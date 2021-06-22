Strawberry moon on June 24: Know all about the celestial event

June has been a busy month for stargazers who got to witness an annular solar eclipse and plamnetary conjunctions. Now, another treat awaits the enthusiatss in the form of Strawberry Moon.

The first full Moon of summer 2021 - the Strawberry Moon - will appear in the night sky on June 24 and it will be its biggest and brightest.

The Strawberry Moon marks the last full moon of the spring season and the first of the summer season. The summer season in the northern hemisphere began on Monday when places north of the equator experience the longest day of the year.

Significance of the name

June’s full moon gets its name from all the strawberries that are ready to be harvested during this season. Other names it takes are the Blooming Moon, Birth Moon, Honey Moon, and Mead Moon. In the Northern Hemisphere, it is referred to as the Hot Moon as it coincides with the beginning of the summer season north of the equator.

When will the Strawberry Moon appear?

The Strawberry Moon will appear for more than a day in the night sky, unlike the normal moon when the full phase lasts for a day.

How to see the Strawberry Moon from India?

Unfortunately, India will not be able to see the Strawberry Moon.

What will the Strawberry Moon look like?

The moon will appear as a muted orange orb, gradually turning to yellow as it inches above the horizon. Once it’s high in the sky it will appear very bright - and could glare so much that it’s almost impossible to look at.