e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / No pillow talk: Women are more likely to fall asleep after sex than men

No pillow talk: Women are more likely to fall asleep after sex than men

Action between the sheets has greater sedative properties for women than men, say researchers, adding that women are more likely to fall asleep after sex, some cuddle and pillow talk than men.

sex-and-relationships Updated: May 11, 2020 14:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New York
         

Action between the sheets has greater sedative properties for women than men, say researchers, adding that women are more likely to fall asleep after sex, some cuddle and pillow talk than men.

Published in Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences, the study of 128 female and 98 male college students found that women reported a higher likelihood of falling asleep after sexual encounter compared to men.

“Postcopulatory somnolence was also enhanced by orgasm in both women and men. However, with or without orgasm, women were more likely than men to report falling asleep after sex,” said study authors from State University of New York at Albany in the US.

The findings also showed that women who were being inseminated were also more likely to fall asleep after sex. There was no evidence for sex differences in the sedative properties of masturbation, though.

“Our paper summarises growing evidence that the common designation for having sex, ‘getting laid’, maps on to an evolved adaptive mechanism that functions to promote sperm retention in humans, which as a species are unique in having evolved an upright posture and bipedalism,” study author Gordon G Gallup was quoted as saying in a PsyPost report.

“This brings the woman’s reproductive tract into a perpendicular orientation with respect to gravity where it may not be suitable for the retention of sperm,” Gallup added.

The findings run counter to a previous study on the topic, which found no differences in perceived sleep quality or latency between men and women when sex with a partner involved an orgasm.

Another study found men and women fell asleep at roughly the same time after sex, but women were more likely to fall asleep first when sex hadn’t taken place, the researchers said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In