United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe
he United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet.
The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.
The image comes from its “Amal,” or “Hope,” space probe.
The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.
