Couples who sweat together, stay together. Here’s how

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:15 IST

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANSlife) Its time to rekindle your love for each other with a twist of fitness. A partnership in any form, a gym partner or life partner, is always a beautiful aspect of life. It is said that your partner in crime brings out the best in you. Hence, “Couples Who Train and Sweat Together, Stay Together!” Boost the happiness and health quotient in your relationship. Recent studies have indicated that couples participating together in any physical challenge or activity are more satisfied with their relationships and express love for their partner more often. Here are some tips on how to work together as a couple towards your fitness goal, shared by Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition.

Set fitness goals together and keep a check on it: Working out together enhances the effectiveness of your workouts giving best of all results. Life partners can be the ultimate fitness buddies as you can set a fitness goal together and keep a check on each others growth cycle. Keep pushing and motivating each other to achieve their respective fitness goals.

Mix some fun: Inspiring one another to extend their limits and stretch beyond the set boundaries. To make it interesting and stay motivated you can take up fun exercises together like - Squat hold & Dips, Side Plank Pass, Bodyweight Squat, etc.

Fitness buddies for life: Spend time together binge-watching videos from your favourite fitness trainer and adapt a fitness routine which suits both the best. The time that you spend together can be utilised to know each other better both emotionally and physically. At times the stress of one partner gets neglected due to the fast pace of life so, fitness is one such element of life that bonds both back together.

Gift fitness gadgets: Stress no more, as gifting your partner gets easier with giving each other wearable fitness gadgets to honour your strong bond of fondness. Also, science has proven that exercise releases endorphin, a happiness-inducing neurotransmitter and dopamine, a reward triggered neurotransmitter.

What better time to be with your significant other than when you are happy?

So, get your gears on and tag along with your partner for an amazing fitness inning.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

