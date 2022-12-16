10 Best 15+ Litre Geysers to buy this year

Summary:
Advanced technology has made it easy for people to have the best 15+ litre geyser in their homes. They are the most suitable option for big families and fit well into bathrooms of good height. They help you eliminate the tedious water heating chore, ensuring you always get a warm bathing experience during winter.
The 15+ litre water heaters or geysers come with heat-retaining walls to keep stored water hot for a long. So, on that note, look at the ten of the best 15+ litre geyser options from top brands.
The best 15+ litre geyser for you
1. Crompton Amica 25-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
The Crompton Amica 25-L water heater (geyser) comes with a 5-star energy rating, supplies hot water at 8 bar pressure and can store up to 25 litres of water for later use. It has a powerful 1200 gm heating component for faster heating and achieves 45-degree C temperature within just 10 minutes.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|3-level safety
|Water does not come out with fluency
|Rust-free body
|Limited features
|ISI-marked, superior-quality components
|Smart energy management
|Temperature control knob
2. Faber 25Ltr Storage Water Heater
Available with a single weld line instead of a 3-piece structure, this 25-litre water geyser from Faber is not prone to any leakage, even if the pressure within is more than 67% high. With glass line storage and CRCA EDD grade tank material, its smart design makes it the best 15+ litre geyser currently available. With PUF technology for power savings, this is an energy-efficient product.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Rust-proof
|The installation procedure is difficult
|Easy to install
|Energy efficient
|Offers dual safety
|Engineered to remain protected from voltage variations and sudden power cut
3. Candes 25 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater
Effective and strong, the Candes 25-litre automatic storage electric water heater comes with a rust-resistant exterior made of ABS material. Besides this, the product features an overheat cut-off functionality that keeps it safe from all overheating problems.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Takes time to heat water
|Great build quality
|The hose should be longer
|Easy to install
|Water stays hot for a long time
4. Longway Hotplus 25 LTR Automatic Storage Water Heater
Available with a storage capacity of 25 litres, this water heater from Longway Hotplus comes in an elegant Uni-body design and rust-resistant, high-impact metal structure. Its efficient and tough heating element heats water very fast. The best 15+ litre geyser also features automatic thermostat control and a thermal cut-out that enables automatic power cut-off once the water reaches desired heat level.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Heavy-duty element for durability and extra heating
|The design needs to improve
|5 safety function
|Corrosion and oxidation resistant polymer coated tank
|Energy efficient
|Easy to install
|Value for money
5. Racold Andris Slim 20 Litres Horizontal 4-Star Storage Water Heater
The Racold Andris Slim storage water heater saves space due to its horizontal design. Therefore, it is the best geyser for small homes. Available in a beautiful Italian design, this geyser comes with a high-power heating element to ensure 25% faster heating.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior withstanding potential
|Installation may be difficult
|Great durability
|Compact, can fit in any space
|Keeps water hot for long
|Titanium steel tank with a titanium enamel coating that resists water impurities and pressure
6. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
With FeroglasTM Technology, the Havells Adonia Spin storage geyser is made using super-cold, ultra-thick rolled steel plates that offer corrosion resistance. With the ability to withstand 8 bars of maximum pressure, this geyser also comes with a heavy-duty magnesium anode rod with a steel core that protects its enamelled tank from corrosion and rust.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable
|Installation is not smooth
|Superior quality heating performance
|A bit expensive for available features
|Anti-rust and corrosion resistance property
|Energy-efficient
|Perfect for pressure pumps and high-rise structures
|Great design
7. ACTIVA 35 L Storage 2 KVA 5 Star Geyser
Manufactured under the able guidance of qualified and experienced engineers, the Activa 35-litre storage geyser speaks of durability and outstanding performance. With a 5-star rating, this best 15+ litre geyser also features a superior-quality thermostat to prevent overheating the internal tank material.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient
|Outer body build quality should improve
|Great durability
|Extra heating without overheating hazards
|Safe to use
|Superior protection against corrosion
8. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body 4-Star Water Heater
The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 4-star water geyser comes with a special internal tank coating that prevents rusting and corrosion, thus adding to the tank's life. Its swirl flow technology delivers 20% more hot water and can withstand a maximum pressure of 8 bar, making it perfect for high-rise buildings. Its special child safety mode ensures enhanced safety.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior build quality
|Important accessories not available
|Affordable price
|The size is a bit larger
|Not suitable for low-pressure water
9. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater
If you want an energy-efficient 15+ litre geyser with long-lasting performance, then the V-Guard Divino storage water heater is for you. With PUF Insulation and BEE 5-star rating, it delivers excellent energy efficiency, and the Incology 800 heating element maximises heat retention and ensures water within the tank remains hot for a long.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Safe to use
|Installation is difficult
|Can withstand up to 8 bar pressure
|Delivers pungent-free and hygienic water
|No leakage issues
|Anti-corrosive
|Energy-efficient
10. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater
The AO Smith 25-litre vertical water heater is 2X corrosion resistant with a Blue Diamond Glass-lined tank. The glass-coated heating component of the tank prevents scale formation and extends its life. It also comes with a durable Anode Rod, a customised alloy that delivers good results even in hard water conditions.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good quality
|Makes peculiar noise
|Low power consumption
|Design could have been better
|Fast heating
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Crompton Amica 25-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
|High-Grade PUF insulation
|5-Star Rated Energy Efficient
|Powerful Heating Element
|Faber 25Ltr Storage Water Heater
|High Precision Thermos
|PUF technology for power savings
|Neon Indicator
|Candes 25 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater
|Coating & Installation Kit with Multiple Safety Systems
|ISI marked
|High Efficiency and long life Incoloy Heating Element
|Longway Hotplus 25 LTR Automatic Storage Water Heater
|5-Star Rated Energy Efficient Geyser
|Advanced heat resistant Technology for Power Savings and BEE 5-star rating
|Stainless Steel (SS) Tank with unique Anti-Rust coating - 2X Corrosion Resistance
|Racold Andris Slim 20 Litres Horizontal 4 Star Storage Water Heater
|Titanium Plus Technology
|Temperature Regulation Knob
|Shower Ready Indicator
|Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
|Temperature Sensing Colour changing LED Ring Knob
|Feroglas Tech with single Weld Design
|Incoloy glass-coated heating element
|ACTIVA 35 L Storage 2 KVA 5 Star Geyser
|Advanced heat resistant Technology and BEE 5-star rating
|5 safety functions and 15 Quality-check
|For extra heating & durability, extra heavy-duty element
|Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body 4-Star Water Heater
|Child Safety Mode
|Swirl Flow Technology
|Titanium Armour Technology
|V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater
|2 kW Nickel enriched Heating Element
|Anti-Corrosive & Suitable For Hard Water Usage
|Single Weld Line High-Grade Mild Steel Tank
|AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater
|Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank
|Glass-Coated Heating Element
|Long-lasting Anode Rod
Best value for money
If you want the best 15+ litre geyser with some of the best features but within an affordable range, then the Crompton Amica 5-star rated water geyser is the right choice. Its energy rating proves that it will help you save on your energy bills. So, even if you are paying around Rs. 8000 for this product, it is worth it as you will save on power consumption every month.
Best overall
Go for the Candes automatic storage ISI-approved vertical water geyser if you want the best 15+ litre geyser that offers you some of the best features, along with outstanding performance and energy efficiency and is affordable.
How to find the best 15+ Litre Geyser?
Top factors to remember when searching for the best 15+ litre geyser:
When you compare on all these aspects, the best 15+ litre geyser in this list is the Candes automatic storage ISI-approved vertical water geyser.
Best 15+ Litre Geyser price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Crompton Amica 25-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
|₹7,870
|2.
|Faber 25Ltr Storage Water Heater
|₹6,990
|3.
|Candes 25 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater
|₹4,464
|4.
|Longway Hotplus 25 LTR Automatic Storage Water Heater
|₹4,099
|5.
|Racold Andris Slim 20 Litres Horizontal 4 Star Storage Water Heater
|₹10,100
|6.
|Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
|₹13,900
|7.
|ACTIVA 35 L Storage 2 KVA 5 Star Geyser
|₹4,699
|8.
|Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body 4-Star Water Heater
|Rs. 6,899
|9.
|V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater
|Rs. 7,349
|10.
|AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater
|Rs. 11,299
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
If you have a low bathroom or if there’s an attic or false roof in your bathroom, the horizontal geysers will be the right choice. Go for the instant horizontal geysers because they save space and look elegant.
The storage geysers feature water-heating tanks that can retain hot water for a long time. On the other hand, instant water geysers heat water on demand. Although both these geyser varieties are built in different ways, they are equally beneficial.
Electric geysers and gas geysers operate differently, but there’s a safety concern regarding electric geysers. You need to check on their energy consumption and ensure not to use them for water overheating as this can make them hazardous.
No, instant geysers are not as useful as storage geysers. You must wait for the instant geysers to heat water and supply the same. So, there are better options than these geysers for people with little time.
When the temperature within the geysers rises very high, the pressure within the geyser also increases. Similar to a balloon that bursts when filled with excessive air, the increased internal pressure of the geyser may cause it to leak.