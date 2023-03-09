Story Saved
10 best price pen drives for mobile phones to buy: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 27, 2023 13:20 IST
Summary:

This article talks about the best pen drives for mobile phones, available in the market, for quick and simple decision-making. The consolidated list of top features will let you select the product of your choice.

product info
Pen drives for mobile phones are a hassle-free way of transferring data from smartphones.

Mobile pendrive is often used in everyday activities. This is the most convenient way to transfer high-volume data within seconds. Pendrive for mobile will let you transfer data directly from the mobile to the pendrive without connecting it to an external device. We have gathered a list of the top pendrive for mobile that can help you pick the best option while simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available.

1. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 256GB USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile (5Y - SDDDC3-256G-I35, Black)

This 256gb mobile pendrive is lightweight and is compatible with all android and apple mobiles. The product provides a high transfer speed of 150Mb/s that helps to transfer large data within seconds.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Memory Storage Capacity: 256 Gb

Hardware Interface: USB Type C

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Product Dimensions: 0.9 x 4.4 x 1.2 cm; 20 Grams

Special Feature: Automatic photo backup

ProsCons
High transfer speedBuild quality is not good
cellpic 63% off
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 256GB USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile (5Y - SDDDC3-256G-I35, Black)
4.3 (54,558)
4.3 (54,558)
63% off
1,949 5,300
Buy now

2. SanDisk Ultra Dual SDDD3-128G-I35 USB 3.0 128GB Flash Drive (Dual Micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors)

This 128gb ultra-dual pendrive for mobile features OTG capability and has two operating modes. Both Android smartphones and tablets are supported by this function. You may use this to back up music, movies, and images from your phone directly to a pen drive. SanDisk App compatibility is included.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 Gb

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎1.18 x 2.55 x 3.02 cm; 5 Grams

Special Feature: Drop resistant

ProsCons
Easy to useThe product is not durable
cellpic 65% off
SanDisk Ultra Dual SDDD3-128G-I35 USB 3.0 128GB Flash Drive (Dual Micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors)
4.3 (190,698)
4.3 (190,698)
65% off
939 2,650
Buy now

3. SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB Pen Drives (SDDDC2-064G-I35, Black, Silver)

This 64gb ultra-fair pendrive for mobile can switch between Type C and Type A connection functionality. A keychain hole and a dual-purpose swivel allow you to carry your drive anywhere while protecting connections. It is immediately connectable to Type C-capable tablets and smartphones.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎0.94 x 3.81 x 2.01 cm; 9 Grams

Special Feature: Type C

ProsCons
Value for moneyHeating issues while the use
cellpic 55% off
SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB Pen Drives (SDDDC2-064G-I35, Black, Silver)
4.3 (84,814)
4.3 (84,814)
55% off
749 1,650
Buy now

4. GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 64GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive | 3.0 Swivel Dual OTG Pendrive exFAT | Compatible with Smartphones/Tablets/PC/Laptop (Premium Orange)

This mobile pendrive has a unique design and comes with an orange body and black cap. It is easy to carry and can be used efficiently for data transfer and storage. The product can transfer data 6x times faster compared to the normal USB 2.0.

Specifications:

Brand: Genuinexer - Speed Is Our Identity

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 70MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ 6 x 2 x 0.6 cm; 20 Grams

Special Feature: Shockproof

ProsCons
Multi-purposeBuild quality is not good
cellpic 64% off
GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 64GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive | 3.0 Swivel Dual OTG Pendrive exFAT | Compatible with Smartphones/Tablets/PC/Laptop (Premium Orange)
4.2 (22)
4.2 (22)
64% off
1,089 2,999
Buy now

5. HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive (Grey and Black)

This 128gb pendrive for mobile provides simple access to desktop computers, laptops, displays, and other electronic devices. The product comes with a dual connector feature that helps to increase productivity by twice.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 Gb

Hardware Interface: USB 3.2

Read Speed: 100MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ 5.5 x 1.8 x 1 cm; 12 Grams

Special Feature: Cap protection

ProsCons
Compact FlashNot able to connect to some smartphones
cellpic 63% off
HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive (Grey and Black)
4 (270)
4 (270)
63% off
1,499 4,000
Buy now

6. Verilux® Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 Pendrive with Light-ning, Micro USB, USB A, Type-C Interface Mini Hangable Pen Drive for iOS & Android Compatible with Phone, Pad, Android, PC, and More Devices

This Verilux's 64gb mobile pendrive comes with a 4 IN 1 flash drive that combines multiple interfaces into one device. This enables users to access the same file from different devices or store all file types on one device. Further, this helps to increase productivity and convenience in both personal and professional life.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb

Hardware Interface: USB Type C

Read Speed: 80MB/s

Product Dimensions: 10 x 5 x 2 cm; 50 Grams

Special Feature: 4in1 flash drive

ProsCons
Multipurpose pendriveThe product is bulky
cellpic 36% off
Verilux® Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 Pendrive with Light-ning, Micro USB, USB A, Type-C Interface Mini Hangable Pen Drive for iOS & Android Compatible with Phone, Pad, Android, PC and More Devices
4.4 (55)
4.4 (55)
36% off
1,429 2,245
Buy now

7. SanDisk Ultra USB Type-C USB Flash Drive, CZ460 128GB, USB Type C 3.1, Black, Super-Thin Retractable, 5Y

This 128gb cheapest pendrive for mobile comes with a Type C port and is suitable for all android and tablets. The pendrive also allows the user to recover deleted files with the help of in-built rescue software.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 Gb

Hardware Interface: USB 3.1 Gen1

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎5.94 x 1.27 x 0.86 cm; 4.3 Grams

Special Feature: Type C

ProsCons
Transfer speed is very goodBuild quality can be improved
cellpic 47% off
SanDisk Ultra USB Type-C USB Flash Drive, CZ460 128GB, USB Type C 3.1, Black, Super-Thin Retractable, 5Y
4.4 (703)
4.4 (703)
47% off
998 1,900
Buy now

8. Kulkr ® 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive 64GB Metal Body 4 Ports USB Drive 3.0, Type C, Lightning, Micro USB Pen Drive for iPhone, Android Phone, iPad, Tablet, and PC (Silver)

This OTG pendrive for mobile provides a quick and simple method for moving pictures and movies between an Android device, an iPhone, and a PC. This allows memory to be released from the mobile device without the use of a cable or iCloud.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb

Hardware Interface: USB Type C, USB 3.0

Read Speed: 80MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ 13.5 x 9.7 x 1.7 cm; 30 Grams

Special Feature: Metal body

ProsCons
4in1 pendriveThe quality of metal can be improved
cellpic 60% off
Kulkr ® 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive 64GB Metal Body 4 Ports USB Drive 3.0, Type C, Lightning, Micro USB Pen Drive for iPhone, Android Phone, iPad, Tablet and PC (Silver)
3.8 (77)
3.8 (77)
60% off
1,999 4,999
Buy now

9. SanDisk 64 GB iXpand USB 3.0 Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phone & Other Devices (SDIX70N-064G-GN6NN)

This SanDisk 64 GB pendrive for mobile is a versatile storage device that is designed to work with a wide range of devices. The drive is also designed to work seamlessly with the SanDisk iXpand Drive app, which is available for download from the App Store.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 Gb

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 90MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎5 x 1.55 x 0.86 cm; 4.54 Grams

Special Feature: Metal body

ProsCons
Suitable for iPhoneUsers reported malfunctioning while in use
cellpic 57% off
SanDisk 64 GB iXpand USB 3.0 Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phone & Other Devices (SDIX70N-064G-GN6NN)
4.3 (10,837)
4.3 (10,837)
57% off
3,199 7,500
Buy now

10. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile, Navy Blue, 64GB, 5Y Warranty

This 64gb ultra-dual pendrive for mobile is designed for use with mobile devices, including Android smartphones and tablets. The drive's retractable design also protects the connectors when they are not in use, making it highly durable.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎4.4 x 1.2 x 0.9 cm; 4 Grams

Special Feature: Reversible Type C connector

ProsCons
LightweightHeating issues while transferring data
cellpic 56% off
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile, Navy Blue, 64GB, 5Y Warranty
4.3 (54,558)
4.3 (54,558)
56% off
698 1,600
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 256GB USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile (5Y - SDDDC3-256G-I35, Black)OTGHigh speedUSB 3.1
SanDisk Ultra Dual SDDD3-128G-I35 USB 3.0 128GB Flash Drive (Dual Micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors)Colorful BodyGood qualityCapeless Handling
SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB Pen Drives (SDDDC2-064G-I35, Black, Silver)Elegant designMetal BodyEasy to carry
GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 64GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive | 3.0 Swivel Dual OTG Pendrive exFAT | Compatible with Smartphones/Tablets/PC/Laptop (Premium Orange)Multipurpose UseGood transfer speedDual flash drive
HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive (Grey and Black)USB 3.2OTGCap protection
Verilux® Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 Pendrive with Light-ning, Micro USB, USB A, Type-C Interface Mini Hangable Pen Drive for iOS & Android Compatible with Phone, Pad, Android, PC, and More DevicesDual flash driveEasy to UseRobust
SanDisk Ultra USB Type-C USB Flash Drive, CZ460 128GB, USB Type C 3.1, Black, Super-Thin Retractable, 5YUSB 3.0Damage proofPortable
Kulkr ® 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive 64GB Metal Body 4 Ports USB Drive 3.0, Type C, Lightning, Micro USB Pen Drive for iPhone, Android Phone, iPad, Tablet, and PC (Silver)DurableUSB 3.0Unique Look
SanDisk 64 GB iXpand USB 3.0 Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phone & Other Devices (SDIX70N-064G-GN6NN)Metal BodyGood SpeedHigh transfer speed
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile, Navy Blue, 64GB, 5Y WarrantyGood qualityDurableVersatile

Best overall product

Choose the greatest product from the comprehensive list shared is quite difficult. All the pen drives for mobile in the list provide users with the best storing and data transfer experience. For picking one SanDisk Ultra Dual SDDD3 mobile pendrive is the best product. The drive has a sturdy plastic housing that protects the connectors from damage, and it is also resistant to water, dust, and shocks.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of 719, the SanDisk Ultra Dual pendrive for mobile is the leader in the domain. The drive is also compatible with computers that have USB Type-C ports, making it easy to transfer files between different devices.

How to find the perfect mobile pendrive?

The most crucial stage is to carefully examine each Pen drive model that is available in the market based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Finding credible reviews can also be aided by watching movies on YouTube. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned most good reviews

Product Price
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 256GB USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile (5Y - SDDDC3-256G-I35, Black) ₹ 1,949
SanDisk Ultra Dual SDDD3-128G-I35 USB 3.0 128GB Flash Drive (Dual Micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors) ₹ 939
SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB Pen Drives (SDDDC2-064G-I35, Black, Silver) ₹ 749
GenuineXER®️ GXHD1 Stylish 64GB Flash Drive Type C Pendrive | 3.0 Swivel Dual OTG Pendrive exFAT | Compatible with Smartphones/Tablets/PC/Laptop (Premium Orange) ₹ 1,089
HP x5600B 128GB OTG (USB Type B) 3.2 Pen Drive (Grey and Black) ₹ 1,499
Verilux® Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 Pendrive with Light-ning, Micro USB, USB A, Type-C Interface Mini Hangable Pen Drive for iOS & Android Compatible with Phone, Pad, Android, PC and More Devices ₹ 1,429
SanDisk Ultra USB Type-C USB Flash Drive, CZ460 128GB, USB Type C 3.1, Black, Super-Thin Retractable, 5Y ₹ 998
Kulkr ® 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive 64GB Metal Body 4 Ports USB Drive 3.0, Type C, Lightning, Micro USB Pen Drive for iPhone, Android Phone, iPad, Tablet and PC (Silver) ₹ 1,999
SanDisk 64 GB iXpand USB 3.0 Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phone & Other Devices (SDIX70N-064G-GN6NN) ₹ 3,199
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type C Pendrive for Mobile, Navy Blue, 64GB, 5Y Warranty ₹ 698

