Psychological programme for refugee children promotes positive emotions, outcomes. Here’s why

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:36 IST

A team of researchers conducted a psychological programme that focused on promoting positive outcomes in refugee children rather than exposing them to the war-traumas. This study used for the betterment of the refugee children was counted to be fruitful.

Researchers at the Queen Mary University of London initiated the programme ‘Strengths for the Journey’ which focused to bring positive psychological differences in young refugees that touched the aspects of positive emotions, optimistic thoughts, strengthening of character, mindfulness and to develop a sense of connection to community and nature.

The study was published in the Journal of Development and Psychopathology.

Taken the accounts of the study, the results showcased an improvement in the children’s behavioural patterns and also reduced their depressive nature at a very dramatically ranging rate.

The lead author of the study, Dr Sevasti Foka, said, “The key finding of the study is that the Strengths for the Journey intervention seems to be quite effective.”

The programme was experimented over a seven-day period and was evaluated in refugee camps in Lesvos, Greece, with 72 children ranging from 7 to 14 years-old, who have arrived from parts around the globe.

Isabelle Mareschal, an author of the study from Queen Mary University of London, said: “It seems like child refugees living in low-resource settings like refugee camps would benefit from Strengths for the Journey or other short positive psychology interventions that promote resilience.”

Since the programme turned out to be fruitful for the refugee children who are dislocated from their own place, the researchers suggest that the intervention should be expanded to a larger group of refugees for their well being.

