.

The research team notes: "The hybrid muscle construct might have guided the responses of exogenously added reprogrammed muscle cells and infiltrating host cell populations to enhance functional muscle regeneration by orchestrating differentiation, paracrine effect, and constructive tissue remodeling."

Prof. CHO Seung-Woo from the IBS Center for Nanomedicine and Yonsei University College of Life Science and Biotechnology who led this study notes: "Further studies are required to elucidate the mechanisms of muscle regeneration by our hybrid constructs and to empower the clinical translation of cell-instructive delivery platforms."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
treatment through regenerative medicine
Close
Muscle is the largest organ that accounts for 40% of body mass and plays an essential role in maintaining our lives. Muscle tissue is notable for its unique ability for spontaneous regeneration.(Unsplash)
Muscle is the largest organ that accounts for 40% of body mass and plays an essential role in maintaining our lives. Muscle tissue is notable for its unique ability for spontaneous regeneration.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists discover bioengineered hybrid muscle fiber for regenerative medicine

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Researchers claimed that regeneration of muscle tissue can be achieved by joining direct cell reprogramming with natural-synthetic hybrid scaffold as structural support for the medication.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
science

PM Modi’s image, Gita sent to space aboard PSLV

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The PM’s picture was engraved on the top panel of the spacecraft Satish Dhawan Sat (SD-SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). “This is to show solidarity and gratitude for his (PM’s) Aatmanirbhar initiative and space privatisation,” SKI had said earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman the Nobel laureate physicist.(Photo courtesy: Google)
Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman the Nobel laureate physicist.(Photo courtesy: Google)
science

On National Science Day, here’s all about Raman Effect or Raman Scattering

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The discovery was significant in the field of physics as it gave proof of the quantum nature of light. It revolutionised multiple different domains of science and still forms the basis of varied applications in these fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Isro's PSLV-C51, carrying Brazile's Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Isro's PSLV-C51, carrying Brazile's Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
science

'Historic moment': Isro launches 19 satellites with Bhagavad Gita, PM’s photo

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The Isro mission was built around sending Brazil's 637-kg Amazonia-1 satellite into space, which is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe had an up-close view of Venus when it flew by the planet in July 2020. Some of the features seen by scientists are labeled in this annotated image. The dark spot appearing on the lower portion of Venus is an artifact from the WISPR instrument.(NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory/Guillermo Stenborg and Brendan Gallagher)
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe had an up-close view of Venus when it flew by the planet in July 2020. Some of the features seen by scientists are labeled in this annotated image. The dark spot appearing on the lower portion of Venus is an artifact from the WISPR instrument.(NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory/Guillermo Stenborg and Brendan Gallagher)
science

Nasa's solar probe sends stunning image of Venus and its terrain

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The picture shared by Nasa of the onboard Wide-field Imager inside the Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) was originally clicked in July 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSLV-C51 undergoing a launch rehearsal on Wednesday. (ISRO/Twitter)
PSLV-C51 undergoing a launch rehearsal on Wednesday. (ISRO/Twitter)
science

ISRO to launch Brazilian satellite on Sunday; first in 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • The 637-kg Amazonia-1 will provide remote sensing data to scientists who will need the data from the satellite to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019, Mary Jackson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal(www.nasa.gov)
In 2019, Mary Jackson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal(www.nasa.gov)
science

NASA renames Washington headquarters to honour 'hidden figures' scientist

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Mary Jackson worked at NASA for 34 years, starting as a research mathematician, and eventually became the agency's first Black female engineer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
health

New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
A new study published in Biophysical Society, introduces new molecular models to show what parts of SARS-CoV-2 are critical for that interaction, revealing new potential drug targets for the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, the US government said it will buy 1.25 million additional doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Covid-19 antibody cocktail.(AP)
In January, the US government said it will buy 1.25 million additional doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Covid-19 antibody cocktail.(AP)
science

Regeneron to stop giving placebo in Covid-19 drug trial after 'clear efficacy'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The Regeneron treatment is part of a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panorama is composed of 142 individual images stitched together on Earth, NASA said.(NASA/AFP)
The panorama is composed of 142 individual images stitched together on Earth, NASA said.(NASA/AFP)
science

NASA releases panorama taken by Mars rover

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:02 AM IST
The panorama shows the rim of the Jezero Crater where the rover touched down last week and the cliff face of an ancient river delta in the distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
science

Satellite by Indian start-up will not be launched aboard PSLV-C51 mission

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:37 AM IST
For Pixxel, this satellite – called Anand -- was a technology demonstration for a constellation of 30 Earth Observation Satellites that would provide global coverage every 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows a diagram added over the parachute deployed during the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday. (AP Photo)
This illustration provided by NASA shows a diagram added over the parachute deployed during the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday. (AP Photo)
science

'Dare Mighty Things': Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message

AP, Cape Canaveral (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:55 AM IST
“Dare Mighty Things” — a line from President Theodore Roosevelt — is a mantra at JPL and adorns many of the centre's walls. The trick was “trying to come up with a way of encoding it but not making it too obvious," Clark said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officials at IISER .(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
Police officials at IISER .(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
science

Covid-19: Researchers at IISER develop AI-enabled 'crowd and mask' monitoring

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19, the 'Crowd and Mask' monitoring system will help in maintaining a minimum three-feet distance among students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers developed and annotated a reference assembly for white-faced capuchin monkeys (Cebus imitator) to explore the evolution of these traits.(Unsplash)
The researchers developed and annotated a reference assembly for white-faced capuchin monkeys (Cebus imitator) to explore the evolution of these traits.(Unsplash)
science

Genome study of Capuchin monkey uncovers hints on its large brain, long life

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST
A study led in Canada and the UK sequenced the genome of a Capuchin monkey to uncover new hereditary hints about the evolution of the breed's long life expectancy and enormous minds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing.(AP/ Representational photo)
Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing.(AP/ Representational photo)
science

Space station launch honors 'Hidden Figures' mathematician

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule — dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson — should reach the International Space Station on Monday following its launch from Virginia's eastern shore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac