5 tips to de-stress your sibling this Rakhi

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:49 IST

Humans are social beings, with the requirement to form bonds as they traverse through the various ups and downs. Among all bonds, the one that remains intact till the end of time is that of siblings. You may fight with each other on your own, yet end up becoming the staunchest advocates of each other, when pitted against the world.

From sharing toys to sharing joys and sorrows, you go through panoply of circumstances that creates an unbreakable vow. So it’s natural that you would try to pacify them during stressful times. So here are the some compiled ways to de-stress your sibling this Raksha Bandhan:

Dole out extra pampering: There is always something special about the brother-sister bond, the relation needs to be always pampered with love and attention, always materialistic things does not give much happiness. Pampering gives a sense of warmth and security to a person that makes them feel protected and safe. Siblings that undergo traumatic situations, struggle pain together and encounter tough life lessons with a firm support system, usually grow closer than ever.

Provide a support system: During troubling times, when the stress-related issues are at the brink, the urge to take rash decisions is at an all-time high. In such situations, it is best to provide a strong support system that your sibling can fall back on, at any point of time. This will provide them the strength to face things head on and emerge as a strong individual in all circumstances.

Identify your role: Identify your contributions in the concerned issues and challenges that they are dealing with, along with the role you are playing in the situation. It is prudent to remember what others feel or react isn’t under your control - you can only keep a tab on your own responses and feelings. Look for your position, understand how you feel about it and form your own stance on the issue.

Administer a patient ear: Once the facts are listed, actively listen to your sibling as it involves you to be open and non-judgmental. Respond in a non-judgmental attitude in which your pre-conceived notions or biases are not clouded in the conversation. Keep an open body language; speak in a tone which shows openness in communication as this portrays that you are earnestly attempting to understand their views.

Set your goal: End the competition and become a team. When there is mutual understanding, along with communication and the both of you have let go of hate and anger, who has done more wrong will hold no value, as the goal is to mend the relationship.

Talk to a professional: Given that there can be long-lasting negative effects of sibling rivalry, which can continue into adulthood, if you feel significant stress from this situation and you feel you need support in managing this stress, don’t be afraid to reach out to a professional. There are many qualified professionals who are trained in family counselling who can deal with issues like these, and they can help with the stress, frustration or unresolved issues.

Dr. Prakriti Poddar is an expert in Mental Health, HR, Corporate and Education upliftment, and Managing Trustee of the Poddar Foundation.

