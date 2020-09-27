Problems in finding a life partner? Let Astrology guide you

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:13 IST

Marriages were simpler in olden days. Marriages were solemnized at an early age and as soon as a boy or girl reached marriageable age, the elders in the family started searching for a suitable bride or groom. As per the best astrologer in Delhi, Dr Sohini Sastri, marriage is one of the most important phases of our life.

The journey of two individuals becoming husband and wife gives life fulfilment in every aspect, be it responsibility, love & care, children, and so on.

For most of us, marriage is a natural progression just like birth & death. According to astrology, each of the nine planets in some way or the other influences a person’s marriage, be it successful or problematic. Sometimes we notice even very good-looking, well-educated, well-established personalities also find difficulty in getting married or issues in their marital lives.

Either they face separation or they face extreme obstacles in finding a life partner. In some cases, marriages get postponed even after finalizing everything. People think these are mere coincidences, but actually, it is the faulty position of any of the nine planets and their harmful effect that is responsible.

In a horoscope, the seventh house is the house of marriage. Astrologically speaking, all the above problems are orchestrated by malefic planets or their positions in our birth chart.

Second, eighth and 12th house plays a very important role in our marriage. Late or delayed marriage is controlled by Saturn (Shani), Rahu, Ketu, Mars (Mangal), and Sun. Saturn and Rahu play the primary dominant role whereas, Sun influences subtly by playing the secondary role.

If Saturn is the lord of the seventh house or posited in the seventh house, it creates a major negative impact in a marriage. The individual with such a horoscope is unwilling to marry or doesn’t get ready till a later age.

Saturn creates a situation where the person has to go through many challenges and crisis on every front, be it, family, career, financial, physical, etc. before he or she realizes the importance of marriage.

Lagna or Ascendant is the first moment of contact between the soul and its new life on earth. One’s Ascendant, or Lagna, is the degree of the sign and constellation which is rising on the eastern horizon at the time of one’s birth. The extreme opposite or the western horizon is the seventh house.

According to astrological laws and natural laws, the Sun is stronger in the eastern horizon, whereas Sun’s power is lowest in the western horizon as it sets in the west. If Sun is the lord of the seventh house or simply posited in the seventh house, it will be responsible for late marriage or it may make the native very choosy. But Sun alone is not powerful enough, if the malefic effect of Saturn or Mars adds up with Sun it can cause late marriage.

Following are some astrological facts & situations that might cause trouble in marriage:

* If Mars posited in the seventh house then it creates the repeated problems in match-making. If Mars is situated in first, second, fourth, seventh, eighth, and 12th house in retrograde position then it will definitely cause a delay in marriage.

* If Rahu or Ketu are posited in the seventh house, it often sees that marriage gets cancelled after being finalized. In such cases the native face conspiracy from his/her own relatives and neighbors.

* The retrograde motion of Saturn in the seventh house (house of marriage) or eighth house (house of marital harmony) can cause an extreme delay in marriage. The same thing happens if Sun & Saturn align together in the seventh or eighth house.

* Second, seventh & 11th houses are responsible for a perfect marriage. If the lord of the second house is in a retrograde position and forms a lineage point, it will cause a delay in marriage. If the lord of the seventh house posited in the eighth or 12th house, then the native will face difficulties in finding his/her suitable life partner. If we find the lord of the fourth house weak and retrograde Saturn or Rahu-Ketu combination situated in the same place, then there is a chance that the marriage may get postponed after being finalized. The negative effect of your house’s Vastu can have a similar effect.

* After considering all the above situations we also need to analyze our D9 chart. If the positions of the lords of second, seventh, and 11th house are weak then too the native will face various difficulties and obstacles in a marriage.

But there is no need to worry as astrology can provide solutions that can completely resolve your marriage issues!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter