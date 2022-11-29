10 Best point & shoot cameras to buy in 2022

Summary:
Point & Shoot cameras are great for capturing moments without the need to carry additional kits along with them. The best point & shoot cameras provide sufficient specifications to capture beautiful images better than your smartphone. However, given the number of widely available point & shoot cameras, you are bound to get confused. But don't worry! We have prepared a list of the best point & shoot cameras. This list features all the best point & shoot cameras for everyone.
Point & Shoot cameras are cheaper than DSLR ones with lesser features. Nonetheless, if you choose the suitable sensor, you will get an excellent camera to carry in your next holiday or adventure trip.
Here are the ten best point & shoot cameras you can buy.
1.Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II
This Panasonic camera is among the top model out there. The 3-inch TFT LCD screen is bright, and the OLED viewfinder is excellent. Although, this best point & shoot camera weighs considerably more than other cameras.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 3 inch
• Screen Type: TFT Screen LCD, 1240k dots
• Video Capture Resolution: 3840x2160 4K/30p: 100Mbps
• Sensor Type: 1-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor
• Number of Pixels (effective): 20.1 Megapixels
• Viewfinder Type: OLED Live View Finder
• Battery Life: 440 images (rear monitor) (approx.)
• Weight: 810 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Produces stunning images with vibrant colours
|Bulky compared to other cameras
|4K video output with mic input
|Automatic exposure control is not the best
|1-inch image sensor
2.Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60K
The touchscreen LCD is excellent on this best point & shoot camera. The mounted control on the lens will give you a DSLR-like feeling. It is a great option for every day as well as travel photography.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 3 inch
• Screen Type: TFT Screen LCD, 1040K dots
• Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels @ 30p, 30fps
• Sensor Type: 1/2.3-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor
• Number of Pixels (effective): 18.1 Megapixels
• Viewfinder Type: LVF (Live View Finder)
• Battery Life: 320 pictures (rear monitor)
• Weight: 282 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact in size
|The small sensor is best for daylight
|Excellent Leica lens having 30x zoom
|Fast-action videos have artefacts
|4K recording
3.Kodak PIXPRO AZ252
A 24 mm wide lens is excellent on this best point & shoot camera. You can click incredible shots with 16.15 megapixels. On top of that, you get a 720p HD recording with just a click of a button.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 3 inch
• Screen Type: Fixed LCD, 230K dots
• Video Capture Resolution: 1280 x 720@15p/29.97p
• Sensor Type: 1/2.3" CCD
• Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels
• Viewfinder Type: Fixed LCD
• Battery Life: 280 shots (approx.)
• Weight: 336 g
|Pros
|Cons
|12.6 fps burst shooting is awesome
|Images are distorted at high ISO settings
|Excellent 52x zoom lens
|External battery charger not included
|Contains in-camera art filters
4.Canon IXUS-285 HS
The Canon IXUS-285 is excellent for any occasion. The 20.2 megapixel CMOS sensor captures great pictures. Moreover, you can take 180 shots without worrying about battery life. This best point & shoot camera also features Image Stabilization, which is crucial for the best outcomes.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 3 inch
• Screen Type: LCD (TFT), 461K dots
• Video Capture Resolution: 1920 x 1080, 29.97 fps
• Sensor Type: 1/2.3 type back-illuminated CMOS
• Number of Pixels (effective): 20.2 megapixels
• Viewfinder Type: Hybrid
• Battery Life: 180 shots (approx.)
• Weight: 147g
|Pros
|Cons
|Great colour reproduction
|There is no automatic panorama mode
|In-built NFC and Wi-Fi
|Battery life is less but can be extended in Eco mode
|Compact metal body
5.Kodak AZ401RD
With limited features, this best point & shoot camera provides a good balance between quality and price. You can record 720p HD at 15 fps, and the 3-inch LCD screen is excellent.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 3 inch
• Screen Type: LCD, 460K dots
• Video Capture Resolution: 1280x720 @30/15fps
• Sensor Type: 1/2.3" (CCD)
• Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels
• Viewfinder Type: N/A
• Battery Life: 280 shots (approx.)
• Weight: 436 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Inexpensive and good option with moderate features
|Inconsistent and slow focus
|Extended zoom range
|Video is limited to 720p
|Great in-hand grip
6.Pansonic Lumix ZS100
The Pansonic Lumix ZS100 is among the best in point & shoot cameras. With EVF, you can now get a more expansive viewing experience. 1 inch MOS sensor on the 20-megapixel works exceptionally well.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 3 inch
• Screen Type: Fixed Touchscreen LCD, 1,040k Dots
• Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160 @23.98/29.97 fps
• Sensor Type: 1"-Type MOS
• Number of Pixels (effective): 20 megapixels
• Viewfinder Type: Built-In Electronic
• Battery Life: 240 Shots (approx.)
• Weight: 312 g
|Pros
|Cons
|10 fps burst rate with quick autofocus
|The electronic viewfinder is small
|Impressive macro capability
|Image edges are soft in wide-angle shots
|Great high-ISO performance
7.Pansonic Lumix LX10
Apart from the attractive body, you get a power-packed feature on the Panasonic Lumix LX10. It supports 4K video and 4K photos that can be easily captured using the 3-inch TFT LCD.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 3 inch
• Screen Type: TFT Screen LCD Display, 1040k dots
• Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels @30p, 30 fps
• Sensor Type: 1-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor
• Number of Pixels (effective): 20.1 Megapixels
• Viewfinder Type: N/A
• Battery Life: 260 images (approx.)
• Weight: 310 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek camera body
|Booting time is long
|Impressive touchscreen and UI
|No electronic viewfinder
|Supports 4K UHD video recording and 4K photo
8.Canon Power Shot G7X Mark II
Now you can shoot and record continuously at 8 fps with the Canon Power Shot G7X. This best point & shoot camera provides 1080p video recording with 30 fps. It also includes support for Wi-Fi and NFC to transfer the media quickly.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 3 inch
• Screen Type: TFT colour LCD with wide viewing angle, 1040K dots
• Video Capture Resolution: 1920 x 1080 @23.98 fps
• Sensor Type: 1.0 type back-illuminated CMOS
• Number of Pixels (effective): 20.1megapixel
• Viewfinder Type: N/A
• Battery Life: 240 shots (approx.)
• Weight: 319 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Allows capturing RAW images
|No 4K support
|Excellent wide-aperture zoom lenses
|Doesn't have microphone support
|Supports Wi-Fi and NFC
9.Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43
If you are looking for a budget option without compromising too many features, the Kodak PIXPRO is a perfect option. The CCD photo sensor technology performs excellently well with the 16.15 megapixels. Also, you get a 720p HD video recording on this best point & shoot camera.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 2.7inch
• Screen Type: Fixed LCD, 230K dots
• Video Capture Resolution: 1280 x 720@15p/29.97p
• Sensor Type: 1/2.3" (CCD)
• Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels
• Viewfinder Type: N/A
• Battery Life: 120 Shots (approx.)
• Weight: 117g
|Pros
|Cons
|The compact design looks excellent
|Not the most impressive optical zoom
|Enables panorama capturing
|Screen size is less than other cameras
|Great user interface
10.Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421
The last on this list is the Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421 having 42x optical zoom and a 24mm wide angle support. You can now click stunning dynamic images and do 720p HD video recording at 15 fps with this best point & shoot camera.
Specifications:
• Screen Display Size: 3 inch
• Screen Type: Fixed LCD, 460k Dot
• Video Capture Resolution: 1280x720@30/15fps
• Sensor Type: 1/2.3"-Type CCD
• Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels
• Viewfinder Type: N/A
• Battery Life: 200 Shots (approx.)
• Weight: 741 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive low-light performance
|No Wi-Fi connectivity
|The macro function performs well
|Shot battery life
|Solid image stabilization
Top three best features of the best point & shoot cameras
|Best Point & Shoot Camera
|Video Capture Resolution
|Battery Life
|Number of Pixels (effective)
|Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II
|3840x2160 4K/30p: 100Mbps
|440 images (rear monitor) (approx.)
|20.1 Megapixels
|Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60K
|3840 x 2160 pixels @ 30p, 30fps
|320 pictures (rear monitor)
|18.1 Megapixels
|Kodak PIXPRO AZ252
|1280 x 720@15p/29.97p
|280 shots (approx.)
|16.15 Megapixels
|Canon IXUS-285 HS
|1920 x 1080, 29.97 fps
|180 shots (approx.)
|20.2 megapixels
|Kodak AZ401RD
|1280x720 @30/15fps
|280 shots (approx.)
|16.15 Megapixels
|Panasonic Lumix ZS100
|3840 x 2160 @23.98/29.97 fps
|240 Shots (approx.)
|20 megapixels
|Panasonic Lumix LX10
|3840 x 2160 pixels @30p, 30 fps
|260 images (approx.)
|20.1 Megapixels
|Canon Power Shot G7X Mark II
|1920 x 1080 @23.98 fps
|240 shots (approx.)
|20.1megapixel
|Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43
|1280 x 720@15p/29.97p
|120 Shots (approx.)
|16.15 Megapixels
|Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421
|1280x720@30/15fps
|200 Shots (approx.)
|16.15 Megapixels
Best value for money point & shoot camera
If you want a great value-for-money option among the best point & shoot cameras, then the Canon IXUS-285 HS is great. It allows 1080 recording at 29.97 fps. Although the battery life is not the best, it makes up for it in the Eco mode. You can click excellent photos with the 1/2.3 type back-illuminated CMOS sensor.
Best overall point & shoot camera
While there are several best point & shoot cameras, the Panasonic LUMIX LX10 is probably the best. You get excellent Leica lenses that produce stunning picture quality. The 1-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor gives excellent exposure to the 20.1 megapixels lens. Furthermore, there is an option for 4K video recording at 30 fps.
How to find the best point & shoot camera?
Now that we have gone through all the specifications and details of the best point & shoot cameras, its now time to look for the crucial details we should consider while buying one.
• Megapixel
If you think that more megapixel means better picture quality, that's not right. The sensor size determines the quality of any image. A larger sensor size is better for low-light photography, whereas a small sensor size is excellent for zoom.
• Zoom
Mainly there are two types of zooms- Optical and Digital. Make sure to go for Optical zoom as it offers better output than digital zoom.
• Image Stabilization
It is an excellent feature responsible for improving the final picture quality. Image stabilization helps to remove the blurriness after an image has been clicked.
Other vital factors like connectivity (Wi-Fi and NFC), battery life, and memory card support should be considered while making the final decision.
Price list of the best point & shoot camera
|Point & Shoots
|Price
|Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II
|Rs. 69,948.00
|Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60K
|Rs. 59,405.00
|Kodak PIXPRO AZ252
|Rs. 23,686.29
|Canon IXUS-285 HS
|Rs. 22,995.00
|Kodak AZ401RD
|Rs. 29,949.00
|Panasonic Lumix ZS100
|Rs. 73,766.00
|Panasonic Lumix LX10
|Rs. 78,129.00
|Canon Power Shot G7X Mark II
|Rs. 51,975.00
|Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43
|Rs. 15,849.00
|Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421
|Rs. 33,656.00
The best Point & Shoot cameras offer better picture quality than most smartphones. However, they don't provide crisp pictures on par with the expensive DSLR ones, but it is certainly an upgrade from mobile pictures.
Besides using DSLR cameras and carrying multiple heavy lenses, professional photographers also use the best point & shoot cameras. It is lightweight and easy to carry and is a good alternative to DSLRs occasionally.
It completely depends on your photography skills and budget. DSLRentirelyre more expensive than point & shoot cameras. Moreover, you must alter camera settings to click the right photograph in DSLR cameras. At the same time, the best point & shoot cameras don't require adjusting settings and are ideal for beginners.
Although some smartphones provide excellent camera lenses aligned with the smartphone, they lack the dynamic range of the best point & shoot cameras. So, investing in a point & shoot camera is good if you want more colours, shadows, and good lighting in your photos.
No. Mirrorless cameras allow you to change their lenses, unlike point & shoot cameras. The latter comes with built-in lenses.