The latest study focused on a single crew over a single winter but its results will hold lessons for long-duration space missions. Dr Schmutz thinks that soft skills like teamwork and conflict management should form a larger part of pre-mission training. That way more researchers may return from their stints with the joyous camaraderie of the Artemis crew.

Though Antarctic researchers are psychologically screened before heading south, there are still examples of tensions boiling over. Earlier this year a South Korean researcher was evacuated from the Jang Bogo research station after threatening colleagues with a makeshift knife. In 2018 a Russian engineer at another Antarctic base stabbed a colleague after he allegedly revealed the endings of several books.

In normal organisations, more contact with colleagues is usually good for wellbeing. “But it seems to be in this confined environment it is exactly the opposite,” explained Jan Schmutz, an author of the study. Dr Schmutz suspects the difference may stem from a lack of privacy. “We humans are deeply social creatures, but also there are boundaries.”

As the winter progressed, the hivernauts reported increasing levels of loneliness and paranoia, and rated their individual performance lower. Social interaction with crewmates did not help—close-range interactions were correlated with worse ratings of group conflict and more paranoia. Over time the hivernauts also increasingly clustered by nationality.

Winter temperatures at Concordia can reach -80°C, making it impossible to go outside without specialised gear. The station spends around four months in total darkness and its nearest neighbour is 560km away. Hivernauts have private sleeping quarters, but share their research and social space.

The study followed 12 so-called hivernauts based at Concordia, a French and Italian research station on the Antarctic Plateau, over the course of their ten-month mission. As the hivernauts ran experiments, fixed machinery and shared meals, sensors recorded their proximity to each other. At various points they also completed questionnaires measuring loneliness, paranoia, individual performance, team conflict and cohesion.

Scientists overwintering in Antarctic research stations might greet such statements with a collective eye-roll and a suggestion that the astronauts try ten months together, as opposed to ten days. Research published this week in PNAS shows how a winter in Antarctica can invert the normal benefits of social interaction.

AFTER TEN days in space, Christina Koch described her Artemis II crew as “inescapably, beautifully, dutifully linked”. Reid Wiseman, another of the NASA astronauts, said they were “bonded for ever”.

AFTER TEN days in space, Christina Koch described her Artemis II crew as “inescapably, beautifully, dutifully linked”. Reid Wiseman, another of the NASA astronauts, said they were “bonded for ever”.

PREMIUM As the winter progressed, the hivernauts reported increasing levels of loneliness and paranoia, and rated their individual performance lower.

Scientists overwintering in Antarctic research stations might greet such statements with a collective eye-roll and a suggestion that the astronauts try ten months together, as opposed to ten days. Research published this week in PNAS shows how a winter in Antarctica can invert the normal benefits of social interaction.

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The study followed 12 so-called hivernauts based at Concordia, a French and Italian research station on the Antarctic Plateau, over the course of their ten-month mission. As the hivernauts ran experiments, fixed machinery and shared meals, sensors recorded their proximity to each other. At various points they also completed questionnaires measuring loneliness, paranoia, individual performance, team conflict and cohesion.

Winter temperatures at Concordia can reach -80°C, making it impossible to go outside without specialised gear. The station spends around four months in total darkness and its nearest neighbour is 560km away. Hivernauts have private sleeping quarters, but share their research and social space.

As the winter progressed, the hivernauts reported increasing levels of loneliness and paranoia, and rated their individual performance lower. Social interaction with crewmates did not help—close-range interactions were correlated with worse ratings of group conflict and more paranoia. Over time the hivernauts also increasingly clustered by nationality.

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{{^usCountry}} In normal organisations, more contact with colleagues is usually good for wellbeing. “But it seems to be in this confined environment it is exactly the opposite,” explained Jan Schmutz, an author of the study. Dr Schmutz suspects the difference may stem from a lack of privacy. “We humans are deeply social creatures, but also there are boundaries.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In normal organisations, more contact with colleagues is usually good for wellbeing. “But it seems to be in this confined environment it is exactly the opposite,” explained Jan Schmutz, an author of the study. Dr Schmutz suspects the difference may stem from a lack of privacy. “We humans are deeply social creatures, but also there are boundaries.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though Antarctic researchers are psychologically screened before heading south, there are still examples of tensions boiling over. Earlier this year a South Korean researcher was evacuated from the Jang Bogo research station after threatening colleagues with a makeshift knife. In 2018 a Russian engineer at another Antarctic base stabbed a colleague after he allegedly revealed the endings of several books. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though Antarctic researchers are psychologically screened before heading south, there are still examples of tensions boiling over. Earlier this year a South Korean researcher was evacuated from the Jang Bogo research station after threatening colleagues with a makeshift knife. In 2018 a Russian engineer at another Antarctic base stabbed a colleague after he allegedly revealed the endings of several books. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest study focused on a single crew over a single winter but its results will hold lessons for long-duration space missions. Dr Schmutz thinks that soft skills like teamwork and conflict management should form a larger part of pre-mission training. That way more researchers may return from their stints with the joyous camaraderie of the Artemis crew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest study focused on a single crew over a single winter but its results will hold lessons for long-duration space missions. Dr Schmutz thinks that soft skills like teamwork and conflict management should form a larger part of pre-mission training. That way more researchers may return from their stints with the joyous camaraderie of the Artemis crew. {{/usCountry}}