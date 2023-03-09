10 best Netgear routers: A buyer's guide

Netgear routers extend the range and the network quality of your Wifi.

Wi-Fi routers are a critical component of modern computer networks, as they enable communication between networks and provide internet access. Smart routers come in different types like home, wireless, VPN, core, etc. We have gathered a list of top Netgear smart routers that can help you pick the best option, simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available. We do not intend to harm any other brand with the list shared below. 1. Netgear R6850 AC2000 Mbps, Wi-Fi USB Dual Band Gigabit Wall Mount Router (Black) This AC2000 smart Netgear Wi-Fi router has a dual-band that helps to give vast coverage. Due to the three high-power external antennas, the connectivity is very smooth without any lags. The router is best suited for gaming purposes and can be used for HD streaming. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11abg Product Dimensions: 15.09 x 5.44 x 23.55 cm; 377 Grams Special Feature: Access point mode

Pros Cons Wall mounting Ready cloud platform not supported

2. Netgear Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot, 4G LTE Router AC797-100EUS, 400Mbps Download Speed, Connect Up to 15 Devices, Create a WLAN Anywhere, Dual-Band, Black This Netgear Wi-Fi router helps set up secure WLAN anywhere and can be used during business travels or vacations. Multiple devices can be connected with the help of Wi-Fi sharing which provides a download speed of up to 400 Mbps. The rechargeable battery gives a life of 11 hours to the product. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11ac Product Dimensions: 11 x 15.4 x 6.8 cm; 136 Grams Special Feature: LCD screen

Pros Cons Removable lithium battery Not worth the money Portable

3. Netgear R6120-100INS AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (Black, Not a Modem, 1200 megabits_per_second) This smart Netgear router supports the Netgear genie app to easily manage the connections on the go. This is a lightweight router that gives a speed of 300+900 Mbps. This product works with all the major internet service providers and has a wide range that gives the best connectivity even in large homes. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11a Product Dimensions: 10.9 x 17.9 x 21.9 cm; 250 Grams Special Feature: Nighthawk App

Pros Cons Worth the money Non-removable antennas

4. Netgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX10), AX1800 Wireless Speed (Up to 1.8 Gbps), 1,500 sq. ft. Coverage, Dual-Band, Black (RAX10-100EUS) This Wireless smart Wi-Fi router gives a speed of 1 Gbps and is best suited to stream games and HD videos. It comes with a 1.5 GHz smart quad-core processor and the latest security features prevent the risks of data theft. This device can be accessed remotely with the help of the Nighthawk App. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11ax Product Dimensions: 18.4 x 23.6 x 5.7 cm; 500 Grams Special Feature: Remote access

Pros Cons The Wi-Fi range is very good Signal strength can be improved

5. Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX40) - AX3000 Wireless Speed (up to 3Gbps) | Coverage for Small-to-Medium Homes | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 3.0 USB Ports, Dual-Band, Black This Netgear Wi-Fi router comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology that gives a speed of up to 1 Gbps. This device has 4 streams that can support connecting more than 20 devices simultaneously. The ethernet cable can be used to share the internet across multiple devices and the device is compatible with all internet service providers. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11ax Product Dimensions: 20.6 x 5.69 x 33.99 cm; 600 Grams Special Feature: Remote access

Pros Cons Latest technology Wi-Fi range can be improved

6. Netgear Orbi Larger Whole Home Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK353) Router with 2 Satellite Extenders | Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft. and 30+ Devices | AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 (Up to 1.8Gbps, Dual-Band) This Netgear Wi-Fi router works on the latest technology and has a good aesthetic and sleek design and can be mounted anywhere in the house. This product comes with a guest Wi-Fi feature and the connectivity of all the connected devices can be controlled with the help of the user-friendly application. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11b, 802.11ax, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac Product Dimensions: 14.5 x 17.8 x 6.1 cm; 2.2 Kilograms Special Feature: 1.5x faster than Wi-Fi 5

Pros Cons Easy to install Tech support is not good

7. Netgear R6220 AC-1200 Smart Wi-Fi Router with External Antennas (Not a Modem) This Netgear smart Wi-Fi router comes in different sizes and has external antennas to enhance the coverage. This product comes with a WPA/WPA2 highest level of security. Also, malware and phishing atta attacks are stopped with the support of children and visitor restrictions. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11a/b/g/n Product Dimensions: ‎34.01 x 27.99 x 6.1 cm; 385 Grams Special Feature: 1.5x faster than Wi-Fi 5

Pros Cons Lightweight Connectivity can be improved Value for money

8. Netgear WNR614 N300 Wi-Fi Router (White, Not a Modem) This Netgear Wi-Fi router is easy to install and has a push button for easy connections. This product is extremely lightweight and is suited for different sizes of homes. The external antennas help to improve the Wi-Fi coverage and provide a good speed to stream games and smooth buffering. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11bgn Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎6.2 x 28.6 x 21.6 cm; 101 Grams Special Feature: Gaming compatible

Pros Cons Lightweight Maximum 5 devices can be connected

9. NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Dual Band WiFi Router (R6700) This Netgear Nighthawk router provides a Wi-Fi speed of up to 1750 Mbps. The performance of the product is improved with the help of Dual core CPU. This device provides whole-home mobility, powerful amplifiers, and additional antennas for an extended range. The maximum device recommended to connect is 25. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11ac Product Dimensions: 28.5 x 18.29 x 6.2 cm; 716.68 Grams Special Feature: Beamforming plus

Pros Cons High speed & long range Connection quality can be improved

10. Netgear RAX50 up to 5.4Gbps Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Router, Dual Band (RAX50-100EUS) This Netgear Wi-Fi router works with Wi-Fi 6 technology and an ethernet cable can be used to connect devices such as PCs and gaming consoles. The devices come with a 1.5Ghz triple core processor and four amplified antennas that give the best connectivity and range up to 2000 sq ft of area. Specifications: Brand: Netgear Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11ax Product Dimensions: ‎20.6 x 29.58 x 5.72 cm; 566 Grams Special Feature: Built-in security software

Pros Cons Four external antennas Signal strength can be improved

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Netgear R6850 AC2000 Mbps, WiFi USB Dual Band Gigabit Wall Mount Router (Black) Good range Outstanding Design Durable Netgear Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot, 4G LTE Router AC797-100EUS, 400Mbps Download Speed, Connect Up to 15 Devices, Create a WLAN Anywhere, Dual_Band, Black Unique design Good connectivity Portable Netgear R6120-100INS AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (Black, Not a Modem, 1200 megabits_per_second) Super-fast Easy to setup Easy to install Netgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX10), AX1800 Wireless Speed (Up to 1.8 Gbps), 1,500 sq. ft. Coverage, Dual_Band, Black (RAX10-100EUS) Good build quality Vast coverage Wireless Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream WiFi 6 Router (RAX40) - AX3000 Wireless Speed (up to 3Gbps) | Coverage for Small-to-Medium Homes | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 3.0 USB Ports, Dual_Band, Black Dual-Band Good signal strength Portable Netgear Orbi Larger Whole Home Dual Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK353) Router with 2 Satellite Extenders | Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft. and 30+ Devices | AX1800 WiFi 6 (Up to 1.8Gbps, Dual_Band) Latest technology Consistent signal Robust product Netgear R6220 AC-1200 Smart WiFi Router with External Antennas (Not a Modem) Robust product Value for money Good design Netgear WNR614 N300 Wi-Fi Router (White, Not a Modem) Elegant design Lightweight Wall mounted NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Dual Band WiFi Router (R6700) Phenomenal speed Wall mounted Efficient product Netgear RAX50 up to 5.4Gbps Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Router, Dual Band (RAX50-100EUS) Easy to install Latest technology Dual-band