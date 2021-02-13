Seventh phase of excavation begins at Keeladi archaeological site
The seventh phase of excavation at the ancient archaeological site of Keeladi on the banks of the Vaigai River in Sivaganga district began on Saturday. Besides Keeladi, the excavation is also being carried out in nearby villages like Manalur, Kondhagai and Agaram.
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures.
Artefacts obtained from the site revealed that people who lived in the region around 3,000 years ago had advanced knowledge and skills and could have been involved in trading activities.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami inaugurated the seventh phase through video conference from the state secretariat here in the presence of Tamil Culture and Archaeology minister K Pandiarajan, to facilitate the state archaeology department gain more evidence on the ancient Tamil civilisation.
A Tamil Nadu State Archaeology department release said the Central Advisory Board for Archaeology has given it the nod for excavations in Keeladi and nearby areas, Adichanallur, Sivakalai and Korkai in southern coastal Thoothukudi district, Kodumanal in Erode district, Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district and Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district.
In addition, a field study will be done in Krishnagiri, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai and Salem districts to find new Stone Age sites, it said. CABA has accorded permission to take up another field study in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on the Thamirabarani river civilisation, the statement added.
