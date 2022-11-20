10 Best multimedia speakers to buy online: A complete buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Looking for the perfect multimedia speakers to buy? Here’s a buying guide that will give you details like price, features, pros & cons, and specifications of the top 10 multimedia speakers and help choose the best.

Buy finest quality multimedia speakers online at best price

Speakers are one of the vital computer peripherals, mainly if you wish to listen to music, watch movies or play games. Buying the perfect multimedia speakers or computer speakers can be confusing, as there are a number of models, types, and sizes at different price ranges from different brands available in the market. With so many options available, one can easily get confused about how to choose the best multimedia speaker. Worry not! This article will help you choose the right multi-media speaker that suits your budget and needs. We have prepared a list of the 10 best multimedia speakers considering the best price, customer reviews, and products with 4 stars or more ratings out of 5 on Amazon. 10 Best multimedia speakers: 1. Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker This product is a USB powered 2.0 speaker that can boost your gaming experience with its lively RGB LED lights. It comes in a sleek modern design and can perfectly connect the USB side of your laptop, through an adapter to any power source, or using a 3.5 mm pin to a music source. The speaker comes with easy-to-handle volume control buttons. It is greatly compatible with Computers, Laptops, and Mac books. Also, its compact size and easy-to-carry nature simply add to its worth. Specifications: Brand: ‎Zebronics Model Number: POR-1339 Speaker Maximum Output Power: 10W RMS (5W x 2) Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Frequency response: 120Hz- 15kHz

Pros Cons Easy to carry Not good for definitive hearing Nice sound quality

2. Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker II This speaker is a 2.0 USB Powered Speaker. It comes in a sleek modern design and can perfectly connect the USB side of your laptop, through an adapter to any power source, or using a 3.5 mm pin to a music source. It comes with Volume Control Pod Feature and RGB LED lights. It is greatly compatible with Laptops, Computers, and Mac books. Also, it is easy to carry owing to its compact size. Specifications: Brand: ‎ZEBRONICS Frequency response: 150Hz- 20kHz Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Pocket-sized Not good for definitive hearing Value for money

3. F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers This speaker is the perfect pick if you are looking for a multimedia speaker with optimal sound and Bluetooth connectivity features. This stereo setup from the brand F&D is equipped with an incredibly gorgeous design. It is compatible with TV, PC, mobiles, DVD PLAYERS, IPOD, laptops, and computers. It offers a Bluetooth range of up to 15 meters. The speaker automatically adjusts the levels of different frequencies in the sound source to give you the best sound output. Specifications: Brand: F&D Model Name: F550X Speaker Connectivity: Wireless Special Feature: Auto EQ

Pros Cons Good Sound quality Average volume Clear bass

4. F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers System This speaker comes in a QQ shape satellite design. It features multi-functional panel keys that let you easily change, play, or pause the music. It is equipped with a 2.5" full-range driver for satellites and a 4" bass driver for the subwoofer. The speaker offers a sturdy and low distortion bass when placed on a wooden cabinet. This speaker is greatly compatible with DVD players, TVs, PCs, MP3 players, etc. Specifications: Brand: F&D Model Name: F203G Connector Type: Wired Special Feature: Subwoofer

Pros Cons Affordable Average bass Superior sound quality

5. Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers This speaker by Philips offers the best audio and bass quality when placed on a wooden cabinet. This multimedia speaker comprises of multi-connectivity options like wireless streaming through BT, and other inputs such as audio-in, USB, and SD card. The speaker is also equipped with an in-built FM radio. The soundbar features a strong and durable design with a stylish matte finish. This speaker is greatly compatible with Computers, TVs, Smartphones or Tablets, Gaming Consoles, DVD Players, etc. Specifications: Brand: Philips Audio Model Name: Blue Thunder Connector Type: Wired Special Feature: Subwoofer, SD Card, Radio, Remote Control

Pros Cons Value for money Average performance with FM Good sound quality Average volume Awesome remote control

6. Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker The Philips speaker offers lifelike stereo sound quality with an amazing bass experience and boosts up your audio experience. It features a sleek and sturdy design, adding glamour to the area in which it is placed. Being adaptable, it can be positioned horizontally or vertically on the floor, thus converting it into a perfect multimedia tower speaker. This multimedia speaker comprises of multi-connectivity options like wireless streaming through BT, other inputs such as audio-in, USB, 2RCA to 2RCA, and SD card. It offers a Bluetooth connectivity range of around 10M or 30FT. The speaker is also equipped with an in-built FM radio. This speaker is greatly compatible with Computers, TVs, Smartphones or Tablets, Gaming Consoles, DVD Players, or Music Players. Specifications: Brand: Philips Audio Model Name: MMS8085B/94 Connector Type: USB Special Feature: Convertible sound bar, Bluetooth connectivity, Rich Bass, USB input, 80W output power

Pros Cons Convertible feature Average Bluetooth connectivity Good sound & bass quality Compact and decent design

7. Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater Speaker This speaker is a high-performance home theatre speaker system specially designed for people who love strong bass and loud music experience. It features a stylish design with a glossy finish and sturdy built which simply adds charm to the area it is placed in. If you are someone who loves heart-pumping audio quality, then this speaker is the perfect pick. Specifications: Brand: Bass Barrel Model Name: BB-22 Connector Type: USB, Bluetooth, Mic, Aux, FM Special Feature: Auto speaker setup

Pros Cons Value for money Poor customer service by the company Excellent sound & bass quality Stylish design and look

8. iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker If you love listening to music at all-night parties and binge-watching movies, this ultra-powerful 2.1 speaker system with 40W of pure audio is perfect. It offers impressive sound quality with deep bass and treble. It features fabulous RGB LED lights on the woofer and offers crystal clear distortion-free sound and a lifelike listening experience. Specifications: Brand: iBall Model Name: iBall Thunder Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Remote Control for user Convenience, Striking design, Equipped with multiple input options - BT | USB | SD / MMC | AUX | FM, Remote with Bass and Treble controls, Boosts experience while watching movies, Dynamic 2.1 subwoofer system with an amusing and strong sound

Pros Cons Excellent sound and bass quality Not suitable for silent songs Stunning design with RGB LED lights

9. HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia Speaker If you love enjoying music and watching your favourite movies in high-quality and loud sound, then this speaker by HP is for you. This is a compact 2.0 speaker, offering an amazing sound experience. Regardless of its compact design, it delivers crystal-clear and loud sound output. This can be a perfect speaker for travel as it produces low but deep bass that is very pleasing to the ears. This speaker is magnetically shielded to avoid sound distortions and frequency errors and to avert friction against other magnetic gadgets. This speaker is greatly compatible with smartphones, laptops, PCs, and music players. Specifications: Brand: HP Connector Type: USB Special Feature: Surround Sound System Mounting Hardware: Speakers, User Documents

Pros Cons Value for money Average volume control knob Good sound & bass quality

10. Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker The speaker by Philips provides lifelike audio sound quality with an amusing bass which can boost your overall music and audio experience. It features an FM radio option and a Bluetooth connectivity mode for easy connectivity. Also, it produces ultimate audio quality when placed on a wooden cabinet. It is compatible with TVs, MP3 players, and Computers. Specifications: Brand: Philips Audio Model Name: Philips Audio Mms Speaker Type: Computer Connector Type: Bluetooth Special Feature: Radio

Pros Cons Great quality sound Average remote performance Heavy and deep bass

Best 3 features for your ref

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker Good for Gamers Decent Sound Output Good Connectivity & Budget-Friendly Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker II Modern Design Compact Size Budget-Friendly F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers Excellent Sound Quality Attractive Design Excellent Bluetooth Connectivity F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers System Excellent Sound & Bass Quality Affordable ExcellentSubwoofer Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers Good Compatibility Excellent Stereo & Bass Quality Superb remote-control performance Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker Good Bass Quality Excellent Design Excellent for a loud listening experience Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater Speaker Decent Sound Output Attractive Design Strong and Deep Bass iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker Excellent Sound Quality Excellent bass and treble Good Bluetooth Connectivity HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia Speaker Excellent & Clear Sound Quality Compact Size Excellent Bass Quality Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker Excellent Sound Output Excellent Bass ExcellentBluetooth Connectivity

Best value for money The ‘iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker’ offers the best value for money as it offers wonderful features like excellent sound and bass quality, crystal clear distortion-free sound, realistic music experience, and several connectivity options. And its RGB LED lights on the woofer are the cherry on the cake at this price range. If you wish to buy a super cool and high-tech multimedia speaker, then this speaker is the perfect choice. Best overall The ‘Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker’ excels all the other listed products in terms of overall features. It has a striking, sleek design as well as the most looked-for features. It features a compact and modern build and offers amazing sound and bass, easy convertibility mode, and compatibility with many devices. Speaking about its price, it is worth buying at this cost. How to find the perfect multimedia speaker? Multimedia speakers can have frequency response ranging from around 150Hz to 20,000Hz for satellite speakers, and 20Hz to 200Hz for the subwoofer. You should decide whether you want a stereo speaker or the one that comes with sub-woofers. If you love intense bass, look for a multimedia speaker with a subwoofer frequency response that extends to lower frequency ranges. You also need to consider other factors such as your budget, device compatibility, and room size, while choosing the best multimedia speaker. Now, make a list of all the features and specifications you are looking for in a multimedia speaker and check if or not it comes in the above-mentioned multimedia speakers that fall under your budget. Products price list

Product Price Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker Rs. 949 Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker II Rs. 1,034 F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers Rs. 5,490 F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers System Rs. 1,899 Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers Rs. 5,290 Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker Rs. 7,490 Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater Speaker Rs. 4,999 iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker Rs. 2,597 HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia Speaker Rs. 1,350 Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker Rs. 3,383

