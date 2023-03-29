10 best AUN projectors to enjoy theatre-like experience By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Hoping to make your viewing experience more thrilling? Get the latest AUN projectors to expand your horizons. Check out the best 10 AUN Projectors in 2023.

AUN projectors are a good option for people who love to watch content.

Projectors can be an excellent addition to your home. They can turn a dull space into a secured private theatre. To give you the cinematic experience you are craving, connect it to your television. AUN projectors are sturdy and promise excellent quality and a grand viewing experience. Here are the top 10 AUN projectors available for you to buy. These are listed as per their attributes, so be sure to check till the end. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. 1. AUN AKEY8 Native Full HD Projector 1080p for Home With a projection size of 40 to 200 inches, AUN AKEY8 projector has an ultra HD resolution quality. Autofocus and keystone correction are other features that make this model perfect for use. It is also compatible with USB, HDMI and other electronic devices, given the many ports available. A brighter and clearer picture is delivered with the advanced LED projection light. Specifications Item model number:AUN AKEY8 Projector Basic

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Wattage: 110 watts

Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres

Item weight: 2 kg 500 g

Pros Cons Super High Color Reproduction Not an Android Smart Projector

2. AUN AKEY6 Full HD 4K Supported Led Basic Version Projector Providing flexible connections with other devices, the AUN AKEY6 is a fabulous addition to your home. You can watch your movies in full resolution and have a widescreen projection for the best of everyone. It also features a huge projection screen of 50’’ -300’’ distance from the projector. This feature helps in achieving big screen entertainment. Specifications Item model number:‎AUN AKEY6

Screen resolution: 4K, HD, 1080p

Connector Type: VGA, USB, HDMI

Wattage: 170 watts

Item dimensions: 36 x 22 x 26 Centimetres

Item weight: 3 kg

Pros Cons Compatible with Multiple devices No voice assistant feature

3. AUN W2 Pro Full HD Projector for Home 4K Android 9.0 LED Projector Full HD 1080p Native The AUN W2 Pro projector aims for sharper details with its bigger screens. And that also makes every picture frame more vivid with deeper contrasts. Faster and more stable connections are made using the new Bluetooth 5.1 and Dolby speakers. The zoom feature and wireless screen interface work to the advantage of this model. Specifications Item model number:‎AUN W2 Pro Android Projector

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres

Item weight: 1 kg 800 g

Pros Cons Wireless screen interface

4. AUN ET50A Projector Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4K 660 ANSI The AunET50A model provides a full-resolution HD screen with an easy-focus feature. It is highly compatible with all kinds of connecting/ media players. You can easily share your screen without connecting it to the projector. The 4-point keystone warping makes the image more consistent and precise. It also allows casting the screen and can be connected to speakers or headphones. Specifications Item model number:‎AUN ET50A Android Projector

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimeters

Item weight: 1 kg 800g

Pros Cons Easy focus feature No in-built battery

5. AUN Automatic Projector, AUN Z3 Auto Focus The AUN Z23 utilises active HDR technology for better detailing and viewing. It provides a more visualising and appealing performance. An irregularity related to the proportions on each side of the screen can be corrected using the 4-point keystone. The precision correction available gives the positioning of the screen a nice cut at the edges. Specifications Item model number:‎AUN Z3 Auto Focus Projector Android

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Wattage: 150 watts

Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x10 Centimetres

Item weight: 4 kg

Pros Cons Wide compatibility Low light life

6. AUN X1 Full HD Projector for Home 4k This model comes with one of the higher brightness qualities of 7000 lumens. The projector gives an excellent high-resolution viewing experience. With a quad-core processor in the CPU circuit, the AUN X1 projector gives the users a visualising performance. Several ports are also available for enhanced sound and Bluetooth connections. Wider compatibility with different input devices makes it even more appealing. Specifications Item model number: X1 Projector Android 9

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Wattage: 60 watts

Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 10 Centimetres

Item weight: 2 kg

Pros Cons Eye protection design Heats up quickly

7. AUN ET50S Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4K The AUN ET50S projector has a high brightness of 9000 lumens and an aspect ratio of 16:9. This makes all those TV shows and movies a delight to watch. It also has the latest 5G wi-fi support and Bluetooth 5.0 that supports external speakers. Along with all this is the beautiful, immersive experience this model gives. Specifications Item model number: AUN ET50S Android Projector

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Wattage: 170 watts

Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres

Item weight: 4 kg

Pros Cons Powerful processor

8. AUN KP1 Full HD LED Projector for Home 4Kprojector The AUN KP1 model is compatible with Android 11 and supports Netflix with just one click. It is powered by the Amolgic S805X2 and includes a built-in voice assistant for easy access to the library. Chromecast can be used to easily cast photos and videos from other devices, aka phones, laptops and more, to the television. USB portals on the projector are 2 in number. Specifications Item model number:‎AUN KP1 Projector Android

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Wattage: 170 watts

Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres

Item weight: 4 kg

Pros Cons Built-in Voice assistant Wide angle view is not great

9. AUN LS870 Auto Focus Automatic projector The AUN LS870 projector includes a special feature known as Auto focus and auto keystone that help solve issues due to image distortion. It also has the advantage of sound positioning as it is equipped with a dual 5W for a whole immersion experience. With Bluetooth 5.0 and next-generation wi-fi technology, it provides lag-free watching. Specifications Item model number: AUN LS870 Android Projector Auto Focus

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

Display technology: LED

Wattage: 150 watts

Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres

Item weight: 2 kg

Pros Cons Auto focus Not Android 11 equipped.

10. AUN AKEY7 MAX 9.0 Android Version 8500 Lumen 4k Full HD Projector With 1000 Lumens Brightness, H.265, and a rich interface with HDMI, the AUN AKEY7 MAX 9.0 is perfect for the home cinema experience. An optional Android 9.0 can relate to its new upgraded version of 1 GB RAM and 16 GB memory. It can take part in the wireless display miracast and has a lamp life of 50,000 hours. Specifications Item model number: ‎‎AKEY7 MAX PROJECTOR

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Wattage: 50-watt hours

Item dimensions: 33 x 22 x 26 Centimeters

Item weight: 3 kg

Pros Cons Shocking sound quality Auto disconnect of screen mirroring

Best overall product Despite the various options available, the best overall product in our opinion would beAUN KP1 Full HD LED Projector for Home 4Kprojector. Its Bluetooth activated and voice assistant support system makes for a convenient holographic projector home theatre edition. It also includes a unique KP1 technology that enables the projector to enter the full HD viewing mode. Best value money Amongst the above models, theAUN AKEY6 Full HD 4K Projector is the best deal possible for the money paid. It has a resolution of 4K, thus promising a good binge session on your television. Wide screen projection and flexible connections to any device make this an excellent model for buyers. The super colour technology aids in providing you with the best viewing experience. How to find the perfect AUN Projectors? With so many great options, it becomes complicated to find one AUN Projector that has it all. Each has qualities/ characteristics that make them shine in a choice list. Look for a compatible operating system, Bluetooth connections, and ANSI rating. It is also suggested to look through more reviews on verified accounts and websites. Also, keep in mind the Wi-Fi capacity and the RAM storage.

