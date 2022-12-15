10 best JBL headphones: A complete buying guide By Affiliate Desk

JBL headphones offer top-notch sound experience.

As one of the leading audio brands, JBL has a vast collection of headphones. From premium quality over-the-ear headphones to super cheap earbuds, there is always a suitable JBL product for every user, regardless of your lifestyle and budget. If you want a set of bass-forward, soothing sound characteristic headphones, the ones from JBL are a great option. So, here's a list of the top 10 best JBL headphones to help you decide on the ones that will be perfect for your listening requirements. 1. JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones JBL Endurance RunBT Bluetooth earphones in flexible 2-way design allow you to wear them either behind-the-ear or in-ear. Designed to outlast and endure intensive indoor and outdoor workout sessions in all weather conditions, they will also help you enjoy music wirelessly from any mobile device. Other exclusive features include magnetic buds, hands-free calls, and voice assistance. Price: Rs. 1,769 Form Factor: In-Ear Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices Connector Type: Wireless Product Dimensions: 3.6 x 9.5 x 16.1 centimetres Special Features: Magnetic Earbuds, Flexsoft Eartips, Twist Lock Technology, and Fliphook Weight: 1 g

Pros Cons Good sound quality Battery backup is just 4 to 5 hours Easy to plug Wire is short in length Comfortable fit

2. JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones 40 mm dynamic drivers deliver the signature sound JBL Quantum is known for in these headphones. Its signature audio design lets you experience the loudest explosions and the tiniest footsteps. The detachable voice focus directional boom mic comes with a mute option to deliver crystal-clear communications. Price: Rs. 2,605 Form Factor: Over-Ear Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Compatible Devices: All Gaming Platforms, Windows Sonic Spatial Sound in Windows 10 PC and Xbox One Consoles Connector Type: Wired Product Dimensions: 23 x 25 x 10 centimetres Special Features: Windshield foam for the microphone, safety sheet, and detachable mic Weight: 220 g

Pros Cons Amazing sound quality Not worth the money Fantastic mic clarity, Splash protection body Average build quality Scratch-resistant glass protection Ear cups and headbands are small and uncomfortable Well-defined and clear audio. Easy sound adjustment Not ideal for multitasking or gaming

3. JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with Mic Comfortable and lightweight, the JBL C100SI In-Ear headphones come with true JBL bass and voice assistant. With these headphones, experience the deepened notes to make your regular musical journey more appealing. The premium quality metallic finish, 1-button remote, and 3.5 mm gold plated jack are also noteworthy. Price: Rs. 599 Form Factor: In-Ear Batteries: No batteries required Compatible Devices: Laptops, audio players, tablets, and mobile phones Connector Type: Wired Product Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 17.5 centimetres Special Features: Microphone available Weight: 50 g

Pros Cons Good build quality No volume buttons near the mic Excellent bass Wire can tangle anytime. Tiny mic Good quality mic . Value for money Earbuds keep falling off due to their unusual shape

4. JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic These headphones from JBL reproduce impressive, precise sound. It punches out powerful deep bass and lets players listen to their favourite music wirelessly from any Bluetooth device. With up to 11 hours of constant audio playback on one charge, the headphones offer enough battery to last throughout the day. Price: Rs. 2,499 Form Factor: On-Ear Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices Connector Type: Wireless Product Dimensions:18.5 x 7.6 x 15 Centimetres Special Features: Flat foldable, lightweight and portable Weight: 300 g

Pros Cons Strong build Bass is not good Great sound quality Noise cancellation feature is missing Has music and call controls Comfortable over the ears

5. JBL Tune 500BT by Harman Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones These on-ear headphones by JBL boast a noise-cancelling feature, double-figure battery life and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. They look pretty appealing with their hardwearing finish and preferable sound quality and carry a lot of power and 16 hours of playtime. They also feature multi-point connections allowing users to switch between two devices easily. Price: Rs. 3,179 Form Factor: On-Ear Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal battery Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices Connector Type: Wireless Product Dimensions: 22.4 x 5 x 20.5 Centimetres Special Features: Microphone, volume control and wireless Weight: 155 g

Pros Cons Impressive details Very heavy Good battery life Aggressive balance Good ANC Can scratch easily Overbearing bass

6. JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones with Mic Compatible with all Android devices, the JBL C50HI comes with a voice assistant that lets you activate Google Assistant for convenient usage. Comfortable and lightweight, these headphones will surely help you make a statement wherever you go. Its one-button universal remote with a noise-isolation mic enables you to manage calls effortlessly. Price: Rs. 499 Form Factor: In-Ear Batteries: Batteries not required Compatible Devices: All Android devices Connector Type: Wired Product Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 17.5 Centimetres Special Features: L-shaped 3.5 mm jack, one-button multi-function remote and noise isolation Weight: 13 g

Pros Cons Super-balanced sound Built quality should improve Comfortable for the ears even after prolonged use Average wire quality Decent performance for regular use The bass is not very deep Great value for money, Lightweight

7. JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over-Ear Headphones These headphones are compact and can be folded down and stashed in a bag or coat pocket. With an impressive battery life of 15 hours with Bluetooth and activated noise cancelling, they cut out plenty of noise because of their sleek design. And charging the headphones for just 5 minutes will give you 3 hours of extra playtime. Price: Rs. 4,499 Form Factor: Over-Ear Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices Connector Type: Wireless Product Dimensions: 20.5 x 6.2 x 22.3 Centimetres Special Features: AUX & Voice Assistant support; wireless Bluetooth 5.0 and dual pairing Weight: 220 g

Pros Cons Clear and open sound Balance skewed to bass Deep bass Stylish design

8. JBL Tune 500, Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic These JBL headphones are famous for their powerful and top-quality sound, pure bass, one-button universal remote and 32 mm JBL drivers. The padded headband and soft ear cushions make these headphones comfortable and lightweight while also being foldable for convenient portability. Price: Rs. 1,999 Form Factor: On-Ear Batteries: Batteries not required Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices Connector Type: Wired Product Dimensions: 22.4 x 5 x 20.5 Centimetres Special Features: Tangle-free cord; volume control and microphone Weight: 148 g

Pros Cons Comfortable on the ears Poor noise cancellation Convertible for easy storage Low bass Good sound and build quality Not suitable for calls and meetings

9. JBL Tune 700BT by Harman, 27-Hours Playtime with Quick Charging, Wireless Over-Ear Headphones With impressive JBL Pure Bass Sound, the JBL Tune 700BT headphones offer maximum comfort owing to their lightweight, over-the-ear design. Manage sound and take call hands-free, all thanks to its convenient buttons on the ear cups that activate Voice Assistants for on-the-go support. Enjoy your favourite music throughout the day, thanks to 27 hours of battery life. Price: Rs. 4,499 Form Factor: Over-Ear Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices Connector Type: Wireless Product Dimensions: 20.5 x 6.2 x 22.3 Centimetres Special Features: Quick charging; multi-point connection; 27 hours of continuous playtime; use 2 Bluetooth devices simultaneously and detachable audio cable. Weight: 220 g

Pros Cons Great sound quality Mediocre performance Noise cancellation available Decent value for the money

10. JBL Tune 510BT, On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic With these headphones, stream powerful, pure bass sound. Comfortable to wear and easy to use, they offer 40 hours of playback and 2 hours of additional battery power. And all these you get by charging it for only 5 minutes with a USB-C charging cable. If you get a call while watching a video on another device, this JBL Tune headphone seamlessly switches to your phone. These Bluetooth 5.0-enabled headphones let you connect to Google or Siri without your mobile. Price: Rs. 2,899 Form Factor: On-Ear Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices Connector Type: Wireless Product Dimensions: 27 x 23 x 26 Centimetres Special Features: Wireless Bluetooth; voice assistant support and dual pairing Weight: 160 g

Pros Cons Decent look and performance Average sound quality Great treble Value for money Fits comfortably without any pressure on the ears

Price of JBL headphones at a glance:

Product Price JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Rs. 1, 769 JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones Rs. 2, 605 JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with Mic Rs. 599 JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic Rs. 2, 499 JBL Tune 500BT by Harman Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones Rs. 3, 179 JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones with Mic Rs. 499 JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Rs. 4, 499 JBL Tune 500, Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic Rs. 1, 999 JBL Tune 700BT by Harman, 27-Hours Playtime with Quick Charging, Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Rs. 4, 499 JBL Tune 510BT, On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic Rs. 2, 899

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Form Factor Batteries Connector Type JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones In-Ear 1 Lithium Ion battery Wireless JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones Over-Ear 1 Lithium Polymer battery Wired JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with Mic In-Ear Batteries not required Wired JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic On-Ear 1 Lithium Polymer battery Wireless JBL Tune 500BT by Harman Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones On-Ear 1 Lithium Metal battery Wireless JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones with Mic In-Ear Batteries not required Wired JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Over-Ear 1 Lithium Polymer battery Wireless JBL Tune 500, Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic On-Ear Batteries not required Wired JBL Tune 700BT by Harman, 27-Hours Playtime with Quick Charging, Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Over-Ear 1 Lithium Polymer battery Wireless JBL Tune 510BT, On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic On-Ear 1 Lithium Ion battery Wireless

Best value for money Available at an affordable range of Rs. 499 only, JBL C5HI in-ear headphones offer convenient usage with a voice assistant feature that activates Google Assistant. Within this price range, you cannot expect any other headphones in the market to be as comfortable and feature-rich as those from JBL. The best thing is it is only 13 grams, so you can easily carry it everywhere. Best overall The JBL Tune 710BT headphones are the best overall product in this list of 10 best JBL headphones because they offer decent sound quality; stylish design; deep bass, and other smart features within an affordable range of Rs. 4,499. Compact and comfortable, users can easily carry these headphones along in small pockets and bags. How to find the best JBL headphones? A few things you must note when searching for the best JBL headphones are as follows: Sound Quality:Undoubtedly, all JBL headphones offer excellent audio performance at an affordable price. But before committing to any pair, know the difference between JBL Pro sound and JBL Signature. While the former delivers an entertaining and powerful listening experience with boosted bass, the Pro sound is more detail-rich and balanced. Companion App:Always opt for JBL headphones with a companion app that lets you customise sound and its controls. Also, the companion app keeps the product's features and firmware updated. Additional Features:Check the updated Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a future-proof USB-C connector for charging and robust battery life.

