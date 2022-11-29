10 Best point & shoot cameras to buy in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Whether you are a budding photographer or a professional one, this list comprises all types of best point & shoot cameras that capture landscape, vertical, high-angle, low-angle, long shot, medium shot, and even close shots.

Best Point & Shoots Cameras

Point & Shoot cameras are great for capturing moments without the need to carry additional kits along with them. The best point & shoot cameras provide sufficient specifications to capture beautiful images better than your smartphone. However, given the number of widely available point & shoot cameras, you are bound to get confused. But don't worry! We have prepared a list of the best point & shoot cameras. This list features all the best point & shoot cameras for everyone. Point & Shoot cameras are cheaper than DSLR ones with lesser features. Nonetheless, if you choose the suitable sensor, you will get an excellent camera to carry in your next holiday or adventure trip. Here are the ten best point & shoot cameras you can buy. 1.Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II This Panasonic camera is among the top model out there. The 3-inch TFT LCD screen is bright, and the OLED viewfinder is excellent. Although, this best point & shoot camera weighs considerably more than other cameras. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 3 inch • Screen Type: TFT Screen LCD, 1240k dots • Video Capture Resolution: 3840x2160 4K/30p: 100Mbps • Sensor Type: 1-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor • Number of Pixels (effective): 20.1 Megapixels • Viewfinder Type: OLED Live View Finder • Battery Life: 440 images (rear monitor) (approx.) • Weight: 810 g

Pros Cons Produces stunning images with vibrant colours Bulky compared to other cameras 4K video output with mic input Automatic exposure control is not the best 1-inch image sensor

2.Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60K The touchscreen LCD is excellent on this best point & shoot camera. The mounted control on the lens will give you a DSLR-like feeling. It is a great option for every day as well as travel photography. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 3 inch • Screen Type: TFT Screen LCD, 1040K dots • Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels @ 30p, 30fps • Sensor Type: 1/2.3-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor • Number of Pixels (effective): 18.1 Megapixels • Viewfinder Type: LVF (Live View Finder) • Battery Life: 320 pictures (rear monitor) • Weight: 282 g

Pros Cons Compact in size The small sensor is best for daylight Excellent Leica lens having 30x zoom Fast-action videos have artefacts 4K recording

3.Kodak PIXPRO AZ252 A 24 mm wide lens is excellent on this best point & shoot camera. You can click incredible shots with 16.15 megapixels. On top of that, you get a 720p HD recording with just a click of a button. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 3 inch • Screen Type: Fixed LCD, 230K dots • Video Capture Resolution: 1280 x 720@15p/29.97p • Sensor Type: 1/2.3" CCD • Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels • Viewfinder Type: ‎Fixed LCD • Battery Life: 280 shots (approx.) • Weight: 336 g

Pros Cons 12.6 fps burst shooting is awesome Images are distorted at high ISO settings Excellent 52x zoom lens External battery charger not included Contains in-camera art filters

4.Canon IXUS-285 HS The Canon IXUS-285 is excellent for any occasion. The 20.2 megapixel CMOS sensor captures great pictures. Moreover, you can take 180 shots without worrying about battery life. This best point & shoot camera also features Image Stabilization, which is crucial for the best outcomes. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 3 inch • Screen Type: LCD (TFT), 461K dots • Video Capture Resolution: 1920 x 1080, 29.97 fps • Sensor Type: 1/2.3 type back-illuminated CMOS • Number of Pixels (effective): 20.2 megapixels • Viewfinder Type: Hybrid • Battery Life: 180 shots (approx.) • Weight: 147g

Pros Cons Great colour reproduction There is no automatic panorama mode In-built NFC and Wi-Fi Battery life is less but can be extended in Eco mode Compact metal body

5.Kodak AZ401RD With limited features, this best point & shoot camera provides a good balance between quality and price. You can record 720p HD at 15 fps, and the 3-inch LCD screen is excellent. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 3 inch • Screen Type: LCD, 460K dots • Video Capture Resolution: 1280x720 @30/15fps • Sensor Type: 1/2.3" (CCD) • Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels • Viewfinder Type: N/A • Battery Life: 280 shots (approx.) • Weight: 436 g

Pros Cons Inexpensive and good option with moderate features Inconsistent and slow focus Extended zoom range Video is limited to 720p Great in-hand grip

6.Pansonic Lumix ZS100 The Pansonic Lumix ZS100 is among the best in point & shoot cameras. With EVF, you can now get a more expansive viewing experience. 1 inch MOS sensor on the 20-megapixel works exceptionally well. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 3 inch • Screen Type: Fixed Touchscreen LCD, 1,040k Dots • Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160 @23.98/29.97 fps • Sensor Type: 1"-Type MOS • Number of Pixels (effective): 20 megapixels • Viewfinder Type: Built-In Electronic • Battery Life: 240 Shots (approx.) • Weight: 312 g

Pros Cons 10 fps burst rate with quick autofocus The electronic viewfinder is small Impressive macro capability Image edges are soft in wide-angle shots Great high-ISO performance

7.Pansonic Lumix LX10 Apart from the attractive body, you get a power-packed feature on the Panasonic Lumix LX10. It supports 4K video and 4K photos that can be easily captured using the 3-inch TFT LCD. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 3 inch • Screen Type: TFT Screen LCD Display, 1040k dots • Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels @30p, 30 fps • Sensor Type: 1-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor • Number of Pixels (effective): 20.1 Megapixels • Viewfinder Type: N/A • Battery Life: 260 images (approx.) • Weight: 310 g

Pros Cons Sleek camera body Booting time is long Impressive touchscreen and UI No electronic viewfinder Supports 4K UHD video recording and 4K photo

8.Canon Power Shot G7X Mark II Now you can shoot and record continuously at 8 fps with the Canon Power Shot G7X. This best point & shoot camera provides 1080p video recording with 30 fps. It also includes support for Wi-Fi and NFC to transfer the media quickly. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 3 inch • Screen Type: TFT colour LCD with wide viewing angle, 1040K dots • Video Capture Resolution: 1920 x 1080 @23.98 fps • Sensor Type: 1.0 type back-illuminated CMOS • Number of Pixels (effective): 20.1megapixel • Viewfinder Type: N/A • Battery Life: 240 shots (approx.) • Weight: 319 g

Pros Cons Allows capturing RAW images No 4K support Excellent wide-aperture zoom lenses Doesn't have microphone support Supports Wi-Fi and NFC

9.Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43 If you are looking for a budget option without compromising too many features, the Kodak PIXPRO is a perfect option. The CCD photo sensor technology performs excellently well with the 16.15 megapixels. Also, you get a 720p HD video recording on this best point & shoot camera. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 2.7inch • Screen Type: Fixed LCD, 230K dots • Video Capture Resolution: 1280 x 720@15p/29.97p • Sensor Type: 1/2.3" (CCD) • Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels • Viewfinder Type: N/A • Battery Life: 120 Shots (approx.) • Weight: 117g

Pros Cons The compact design looks excellent Not the most impressive optical zoom Enables panorama capturing Screen size is less than other cameras Great user interface

10.Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421 The last on this list is the Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421 having 42x optical zoom and a 24mm wide angle support. You can now click stunning dynamic images and do 720p HD video recording at 15 fps with this best point & shoot camera. Specifications: • Screen Display Size: 3 inch • Screen Type: Fixed LCD, 460k Dot • Video Capture Resolution: 1280x720@30/15fps • Sensor Type: 1/2.3"-Type CCD • Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels • Viewfinder Type: N/A • Battery Life: 200 Shots (approx.) • Weight: 741 g

Pros Cons Impressive low-light performance No Wi-Fi connectivity The macro function performs well Shot battery life Solid image stabilization

Top three best features of the best point & shoot cameras

Best Point & Shoot Camera Video Capture Resolution Battery Life Number of Pixels (effective) Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II 3840x2160 4K/30p: 100Mbps 440 images (rear monitor) (approx.) 20.1 Megapixels Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60K 3840 x 2160 pixels @ 30p, 30fps 320 pictures (rear monitor) 18.1 Megapixels Kodak PIXPRO AZ252 1280 x 720@15p/29.97p 280 shots (approx.) 16.15 Megapixels Canon IXUS-285 HS 1920 x 1080, 29.97 fps 180 shots (approx.) 20.2 megapixels Kodak AZ401RD 1280x720 @30/15fps 280 shots (approx.) 16.15 Megapixels Panasonic Lumix ZS100 3840 x 2160 @23.98/29.97 fps 240 Shots (approx.) 20 megapixels Panasonic Lumix LX10 3840 x 2160 pixels @30p, 30 fps 260 images (approx.) 20.1 Megapixels Canon Power Shot G7X Mark II 1920 x 1080 @23.98 fps 240 shots (approx.) 20.1megapixel Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43 1280 x 720@15p/29.97p 120 Shots (approx.) 16.15 Megapixels Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421 1280x720@30/15fps 200 Shots (approx.) 16.15 Megapixels

Best value for money point & shoot camera If you want a great value-for-money option among the best point & shoot cameras, then the Canon IXUS-285 HS is great. It allows 1080 recording at 29.97 fps. Although the battery life is not the best, it makes up for it in the Eco mode. You can click excellent photos with the 1/2.3 type back-illuminated CMOS sensor. Best overall point & shoot camera While there are several best point & shoot cameras, the Panasonic LUMIX LX10 is probably the best. You get excellent Leica lenses that produce stunning picture quality. The 1-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor gives excellent exposure to the 20.1 megapixels lens. Furthermore, there is an option for 4K video recording at 30 fps. How to find the best point & shoot camera? Now that we have gone through all the specifications and details of the best point & shoot cameras, its now time to look for the crucial details we should consider while buying one. • Megapixel If you think that more megapixel means better picture quality, that's not right. The sensor size determines the quality of any image. A larger sensor size is better for low-light photography, whereas a small sensor size is excellent for zoom. • Zoom Mainly there are two types of zooms- Optical and Digital. Make sure to go for Optical zoom as it offers better output than digital zoom. • Image Stabilization It is an excellent feature responsible for improving the final picture quality. Image stabilization helps to remove the blurriness after an image has been clicked. Other vital factors like connectivity (Wi-Fi and NFC), battery life, and memory card support should be considered while making the final decision. Price list of the best point & shoot camera

Point & Shoots Price Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II Rs. 69,948.00 Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60K Rs. 59,405.00 Kodak PIXPRO AZ252 Rs. 23,686.29 Canon IXUS-285 HS Rs. 22,995.00 Kodak AZ401RD Rs. 29,949.00 Panasonic Lumix ZS100 Rs. 73,766.00 Panasonic Lumix LX10 Rs. 78,129.00 Canon Power Shot G7X Mark II Rs. 51,975.00 Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43 Rs. 15,849.00 Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421 Rs. 33,656.00

