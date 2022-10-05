Sign out
10 Best Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones in India you should check

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 06, 2022 04:02 IST

Summary:

Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones offer decent performance when used moderately. Here is a list of the ten best Realme 4GB mobile phones that will fit everyone's budget.

Best Realme 4 GB RAM mobile phone in India 

A smartphone with 4GB of RAM is sufficient for regular usage for checking emails, browsing or working on low-memory apps. Although the Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones are budget-friendly, they have other great features that make them a popular choice for many of those looking for a minimal smartphone for basic usage.

If you are looking for the best Realme 4GB RAM mobile phone with beautiful display quality, smooth processing, multiple cameras, and stunning designs, you have come to the right place. This article lists Amazon's best Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones with their objective and impartial review.

Best Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones in India:

1. Realme narzo 50i

Apart from 4GB RAM, the Realme Narzo 50i features a sleek design and decent specifications, including 64GB of storage. Moreover, this phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera setup. It also has a massive 5000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

Specifications:

  • Processor : Octa-core 1.6 GHz
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Storage : 64GB
  • Rear camera : 8MP
  • Front camera : 5MP
  • Display : 6.5 Inches HD+ IPS LCD
  • OS : Android v11
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Decent overall performanceAverage camera setup
Reverse chargingNo fast charging support
Decent battery backup720P display
Dedicated micro SD support 
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
20% off
7,999 9,999
Buy now

2. Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime has two variants, which come with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS display. A unisoc tiger T612 octa-core processor powers this smartphone. Realme Narzo 50A Prime has 20MP + 2MP + 0.3MP triple rear cameras and an 8MP front camera. The 5000 mAh battery supports up to 18W charging and can last long.

Specifications

  • Processor : Unisoc tiger T612
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Storage : 64GB/128GB
  • Rear camera : 20MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
  • Front camera : 8MP
  • Display : 6.6 Inches FHD+ IPS
  • OS : Android v11
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Good overall performanceAverage camera performance
18W fast charging supportNo charger in the box
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor 
Good battery backup 
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) FHD+ Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera (No Charger Variant)
15% off
11,499 13,499
Buy now

3. Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. This MediaTek Dimensity 810-powered smartphone has 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage capacity. You can choose the variant as per your requirements.

It also has 48MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP front camera. You can quickly charge the phone's 5000 mAh battery.

Specifications

  • Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Ram : 4GB/6GB
  • Internal storage : 64GB/128 GB
  • Rear camera : 48MP + 2MP
  • Front camera : 8MP
  • Display : 6.6 Inches 90Hz FHD+ IPS
  • OS : Android 12
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
90Hz displayAverage camera performance
Decent overall performancePre-install bloatware
Attractive design 
5G support 
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
16% off
15,999 18,999
Buy now

4. Realme C11

This Unisoc SC9863A-powered smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen. Realme C11 also has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP camera at the front. It has a 5000mAh battery capacity.

Specifications

  • Processor : Unisoc SC9863A Octa-core
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Internal storage : 64GB
  • Rear camera : 8MP
  • Front camera : 5MP
  • Display : 6.52 Inches HD+ IPS LCD
  • OS : Android 11
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Great battery backupSlow charging speed
Decent overall performance720p display
Decent camera performanceNo fingerprint sensor
realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium (RMX3231)
16% off
8,445 9,999
Buy now

5. Realme 9i

Realme 9i offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD. This Qualcomm Snapdragon 680-powered smartphone has two variants with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.

This phone has a decent 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies. With a capacity of 5000 mAh, the battery supports charging up to 33W.

Specifications

  • Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • RAM : 4/6GB
  • Internal storage : 64/128GB
  • Rear camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Front camera : 16MP
  • Display : 6.6 Inches FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD
  • OS : Android 11
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Fast-charging supportAverage camera performance
Beautiful 90Hz displayPre-installed bloatware
Great overall performance 
Good battery backup 
realme 9i (Prism Black, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
14% off
13,707 15,999
Buy now

6. Realme C25Y

This Unisoc T610-powered smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 4/6GB of RAM, and 64/128GB of internal storage. Realme C25Y phone has a nice 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The battery supports up to 18W charging and has 5000 mAh.

Specifications

  • Processor : Unisoc T610 Octa-core
  • RAM : 4/6GB
  • Internal storage : 64/128 GB
  • Rear camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Front camera : 8MP
  • Display : 6.5 Inches HD+ IPS LCD
  • OS : Android v11
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Decent camera performance720 display
Great battery backupAverage performance
Fast-charging support 
Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
21% off
10,999 13,999
Buy now

7. Realme C31

Realme C31 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD. This Unisoc Tiger T612-powered smartphone comes with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. It has 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP triple rear cameras and a 5MP front camera. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Specifications

  • Processor : Unisoc Tiger T612
  • RAM : 3/4GB
  • Storage : 32/64GB
  • Rear camera : 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
  • Front camera : 5MP
  • Display : 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD
  • OS : Android v11
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Great designNo fast-charging support
Dedicated SD card support720p display
Great battery backupAverage performance
Realme C31 (Dark Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
14% off
10,290 11,999
Buy now

8. Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a 6.6-inch 120Hz IPS LCD. This Mediatek Helio G96-powered smartphone has 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.

The phone has a 50MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup at the rear and a 16MP front camera. With a capacity of 5000 mAh, the battery supports charging up to 33W.

Specifications

  • Processor : Mediatek Helio G96
  • RAM : 4/6GB
  • Internal storage : 64/128GB
  • Rear camera : 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Front camera : 16MP
  • Display : 6.6-inch 120Hz IPS LCD
  • OS : Android v11
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Great battery backupAverage camera performance
120Hz displayNo 5G support
Decent overall performance 
Fast-charging support 
realme narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
31% off
11,110 15,999
Buy now

9. Realme C35

This phone has a 6.6 inches FHD+ IPS LCD. With 4/6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, this smartphone is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616. Realme C35 has a 50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP triple rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Specifications

  • Processor : Unisoc Tiger T616
  • RAM : 4/6GB
  • Internal storage : 64/128GB
  • Rear camera : 50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
  • Front camera : 8MP
  • Display : 6.6 inches FHD+ IPS LCD Display
  • OS : Android v11
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Beautiful displayNo 5G support
Stunning designNo 4K video support
Decent battery backup 
Decent performance 
Realme C35 (Glowing Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
17% off
11,600 13,999
Buy now

10. Realme 8i

The phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4/6GB RAM, and 64/128GB of internal storage. The Mediatek Helio G96 Processor chipset powers the Realme 8i smartphone.

The Realme 8i has a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera and a 16MP front camera. It has a massive 5000 mAh battery with up to 18W charging capability.

Specifications

  • Processor : Mediatek Helio G96
  • RAM : 4/6GB
  • Internal storage : 64/128GB
  • Rear camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Front camera : 16MP
  • Display : 6.6 inches FHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD
  • OS : Android v11
  • Battery : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Decent battery backupAverage camera performance
120Hz displayPre-installed Bloatware
Stunning design 
Fast-charging support 
realme 8i (Space Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium
27% off
11,699 15,999
Buy now

Three best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme narzo 50iReverse chargingDedicated micro SD supportGood battery backup
Realme narzo 50A PrimeSide-mounted fingerprint sensorFast-charging supportDecent processor performance
Realme narzo 50 5G5G support90Hz displayDecent processor performance
Realme C11Decent camerasGood battery backupDecent processor performance
Realme 9iFast-charging support90Hz displayDecent processor performance
Realme C25YFast-charging supportDecent camerasGood battery backup
Realme C31Dedicated micro SD supportSide-mounted fingerprint sensorGood battery backup
Realme narzo 50Fast-charging support120Hz displayDecent processor performance
Realme C35Stunning designGood battery backupDecent processor performance
Realme 8iFast-charging support120Hz displayGood battery backup

Best value for money

The Realme Narzo 50i offers the best value for money if you compare what you pay with what you get. This phone offers decent overall performance, good battery backup, and supports reverse charging. Moreover, it comes with dedicated micro SD support. This phone also has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, which powers it to carry out all regular functions successfully.

Best overall Realme 4GB RAM mobile phone

The Realme Narzo 50 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, a beautiful 90Hz display, and supports 5G, making it one of the best 4GB RAM smartphones on the market. Its 5000mAh battery provides excellent battery life and can be charged at a rapid rate of 33W. Although the phone has 4GB RAM, it is the best in the class due to its super performance.

How to find the perfect Realme 4GB RAM mobile phone?

The best way to find the best Realme 4GB RAM smartphone is to prioritise the features that matter the most to you. It can be anything from browsing to taking photos, from social media to daily activities.

The processor is one of the most important factors to consider since it determines the smartphone's performance. Besides the processor and RAM, internal storage plays an important role; hence go for a phone that offers the highest storage in the same price range.

Moreover, deciding your budget for the phone and checking the ratings and reviews of the customers on Amazon are important steps you should take before purchasing the phone.

Realme 4GB RAM mobile phone price list (September 2022)

ProductPrice
Realme narzo 50iRs. 8,499
Realme narzo 50A PrimeRs. 8,499
Realme narzo 50 5GRs. 13,999
Realme C11Rs. 8,669
Realme 9iRs. 12,799
Realme C25YRs. 10,999
Realme C31Rs. 9,799
Realme narzo 50Rs. 10,999
Realme C35Rs. 12,290
Realme 8iRs. 11,570

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Frequently asked question (FAQs)

1. Is 4GB RAM enough for a smartphone?

It depends on the apps you're planning to use. Generally, more RAM means a better multitasking experience on a smartphone. A phone with 4GB RAM might be sufficient for web browsing, social media, or normal daily activities.
 

2. What is reverse charging?

With wireless reverse charging, you can use your phone to charge other devices that support wireless charging.

3. Which Realme 4GB RAM mobile phone comes with a 120Hz display?

Realme narzo 50 and Realme 8i are 4GB RAM smartphones with 120Hz displays from Realme.

