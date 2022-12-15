10 best JBL headphones: A complete buying guide

Summary:
As one of the leading audio brands, JBL has a vast collection of headphones. From premium quality over-the-ear headphones to super cheap earbuds, there is always a suitable JBL product for every user, regardless of your lifestyle and budget. If you want a set of bass-forward, soothing sound characteristic headphones, the ones from JBL are a great option.
So, here's a list of the top 10 best JBL headphones to help you decide on the ones that will be perfect for your listening requirements.
1. JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones
JBL Endurance RunBT Bluetooth earphones in flexible 2-way design allow you to wear them either behind-the-ear or in-ear. Designed to outlast and endure intensive indoor and outdoor workout sessions in all weather conditions, they will also help you enjoy music wirelessly from any mobile device. Other exclusive features include magnetic buds, hands-free calls, and voice assistance.
Price: Rs. 1,769
Form Factor: In-Ear
Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery
Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices
Connector Type: Wireless
Product Dimensions: 3.6 x 9.5 x 16.1 centimetres
Special Features: Magnetic Earbuds, Flexsoft Eartips, Twist Lock Technology, and Fliphook
Weight: 1 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Good sound quality
|Battery backup is just 4 to 5 hours
|Easy to plug
|Wire is short in length
|Comfortable fit
2. JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones
40 mm dynamic drivers deliver the signature sound JBL Quantum is known for in these headphones. Its signature audio design lets you experience the loudest explosions and the tiniest footsteps. The detachable voice focus directional boom mic comes with a mute option to deliver crystal-clear communications.
Price: Rs. 2,605
Form Factor: Over-Ear
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Compatible Devices: All Gaming Platforms, Windows Sonic Spatial Sound in Windows 10 PC and Xbox One Consoles
Connector Type: Wired
Product Dimensions: 23 x 25 x 10 centimetres
Special Features: Windshield foam for the microphone, safety sheet, and detachable mic
Weight: 220 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing sound quality
|Not worth the money
|Fantastic mic clarity, Splash protection body
|Average build quality
|Scratch-resistant glass protection
|Ear cups and headbands are small and uncomfortable
|Well-defined and clear audio. Easy sound adjustment
|Not ideal for multitasking or gaming
3. JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with Mic
Comfortable and lightweight, the JBL C100SI In-Ear headphones come with true JBL bass and voice assistant. With these headphones, experience the deepened notes to make your regular musical journey more appealing. The premium quality metallic finish, 1-button remote, and 3.5 mm gold plated jack are also noteworthy.
Price: Rs. 599
Form Factor: In-Ear
Batteries: No batteries required
Compatible Devices: Laptops, audio players, tablets, and mobile phones
Connector Type: Wired
Product Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 17.5 centimetres
Special Features: Microphone available
Weight: 50 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Good build quality
|No volume buttons near the mic
|Excellent bass
|Wire can tangle anytime. Tiny mic
|Good quality mic . Value for money
|Earbuds keep falling off due to their unusual shape
4. JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic
These headphones from JBL reproduce impressive, precise sound. It punches out powerful deep bass and lets players listen to their favourite music wirelessly from any Bluetooth device. With up to 11 hours of constant audio playback on one charge, the headphones offer enough battery to last throughout the day.
Price: Rs. 2,499
Form Factor: On-Ear
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices
Connector Type: Wireless
Product Dimensions:18.5 x 7.6 x 15 Centimetres
Special Features: Flat foldable, lightweight and portable
Weight: 300 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong build
|Bass is not good
|Great sound quality
|Noise cancellation feature is missing
|Has music and call controls
|Comfortable over the ears
5. JBL Tune 500BT by Harman Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These on-ear headphones by JBL boast a noise-cancelling feature, double-figure battery life and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. They look pretty appealing with their hardwearing finish and preferable sound quality and carry a lot of power and 16 hours of playtime. They also feature multi-point connections allowing users to switch between two devices easily.
Price: Rs. 3,179
Form Factor: On-Ear
Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal battery
Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices
Connector Type: Wireless
Product Dimensions: 22.4 x 5 x 20.5 Centimetres
Special Features: Microphone, volume control and wireless
Weight: 155 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive details
|Very heavy
|Good battery life
|Aggressive balance
|Good ANC
|Can scratch easily
|Overbearing bass
6. JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones with Mic
Compatible with all Android devices, the JBL C50HI comes with a voice assistant that lets you activate Google Assistant for convenient usage. Comfortable and lightweight, these headphones will surely help you make a statement wherever you go. Its one-button universal remote with a noise-isolation mic enables you to manage calls effortlessly.
Price: Rs. 499
Form Factor: In-Ear
Batteries: Batteries not required
Compatible Devices: All Android devices
Connector Type: Wired
Product Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 17.5 Centimetres
Special Features: L-shaped 3.5 mm jack, one-button multi-function remote and noise isolation
Weight: 13 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Super-balanced sound
|Built quality should improve
|Comfortable for the ears even after prolonged use
|Average wire quality
|Decent performance for regular use
|The bass is not very deep
|Great value for money, Lightweight
7. JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
These headphones are compact and can be folded down and stashed in a bag or coat pocket. With an impressive battery life of 15 hours with Bluetooth and activated noise cancelling, they cut out plenty of noise because of their sleek design. And charging the headphones for just 5 minutes will give you 3 hours of extra playtime.
Price: Rs. 4,499
Form Factor: Over-Ear
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices
Connector Type: Wireless
Product Dimensions: 20.5 x 6.2 x 22.3 Centimetres
Special Features: AUX & Voice Assistant support; wireless Bluetooth 5.0 and dual pairing
Weight: 220 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear and open sound
|Balance skewed to bass
|Deep bass
|Stylish design
8. JBL Tune 500, Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic
These JBL headphones are famous for their powerful and top-quality sound, pure bass, one-button universal remote and 32 mm JBL drivers. The padded headband and soft ear cushions make these headphones comfortable and lightweight while also being foldable for convenient portability.
Price: Rs. 1,999
Form Factor: On-Ear
Batteries: Batteries not required
Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices
Connector Type: Wired
Product Dimensions: 22.4 x 5 x 20.5 Centimetres
Special Features: Tangle-free cord; volume control and microphone
Weight: 148 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable on the ears
|Poor noise cancellation
|Convertible for easy storage
|Low bass
|Good sound and build quality
|Not suitable for calls and meetings
9. JBL Tune 700BT by Harman, 27-Hours Playtime with Quick Charging, Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
With impressive JBL Pure Bass Sound, the JBL Tune 700BT headphones offer maximum comfort owing to their lightweight, over-the-ear design. Manage sound and take call hands-free, all thanks to its convenient buttons on the ear cups that activate Voice Assistants for on-the-go support. Enjoy your favourite music throughout the day, thanks to 27 hours of battery life.
Price: Rs. 4,499
Form Factor: Over-Ear
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices
Connector Type: Wireless
Product Dimensions: 20.5 x 6.2 x 22.3 Centimetres
Special Features: Quick charging; multi-point connection; 27 hours of continuous playtime; use 2 Bluetooth devices simultaneously and detachable audio cable.
Weight: 220 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Great sound quality
|Mediocre performance
|Noise cancellation available
|Decent value for the money
10. JBL Tune 510BT, On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic
With these headphones, stream powerful, pure bass sound. Comfortable to wear and easy to use, they offer 40 hours of playback and 2 hours of additional battery power. And all these you get by charging it for only 5 minutes with a USB-C charging cable. If you get a call while watching a video on another device, this JBL Tune headphone seamlessly switches to your phone. These Bluetooth 5.0-enabled headphones let you connect to Google or Siri without your mobile.
Price: Rs. 2,899
Form Factor: On-Ear
Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery
Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices
Connector Type: Wireless
Product Dimensions: 27 x 23 x 26 Centimetres
Special Features: Wireless Bluetooth; voice assistant support and dual pairing
Weight: 160 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent look and performance
|Average sound quality
|Great treble
|Value for money
|Fits comfortably without any pressure on the ears
Best value for money
Available at an affordable range of Rs. 499 only, JBL C5HI in-ear headphones offer convenient usage with a voice assistant feature that activates Google Assistant. Within this price range, you cannot expect any other headphones in the market to be as comfortable and feature-rich as those from JBL. The best thing is it is only 13 grams, so you can easily carry it everywhere.
Best overall
The JBL Tune 710BT headphones are the best overall product in this list of 10 best JBL headphones because they offer decent sound quality; stylish design; deep bass, and other smart features within an affordable range of Rs. 4,499. Compact and comfortable, users can easily carry these headphones along in small pockets and bags.
How to find the best JBL headphones?
A few things you must note when searching for the best JBL headphones are as follows:
Sound Quality:Undoubtedly, all JBL headphones offer excellent audio performance at an affordable price. But before committing to any pair, know the difference between JBL Pro sound and JBL Signature. While the former delivers an entertaining and powerful listening experience with boosted bass, the Pro sound is more detail-rich and balanced.
Companion App:Always opt for JBL headphones with a companion app that lets you customise sound and its controls. Also, the companion app keeps the product's features and firmware updated.
Additional Features:Check the updated Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a future-proof USB-C connector for charging and robust battery life.
JBL headphones offer normal isolation performance and are very good at blocking noise. However, this will also depend on the way you use the headphones. For optimal noise cancellation, you must ensure the earbuds encompass your ears completely.
Yes, almost all the JBL headphones support an advanced audio distribution profile which means they support top-quality Bluetooth codecs. Listeners can also benefit from the high-resolution playback of the over-the-ear headphones from JBL.
While JBL is known for making high-quality products, defects are likely to occur. The Pure Bass and noise cancellation features might need to be fixed in some of its products.
One of the most incredible reasons to go for JBL headphones is they are pretty affordable. Apart from this, the headphones offer consumer-friendly sound, smart assistant access and one year warranty. So JBL is undoubtedly one brand you need to consider.
Anyone looking to enjoy good quality music or watch a movie with impressive sound can use JBL headphones. These headphones are apt for listening to music in bed and even work well with computers, laptops, tablets and television sets.