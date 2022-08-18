Home / Science / Spacewalk terminated after battery problem in Russian cosmonaut suit

Spacewalk terminated after battery problem in Russian cosmonaut suit

science
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:26 PM IST
  • “You know, the start was so excellent," said Denis Matveev, partner cosmonaut on the spacewalk, as he made his way back inside, with some of the robot arm installation work left undone due to snag.
The cosmonauts managed to install cameras on the European Space Agency's new robot arm before the trouble cropped up.(Video grab/ AP)
The cosmonauts managed to install cameras on the European Space Agency's new robot arm before the trouble cropped up.(Video grab/ AP)
AP | | Edited by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

A Russian spacewalker had to rush back inside the International Space Station on Wednesday when the battery voltage in his spacesuit suddenly dropped.

Russian Mission Control ordered Oleg Artemyev, the station commander, to quickly return to the airlock so he could hook his suit to station power. The hatch remained open as his spacewalking partner, Denis Matveev, tidied up outside.

NASA said neither man was ever in any danger. Matveev, in fact, remained outside for another hour or so, before he, too, was ordered to wrap it up. Matveev's suit was fine, but Russian Mission Control cut the spacewalk short since flight rules insist on the buddy system.

The cosmonauts managed to install cameras on the European Space Agency's new robot arm before the trouble cropped up, barely two hours into a planned 6 1/2-hour spacewalk.

“You know, the start was so excellent," Matveev said as he made his way back inside, with some of the robot arm installation work left undone.

The 36-foot (11-meter) robot arm arrived at the space station last summer aboard a Russian lab.

NASA spacewalks, meanwhile, have been on hold for months.

In March, water seeped into a German spacewalker's helmet. It was not nearly as much leakage as occurred in 2013 when an Italian astronaut almost drowned, but still posed a safety concern. In the earlier case, the water originated from the cooling system in the suit's undergarments.

The spacesuit that malfunctioned in March will be returned to Earth as early as this week in a SpaceX capsule, for further investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa international space station
nasa international space station
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out