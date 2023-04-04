10 best-selling premium smartphones in India By Affiliate Desk

If you want top-notch camera, display, processor and mega storage, then opt for premium smartphones.

Smartphones have become an absolute necessity in today's world. For personal and professional use, we utilize them regularly. There are a lot of brands available currently. Vivo premium smartphone, Samsung, Redmi, Oppo, etc., to name a few. It is easy to become confused when you think of buying a new smartphone, as there are numerous premium smartphones available nowadays. We have prepared a list of the best premium smartphones and an in-depth insight into each of them to make choosing one easier. 1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Samsung is among the best premium smartphone brands in the country. Instead of the Exynos 990, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G contains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (along with the X55 5G modem). Unlike the 4G variant, it comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128 GB of storage option. Customers have a choice of three finishes: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender. Even though the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is a year old, it still provides consistent flagship-level performance for everyday tasks and gaming. Everything, including text, photos, and videos, looked quite sharp because of the crisp 407ppi that the FHD+ resolution provides. It has a 4500 mAh battery and Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display, 6.5 inches (16.40 cm). The smartphone has Triple 12-megapixel rear cameras, which include (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 wide rear camera, an 8 MP OIS telephoto camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. There is also a 32 MP F2.2 frontal punch-hole camera. Specifications Brand : Samsung Model Name : Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G OS : Android 11.0 Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros Cons Great cameras Heats a bit Good battery life

2. Mi 11X Cosmic Black One of the comparativelylatest premium smartphone, The Mi 11X, has a refreshingly plain appearance, free of excessive flourishes and branding. The 6.67-inch AMOLED panel is a good choice for gaming and entertainment. It offers a full-HD+ (1080x2400) resolution, a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and HDR10+ with a peak brightness rating of 1300nits. Xiaomi chose a 4,520mAh battery and claimed that 11 hours of gaming could be played between charges. Although there are two Nano-SIM slots, there is no room for a microSD expansion card. You receive Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and numerous navigational systems, including NavIC. This phone performs well in everyday use since it is built to provide class-leading efficiency for its price. It seems fast when performing actions, particularly when utilizing MIUI's navigation gestures. Three rear cameras—a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor and an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel "telemacro" camera with a 2X zoom—have been chosen by Xiaomi to be used on the Mi 11X. The 20-megapixel front camera has an aperture of f/2.45. The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Internal storage. Specifications Brand : MI Model Name : Mi 11X OS : Android 11 - MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5 (Android 11) Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros Cons Quick charging The camera could be better Nice audio quality

3. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is very thin and light, with a 7.6mm thickness and a 173g weight. This gives it a great feel in hand, and even while using it for extended periods, it is comfortable to handle. The 6.5-inch "borderless sense screen" AMOLED display on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has curved edges. Full-HD+ resolution is used. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is available in a single configuration, with 8GB of Memory and 128GB of storage. The main camera is 64 megapixels. The rest of the specifications include a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. There is a 32mp front camera for selfies. It has a 4350 mAH battery. Specifications Brand : Oppo Model Name : Reno5 Pro 5G Astral Blue OS : Android 11.0 Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros Cons Good design Video quality could be improved Nice display

4. Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite can be considered one of the best premium smartphone currently. You can get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen that supports HDR and full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) resolution. Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, NFC, and four navigation systems are among the connectivity options for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The speaker of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite does get loud enough to appreciate the content being played on the smartphone, and the display has good viewing angles. Three 12-megapixel cameras make up the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's camera module. The wide-angle camera has an f/2.2 aperture, the telephoto camera has an f/2.4 aperture, and the primary camera has an f/1.7 aperture and OIS. A 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture is located up front. It has a 4500mAH lithium-ion battery. The phone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Internal storage. Specifications Brand : Samsung Model Name : Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite OS : Android 10.0 Memory Storage Capacity : 128 GB

Pros Cons Good battery life Video quality in low light could be improved S pen stylus

5. iQOO 7 Legend 5G The iQOO 9 is a gadget with a lot going for it, like amazing performance, a great display, a stylish design, and exceptional charging speeds. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch, 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, which is a sizeable display. In terms of optics, the 48MP IMX 598 Gimbal camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 13MP depth shooter with 2X optical zoom are used by the iQOO 9. It contains a 4,350mAh battery. The phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage. Specifications Brand : IQOO Model Name : IQOO 7 Legend OS : Android 11, Funtouch OS 11.1 Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros Cons Good performance Battery life could be better Nice display

6. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G The display is a huge 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 5. The in-display fingerprint reader works well, and the display has sharp, vibrant colours. In India, there is just one variant that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G's battery capacity is 4,310mAh. It has a primary 48-megapixel camera, an ultra-wide camera with an 8-megapixel resolution, two auxiliary 2-megapixel cameras for macros, and a black-and-white filter. In the hole-punched cutout of the display, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies. Specifications Brand : Oppo Model Name : F19 Pro+ 5G Space Silver OS : Android 11.0 Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros Cons Ergonomic design Cameras could be improved Good performance

7. Mi 10 The Mi 10's design is an example of restraint because it incorporates all the latest trends without going overboard. Its gorgeous display looks incredibly fluid while you browse, check social media, or go about your regular activities. The Mi 10 comes with a 4780 mah battery and enables 30W wireless charging. Its 108-megapixel primary camera has an aperture of f/1.7 and a huge 1/1.33-inch sensor with optical stabilization. The 20mp selfie camera never oversamples; it always captures images at the maximum resolution. All these factors make it one of the top premium smartphone in India currently. Specifications Brand : MI Model Name : Mi 10 OS : Android 10.0 Memory Storage Capacity : 256 GB

Pros Cons Good camera It can get hot sometimes Decent sound quality

8. Samsung Galaxy S20 A potent chipset, either an Exynos 990 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, is packed inside the device, along with 8GB of RAM. Another notable feature of the Galaxy S20 is its camera, which Samsung has enhanced significantly. The 3 primary cameras have all been upgraded, and some software changes have been made to enhance the entire experience. The 4,000mAh battery of the Galaxy S20 is another impressive feature. The Samsung S20's 6.2-inch display gives it extra screen space. The triple rear camera includes a 64MP OIS F2.0 tele camera, a 12MP F2.2 ultra-wide camera, and 12MP (2PD) OIS F1.8 wide back camera. It also has a 10MP (2PD) OIS F2.2 punch-hole camera up front and a rear LED flash. It has 128 GB of Internal storage. Specifications Brand : Samsung Model Name : Samsung Galaxy S20 OS : Android Memory Storage Capacity : 128 GB

Pros Cons Excellent display Battery life could be improved Good fingerprint sensor

9. MI 10T 5G The phone has a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. For protection, the display is covered in Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor powers the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G. It has 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. A 5000mAh non-removable battery powers the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, which runs Android 10. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is compatible with proprietary fast charging. This phone has a triple rear camera setup with autofocus and a 20 mp front camera. Specifications Brand : MI Model Name : MI 10T OS : Android Memory Storage Capacity : 128 GB

Pros Cons Good camera Performance could be better Excellent battery backup

10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G The Galaxy S21 Plus has a large, gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The Galaxy S21 Plus is a large smartphone with dimensions of 6.36 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches and a weight of 7.05 ounces. It has a triple back camera arrangement with a 12MP dual-pixel main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP Tele1 3X camera. A 10MP frontal Dual Pixel camera is also included. It includes a 4800mAH lithium-ion battery, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Specifications Brand : Samsung Model Name : Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus OS : Android 10.0 Memory Storage Capacity : 128 GB

Pros Cons Great cameras Processing speed could be better

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display 32 MP F2.2 frontal punch hole camera Mi 11X full-HD+ (1080x2400) resolution Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G borderless sense screen Thin and light 64MP Main camera Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi Top-quality speakers Good display iQOO 7 Legend 5G 10-bit AMOLED screen Great charging speeds Stylish design OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G In-display fingerprint reader 16 MP Selfie camera scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 5. Mi 10 108-megapixel primary camera Gorgeous Display 30W wireless charging Samsung Galaxy S20 10MP (2PD) OIS F2.2 punch-hole front camera Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor 4,000mAh battery MI 10T 5G 5000mAh non-removable battery Gorilla glass display Triple rear camera setup with autofocus Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Huge display The triple back camera system 4800mAH lithium-ion battery

Best overall product Choose one smartphone from a list of such top-quality products can be challenging. But if we have to choose one, it will be Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G. It is a big smartphone with a large display. The cameras provide high-quality photos, videos, and selfies. It also has an excellent battery backup. Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, which costs ₹35,499, will be the most suited for this title. It has a decent battery backup, an S pen stylus, good speaker quality, and an amazing display with excellent viewing angles. The triple rear camera system with a 32 MP front camera adds to its luxuries. How to find the perfect Premium smartphone? There are several steps involved in it. First and foremost, you have to have an idea of your budget and requirements for the smartphone. Then extensive research online on various platforms will serve you well. You should read reviews of previous customers to get an overall idea about the product. Then choose one that aligns with your budget and requirements.

