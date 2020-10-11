Katrina Kaif marks International Day of The Girl Child by advocating ‘Educate Girls’ in Madhya Pradesh village

Supporting more opportunity for girls, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif marked International Day of The Girl Child by giving fans a sneak peek of her visit to Madhya Pradesh village to increase awareness on gender inequality faced by the girls worldwide based upon their gender. Sharing her “firsthand experience of bringing girls #BacktoSchool” in Madhya Pradesh’s Miyapura village, Katrina advocated for gender equality through ‘Educate Girls’ project on the Day of Girls on October 11, 2020.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a slew of pictures and a video that detailed about her volunteer experience with Team Balika. Bonding with Ayushi, whose house “was the first door I knocked on when I became a #TeamBalika volunteer for @educategirlsngo before lockdown (sic)”, Katrina talked about working in remote areas to bridge the gender and literacy gap.

From painting murals with Ayushi on the walls of the village houses to interacting with girls in the little one’s school, Katrina’s journey is enough to leave us motivated to work towards the goal of eradicating gender inequality atleast from grassroot levels. She elaborated in the caption, “It was a proud moment stepping into their shoes, being aligned to their purpose of sending every girl in their village back to school (sic).

Katrina added, “#EducateGirls, is working in India’s most rural, remote areas to bridge the gender and #literacygap. They have helped enrol 750,000 girls in school and improved learning outcomes for over 1.3 million children till date (sic).”

In a video that takes netizens through her inspiring journey, Katrina shared, “Mobilizing communities through village and neighbourhood meetings, to counselling and convincing parents and families of these Girls, #EducateGirls’ #TeamBalika volunteers are on top of it, working in over 18,000 remote and rural villages of India (sic).”

Talking about her exciting experience, Katrina wrote, “So grateful to @educategirlsngo for letting me step into the shoes of #TeamBalika volunteers, to work in one such village of Madhya Pradesh. My firsthand experience of bringing girls #BacktoSchool has been quite exciting (sic).”

She concluded with a powerful message that read, “This #DayoftheGirl, let’s work toward giving our girls their #RighttoEducation and a voice for an equal future. After all, health, nutrition, employability, poverty alleviation, even climate change – so many things are positively impacted when girls are educated! (sic)”

Needless to say, the Bharat star’s pictures and videos went immediately viral and grabbed over 1.4 million likes while still going strong.

