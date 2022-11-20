10 Best multimedia speakers to buy online: A complete buying guide

Summary:
Speakers are one of the vital computer peripherals, mainly if you wish to listen to music, watch movies or play games. Buying the perfect multimedia speakers or computer speakers can be confusing, as there are a number of models, types, and sizes at different price ranges from different brands available in the market. With so many options available, one can easily get confused about how to choose the best multimedia speaker.
Worry not! This article will help you choose the right multi-media speaker that suits your budget and needs. We have prepared a list of the 10 best multimedia speakers considering the best price, customer reviews, and products with 4 stars or more ratings out of 5 on Amazon.
10 Best multimedia speakers:
1. Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker
This product is a USB powered 2.0 speaker that can boost your gaming experience with its lively RGB LED lights. It comes in a sleek modern design and can perfectly connect the USB side of your laptop, through an adapter to any power source, or using a 3.5 mm pin to a music source. The speaker comes with easy-to-handle volume control buttons. It is greatly compatible with Computers, Laptops, and Mac books. Also, its compact size and easy-to-carry nature simply add to its worth.
Specifications:
Brand: Zebronics
Model Number: POR-1339
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 10W RMS (5W x 2)
Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB
Frequency response: 120Hz- 15kHz
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to carry
|Not good for definitive hearing
|Nice sound quality
2. Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker II
This speaker is a 2.0 USB Powered Speaker. It comes in a sleek modern design and can perfectly connect the USB side of your laptop, through an adapter to any power source, or using a 3.5 mm pin to a music source. It comes with Volume Control Pod Feature and RGB LED lights. It is greatly compatible with Laptops, Computers, and Mac books. Also, it is easy to carry owing to its compact size.
Specifications:
Brand: ZEBRONICS
Frequency response: 150Hz- 20kHz
Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB
Control Method: Touch
|Pros
|Cons
|Pocket-sized
|Not good for definitive hearing
|Value for money
3. F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers
This speaker is the perfect pick if you are looking for a multimedia speaker with optimal sound and Bluetooth connectivity features. This stereo setup from the brand F&D is equipped with an incredibly gorgeous design. It is compatible with TV, PC, mobiles, DVD PLAYERS, IPOD, laptops, and computers. It offers a Bluetooth range of up to 15 meters. The speaker automatically adjusts the levels of different frequencies in the sound source to give you the best sound output.
Specifications:
Brand: F&D
Model Name: F550X
Speaker Connectivity: Wireless
Special Feature: Auto EQ
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Sound quality
|Average volume
|Clear bass
4. F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers System
This speaker comes in a QQ shape satellite design. It features multi-functional panel keys that let you easily change, play, or pause the music. It is equipped with a 2.5" full-range driver for satellites and a 4" bass driver for the subwoofer. The speaker offers a sturdy and low distortion bass when placed on a wooden cabinet. This speaker is greatly compatible with DVD players, TVs, PCs, MP3 players, etc.
Specifications:
Brand: F&D
Model Name: F203G
Connector Type: Wired
Special Feature: Subwoofer
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Average bass
|Superior sound quality
5. Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers
This speaker by Philips offers the best audio and bass quality when placed on a wooden cabinet. This multimedia speaker comprises of multi-connectivity options like wireless streaming through BT, and other inputs such as audio-in, USB, and SD card. The speaker is also equipped with an in-built FM radio. The soundbar features a strong and durable design with a stylish matte finish. This speaker is greatly compatible with Computers, TVs, Smartphones or Tablets, Gaming Consoles, DVD Players, etc.
Specifications:
Brand: Philips Audio
Model Name: Blue Thunder
Connector Type: Wired
Special Feature: Subwoofer, SD Card, Radio, Remote Control
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Average performance with FM
|Good sound quality
|Average volume
|Awesome remote control
6. Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker
The Philips speaker offers lifelike stereo sound quality with an amazing bass experience and boosts up your audio experience. It features a sleek and sturdy design, adding glamour to the area in which it is placed. Being adaptable, it can be positioned horizontally or vertically on the floor, thus converting it into a perfect multimedia tower speaker. This multimedia speaker comprises of multi-connectivity options like wireless streaming through BT, other inputs such as audio-in, USB, 2RCA to 2RCA, and SD card. It offers a Bluetooth connectivity range of around 10M or 30FT. The speaker is also equipped with an in-built FM radio. This speaker is greatly compatible with Computers, TVs, Smartphones or Tablets, Gaming Consoles, DVD Players, or Music Players.
Specifications:
Brand: Philips Audio
Model Name: MMS8085B/94
Connector Type: USB
Special Feature: Convertible sound bar, Bluetooth connectivity, Rich Bass, USB input, 80W output power
|Pros
|Cons
|Convertible feature
|Average Bluetooth connectivity
|Good sound & bass quality
|Compact and decent design
7. Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater Speaker
This speaker is a high-performance home theatre speaker system specially designed for people who love strong bass and loud music experience. It features a stylish design with a glossy finish and sturdy built which simply adds charm to the area it is placed in. If you are someone who loves heart-pumping audio quality, then this speaker is the perfect pick.
Specifications:
Brand: Bass Barrel
Model Name: BB-22
Connector Type: USB, Bluetooth, Mic, Aux, FM
Special Feature: Auto speaker setup
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Poor customer service by the company
|Excellent sound & bass quality
|Stylish design and look
8. iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker
If you love listening to music at all-night parties and binge-watching movies, this ultra-powerful 2.1 speaker system with 40W of pure audio is perfect. It offers impressive sound quality with deep bass and treble. It features fabulous RGB LED lights on the woofer and offers crystal clear distortion-free sound and a lifelike listening experience.
Specifications:
Brand: iBall
Model Name: iBall Thunder
Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, Auxiliary, wireless
Special Feature: Remote Control for user Convenience, Striking design, Equipped with multiple input options - BT | USB | SD / MMC | AUX | FM, Remote with Bass and Treble controls, Boosts experience while watching movies, Dynamic 2.1 subwoofer system with an amusing and strong sound
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound and bass quality
|Not suitable for silent songs
|Stunning design with RGB LED lights
9. HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia Speaker
If you love enjoying music and watching your favourite movies in high-quality and loud sound, then this speaker by HP is for you. This is a compact 2.0 speaker, offering an amazing sound experience. Regardless of its compact design, it delivers crystal-clear and loud sound output. This can be a perfect speaker for travel as it produces low but deep bass that is very pleasing to the ears. This speaker is magnetically shielded to avoid sound distortions and frequency errors and to avert friction against other magnetic gadgets. This speaker is greatly compatible with smartphones, laptops, PCs, and music players.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Connector Type: USB
Special Feature: Surround Sound System
Mounting Hardware: Speakers, User Documents
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Average volume control knob
|Good sound & bass quality
10. Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker
The speaker by Philips provides lifelike audio sound quality with an amusing bass which can boost your overall music and audio experience. It features an FM radio option and a Bluetooth connectivity mode for easy connectivity. Also, it produces ultimate audio quality when placed on a wooden cabinet. It is compatible with TVs, MP3 players, and Computers.
Specifications:
Brand: Philips Audio
Model Name: Philips Audio Mms
Speaker Type: Computer
Connector Type: Bluetooth
Special Feature: Radio
|Pros
|Cons
|Great quality sound
|Average remote performance
|Heavy and deep bass
Best 3 features for your ref
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker
|Good for Gamers
|Decent Sound Output
|Good Connectivity & Budget-Friendly
|Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker II
|Modern Design
|Compact Size
|Budget-Friendly
|F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers
|Excellent Sound Quality
|Attractive Design
|Excellent Bluetooth Connectivity
|F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers System
|Excellent Sound & Bass Quality
|Affordable
|ExcellentSubwoofer
|Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers
|Good Compatibility
|Excellent Stereo & Bass Quality
|Superb remote-control performance
|Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker
|Good Bass Quality
|Excellent Design
|Excellent for a loud listening experience
|Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater Speaker
|Decent Sound Output
|Attractive Design
|Strong and Deep Bass
|iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker
|Excellent Sound Quality
|Excellent bass and treble
|Good Bluetooth Connectivity
|HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia Speaker
|Excellent & Clear Sound Quality
|Compact Size
|Excellent Bass Quality
|Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker
|Excellent Sound Output
|Excellent Bass
|ExcellentBluetooth Connectivity
Best value for money
The ‘iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker’ offers the best value for money as it offers wonderful features like excellent sound and bass quality, crystal clear distortion-free sound, realistic music experience, and several connectivity options. And its RGB LED lights on the woofer are the cherry on the cake at this price range. If you wish to buy a super cool and high-tech multimedia speaker, then this speaker is the perfect choice.
Best overall
The ‘Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker’ excels all the other listed products in terms of overall features. It has a striking, sleek design as well as the most looked-for features. It features a compact and modern build and offers amazing sound and bass, easy convertibility mode, and compatibility with many devices. Speaking about its price, it is worth buying at this cost.
How to find the perfect multimedia speaker?
Multimedia speakers can have frequency response ranging from around 150Hz to 20,000Hz for satellite speakers, and 20Hz to 200Hz for the subwoofer. You should decide whether you want a stereo speaker or the one that comes with sub-woofers. If you love intense bass, look for a multimedia speaker with a subwoofer frequency response that extends to lower frequency ranges.
You also need to consider other factors such as your budget, device compatibility, and room size, while choosing the best multimedia speaker. Now, make a list of all the features and specifications you are looking for in a multimedia speaker and check if or not it comes in the above-mentioned multimedia speakers that fall under your budget.
Products price list
|Product
|Price
|Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker
|Rs. 949
|Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker II
|Rs. 1,034
|F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers
|Rs. 5,490
|F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers System
|Rs. 1,899
|Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers
|Rs. 5,290
|Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker
|Rs. 7,490
|Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater Speaker
|Rs. 4,999
|iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker
|Rs. 2,597
|HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia Speaker
|Rs. 1,350
|Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker
|Rs. 3,383
F&D, Philips, Zebronics, iBall Thunder, and Bass Barrel are the leading budget-friendly multimedia speaker brands. These brands have given us some awfully exciting multimedia speakers that have won the hearts of users with their amazing features.
A 2.1 multimedia speaker is a music system that is equipped with two main channel speakers and one woofer for bass.
Yes, a speaker having higher power (watts) produces louder and cleaner audio output.
The ideal frequency response for a speaker is 20 Hz to 20 kHz. This is because human beings possess an audio frequency range of between 20 Hz and 20 kHz.
If your TV does not use RCA connectors for audio output, it might have a headphone out port (3.5mm port). You can use this to connect your speakers to the TV.