Flipkart Glam Up Sale is here! Stock up on your holy-grail skincare and makeup favourites before they sell out

For beauty enthusiasts, keeping up with the latest skincare and beauty trends is now more affordable, thanks to Flipkart's Glam Up Sale, which brings exciting deals and discounts across beauty, skincare, and personal care essentials. Whether you're planning to restock your favourite skincare and beauty essentials or looking to try something new, the Flipkart Sale offers exciting deals on popular brands such as CeraVe, TIRTIR, The Face Shop, and many more.

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What discounts can shoppers expect?

The glam-up sale is here: Grab your beauty favourites before they're gone!(Freepik)

Beauty shoppers can expect discounts across a wide range of categories, including skincare, makeup, fragrances, and haircare. Flipkart's beauty-focused sale is featuring offers ranging up to 70% off on various beauty and personal care finds. Meanwhile, you may also find the brands offering the combo deals, value packs, and limited-time flash discounts, making it a good opportunity to stock up the products from your wishlist.

If you're dreaming of glass-like, radiant skin, Mamaearth Rice Dewy Bright Face Wash can be a great addition to your skincare routine. Formulated with Rice Water and Niacinamide, it gently removes dirt, oil, and impurities while helping reduce the appearance of blemishes, dark spots, and acne marks. Its creamy, non-drying formula cleanses without stripping away essential moisture, leaving the skin feeling hydrated, refreshed, and naturally dewy.

{{^usCountry}} Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation is designed to deliver a smooth, natural-looking matte finish while helping blur the appearance of pores and imperfections. Its lightweight, oil-free formula blends seamlessly into the skin without feeling heavy or cakey, making it ideal for normal, combination, and oily skin types. Infused with micro-powders that help control excess shine, it leaves the complexion looking fresh and flawless for hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation is designed to deliver a smooth, natural-looking matte finish while helping blur the appearance of pores and imperfections. Its lightweight, oil-free formula blends seamlessly into the skin without feeling heavy or cakey, making it ideal for normal, combination, and oily skin types. Infused with micro-powders that help control excess shine, it leaves the complexion looking fresh and flawless for hours. {{/usCountry}}

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L'Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Shampoo is formulated to help address the five visible signs of damaged hair like hair fall, dryness, roughness, dullness, and split ends. Enriched with Pro-Keratin and Ceramide, it works to strengthen hair fibres, improve resilience, and restore smoothness, leaving hair softer, healthier-looking, and more manageable. Now available at up to 54% off at this Flipkart Glam Up Sale.

The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel offers broad-spectrum protection with SPF 50 and PA++++ to help shield the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight, non-greasy, and fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly, making it comfortable for everyday use. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, it not only helps protect against sun damage and blue light exposure but also supports skin hydration.

The Derma Co. 10% Niacinamide Face Serum is formulated to help reduce the appearance of acne marks, blemishes, and uneven skin tone while supporting oil control. Packed with niacinamide, zinc PCA, PHA, salicylic acid, and tea tree, it targets excess sebum, clogged pores, and post-acne marks to promote a clearer, more balanced complexion. Suitable for all skin types, this lightweight serum can be incorporated into a daily skincare routine.

The mCaffeine Coffee Body Scrub is designed to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and leave the skin feeling smoother, softer, and more refreshed. Infused with Pure Arabica Coffee, Caffeine, and Coconut Oil, it helps remove tan, polish the skin, and improve its overall texture while providing deep nourishment and hydration.

CeraVe Moisturising Lotion is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser designed to provide long-lasting hydration for dry to very dry skin. Formulated with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it helps replenish moisture while supporting the skin’s natural protective barrier. Powered by CeraVe’s MVE Technology, the lotion releases moisturising ingredients throughout the day for up to 24-hour hydration.

Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Creamy Lipstick in Russian Red delivers rich, highly pigmented colour with a smooth matte finish. Its creamy texture glides on effortlessly, providing comfortable wear without feeling overly dry on the lips. The lightweight formula offers long-lasting coverage and is designed to stay in place for extended hours, making it suitable for all kinds of occasions.

Bella Vita Senorita is a floral-fruity fragrance crafted to leave a fresh and elegant impression throughout the day. It opens with vibrant notes of yuzu, pomegranate, and mint, followed by a delicate heart of peony, lotus, and magnolia that adds a soft, feminine touch. The fragrance settles into warm base notes of musk, mahogany, and amber, creating a balanced and long-lasting scent profile. Ideal for everyday wear.

MARS Fabulash Mascara is a Smudge & Water Proof Mascara which is made with naturally moisturising beeswax to nourish lashes. The unique full-volume curl-lock recipe offers up to 18 hrs of long, precise lashes.

Additional benefits may include:

Instant bank discounts on eligible cards

No-cost EMI options on qualifying purchases

Cashback through select payment methods

Rewards for Flipkart-affiliated credit cards

Extra savings on prepaid transactions

Since bank offers can vary by product and category, shoppers should check the offer section on the product page before completing their purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions: What is the Flipkart Glam Up Sale 2026? This sale by Flipkart offers great deals and offers on varied categories like skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, and grooming products.

Are there additional bank or payment offers? Yes, select products may be eligible for extra savings through bank offers, cashback deals, or payment-based discounts.

Is the sale limited to women’s beauty products? No. The event also includes men's grooming products and beauty ones.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishika Narang ...Read More Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read Less

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