10 best-selling premium smartphones in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 04, 2023 16:25 IST

Summary:

This article throws light on 10 of the top-quality and premium smartphones. Continue reading to find the one that suits your budget and requirements.

If you want top-notch camera, display, processor and mega storage, then opt for premium smartphones.

Smartphones have become an absolute necessity in today's world. For personal and professional use, we utilize them regularly. There are a lot of brands available currently. Vivo premium smartphone, Samsung, Redmi, Oppo, etc., to name a few. It is easy to become confused when you think of buying a new smartphone, as there are numerous premium smartphones available nowadays.

We have prepared a list of the best premium smartphones and an in-depth insight into each of them to make choosing one easier.

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung is among the best premium smartphone brands in the country. Instead of the Exynos 990, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G contains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (along with the X55 5G modem). Unlike the 4G variant, it comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128 GB of storage option. Customers have a choice of three finishes: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender. Even though the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is a year old, it still provides consistent flagship-level performance for everyday tasks and gaming. Everything, including text, photos, and videos, looked quite sharp because of the crisp 407ppi that the FHD+ resolution provides.

It has a 4500 mAh battery and Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display, 6.5 inches (16.40 cm). The smartphone has Triple 12-megapixel rear cameras, which include (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 wide rear camera, an 8 MP OIS telephoto camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. There is also a 32 MP F2.2 frontal punch-hole camera.

Specifications

Brand : Samsung

Model Name : Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

OS : Android 11.0

Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros

Cons

Great cameras

Heats a bit

Good battery life

 
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (29,764)
53% off
34,999 74,999
Buy now

2. Mi 11X Cosmic Black

One of the comparativelylatest premium smartphone, The Mi 11X, has a refreshingly plain appearance, free of excessive flourishes and branding. The 6.67-inch AMOLED panel is a good choice for gaming and entertainment. It offers a full-HD+ (1080x2400) resolution, a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and HDR10+ with a peak brightness rating of 1300nits. Xiaomi chose a 4,520mAh battery and claimed that 11 hours of gaming could be played between charges. Although there are two Nano-SIM slots, there is no room for a microSD expansion card. You receive Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and numerous navigational systems, including NavIC. This phone performs well in everyday use since it is built to provide class-leading efficiency for its price. It seems fast when performing actions, particularly when utilizing MIUI's navigation gestures.

Three rear cameras—a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor and an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel "telemacro" camera with a 2X zoom—have been chosen by Xiaomi to be used on the Mi 11X. The 20-megapixel front camera has an aperture of f/2.45. The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Internal storage.

Specifications

Brand : MI

Model Name : Mi 11X

OS : Android 11 - MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5 (Android 11)

Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros

Cons

Quick charging

The camera could be better

Nice audio quality

 
Mi 11X Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM Storage 5G | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 48MP Sony sensor
4.1 (27,884)
12% off
29,999 33,999
Buy now

3. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is very thin and light, with a 7.6mm thickness and a 173g weight. This gives it a great feel in hand, and even while using it for extended periods, it is comfortable to handle. The 6.5-inch "borderless sense screen" AMOLED display on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has curved edges. Full-HD+ resolution is used. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is available in a single configuration, with 8GB of Memory and 128GB of storage. The main camera is 64 megapixels. The rest of the specifications include a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. There is a 32mp front camera for selfies. It has a 4350 mAH battery.

Specifications

Brand : Oppo

Model Name : Reno5 Pro 5G Astral Blue

OS : Android 11.0

Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros

Cons

Good design

Video quality could be improved

Nice display

 
(Renewed) OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G (Starry Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3.6 (146)
30% off
24,499 34,990
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite can be considered one of the best premium smartphone currently. You can get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen that supports HDR and full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) resolution. Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, NFC, and four navigation systems are among the connectivity options for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The speaker of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite does get loud enough to appreciate the content being played on the smartphone, and the display has good viewing angles. Three 12-megapixel cameras make up the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's camera module.

The wide-angle camera has an f/2.2 aperture, the telephoto camera has an f/2.4 aperture, and the primary camera has an f/1.7 aperture and OIS. A 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture is located up front. It has a 4500mAH lithium-ion battery. The phone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Internal storage.

Specifications

Brand : Samsung

Model Name : Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

OS : Android 10.0

Memory Storage Capacity : 128 GB

Pros

Cons

Good battery life

Video quality in low light could be improved

S pen stylus

 
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (Aura Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (5,130)
53% off
41,999 89,999
Buy now

5. iQOO 7 Legend 5G

The iQOO 9 is a gadget with a lot going for it, like amazing performance, a great display, a stylish design, and exceptional charging speeds. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch, 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, which is a sizeable display. In terms of optics, the 48MP IMX 598 Gimbal camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 13MP depth shooter with 2X optical zoom are used by the iQOO 9. It contains a 4,350mAh battery. The phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage.

Specifications

Brand : IQOO

Model Name : IQOO 7 Legend

OS : Android 11, Funtouch OS 11.1

Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros

Cons

Good performance

Battery life could be better

Nice display

 
iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track Design, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 3 GB Extended RAM | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G
4.4 (5,859)
11% off
39,990 44,990
Buy now

6. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

The display is a huge 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 5. The in-display fingerprint reader works well, and the display has sharp, vibrant colours. In India, there is just one variant that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G's battery capacity is 4,310mAh. It has a primary 48-megapixel camera, an ultra-wide camera with an 8-megapixel resolution, two auxiliary 2-megapixel cameras for macros, and a black-and-white filter. In the hole-punched cutout of the display, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

Specifications

Brand : Oppo

Model Name : F19 Pro+ 5G Space Silver

OS : Android 11.0

Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros

Cons

Ergonomic design

Cameras could be improved

Good performance

 
(Renewed) OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3.7 (210)
29% off
16,299 22,999
Buy now

7. Mi 10

The Mi 10's design is an example of restraint because it incorporates all the latest trends without going overboard. Its gorgeous display looks incredibly fluid while you browse, check social media, or go about your regular activities. The Mi 10 comes with a 4780 mah battery and enables 30W wireless charging. Its 108-megapixel primary camera has an aperture of f/1.7 and a huge 1/1.33-inch sensor with optical stabilization. The 20mp selfie camera never oversamples; it always captures images at the maximum resolution. All these factors make it one of the top premium smartphone in India currently.

Specifications

Brand : MI

Model Name : Mi 10

OS : Android 10.0

Memory Storage Capacity : 256 GB

Pros

Cons

Good camera

It can get hot sometimes

Decent sound quality

 
Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera, SD 865 Processor, 5G Ready
4.1 (1,132)
42% off
34,999 59,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy S20

A potent chipset, either an Exynos 990 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, is packed inside the device, along with 8GB of RAM. Another notable feature of the Galaxy S20 is its camera, which Samsung has enhanced significantly. The 3 primary cameras have all been upgraded, and some software changes have been made to enhance the entire experience. The 4,000mAh battery of the Galaxy S20 is another impressive feature. The Samsung S20's 6.2-inch display gives it extra screen space. The triple rear camera includes a 64MP OIS F2.0 tele camera, a 12MP F2.2 ultra-wide camera, and 12MP (2PD) OIS F1.8 wide back camera. It also has a 10MP (2PD) OIS F2.2 punch-hole camera up front and a rear LED flash. It has 128 GB of Internal storage.

Specifications

Brand : Samsung

Model Name : Samsung Galaxy S20

OS : Android

Memory Storage Capacity : 128 GB

Pros

Cons

Excellent display

Battery life could be improved

Good fingerprint sensor

 
Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cosmic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3.9 (264)
60% off
39,950 100,999
Buy now

9. MI 10T 5G

The phone has a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. For protection, the display is covered in Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor powers the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G. It has 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. A 5000mAh non-removable battery powers the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, which runs Android 10. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is compatible with proprietary fast charging. This phone has a triple rear camera setup with autofocus and a 20 mp front camera.

Specifications

Brand : MI

Model Name : MI 10T

OS : Android

Memory Storage Capacity : 128 GB

Pros 

Cons

Good camera

Performance could be better

Excellent battery backup

 
MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage - |Additional Exchange/No Cost EMI Offers
4.1 (1,331)
42% off
24,999 42,999
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

The Galaxy S21 Plus has a large, gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The Galaxy S21 Plus is a large smartphone with dimensions of 6.36 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches and a weight of 7.05 ounces. It has a triple back camera arrangement with a 12MP dual-pixel main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP Tele1 3X camera. A 10MP frontal Dual Pixel camera is also included. It includes a 4800mAH lithium-ion battery, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

Specifications

Brand : Samsung

Model Name : Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

OS : Android 10.0

Memory Storage Capacity : 128 GB

Pros

Cons

Great cameras

Processing speed could be better

(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 256GB Storage)
3.5 (41)
42% off
49,999 85,999
Buy now

Top three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 865 processorInfinity-O Super AMOLED Display32 MP F2.2 frontal punch hole camera
Mi 11Xfull-HD+ (1080x2400) resolutionBluetooth 5.1Wi-Fi 6
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5Gborderless sense screenThin and light64MP Main camera
Samsung Galaxy Note10 LiteBluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-FiTop-quality speakersGood display
iQOO 7 Legend 5G10-bit AMOLED screenGreat charging speedsStylish design
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5GIn-display fingerprint reader16 MP Selfie camerascratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 5.
Mi 10108-megapixel primary cameraGorgeous Display30W wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S2010MP (2PD) OIS F2.2   punch-hole front cameraQualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor4,000mAh battery
MI 10T 5G5000mAh non-removable batteryGorilla glass displayTriple rear camera setup with autofocus
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5GHuge displayThe triple back camera system4800mAH lithium-ion battery

Best overall product

Choose one smartphone from a list of such top-quality products can be challenging. But if we have to choose one, it will be Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G. It is a big smartphone with a large display. The cameras provide high-quality photos, videos, and selfies. It also has an excellent battery backup.

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, which costs 35,499, will be the most suited for this title. It has a decent battery backup, an S pen stylus, good speaker quality, and an amazing display with excellent viewing angles. The triple rear camera system with a 32 MP front camera adds to its luxuries.

How to find the perfect Premium smartphone?

There are several steps involved in it. First and foremost, you have to have an idea of your budget and requirements for the smartphone. Then extensive research online on various platforms will serve you well. You should read reviews of previous customers to get an overall idea about the product. Then choose one that aligns with your budget and requirements.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Mobiles
