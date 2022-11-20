Sign out
10 Best multimedia speakers to buy online: A complete buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:58 IST

Looking for the perfect multimedia speakers to buy? Here’s a buying guide that will give you details like price, features, pros & cons, and specifications of the top 10 multimedia speakers and help choose the best.

Speakers are one of the vital computer peripherals, mainly if you wish to listen to music, watch movies or play games. Buying the perfect multimedia speakers or computer speakers can be confusing, as there are a number of models, types, and sizes at different price ranges from different brands available in the market. With so many options available, one can easily get confused about how to choose the best multimedia speaker.

Worry not! This article will help you choose the right multi-media speaker that suits your budget and needs. We have prepared a list of the 10 best multimedia speakers considering the best price, customer reviews, and products with 4 stars or more ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

10 Best multimedia speakers:

1. Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker

This product is a USB powered 2.0 speaker that can boost your gaming experience with its lively RGB LED lights. It comes in a sleek modern design and can perfectly connect the USB side of your laptop, through an adapter to any power source, or using a 3.5 mm pin to a music source. The speaker comes with easy-to-handle volume control buttons. It is greatly compatible with Computers, Laptops, and Mac books. Also, its compact size and easy-to-carry nature simply add to its worth.

Specifications:

Brand: ‎Zebronics

Model Number: POR-1339

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 10W RMS (5W x 2)

Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Frequency response: 120Hz- 15kHz

ProsCons
Easy to carryNot good for definitive hearing
Nice sound quality 
Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker with Aux Connectivity,USB Powered and Volume Control & ZEB-90HB USB Hub, 4 Ports, Pocket Sized, Plug & Play, for Laptop & Computers
37% off
943 1,498
Buy now

2. Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker II

This speaker is a 2.0 USB Powered Speaker. It comes in a sleek modern design and can perfectly connect the USB side of your laptop, through an adapter to any power source, or using a 3.5 mm pin to a music source. It comes with Volume Control Pod Feature and RGB LED lights. It is greatly compatible with Laptops, Computers, and Mac books. Also, it is easy to carry owing to its compact size.

Specifications:

Brand: ‎ZEBRONICS

Frequency response: 150Hz- 20kHz

Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB

Control Method: Touch

ProsCons
Pocket-sizedNot good for definitive hearing
Value for money 
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Warrior II 10 watts 2.0 Multimedia Speaker with RGB Lights, Volume Control Pod for PC, Laptops, Desktop &ZEB-90HB 4 Ports, Pocket Sized, Plug & Play USB Hub for Laptop & Computers
42% off
1,048 1,799
Buy now

3. F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers

This speaker is the perfect pick if you are looking for a multimedia speaker with optimal sound and Bluetooth connectivity features. This stereo setup from the brand F&D is equipped with an incredibly gorgeous design. It is compatible with TV, PC, mobiles, DVD PLAYERS, IPOD, laptops, and computers. It offers a Bluetooth range of up to 15 meters. The speaker automatically adjusts the levels of different frequencies in the sound source to give you the best sound output.

Specifications:

Brand: F&D

Model Name: F550X

Speaker Connectivity: Wireless

Special Feature: Auto EQ

ProsCons
Good Sound qualityAverage volume
Clear bass 
F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers
54% off
5,480 11,998
Buy now

4. F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers System

This speaker comes in a QQ shape satellite design. It features multi-functional panel keys that let you easily change, play, or pause the music. It is equipped with a 2.5" full-range driver for satellites and a 4" bass driver for the subwoofer. The speaker offers a sturdy and low distortion bass when placed on a wooden cabinet. This speaker is greatly compatible with DVD players, TVs, PCs, MP3 players, etc.

Specifications:

Brand: F&D

Model Name: F203G

Connector Type: Wired

Special Feature: Subwoofer

ProsCons
AffordableAverage bass
Superior sound quality 
F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers System (Black)
5% off
1,899 1,990
Buy now

5. Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers

This speaker by Philips offers the best audio and bass quality when placed on a wooden cabinet. This multimedia speaker comprises of multi-connectivity options like wireless streaming through BT, and other inputs such as audio-in, USB, and SD card. The speaker is also equipped with an in-built FM radio. The soundbar features a strong and durable design with a stylish matte finish. This speaker is greatly compatible with Computers, TVs, Smartphones or Tablets, Gaming Consoles, DVD Players, etc.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips Audio

Model Name: Blue Thunder

Connector Type: Wired

Special Feature: Subwoofer, SD Card, Radio, Remote Control

ProsCons
Value for moneyAverage performance with FM
Good sound qualityAverage volume
Awesome remote control 
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers with 2x17W Satellite Speakers, LED Display, Remote Control & Multi-Connectivity Option (Black)
27% off
5,290 7,290
Buy now

6. Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker

The Philips speaker offers lifelike stereo sound quality with an amazing bass experience and boosts up your audio experience. It features a sleek and sturdy design, adding glamour to the area in which it is placed. Being adaptable, it can be positioned horizontally or vertically on the floor, thus converting it into a perfect multimedia tower speaker. This multimedia speaker comprises of multi-connectivity options like wireless streaming through BT, other inputs such as audio-in, USB, 2RCA to 2RCA, and SD card. It offers a Bluetooth connectivity range of around 10M or 30FT. The speaker is also equipped with an in-built FM radio. This speaker is greatly compatible with Computers, TVs, Smartphones or Tablets, Gaming Consoles, DVD Players, or Music Players.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips Audio

Model Name: MMS8085B/94

Connector Type: USB

Special Feature: Convertible sound bar, Bluetooth connectivity, Rich Bass, USB input, 80W output power

ProsCons
Convertible featureAverage Bluetooth connectivity
Good sound & bass quality 
Compact and decent design 
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W Usb Multimedia Speaker System With Convertible Soundbar And Multi-Connectivity Option (Black)
23% off
7,490 9,690
Buy now

7. Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater Speaker

This speaker is a high-performance home theatre speaker system specially designed for people who love strong bass and loud music experience. It features a stylish design with a glossy finish and sturdy built which simply adds charm to the area it is placed in. If you are someone who loves heart-pumping audio quality, then this speaker is the perfect pick.

Specifications:

Brand: Bass Barrel

Model Name: BB-22

Connector Type: USB, Bluetooth, Mic, Aux, FM

Special Feature: Auto speaker setup

ProsCons
Value for moneyPoor customer service by the company
Excellent sound & bass quality 
Stylish design and look 
Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater Speaker System with Mic, FM, USB/Pendrive, AUX Support.
17% off
4,999 6,000
Buy now

8. iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker

If you love listening to music at all-night parties and binge-watching movies, this ultra-powerful 2.1 speaker system with 40W of pure audio is perfect. It offers impressive sound quality with deep bass and treble. It features fabulous RGB LED lights on the woofer and offers crystal clear distortion-free sound and a lifelike listening experience.

Specifications:

Brand: iBall

Model Name: iBall Thunder

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, Auxiliary, wireless

Special Feature: Remote Control for user Convenience, Striking design, Equipped with multiple input options - BT | USB | SD / MMC | AUX | FM, Remote with Bass and Treble controls, Boosts experience while watching movies, Dynamic 2.1 subwoofer system with an amusing and strong sound

ProsCons
Excellent sound and bass qualityNot suitable for silent songs
Stunning design with RGB LED lights 
iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker with RGB LED Illuminated Subwoofer, Remote/USB/SD/FM/AUX (Black)
57% off
2,598 5,999
Buy now

9. HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia Speaker

If you love enjoying music and watching your favourite movies in high-quality and loud sound, then this speaker by HP is for you. This is a compact 2.0 speaker, offering an amazing sound experience. Regardless of its compact design, it delivers crystal-clear and loud sound output. This can be a perfect speaker for travel as it produces low but deep bass that is very pleasing to the ears. This speaker is magnetically shielded to avoid sound distortions and frequency errors and to avert friction against other magnetic gadgets. This speaker is greatly compatible with smartphones, laptops, PCs, and music players.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Connector Type: USB

Special Feature: Surround Sound System

Mounting Hardware: Speakers, User Documents

ProsCons
Value for moneyAverage volume control knob
Good sound & bass quality 
HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia Speaker (Black)
32% off
1,350 2,000
Buy now

10. Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker

The speaker by Philips provides lifelike audio sound quality with an amusing bass which can boost your overall music and audio experience. It features an FM radio option and a Bluetooth connectivity mode for easy connectivity. Also, it produces ultimate audio quality when placed on a wooden cabinet. It is compatible with TVs, MP3 players, and Computers.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips Audio

Model Name: Philips Audio Mms

Speaker Type: Computer

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Special Feature: Radio

ProsCons
Great quality soundAverage remote performance
Heavy and deep bass 
Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker - Black
32% off
3,398 4,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for your ref

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia SpeakerGood for GamersDecent Sound OutputGood Connectivity & Budget-Friendly
Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker IIModern DesignCompact SizeBudget-Friendly
F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth SpeakersExcellent Sound QualityAttractive DesignExcellent Bluetooth Connectivity
F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers SystemExcellent Sound & Bass QualityAffordableExcellentSubwoofer
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth SpeakersGood CompatibilityExcellent Stereo & Bass QualitySuperb remote-control performance
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia SpeakerGood Bass QualityExcellent DesignExcellent for a loud listening experience
Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater SpeakerDecent Sound OutputAttractive DesignStrong and Deep Bass
iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia SpeakerExcellent Sound QualityExcellent bass and trebleGood Bluetooth Connectivity
HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia SpeakerExcellent & Clear Sound QualityCompact SizeExcellent Bass Quality
Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer SpeakerExcellent Sound OutputExcellent BassExcellentBluetooth Connectivity

Best value for money

The ‘iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia Speaker’ offers the best value for money as it offers wonderful features like excellent sound and bass quality, crystal clear distortion-free sound, realistic music experience, and several connectivity options. And its RGB LED lights on the woofer are the cherry on the cake at this price range. If you wish to buy a super cool and high-tech multimedia speaker, then this speaker is the perfect choice.

Best overall

The ‘Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia Speaker’ excels all the other listed products in terms of overall features. It has a striking, sleek design as well as the most looked-for features. It features a compact and modern build and offers amazing sound and bass, easy convertibility mode, and compatibility with many devices. Speaking about its price, it is worth buying at this cost.

How to find the perfect multimedia speaker?

Multimedia speakers can have frequency response ranging from around 150Hz to 20,000Hz for satellite speakers, and 20Hz to 200Hz for the subwoofer. You should decide whether you want a stereo speaker or the one that comes with sub-woofers. If you love intense bass, look for a multimedia speaker with a subwoofer frequency response that extends to lower frequency ranges.

You also need to consider other factors such as your budget, device compatibility, and room size, while choosing the best multimedia speaker. Now, make a list of all the features and specifications you are looking for in a multimedia speaker and check if or not it comes in the above-mentioned multimedia speakers that fall under your budget.

Products price list

ProductPrice
Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia SpeakerRs. 949
Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker IIRs. 1,034
F&D 56 Watts F550X 2.1 Channel Multimedia Bluetooth SpeakersRs. 5,490
F&D 11 Watts F-203G 2.1 Wired Channel Multimedia Speakers SystemRs. 1,899
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth SpeakersRs. 5,290
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W USB Multimedia SpeakerRs. 7,490
Bass Barrel BB-22 4.1 80 Watts Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater SpeakerRs. 4,999
iBall Thunder 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Wireless Multimedia SpeakerRs. 2,597
HP Multimedia DHS-2101 2 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Multimedia SpeakerRs. 1,350
Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth, Wired Multimedia Computer SpeakerRs. 3,383

‘At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.’

Which are the top 5 brands that offer budget-friendly multimedia speakers?

F&D, Philips, Zebronics, iBall Thunder, and Bass Barrel are the leading budget-friendly multimedia speaker brands. These brands have given us some awfully exciting multimedia speakers that have won the hearts of users with their amazing features.

What is a 2.1 multimedia speaker?

A 2.1 multimedia speaker is a music system that is equipped with two main channel speakers and one woofer for bass.

Does a speaker with more watts mean better sound quality?

Yes, a speaker having higher power (watts) produces louder and cleaner audio output.

