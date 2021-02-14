Home / Science / United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe
science

United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe

The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:13 PM IST
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)

he United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet.

The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

The image comes from its “Amal,” or “Hope,” space probe.

The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united arab emirates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP