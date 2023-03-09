Story Saved
10 best Netgear routers: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 23, 2023 18:48 IST
Summary:

This article throws light on some of the best-priced Netgear routers with different features. They have also been compared with each other for better decision-making. Read on to know more.

product info
Netgear routers extend the range and the network quality of your Wifi.

Wi-Fi routers are a critical component of modern computer networks, as they enable communication between networks and provide internet access. Smart routers come in different types like home, wireless, VPN, core, etc. We have gathered a list of top Netgear smart routers that can help you pick the best option, simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available. We do not intend to harm any other brand with the list shared below.

1. Netgear R6850 AC2000 Mbps, Wi-Fi USB Dual Band Gigabit Wall Mount Router (Black)

This AC2000 smart Netgear Wi-Fi router has a dual-band that helps to give vast coverage. Due to the three high-power external antennas, the connectivity is very smooth without any lags. The router is best suited for gaming purposes and can be used for HD streaming.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11abg

Product Dimensions: 15.09 x 5.44 x 23.55 cm; 377 Grams

Special Feature: Access point mode

ProsCons
Wall mountingReady cloud platform not supported
cellpic 54% off
Netgear R6850 AC2000 Mbps, WiFi USB Dual Band Gigabit Wall Mount Router (Black)
4.2 (4,280)
4.2 (4,280)
54% off
4,599 9,999
Buy now

2. Netgear Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot, 4G LTE Router AC797-100EUS, 400Mbps Download Speed, Connect Up to 15 Devices, Create a WLAN Anywhere, Dual-Band, Black

This Netgear Wi-Fi router helps set up secure WLAN anywhere and can be used during business travels or vacations. Multiple devices can be connected with the help of Wi-Fi sharing which provides a download speed of up to 400 Mbps. The rechargeable battery gives a life of 11 hours to the product.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11ac

Product Dimensions: 11 x 15.4 x 6.8 cm; 136 Grams

Special Feature: LCD screen

ProsCons
Removable lithium batteryNot worth the money
Portable 
cellpic 47% off
Netgear Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot, 4G LTE Router AC797-100EUS, 400Mbps Download Speed, Connect Up to 15 Devices, Create a WLAN Anywhere, Dual_Band, Black
4.2 (2,442)
4.2 (2,442)
47% off
15,999 29,999
Buy now

3. Netgear R6120-100INS AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (Black, Not a Modem, 1200 megabits_per_second)

This smart Netgear router supports the Netgear genie app to easily manage the connections on the go. This is a lightweight router that gives a speed of 300+900 Mbps. This product works with all the major internet service providers and has a wide range that gives the best connectivity even in large homes.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11a

Product Dimensions: 10.9 x 17.9 x 21.9 cm; 250 Grams

Special Feature: Nighthawk App

ProsCons
Worth the moneyNon-removable antennas
cellpic 53% off
Netgear R6120-100INS AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (Black, Not a Modem, 1200 megabits_per_second)
4.2 (4,280)
4.2 (4,280)
53% off
2,099 4,499
Buy now

4. Netgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX10), AX1800 Wireless Speed (Up to 1.8 Gbps), 1,500 sq. ft. Coverage, Dual-Band, Black (RAX10-100EUS)

This Wireless smart Wi-Fi router gives a speed of 1 Gbps and is best suited to stream games and HD videos. It comes with a 1.5 GHz smart quad-core processor and the latest security features prevent the risks of data theft. This device can be accessed remotely with the help of the Nighthawk App.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11ax

Product Dimensions: 18.4 x 23.6 x 5.7 cm; 500 Grams

Special Feature: Remote access

ProsCons
The Wi-Fi range is very goodSignal strength can be improved
cellpic 54% off
Netgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX10), AX1800 Wireless Speed (Up to 1.8 Gbps), 1,500 sq. ft. Coverage, Dual_Band, Black (RAX10-100EUS)
4.1 (1,486)
4.1 (1,486)
54% off
7,299 15,999
Buy now

5. Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX40) - AX3000 Wireless Speed (up to 3Gbps) | Coverage for Small-to-Medium Homes | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 3.0 USB Ports, Dual-Band, Black

This Netgear Wi-Fi router comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology that gives a speed of up to 1 Gbps. This device has 4 streams that can support connecting more than 20 devices simultaneously. The ethernet cable can be used to share the internet across multiple devices and the device is compatible with all internet service providers.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11ax

Product Dimensions: 20.6 x 5.69 x 33.99 cm; 600 Grams

Special Feature: Remote access

ProsCons
Latest technologyWi-Fi range can be improved
cellpic 54% off
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream WiFi 6 Router (RAX40) - AX3000 Wireless Speed (up to 3Gbps) | Coverage for Small-to-Medium Homes | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 3.0 USB Ports, Dual_Band, Black
4.1 (1,486)
4.1 (1,486)
54% off
11,399 24,999
Buy now

6. Netgear Orbi Larger Whole Home Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK353) Router with 2 Satellite Extenders | Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft. and 30+ Devices | AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 (Up to 1.8Gbps, Dual-Band)

This Netgear Wi-Fi router works on the latest technology and has a good aesthetic and sleek design and can be mounted anywhere in the house. This product comes with a guest Wi-Fi feature and the connectivity of all the connected devices can be controlled with the help of the user-friendly application.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11b, 802.11ax, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

Product Dimensions: 14.5 x 17.8 x 6.1 cm; 2.2 Kilograms

Special Feature: 1.5x faster than Wi-Fi 5

ProsCons
Easy to installTech support is not good
cellpic 56% off
Netgear Orbi Larger Whole Home Dual Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK353) Router with 2 Satellite Extenders | Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft. and 30+ Devices | AX1800 WiFi 6 (Up to 1.8Gbps, Dual_Band)
4.2 (1,805)
4.2 (1,805)
56% off
21,999 49,999
Buy now

7. Netgear R6220 AC-1200 Smart Wi-Fi Router with External Antennas (Not a Modem)

This Netgear smart Wi-Fi router comes in different sizes and has external antennas to enhance the coverage. This product comes with a WPA/WPA2 highest level of security. Also, malware and phishing atta attacks are stopped with the support of children and visitor restrictions.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11a/b/g/n

Product Dimensions: ‎34.01 x 27.99 x 6.1 cm; 385 Grams

Special Feature: 1.5x faster than Wi-Fi 5

ProsCons
LightweightConnectivity can be improved
Value for money 
cellpic 50% off
Netgear R6220 AC-1200 Smart WiFi Router with External Antennas (Not a Modem)
4.2 (4,280)
4.2 (4,280)
50% off
2,489 4,999
Buy now

8. Netgear WNR614 N300 Wi-Fi Router (White, Not a Modem)

This Netgear Wi-Fi router is easy to install and has a push button for easy connections. This product is extremely lightweight and is suited for different sizes of homes. The external antennas help to improve the Wi-Fi coverage and provide a good speed to stream games and smooth buffering.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11bgn

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎6.2 x 28.6 x 21.6 cm; 101 Grams

Special Feature: Gaming compatible

ProsCons
LightweightMaximum 5 devices can be connected
cellpic 28% off
Netgear WNR614 N300 Wi-Fi Router (White, Not a Modem)
4.1 (5,383)
4.1 (5,383)
28% off
1,799 2,499
Buy now

9. NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Dual Band WiFi Router (R6700)

This Netgear Nighthawk router provides a Wi-Fi speed of up to 1750 Mbps. The performance of the product is improved with the help of Dual core CPU. This device provides whole-home mobility, powerful amplifiers, and additional antennas for an extended range. The maximum device recommended to connect is 25.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11ac

Product Dimensions: 28.5 x 18.29 x 6.2 cm; 716.68 Grams

Special Feature: Beamforming plus

ProsCons
High speed & long rangeConnection quality can be improved
cellpic 25% off
NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Dual Band WiFi Router (R6700)
4.3 (42,591)
4.3 (42,591)
25% off
17,790 23,790
Buy now

10. Netgear RAX50 up to 5.4Gbps Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Router, Dual Band (RAX50-100EUS)

This Netgear Wi-Fi router works with Wi-Fi 6 technology and an ethernet cable can be used to connect devices such as PCs and gaming consoles. The devices come with a 1.5Ghz triple core processor and four amplified antennas that give the best connectivity and range up to 2000 sq ft of area.

Specifications:

Brand: Netgear

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Type: 802.11ax

Product Dimensions: ‎20.6 x 29.58 x 5.72 cm; 566 Grams

Special Feature: Built-in security software

ProsCons
Four external antennasSignal strength can be improved
cellpic 43% off
Netgear RAX50 up to 5.4Gbps Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Router, Dual Band (RAX50-100EUS)
4.1 (1,486)
4.1 (1,486)
43% off
17,099 29,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Netgear R6850 AC2000 Mbps, WiFi USB Dual Band Gigabit Wall Mount Router (Black)Good rangeOutstanding DesignDurable
Netgear Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot, 4G LTE Router AC797-100EUS, 400Mbps Download Speed, Connect Up to 15 Devices, Create a WLAN Anywhere, Dual_Band, BlackUnique designGood connectivityPortable
Netgear R6120-100INS AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (Black, Not a Modem, 1200 megabits_per_second)Super-fastEasy to setupEasy to install
Netgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX10), AX1800 Wireless Speed (Up to 1.8 Gbps), 1,500 sq. ft. Coverage, Dual_Band, Black (RAX10-100EUS)Good build qualityVast coverageWireless
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream WiFi 6 Router (RAX40) - AX3000 Wireless Speed (up to 3Gbps) | Coverage for Small-to-Medium Homes | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 3.0 USB Ports, Dual_Band, BlackDual-BandGood signal strengthPortable
Netgear Orbi Larger Whole Home Dual Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK353) Router with 2 Satellite Extenders | Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft. and 30+ Devices | AX1800 WiFi 6 (Up to 1.8Gbps, Dual_Band)Latest technologyConsistent signalRobust product
Netgear R6220 AC-1200 Smart WiFi Router with External Antennas (Not a Modem)Robust productValue for moneyGood design
Netgear WNR614 N300 Wi-Fi Router (White, Not a Modem)Elegant designLightweightWall mounted
NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Dual Band WiFi Router (R6700)Phenomenal speedWall mountedEfficient product
Netgear RAX50 up to 5.4Gbps Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Router, Dual Band (RAX50-100EUS)Easy to installLatest technologyDual-band

Best overall product

Choose the greatest product from the specially designed list shared is quite difficult. All the Netgear smart Wi-Fi routers in the list provide users with the best connectivity experience. Pick one Netgear R6220 AC-1200 Smart Wi-Fi Router is the best product. The product has external antennas that provide enhanced coverage and the best connectivity.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of 1799, the Netgear WNR614 N300 Wi-Fi router is the winner in this category. The product is compatible with all devices laptops, tablets, computers, televisions, and mobile phones. The product supports all internet service providers.

How to find the perfect router?

The most crucial stage is to carefully examine each Wi-fi router model that is now on the market based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire a complete picture of the items. Finding credible reviews can also be aided by watching movies on YouTube. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the majority of good reviews.

Product Price
Netgear R6850 AC2000 Mbps, WiFi USB Dual Band Gigabit Wall Mount Router (Black) ₹ 4,599
Netgear Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot, 4G LTE Router AC797-100EUS, 400Mbps Download Speed, Connect Up to 15 Devices, Create a WLAN Anywhere, Dual_Band, Black ₹ 15,999
Netgear R6120-100INS AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (Black, Not a Modem, 1200 megabits_per_second) ₹ 2,099
Netgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX10), AX1800 Wireless Speed (Up to 1.8 Gbps), 1,500 sq. ft. Coverage, Dual_Band, Black (RAX10-100EUS) ₹ 7,299
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream WiFi 6 Router (RAX40) - AX3000 Wireless Speed (up to 3Gbps) | Coverage for Small-to-Medium Homes | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 3.0 USB Ports, Dual_Band, Black ₹ 11,399
Netgear Orbi Larger Whole Home Dual Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK353) Router with 2 Satellite Extenders | Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft. and 30+ Devices | AX1800 WiFi 6 (Up to 1.8Gbps, Dual_Band) ₹ 21,999
Netgear R6220 AC-1200 Smart WiFi Router with External Antennas (Not a Modem) ₹ 2,489
Netgear WNR614 N300 Wi-Fi Router (White, Not a Modem) ₹ 1,799
NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Dual Band WiFi Router (R6700) ₹ 17,790
Netgear RAX50 up to 5.4Gbps Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Router, Dual Band (RAX50-100EUS) ₹ 17,099

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
