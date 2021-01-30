IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Some bacteria grow resilient to antibiotics by changing shapes: Study
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Physics'.(ANI)
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Physics'.(ANI)
science

Some bacteria grow resilient to antibiotics by changing shapes: Study

A new study suggested how certain types of bacteria can change their shape in order to adapt to long-term exposure to antibiotics.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:09 PM IST

A new study suggested how certain types of bacteria can change their shape in order to adapt to long-term exposure to antibiotics.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Physics'. Adaptation is a fundamental biological process driving organisms to change their traits and behavior to better fit their environment, whether it is the famed diversity of finches observed by pioneering biologist Charles Darwin or the many varieties of bacteria that humans coexist with.

This new research led by Carnegie Mellon University's Assistant Professor of Physics Shiladitya Banerjee suggests that while antibiotics have long helped people prevent and cure bacterial infections, many species of bacteria have increasingly been able to adapt to resist antibiotic treatments.

Banerjee's research at Carnegie Mellon and in his previous position at the University College London (UCL) has focused on the mechanics and physics behind various cellular processes, and a common theme in his work has been that the shape of a cell can have major effects on its reproduction and survival.

Along with researchers at the University of Chicago, he decided to dig into how exposure to antibiotics affects the growth and morphologies of the bacterium Caulobacter crescentus, a commonly used model organism.

"Using single-cell experiments and theoretical modeling, we demonstrate that cell shape changes act as a feedback strategy to make bacteria more adaptive to surviving antibiotics," Banerjee said of what he and his collaborators found.

When exposed to less than lethal doses of the antibiotic chloramphenicol over multiple generations, the researchers found that the bacteria dramatically changed their shape by becoming wider and more curved.

"These shape changes enable bacteria to overcome the stress of antibiotics and resume fast growth," Banerjee said.

The researchers came to this conclusion by developing a theoretical model to show how these physical changes allow the bacteria to attain a higher curvature and lower surface-to-volume ratio, which would allow fewer antibiotic particles to pass through their cellular surfaces as they grow.

"This insight is of great consequence to human health and will likely stimulate numerous further molecular studies into the role of cell shape on bacterial growth and antibiotic resistance," Banerjee said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
study bacteria antibiotics
app
Close
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Physics'.(ANI)
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Physics'.(ANI)
science

Some bacteria grow resilient to antibiotics by changing shapes: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:09 PM IST
A new study suggested how certain types of bacteria can change their shape in order to adapt to long-term exposure to antibiotics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study published in Communications Biology shows that the heart muscle cells also called cardiomyocytes play an important role in intracellular communication after a heart attack.(Yahoo)
The study published in Communications Biology shows that the heart muscle cells also called cardiomyocytes play an important role in intracellular communication after a heart attack.(Yahoo)
health

With great detail, scientists map heart recovery rate after heart attack

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Emphasising the importance of heart muscle cells intracellular communication, researchers from the Hubrecht Institute mapped the recovery of the heart after a heart attack with great detail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stevens's lab studies the long-lasting impact of stress during pregnancy, which can lead to neuropsychiatric impairment in offspring during early life and in adulthood.(ANI)
Stevens's lab studies the long-lasting impact of stress during pregnancy, which can lead to neuropsychiatric impairment in offspring during early life and in adulthood.(ANI)
science

Scientists: Strategy to protect developing brain from prenatal stress in mice

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:48 PM IST
New research from the University of Iowa and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center demonstrates that offspring can be protected from the effects of prenatal stress by administering a neuroprotective compound during pregnancy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
health

Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
A new study has discovered how specific communication among different brain regions, known as brain connectivity, can be used as a biomarker for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study on mice stem cells suggested that the blood vessel cells of the niche produce a factor that stimulates blood stem cells and thus maintains their self-renewal capacity.(ANI)
The study on mice stem cells suggested that the blood vessel cells of the niche produce a factor that stimulates blood stem cells and thus maintains their self-renewal capacity.(ANI)
science

Study: How blood stem cells maintain their lifelong potential for self-renewal

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:39 PM IST
A team of scientists has discovered that cells in the so-called "stem cell niche" are responsible for the lifelong self-renewal capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins works outside the International Space Station’s European lab on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Hopkins and Victor Glover went spacewalking Wednesday to install a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station’s European lab and connect cables for an experiment platform awaiting activation for almost a year. (NASA via AP)(AP)
In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins works outside the International Space Station’s European lab on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Hopkins and Victor Glover went spacewalking Wednesday to install a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station’s European lab and connect cables for an experiment platform awaiting activation for almost a year. (NASA via AP)(AP)
science

Spacewalking astronauts venture out to improve European lab

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:05 PM IST
SpaceX delivered the platform named Bartolomeo to the space station last spring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A recent study by researchers, including those from The Rockefeller University in the US, suggests that mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 may need to be updated periodically to avoid potential loss of clinical efficacy against the newly arising variants. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
A recent study by researchers, including those from The Rockefeller University in the US, suggests that mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 may need to be updated periodically to avoid potential loss of clinical efficacy against the newly arising variants. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
science

‘Next-gen’ vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging Covid variants: Scientists 

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Responding to concerns on the effectiveness of current vaccines in the face of emerging variants, immunologist Satyajit Rath said vaccine-resistant virus variants are either not present or not spreading in sufficient scales and rates to be an immediate problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Mya-Rose Craig, 18, sits on an ice floe in the middle of Arctic Ocean demanding action on climate crisis. (REUTERS File)
Activist Mya-Rose Craig, 18, sits on an ice floe in the middle of Arctic Ocean demanding action on climate crisis. (REUTERS File)
science

Earth’s ice loss now in worst-case zone

Agencies, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:45 AM IST
  • Altogether, an estimated 28 trillion metric tons of ice have melted away from the world’s sea ice, ice sheets and glaciers since the mid-1990s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
environment

Study says nuclear war might trigger big El Nino and decreased seafood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This might lead to slashing algae populations by forty per cent along with lowering the fish count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
relationships

Study suggests women influenced coevolution of dogs, humans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:11 PM IST
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
science

Scientists find mechanism behind irritable bowel syndrome

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Moscow, Russia.
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Moscow, Russia.
science

Human brain may get beaten by AI in chess, but not in memory: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:20 PM IST
In the last decades, Artificial Intelligence has shown to be very good at achieving exceptional goals in several fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain which potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.(ANI)
A new study has found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain which potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.(ANI)
science

Neurodegenerative diseases can be prevented by deep sleep

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:44 PM IST
A new study has found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain which potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Gene editing techniques helpful in retinal degeneration treatment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 AM IST
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
science

Dramatic changes to radiotherapy treatments in England due to Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The new research, led by the University of Leeds, with Public Health England and the Royal College of Radiologists, reveals that there was a decrease in radiotherapy treatment courses of 19.9% in April, 6.2% in May, and 11.6% in June 2020, compared with the same months the previous year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP