10 best price pen drives for mobile phones to buy: Buyer's guide

Pen drives for mobile phones are a hassle-free way of transferring data from smartphones.

Mobile pendrive is often used in everyday activities. This is the most convenient way to transfer high-volume data within seconds. Pendrive for mobile will let you transfer data directly from the mobile to the pendrive without connecting it to an external device. We have gathered a list of the top pendrive for mobile that can help you pick the best option while simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available. 1. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 256GB USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile (5Y - SDDDC3-256G-I35, Black) This 256gb mobile pendrive is lightweight and is compatible with all android and apple mobiles. The product provides a high transfer speed of 150Mb/s that helps to transfer large data within seconds. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Memory Storage Capacity: 256 Gb Hardware Interface: USB Type C Read Speed: 150MB/s Product Dimensions: 0.9 x 4.4 x 1.2 cm; 20 Grams Special Feature: Automatic photo backup

Pros Cons High transfer speed Build quality is not good

2. SanDisk Ultra Dual SDDD3-128G-I35 USB 3.0 128GB Flash Drive (Dual Micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors) This 128gb ultra-dual pendrive for mobile features OTG capability and has two operating modes. Both Android smartphones and tablets are supported by this function. You may use this to back up music, movies, and images from your phone directly to a pen drive. SanDisk App compatibility is included. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Memory Storage Capacity: 128 Gb Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 150MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎1.18 x 2.55 x 3.02 cm; 5 Grams Special Feature: Drop resistant

Pros Cons Easy to use The product is not durable

3. SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB Pen Drives (SDDDC2-064G-I35, Black, Silver) This 64gb ultra-fair pendrive for mobile can switch between Type C and Type A connection functionality. A keychain hole and a dual-purpose swivel allow you to carry your drive anywhere while protecting connections. It is immediately connectable to Type C-capable tablets and smartphones. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 150MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎0.94 x 3.81 x 2.01 cm; 9 Grams Special Feature: Type C

Pros Cons Value for money Heating issues while the use

4. GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 64GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive | 3.0 Swivel Dual OTG Pendrive exFAT | Compatible with Smartphones/Tablets/PC/Laptop (Premium Orange) This mobile pendrive has a unique design and comes with an orange body and black cap. It is easy to carry and can be used efficiently for data transfer and storage. The product can transfer data 6x times faster compared to the normal USB 2.0. Specifications: Brand: Genuinexer - Speed Is Our Identity Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 70MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ 6 x 2 x 0.6 cm; 20 Grams Special Feature: Shockproof

Pros Cons Multi-purpose Build quality is not good

5. HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive (Grey and Black) This 128gb pendrive for mobile provides simple access to desktop computers, laptops, displays, and other electronic devices. The product comes with a dual connector feature that helps to increase productivity by twice. Specifications: Brand: HP Memory Storage Capacity: 128 Gb Hardware Interface: USB 3.2 Read Speed: 100MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ 5.5 x 1.8 x 1 cm; 12 Grams Special Feature: Cap protection

Pros Cons Compact Flash Not able to connect to some smartphones

6. Verilux® Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 Pendrive with Light-ning, Micro USB, USB A, Type-C Interface Mini Hangable Pen Drive for iOS & Android Compatible with Phone, Pad, Android, PC, and More Devices This Verilux's 64gb mobile pendrive comes with a 4 IN 1 flash drive that combines multiple interfaces into one device. This enables users to access the same file from different devices or store all file types on one device. Further, this helps to increase productivity and convenience in both personal and professional life. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb Hardware Interface: USB Type C Read Speed: 80MB/s Product Dimensions: 10 x 5 x 2 cm; 50 Grams Special Feature: 4in1 flash drive

Pros Cons Multipurpose pendrive The product is bulky

7. SanDisk Ultra USB Type-C USB Flash Drive, CZ460 128GB, USB Type C 3.1, Black, Super-Thin Retractable, 5Y This 128gb cheapest pendrive for mobile comes with a Type C port and is suitable for all android and tablets. The pendrive also allows the user to recover deleted files with the help of in-built rescue software. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Memory Storage Capacity: 128 Gb Hardware Interface: USB 3.1 Gen1 Read Speed: 150MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎5.94 x 1.27 x 0.86 cm; 4.3 Grams Special Feature: Type C

Pros Cons Transfer speed is very good Build quality can be improved

8. Kulkr ® 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive 64GB Metal Body 4 Ports USB Drive 3.0, Type C, Lightning, Micro USB Pen Drive for iPhone, Android Phone, iPad, Tablet, and PC (Silver) This OTG pendrive for mobile provides a quick and simple method for moving pictures and movies between an Android device, an iPhone, and a PC. This allows memory to be released from the mobile device without the use of a cable or iCloud. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb Hardware Interface: USB Type C, USB 3.0 Read Speed: 80MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ 13.5 x 9.7 x 1.7 cm; 30 Grams Special Feature: Metal body

Pros Cons 4in1 pendrive The quality of metal can be improved

9. SanDisk 64 GB iXpand USB 3.0 Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phone & Other Devices (SDIX70N-064G-GN6NN) This SanDisk 64 GB pendrive for mobile is a versatile storage device that is designed to work with a wide range of devices. The drive is also designed to work seamlessly with the SanDisk iXpand Drive app, which is available for download from the App Store. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 90MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎5 x 1.55 x 0.86 cm; 4.54 Grams Special Feature: Metal body

Pros Cons Suitable for iPhone Users reported malfunctioning while in use

10. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile, Navy Blue, 64GB, 5Y Warranty This 64gb ultra-dual pendrive for mobile is designed for use with mobile devices, including Android smartphones and tablets. The drive's retractable design also protects the connectors when they are not in use, making it highly durable. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 150MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎4.4 x 1.2 x 0.9 cm; 4 Grams Special Feature: Reversible Type C connector

Pros Cons Lightweight Heating issues while transferring data

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 256GB USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile (5Y - SDDDC3-256G-I35, Black) OTG High speed USB 3.1 SanDisk Ultra Dual SDDD3-128G-I35 USB 3.0 128GB Flash Drive (Dual Micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors) Colorful Body Good quality Capeless Handling SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB Pen Drives (SDDDC2-064G-I35, Black, Silver) Elegant design Metal Body Easy to carry GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 64GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive | 3.0 Swivel Dual OTG Pendrive exFAT | Compatible with Smartphones/Tablets/PC/Laptop (Premium Orange) Multipurpose Use Good transfer speed Dual flash drive HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive (Grey and Black) USB 3.2 OTG Cap protection Verilux® Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 Pendrive with Light-ning, Micro USB, USB A, Type-C Interface Mini Hangable Pen Drive for iOS & Android Compatible with Phone, Pad, Android, PC, and More Devices Dual flash drive Easy to Use Robust SanDisk Ultra USB Type-C USB Flash Drive, CZ460 128GB, USB Type C 3.1, Black, Super-Thin Retractable, 5Y USB 3.0 Damage proof Portable Kulkr ® 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive 64GB Metal Body 4 Ports USB Drive 3.0, Type C, Lightning, Micro USB Pen Drive for iPhone, Android Phone, iPad, Tablet, and PC (Silver) Durable USB 3.0 Unique Look SanDisk 64 GB iXpand USB 3.0 Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phone & Other Devices (SDIX70N-064G-GN6NN) Metal Body Good Speed High transfer speed SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile, Navy Blue, 64GB, 5Y Warranty Good quality Durable Versatile