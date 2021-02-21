IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Space station launch honors 'Hidden Figures' mathematician
Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing.(AP/ Representational photo)
Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing.(AP/ Representational photo)
science

Space station launch honors 'Hidden Figures' mathematician

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule — dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson — should reach the International Space Station on Monday following its launch from Virginia's eastern shore.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:25 AM IST

A space station supply ship named after the Black NASA mathematician featured in the movie “Hidden Figures” rocketed into orbit Saturday, the 59th anniversary of John Glenn's historic launch.

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule — dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson — should reach the International Space Station on Monday following its launch from Virginia's eastern shore.

Johnson died almost exactly a year ago at age 101.

“Mrs. Johnson was selected for her hand-written calculations that helped launch the first Americans into space, as well as her accomplishments in breaking glass ceiling after glass ceiling as a Black woman,” Frank DeMauro, a Northrop Grumman vice president, said on the eve of liftoff. “A homework assignment for all of you is to go watch that movie after the Cygnus launch.”

Johnson’s numbers contributed to the Feb. 20, 1962, flight in which Glenn became the first American to orbit the world. The film, released in late 2016, depicted the effort put forth by Johnson and other Black women at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, during the early days of space exploration. Langley is 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the launch site at Wallops Island.

Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing. The Antares rocket was visible from the Carolinas to Connecticut, at least where skies were clear.

This will be the space station's second delivery in less than a week. A Russian capsule pulled up Wednesday with apples and oranges, among other things.

“Oh, we love fresh food!!!” tweeted Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. He noted that the space station flew over Virginia just 10 minutes ahead of Saturday's launch.

Noguchi and his six U.S. and Russian crewmates can expect more apples once the Cygnus arrives, along with tomatoes, nuts, smoked salmon, Parmesan and cheddar cheeses, caramels and coconut strips.

The capsule also holds 120,000 tiny roundworms for a muscle experiment, as well as off-the-shelf computer equipment to increase data processing speed at the space station. Also flying: radiation detectors intended for NASA's astronaut moon-landing program, and a new system to convert more of the astronauts' urine into drinking water.

It is Northrop Grumman’s 15th station supply run for NASA. SpaceX is NASA’s other shipper.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
space station
Close
Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing.(AP/ Representational photo)
Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing.(AP/ Representational photo)
science

Space station launch honors 'Hidden Figures' mathematician

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule — dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson — should reach the International Space Station on Monday following its launch from Virginia's eastern shore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration made available by NASA depicts the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars after launching from the Perseverance rover.((NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP))
This illustration made available by NASA depicts the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars after launching from the Perseverance rover.((NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP))
science

Nasa’s Ingenuity reports from Mars: 5 things to know about engineering marvel

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The mission controllers at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California received the first status report from Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.(via REUTERS)
“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.(via REUTERS)
science

What Perseverance is upto? NASA's Mars rover tweets major update

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The rover has also been tweeting under the hashtag CountdowntoMars, and professed its love for rocks
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18, 2021.(NASA via REUTERS)
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18, 2021.(NASA via REUTERS)
science

With Perseverance, US has sent 5 rovers to Mars. When will humans follow?

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Astronauts bound for Mars will have to travel about 140 million miles (225 million kilometers), depending on where the two planets are relative to each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new framework outperforms previous models in predicting and assessing network properties by more accurately estimating a system's fluctuations with greater sensitivity to parameter changes.(Pixabay)
The new framework outperforms previous models in predicting and assessing network properties by more accurately estimating a system's fluctuations with greater sensitivity to parameter changes.(Pixabay)
science

Study finds new method of analysing mass data generated from firing neurons

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Scientists during a recent study have achieved a breakthrough in being able to predict the behaviour of neurons in large networks operating at the mysterious edge of chaos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HiRISE captured Perseverance during descent to Mars( NASA/JPL)
HiRISE captured Perseverance during descent to Mars( NASA/JPL)
science

NASA: Perseverance Mars rover sends back new images

AP, Cape Canaveral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:45 AM IST
The photo was released less than 24 hours after the rover landed near an ancient river delta to search for signs of ancient life and collect rock samples for return to Earth in a decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars.(via REUTERS)
Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars.(via REUTERS)
science

Explained: What are Nasa’s big plans for Perseverance rover on Mars

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The successful landing is only the beginning of the first leg of a relay race as Nasa has big plans chalked out for Perseverance and future Mars mission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rover which is Nasa’s largest ever ‘robotic geologist and astrobiologist’ will conduct several experiments over the next two years to determine whether the Red Planet harboured life.(Illustration/@NASAJPL/Twitter)
The rover which is Nasa’s largest ever ‘robotic geologist and astrobiologist’ will conduct several experiments over the next two years to determine whether the Red Planet harboured life.(Illustration/@NASAJPL/Twitter)
science

Perseverance takes Twitter centrestage with witty replies after Mars landing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • Perseverance’s most touching reply was to California lawmaker and chairman of the US house intelligence committee Adam Schiff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA Mars rover(@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
NASA Mars rover(@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
science

‘My first look at my forever home’: Perseverance sends home its first pictures

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • This is Nasa’s most advanced rover which the US space agency has sent to another world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
science

New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Researchers said on Thursday that new observations of the Cygnus X-1 black hole showed it is 21 times our sun's mass, about 50% more massive than previously believed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first images arrive moments after NASA's Perseverance Mars roverspacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, US.(NASA TV via Reuters)
The first images arrive moments after NASA's Perseverance Mars roverspacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, US.(NASA TV via Reuters)
science

NASA nails historic Mars landing in hunt for ancient life

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Mars landings are among the toughest challenges in space exploration, and Perseverance’s arrival in Jezero Crater was the trickiest NASA has ever attempted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
science

World's oldest DNA sheds light on how mammoths evolved: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Scientists have sequenced the world's oldest DNA recovered from the remains of mammoths that are up to 1.2 million years old, an advance which sheds light on how the extinct giant mammal adapted to cold weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
science

Russian Progress cargo spacecraft successfully reaches ISS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • The spacecraft was carrying a little more than one ton of nitrogen, water and propellant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
science

Nasa rover prepares for first flight on Red planet Mars

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST
More than a century after the first powered flight on Earth, NASA intends to prove it's possible to replicate the feat on another world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
science

Researchers accidentally discover extreme life beneath Antarctica’s ice shelves

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Dr Huw Griffiths, marine biologist and lead author of the study, said that the stationary animals are like sponges and potentially several previously unknown species.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP