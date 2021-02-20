IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / What Perseverance is upto? NASA's Mars rover tweets major update
“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.(via REUTERS)
“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.(via REUTERS)
science

What Perseverance is upto? NASA's Mars rover tweets major update

  • The rover has also been tweeting under the hashtag CountdowntoMars, and professed its love for rocks
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:54 PM IST

American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Perseverance rover landed safely on the surface of Mars on Thursday after launching from Earth on July 30, 2020. Perseverance has already sent back a series of images to show that it has landed safely on its “forever home” and ready to go through a "checkout" phase before starting her journey across the surface of Mars.

“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.

The rover also tweeted a link to an interactive map on Friday, which lets people track her landing site. Ever since landing on Thursday, the NASA rover has kept up a stream of interactions through the official Twitter account. An intercontinental interaction took place between UAE’s Hope Mars Mission and the Perseverance rover, with the former thanking the latter for its well wishes.

“Inspired by @NASA's work since we were children, we are humbled to be able to say 'Welcome to Mars' @NASAPersevere, as you embark on your amazing mission to further explore the planet. Here's to yet more technological and scientific 'firsts' on your way.” tweeted the Hope Mars Mission to Perseverance. Godspeed, Perseverance!

The rover has also been tweeting under the hashtag CountdowntoMars, and professed its love for rocks, with a shot of the rocks in its vicinity on the surface of Mars.

“I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out.” tweeted Perseverance over 19 hours ago.

Perseverance has been tweeting feed of the Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, since Saturday. It is tucked underneath the rover and weighs about 4 pounds. The helicopter phoned home to Earth via the rover, with the help of nasa's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which relays communications between Mars and Earth and has been orbiting the red planet since 2006.

"Ingenuity, the Mars Helicopter I carry, is working as expected. I'm currently charging it, but once I set it down, it'll rely solely on its solar panels. If it survives the brutally cold Martian nights, the team will attempt flight," read a tweet from the Perseverance Twitter account.

Perseverance last tweeted 10 hour ago and shared a link to the nasa team’s discussion forum on Youtube on the data the rover has sent back.

“Busy, busy. What I’ve been up to since landing, you ask? Well, quite a bit. On Feb. 22 at 11am PT (2pm ET/1900 GMT, hear my team back on Earth discuss the data I’ve sent them so far and what I’ll be doing these upcoming days,” tweeted the rover.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
perseverance nasa mars rover
Close
“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.(via REUTERS)
“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.(via REUTERS)
science

What Perseverance is upto? NASA's Mars rover tweets major update

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The rover has also been tweeting under the hashtag CountdowntoMars, and professed its love for rocks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alternatively, planets that lose their magnetic field eventually become inhospitable with loss of their atmosphere, the scientists added.(Reuters)
Alternatively, planets that lose their magnetic field eventually become inhospitable with loss of their atmosphere, the scientists added.(Reuters)
science

Scientists decode how Mars may have lost its atmosphere

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:58 PM IST
They said the findings confirm the belief that the magnetospheres around planets play a crucial role in determining their ability to sustain life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18, 2021.(NASA via REUTERS)
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18, 2021.(NASA via REUTERS)
science

With Perseverance, US has sent 5 rovers to Mars. When will humans follow?

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Astronauts bound for Mars will have to travel about 140 million miles (225 million kilometers), depending on where the two planets are relative to each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new framework outperforms previous models in predicting and assessing network properties by more accurately estimating a system's fluctuations with greater sensitivity to parameter changes.(Pixabay)
The new framework outperforms previous models in predicting and assessing network properties by more accurately estimating a system's fluctuations with greater sensitivity to parameter changes.(Pixabay)
science

Study finds new method of analysing mass data generated from firing neurons

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Scientists during a recent study have achieved a breakthrough in being able to predict the behaviour of neurons in large networks operating at the mysterious edge of chaos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HiRISE captured Perseverance during descent to Mars( NASA/JPL)
HiRISE captured Perseverance during descent to Mars( NASA/JPL)
science

NASA: Perseverance Mars rover sends back new images

AP, Cape Canaveral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:45 AM IST
The photo was released less than 24 hours after the rover landed near an ancient river delta to search for signs of ancient life and collect rock samples for return to Earth in a decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars.(via REUTERS)
Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars.(via REUTERS)
science

Explained: What are Nasa’s big plans for Perseverance rover on Mars

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The successful landing is only the beginning of the first leg of a relay race as Nasa has big plans chalked out for Perseverance and future Mars mission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rover which is Nasa’s largest ever ‘robotic geologist and astrobiologist’ will conduct several experiments over the next two years to determine whether the Red Planet harboured life.(Illustration/@NASAJPL/Twitter)
The rover which is Nasa’s largest ever ‘robotic geologist and astrobiologist’ will conduct several experiments over the next two years to determine whether the Red Planet harboured life.(Illustration/@NASAJPL/Twitter)
science

Perseverance takes Twitter centrestage with witty replies after Mars landing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • Perseverance’s most touching reply was to California lawmaker and chairman of the US house intelligence committee Adam Schiff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA Mars rover(@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
NASA Mars rover(@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
science

‘My first look at my forever home’: Perseverance sends home its first pictures

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • This is Nasa’s most advanced rover which the US space agency has sent to another world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
science

New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Researchers said on Thursday that new observations of the Cygnus X-1 black hole showed it is 21 times our sun's mass, about 50% more massive than previously believed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first images arrive moments after NASA's Perseverance Mars roverspacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, US.(NASA TV via Reuters)
The first images arrive moments after NASA's Perseverance Mars roverspacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, US.(NASA TV via Reuters)
science

NASA nails historic Mars landing in hunt for ancient life

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Mars landings are among the toughest challenges in space exploration, and Perseverance’s arrival in Jezero Crater was the trickiest NASA has ever attempted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
science

World's oldest DNA sheds light on how mammoths evolved: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Scientists have sequenced the world's oldest DNA recovered from the remains of mammoths that are up to 1.2 million years old, an advance which sheds light on how the extinct giant mammal adapted to cold weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
science

Russian Progress cargo spacecraft successfully reaches ISS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • The spacecraft was carrying a little more than one ton of nitrogen, water and propellant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
science

Nasa rover prepares for first flight on Red planet Mars

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST
More than a century after the first powered flight on Earth, NASA intends to prove it's possible to replicate the feat on another world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
science

Researchers accidentally discover extreme life beneath Antarctica’s ice shelves

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Dr Huw Griffiths, marine biologist and lead author of the study, said that the stationary animals are like sponges and potentially several previously unknown species.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
science

China’s space probe performs orbital adjustment around Mars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Ahead of China’s probe, the UAE's Hope probe made it safely into the orbit of Mars on Tuesday. US space agency NASA will attempt to put another of its big rovers on the surface on the red planet on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP