What Perseverance is upto? NASA's Mars rover tweets major update

American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Perseverance rover landed safely on the surface of Mars on Thursday after launching from Earth on July 30, 2020. Perseverance has already sent back a series of images to show that it has landed safely on its “forever home” and ready to go through a "checkout" phase before starting her journey across the surface of Mars.

“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.

The rover also tweeted a link to an interactive map on Friday, which lets people track her landing site. Ever since landing on Thursday, the NASA rover has kept up a stream of interactions through the official Twitter account. An intercontinental interaction took place between UAE’s Hope Mars Mission and the Perseverance rover, with the former thanking the latter for its well wishes.

“Inspired by @NASA's work since we were children, we are humbled to be able to say 'Welcome to Mars' @NASAPersevere, as you embark on your amazing mission to further explore the planet. Here's to yet more technological and scientific 'firsts' on your way.” tweeted the Hope Mars Mission to Perseverance. Godspeed, Perseverance!

The rover has also been tweeting under the hashtag CountdowntoMars, and professed its love for rocks, with a shot of the rocks in its vicinity on the surface of Mars.

“I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out.” tweeted Perseverance over 19 hours ago.

Perseverance has been tweeting feed of the Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, since Saturday. It is tucked underneath the rover and weighs about 4 pounds. The helicopter phoned home to Earth via the rover, with the help of nasa's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which relays communications between Mars and Earth and has been orbiting the red planet since 2006.

"Ingenuity, the Mars Helicopter I carry, is working as expected. I'm currently charging it, but once I set it down, it'll rely solely on its solar panels. If it survives the brutally cold Martian nights, the team will attempt flight," read a tweet from the Perseverance Twitter account.

Perseverance last tweeted 10 hour ago and shared a link to the nasa team’s discussion forum on Youtube on the data the rover has sent back.

“Busy, busy. What I’ve been up to since landing, you ask? Well, quite a bit. On Feb. 22 at 11am PT (2pm ET/1900 GMT, hear my team back on Earth discuss the data I’ve sent them so far and what I’ll be doing these upcoming days,” tweeted the rover.