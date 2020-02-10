Happy Valentine’s Day 2020: Here are one-liners that are perfect for the day dedicated to love

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:36 IST

Love is an ephemeral feeling that binds two souls for life. The subject of innumerable novels, stories, poems and some great cinema (Notting Hill, PS I Love You, Breakfast at Tiffany’s), there have been countless descriptions of the four-lettered words over the years. From the funny, to the passionate and often melancholy, love has been immortalised in quotes and verses for a long time.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, here’s looking at a few one-lines dedicated to the day of love.

1. Instead of getting married again, I’m going to find a woman I don’t like and give her a house - American comedian Groucho Marx

2. I require three things in a man. He must be handsome, ruthless and stupid – Poet Dorothy Parker

3. Before I got married I had six theories about bringing up children; now I have six children and no theories - John Wilmot, Second Earl of Rochester

4. Love sought is good, but giv’n unsought is better - William Shakespeare in Twelfth Night

5. If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you - Winnie the Pooh

6. Tis better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all - Lord Tennyson

7. Because when we love, we always strive to become better than we are - Paulo Coelho in The Alchemist

8. It’s better to have loved and lost than to do forty pounds of laundry a week - Laurence J Peter

9. Absence: that common cure of love - Miguel De Cervantes

10. I’ve been in love with the same woman for forty-one years. If my wife finds out, she’ll kill me – American comedian Henny Youngman

11. You can always gain by giving love - Reese Witherspoon

12. Love recognizes no barriers - Maya Angelou

13. You can’t blame gravity for falling in love - Albert Einstein

14. The best thing to hold onto in life is each other - Aubrey Hepburn

15. A pair of powerful spectacles has sometimes sufficed to cure a person in love - Friedrich Nietzsche

