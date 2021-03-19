Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on Earth
Space and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to the International Space Station and descended to the deepest point on Earth - the Mariana Trench.
"It is literally the deepest place on Earth," Garriott, a video game developer, told Reuters on Thursday. "It is almost 11,000 meters of sea water deep - that is deeper than Mount Everest is high above sea level, by a couple thousand meters at least."
Garriott got back from the dive less than a week ago and said it took about four hours to descend 7 miles (11 km) to the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean. The trip, which was in a small vessel designed to withstand the enormous pressure at those depths, was to collect geological, water and sea creature samples for research.
Garriott partnered with the National Association for the Teaching of English and passed time by reading student-submitted cinquains, a type of poem with only 22 syllables.
Garriott is known for his adventure travels, commercial space endeavors and scientific research, a passion he shared with his father, NASA astronaut Owen Garriott, who died in 2019.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Get our daily newsletter
Covid-19 circulated undetected months before first cases in China: Report
Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on Earth
Nasa successfully tests its most powerful rocket for Artemis mission
Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth
Mars' 'missing' water is buried beneath surface, says study
Lightning may have sparked life on Earth, study finds
- Phosphorus is a vital building block of life as we know it, forming basic cell structures and the double helix shape of DNA and RNA.
Scientists unearth meteorite from the birth of the solar system
- With its greenish exterior and brownish interior, Erg Chech 002 might not appear extraordinary at first glance. But it is, in fact, extremely rare.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites, nails landing on droneship
- Falcon 9 two-stage boosters are the first and only orbital-class rockets capable of re-flight.
Drones capture fin whales feeding off Spain
Spacewalkers take extra safety precautions for toxic ammonia
- Nasa did not want any ammonia getting inside the space station and contaminating the cabin atmosphere.
How astronauts aboard the International Space Station spent their weekend
- Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins during a spacewalk on Saturday also replaced an antenna for helmet cameras, rerouted ethernet cables while rearranging the space station plumbing
Study finds 3D structure responsible for gene expression
'Peak twins?': Scientists say IVF means more being born now than ever before
Study shows influence of graphene nanoparticles on neurons
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: Nasa
- The asteroid, 2001 FO32, is estimated to be about 3,000 feet in diameter and was discovered 20 years ago, Nasa said.