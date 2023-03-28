Sign out
10 best boAt Bluetooth earphones for vloggers

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 28, 2023 17:26 IST

Summary:

boAt earphones that come with Bluetooth feature offer amazing sound quality. They are reasonably priced as well. Read on to know about our top picks.

boAt earphones with Bluetooth feature effectively filter out background noises.

Since its inception in 2016, boAt has enjoyed an unceasingly successful trajectory, earning it the distinction of being India's most prominent and fifth-ranked globally. Its reputation has been built on a commitment to delivering customers cutting-edge, innovative, and high-quality products ranging from music accessories and smart wearables to Bluetooth earphones. If you are searching for thebest boat Bluetooth earphones, this article can provide you with price and rating information to help you make an informed decision.

1. boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband

TheBoat Bluetooth Earphones is professional grade earphone is designed for superior sound quality and performance. With powerful 10mm drivers, built-in HD mic and a noise cancelling feature that reduces ambient noise by up to 90%, you can be sure of crystal clear sound no matter where you are. The comfort fit neck band with connecting clips fits securely around your neck while allowing freedom of movement.

Specifications

  • Brand- boAt
  • Model Name- Rockerz 330 Pro
  • Colour Active- Black
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Bluetooth 5.2

Pros

Cons

Can connect with two devices None
Instant voice assistant 
boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black)
4.1 (115,910)
40% off
1,799 2,990
Buy now

2. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth earphones

Experience crystal-clear audio with the Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth earphones. These advanced and professional bluetooth earphones are designed to offer superior sound quality that surpasses even that of traditional wired earphones. Featuring 10 mm drivers, these earphones deliver powerful and balanced sound functioning up to a distance of 10 meters. The CVC noise cancellation technology ensures clear and crisp audio output, while their ergonomic design provides all day comfort. Boat bluetooth earphones in India are easily available at Amazon.

Specifications

  • Brand -boAt
  • Model Name-Rockerz 255 Pro+
  • Colour Navy-Blue
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Bluetooth 5.0

Pros

Cons

Unique designBad voice quality
long battery life  
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Upto 40 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, BT v5.0, with Mic (Navy Blue)
4.1 (149,929)
65% off
1,399 3,990
Buy now

3. boAt Rockerz 330 Bluetooth earphones

Experience professional sound with the boAt Rockerz 330 Bluetooth earphones. Crafted from premium materials and equipped with superior technology, these earphones provide optimal audio clarity for a superior listening experience. The boat earphones signature sound gives you deep bass and crisp treble so you can enjoy your music the way it was meant to be heard. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can listen all day long without worrying about recharging.

Specifications

  • Brand-boAt
  • Model Name-Rockerz 330
  • Colour Navy-Blue
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Bluetooth 5.0

Pros

Cons

Best sound quality None
Affordable 
boAt Rockerz 330 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with mic, Upto 30 Hours Playtime, ASAP Charge, Signature Sound, Dual Pairing & IPX5(Navy Blue)
4.1 (115,910)
67% off
1,299 3,990
Buy now

4. boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones

The boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones – the perfect combination of style and sound! Crafted to deliver professional-grade quality sound along with superior bass, these earphones are designed with your active lifestyle in mind. The aptX audio codec ensures a crystal-clear tone while the integrated microphone lets you take handsfree calls and activate Siri or Google Assistant. Boat bluetooth earphones price available at best price on Amazon.

Specifications

  • Brand-boAt
  • Model Name-Rockerz
  • Colour Navy-Blue
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Bluetooth 5.2

Pros

Cons

Lightweight and compactDiscomfort after long hours 
Ear tips fit well 
boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Upto 8 Hours Playback, 12mm Drivers, IPX5, Magnetic Eartips, Integrated Controls and Lightweight Design with Mic (Navy Blue)
3.9 (89,328)
56% off
1,099 2,490
Buy now

5. boAt Rockerz 335 Bluetooth earphones

Introducing the boAt Rockerz 335 Bluetooth Earphones – a perfect companion for your music-filled days. Equipped with the latest boat bluetooth earphones technology, these earphones provide seamless connectivity and uninterrupted transmission of high-quality audio. The intuitive controls make it easy to switch between your favorite tracks, adjust the volume and take calls handsfree. Enjoy up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge and stay fashionable with three distinct colors to choose from.

Specifications

  • Brand- boAt
  • Model Name- Rockerz 335
  • Colour-Black
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Wireless

Pros

Cons

The bass sound quality is excellentNone
Positive reviews 
boAt Rockerz 335 Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Qualcomm aptX & CVC, Upto 30 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, Signature Sound, IPX5 and BTv5.0(Black)
3.7 (46,917)
65% off
1,399 3,990
Buy now

6. boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth in Ear Neckband

Introducing the boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth in-Ear Neckband Earphones, designed to give you a professional audio experience with every use. These earphones feature a lightweight neckband and Bluetooth 5.0 technology for enhanced sound quality on the go. Features such as dual-paired drivers, CVC noise cancellation technology for better sound clarity, and an integrated microphone allow you to make calls or listen to music with ease.

Specifications

  • Brand- boAt
  • Model Name- Rockerz 103 Pro
  • Colour Mint -Pink
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Bluetooth

Pros

Cons

Its build quality is goodAverage customer support
One year warranty  
boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Beast Mode(40ms Low Latency), ENx Tech, ASAP Charge(Fast Charge), Upto 20HRS Playback, Signature Sound, BT v5.3 & IPX4(Mint Pink)
3.7 (574)
52% off
1,199 2,490
Buy now

7. boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones

The boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones, the perfect companion for your daily life! Featuring a professional tone and stunningly powerful audio, these earbuds offer an immersive experience with crisp sound clarity. With its advanced TrueWireless technology and ergonomic design, these earphones provide exceptional comfort with an extended battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge.This is the best boat bluetooth earphones.

Specifications

  • Brand-boAt
  • Model Name-Rockerz
  • Colour Raging -Red
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Bluetooth 5.3

Pros

Cons

boAt signature soundNone
Value for Money 
boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Upto 8 Hours Playback, 12mm Drivers, IPX5, Magnetic Eartips, Integrated Controls and Lightweight Design with Mic (Raging Red)
3.9 (89,328)
64% off
899 2,490
Buy now

8. boAt Newly Launched Rockerz 378 Bluetooth

Experience unprecedented sound quality with the newly launched boAt Rockerz 378 Bluetooth Earphones. These state-of-the-art earphones are crafted for perfection, offering superior noise cancellation and dynamic audio for an immersive listening experience.

Specifications

  • Brand -boAt
  • Model Name-Rockerz 378
  • Colour Electric -Blue
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Bluetooth

Pros

Cons

Fit in, secure and pleasantHigh-volume distortion
Long battery life  
boAt Newly Launched Rockerz 378 Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Spatial Bionic Sound Tuned by THX, Beast™ Mode, ASAP™ Charge, Signature Sound, 25 Hours Playtime & BT v5.1(Electric Blue)
4.1 (208)
75% off
1,499 5,990
Buy now

9. boAt Rockerz 245 pro Bluetooth in Ear Neckband

The boAt Rockerz 245 pro Bluetooth in-ear neckband, perfect for those who want to listen to their music with premium sound while on the go. With IPX5 sweat and water resistance, these earphones keep you going even when things get sweaty. The 10m range ensures that you have a stable connection at all times and the 8 hours playtime helps you stay energized through your day.

Specifications

  • Brand -boAt
  • Model Name-Rockerz
  • Colour Blue-Bliss
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Bluetooth

Pros

Cons

Flexible designNot suitable for gamers
boAt Rockerz 245 pro Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Beast Mode(Super Low Latency) for Gaming, ENx Tech for Clear Calls, ASAP Charge, 20HRS Playtime, IPX4, Dual Pairing & BT v5.3(Blue Bliss)
3.9 (89,328)
57% off
1,299 2,990
Buy now

10. boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband

Introducing the boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband! The perfect combination of style and comfort, this neckband packs a serious punch with long-lasting battery life, superior sound quality, and a modern look that will turn heads. Featuring powerful 10mm drivers for crisp, clear audio, plus crystalized bass for deep thumping sound that envelops you in music. This is thebest boat bluetooth earphones.

Specifications

  • Brand -boAt
  • Model Name- Rockerz 330 Pro
  • Colour Active -Black
  • Headphones form factor-In Ear
  • Connector Type-Bluetooth 5.2

Pros

Cons

In-line button controls None
boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black)
4.1 (115,910)
40% off
1,799 2,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth NeckbandAffordableEasy to useCompact design
boA Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth earphonesSmooth, multifunctional controlsIPX5 waterproofPremium look
boAt Rockerz 330 Bluetooth earphonesUp to 42 hours of playbackIn-line button controlsFits in the ear
boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear EarphonesGood performanceElegant lookingSound quality is good
boAt Rockerz 335 Bluetooth earphonesSingle touch voice assistantInnovative technologyAdvanced features
boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth in Ear NeckbandWaterproofHD premium soundLow maintenance
boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear EarphonesSuper extra bassOutstanding passive isolationBass is good
boAt Newly Launched Rockerz 378 BluetoothSound quality is goodLong battery lifeLightweight
boAt Rockerz 245 pro Bluetooth in Ear NeckbandGood wire lengthReasonable priceSuper extra bass
boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth NeckbandStylish LookMetallic control panelPerfect length cable

Best value for money

The boA Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth earphones provide exceptional value and professional tone quality with their powerful dynamic driver providing deep bass and a balanced soundstage. The earphones feature an in-built microphone which allows you to make crystal clear calls, as well as the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless connections to your listening device.

Best overall product

Introducing the boAt Rockerz 378 Bluetooth, the best overall product for your audio needs. This sleek and stylish headset features an ergonomic design with superior sound performance for any time you are listening to music. With up to 10 hours of playback time and high quality stereo sound, this amazing device ensures you can enjoy uninterrupted music all day long. Additionally, its built-in microphone allows you to make hands-free calls from any smartphone or tablet.

How to find the perfect Boat bluetooth earphones?

  1. Price - When it comes to purchasing Bluetooth earphones, people often have a specific budget in mind. These types of earphones generally tend to be more costly than their corded counterparts, but this reflects the variety of features they offer; including superior noise cancellation capabilities, sleek designs, and remarkable sound quality.
  2. Battery Life- However, one area where wireless neckbands may not always measure up is in terms of battery life. This could potentially be off-putting for some users due to the need for frequent recharging. As such, we made sure that all the Bluetooth earphones featured on our list boast extended battery life and quick charging capabilities.
  3. Sensitivity - The sensitivity of earphones is another important factor to consider as it dictates how loud they will be when playing music. Keeping this in mind, we selected headsets that had a minimum sensitivity rating of 85 dB/mW or higher; the average dB/mW for most earphones being 110 dB/mW.

Product Price
boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black) ₹ 1,799
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Upto 40 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, BT v5.0, with Mic (Navy Blue) ₹ 1,399
boAt Rockerz 330 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with mic, Upto 30 Hours Playtime, ASAP Charge, Signature Sound, Dual Pairing & IPX5(Navy Blue) ₹ 1,299
boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Upto 8 Hours Playback, 12mm Drivers, IPX5, Magnetic Eartips, Integrated Controls and Lightweight Design with Mic (Navy Blue) ₹ 1,099
boAt Rockerz 335 Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Qualcomm aptX & CVC, Upto 30 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, Signature Sound, IPX5 and BTv5.0(Black) ₹ 1,399
boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Beast Mode(40ms Low Latency), ENx Tech, ASAP Charge(Fast Charge), Upto 20HRS Playback, Signature Sound, BT v5.3 & IPX4(Mint Pink) ₹ 1,199
boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Upto 8 Hours Playback, 12mm Drivers, IPX5, Magnetic Eartips, Integrated Controls and Lightweight Design with Mic (Raging Red) ₹ 899
boAt Newly Launched Rockerz 378 Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Spatial Bionic Sound Tuned by THX, Beast™ Mode, ASAP™ Charge, Signature Sound, 25 Hours Playtime & BT v5.1(Electric Blue) ₹ 1,499
boAt Rockerz 245 pro Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Beast Mode(Super Low Latency) for Gaming, ENx Tech for Clear Calls, ASAP Charge, 20HRS Playtime, IPX4, Dual Pairing & BT v5.3(Blue Bliss) ₹ 1,299
boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black) ₹ 1,799

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Gadgets
Best Boat Bluetooth Earphones

Are boat earphones better than JBL?

Both earphones are better than average in their respective categories, however JBL's is somewhat better than boAt.

Will there be any lag in the audio of the boat's Bluetooth earphones?

No, the majority of boAt Bluetooth earphones don't lag. Lagging is not a problem with boAt Bluetooth headphones normally; it only occurs when your Bluetooth headphones are ready to discharge and you are not nearby.

Are boat Bluetooth earphones comfortable to wear during workouts?

If you already own Bluetooth earphones, that's fine. If they aren't sweat-resistant, you shouldn't wear them during intense exercise sessions.

 View More
