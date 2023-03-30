10 best triple camera phones for vlogging in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 30, 2023





Summary: With social media like Instagram becoming part of our lives, people are opting for vlogging. Triple-camera phones help create high-quality videos.

Triple camera phones are best suited for good quality videos and pictures.

Are you interested in vlogging? Do you like creating and sharing your stories? Are you wondering what equipment would you use for vlogging? You have come to the right place. Forget about requiring any expensive equipment to get started. The vlogging culture has shifted to phones as these days phones offer cameras that help you capture high-quality videos. Specifically, with triple-camera phones, you are all set to start your video-making journey. Moreover, with the rise of videos in social media, you need to know which phone will help you capture the best quality video material. Here we share the best triple-camera phones in India to help you check off the vlogging bug this year. Product details Google Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best yet for video recording. This triple-camera phone has a new cinematic video feature which helps blur out the background in video. Furthermore, the cameras on the phone support 4K video recording. Also, the camera quality allows for capturing steady recordings both near and far. The front camera operates both cropped wide and uncropped ultra-wide angles, allowing for great selfie captures. Specifications Display: 6.7-inch PLS LCD

6.7-inch PLS LCD Processor: Google Tensor G2 Octa-core

Google Tensor G2 Octa-core RAM: 8-12 GB

8-12 GB Storage: 128/256/512 GB

128/256/512 GB Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery

5000 mAh battery Rear Camera: 50 MP, 48 MP, 12 MP

50 MP, 48 MP, 12 MP Front Camera: 10.8 MP

10.8 MP Weight: 283 grams

Pros Cons 4K video recording for both rear and front cameras Slow charging Decent screen No manual controls for the camera

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Released just last September, this is Apple’s best phone yet for video capturing. This phone offers improved low-light video capturing in addition to 4K resolution and 60fps. Additionally, the new action mode feature allows for video stabilization. Moreover, the iOS platform allows for Instagram and TikTok optimized for it, minimizing issues with compression which may ruin the quality of the videos uploaded. Specifications Display: 6.70 inch

6.70 inch Processor: Hexa-core A16 Bionic chip

Hexa-core A16 Bionic chip RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Storage: 128/356/512 GB/1 TB

128/356/512 GB/1 TB Battery Capacity: 4323 mAh battery

4323 mAh battery Rear Camera: 48 MP, 12 MP, 12 MP

48 MP, 12 MP, 12 MP Front Camera : 12 MP

: 12 MP Weight: ‎240 grams

Pros Cons Great stabilization Pricey Works well in low-light settings Impressive cameras

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Samsung S-series phones have yearly improved on video and photography capabilities making them a go-to phone for influenzas and vloggers. This Samsung triple-camera phone offers 8K video recording with up to 30fps, a 10x optical zoom and an HD slow-motion mode. It also has a mode “Director’s view” which is specific to vloggers as it permits recording video from all of the phone’s cameras. This allows for recording something while taking your responses or reactions. Specifications Display: 6.80 inch

6.80 inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8/ 12 GB

8/ 12 GB Storage: 128 /256 / 512GB/ 1TB

128 /256 / 512GB/ 1TB Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery

5000 mAh battery Rear Camera: 108 MP, 12 MP, 10 MP

108 MP, 12 MP, 10 MP Front Camera: 5MP

5MP Weight: ‎228 grams

Pros Cons High-definition 8K video No expandable storage Good Battery life

4. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G offers ultra-wide and selfie camera sensors in addition to its primary and telephoto camera sensors. This phone also offers a higher front camera resolution of 32 MP. The main rear camera of 48 MP can capture videos at 8K resolution. The telephoto camera has an 8 MP resolution allowing for 30x digital zoom. Specifications Display: 6.70 inch IPS LCD

6.70 inch IPS LCD Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8/ 12 GB

8/ 12 GB Storage: 128/ 256/ 512 GB

128/ 256/ 512 GB Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery

5000 mAh battery Rear Camera: 48 MP, 50 MP, 8 MP

48 MP, 50 MP, 8 MP Front Camera : 32 MP

: 32 MP Weight: ‎200 grams

Pros Cons Impressive cameras Sporadic overheating while recording videos in hot weather Fast charging Decently priced Decent battery life

5. Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro is the company’s premium phone launched in 2022. The primary 50 MP camera has a large sensor with a large aperture that allows the phone to capture photos and videos well in well-lit and low-light conditions. The phone also offers features such as time-lapse, vlog, and slow-motion among others. The vlog movie-making mode provides you with a variety of vlogging templates. The main camera allows for shooting both 4K and 8K videos. Specifications Display: 6.73 inch

6.73 inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8/ 12 GB

8/ 12 GB Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Battery Capacity: 4600 mAh battery

4600 mAh battery Rear Camera: 50 MP, 50 MP, 50 MP

50 MP, 50 MP, 50 MP Front Camera: 32 MP Weight: ‎204 grams

Pros Cons Decent camera performance Poor user interface Good design

6. Sony Xperia Pro 1 This triple-camera phone by Sony has its own dedicated button for opening the camera app and another button next to it for opening its three video recording options. The company has instilled a lot of functions of its professional camera within this phone which encompasses a breadth of cinematic photo profiles and settings including 4K video recording. The phone also has the feature of plugging in a microphone and using the main rear camera for vlogging. Specifications Display: 6.50 inch

6.50 inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 512 GB

512 GB Battery Capacity: 4500 mAh battery

4500 mAh battery Rear Camera: 12 MP, 12 MP, 12 MP

12 MP, 12 MP, 12 MP Front Camera : 8 MP

: 8 MP Weight: ‎211 grams

Pros Cons Expandable storage Passable low-light video recording Side-mounted camera button

7. iQOO 9 Pro 5G iQOO brand of phones is the premium phone that entered the Indian market in 2020. The main rear camera of 50 MP has gimbal stabilization that allows for capturing stable footage with the camera while moving. This camera also allows capturing 8K video at 30fps and 4K resolution video at 24, 30, and 60fps. The other 50 MP camera has a 150-degree wide-angle Fisheye feature and the 16 MP camera has a 2.5x optical zoom. Specifications Display: 6.78 inch

6.78 inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8/ 12 GB

8/ 12 GB Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Battery Capacity: 4700 mAh battery

4700 mAh battery Rear Camera: 50 MP, 50 MP, 16 MP

50 MP, 50 MP, 16 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Weight: ‎204 grams

Pros Cons Awesome stabilization Can get hot during peak GPU use. Great daylight videos Mediocre low-light video quality

8. Vivo X80 This Vivo triple-camera phone has collaborated with ZEISS (providing leading optical lenses in phones) to provide the best vlogging experience. To enhance your videos and photos, this phone offers AI video enhancement and even the ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh effect among other camera features. It has an 80W flash charge permitting quick charging ideal for on-the-go shooting. Specifications Display: 6.78 inch

6.78 inch Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 RAM: 8/ 12 GB

8/ 12 GB Storage: 128/ 256 GB

128/ 256 GB Battery Capacity: 4500 mAh battery

4500 mAh battery Rear Camera: 50 MP, 12 MP, 12 MP

50 MP, 12 MP, 12 MP Front Camera: 32 MP Weight: ‎203 grams

Pros Cons Customizable software Unable to expand storage Decent cameras Slightly gets hot post-charging or gaming Fast charging

9. Realme GT 2 Pro This is one of the costliest phones by the brand Realme, but an affordable one being sold in India. The cameras allow for incredible photos during daylight and low-light conditions. Additionally, 8K and 4K resolution videos can be taken. There are a lot of filters that can be used for photos or videos. Multiple camera modes can be used such as slow motion, time-lapse, and dual-view video among others. Specifications Display: 6.67 inch

6.67 inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8/ 12 GB

8/ 12 GB Storage: 128/ 256/ 512 GB

128/ 256/ 512 GB Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh battery

5000 mAh battery Rear Camera: 50 MP, 50 MP, 3 MP

50 MP, 50 MP, 3 MP Front Camera: 32 MP Weight: ‎199 grams

Pros Cons Great performance No optical zoom Decent cameras Unstable autofocus Value for money No secondary storage unit

10. LG V40 ThinQ LG V40 ThinQ is a triple-camera phone by LG which features decent video-capturing capabilities. The phone allows for shooting 4K resolution videos at either 30 or 60fps and shoots well during low light as well. The features of autofocus are fast, colours are pleasant, and details are maintained in indoor shootings. Furthermore, videos are stabilized suitably. Specifications Display: 6.40 inch D

6.40 inch D Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Battery Capacity: 3300 mAh battery

3300 mAh battery Rear Camera: 12 MP, 16 MP, 12 MP

12 MP, 16 MP, 12 MP Front Camera: 8 MP, 5 MP Weight: ‎195 grams

Pros Cons Decent cameras Heats quickly with prolonged use of camera Fast charging support Relatively small battery capacity

Top 3 features for you

Products feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Google Pixel 7 Pro 50 MP, 48 MP, & 12 MP rear cameras 4K video recording 128/256/512 GB storage capacity options Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 48 MP, 12 MP, & 12 MP rear cameras 4K video recording 128/356/512 GB/1 TB storage capacity options Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 108 MP, 12 MP, & 10 MP rear cameras 8k video recording 128/256/512 GB storage capacity options OnePlus 10 Pro 5 G 48 MP, 50 MP, & 8 MP rear cameras 8k video recording 128/256/512 GB storage capacity options Xiaomi 12 Pro 50 MP, 50 MP, & 50 MP rear cameras 4K and 8k video recording 256 GB storage capacity Sony Experia Pro 1 12 MP, 12 MP, & 12 MP rear cameras 4K video recording 512 GB storage capacity and expandable storage iQOO 9 Pro 5 G 50 MP, 50 MP, & 16 MP rear cameras 4K and 8k video recording 256 GB storage capacity Vivo X8 50 MP, 12 MP, & 12 MP rear cameras 4K video recording 128/ 256 GB storage capacity options Realme GT 2 Pro 50 MP, 50 MP, & 3 MP rear cameras 4k and 8k video recording 128/ 256/ 512 GB storage capacity options LG V40 ThinQ 12 MP, 16 MP, & 12 MP rear cameras 4K video recording Fast charging support

Best value for money Realme GT 2 Pro can be considered the best value for the money spent. The phone offers the best processor, which is an important aspect to reflect on to support your vlogging requirements. The rear cameras have high megapixels and support video recording in 4K and 8K resolutions. Best overall product If you are seriously considering vlogging via phone and looking to invest, then Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max steps up at the best overall product. The upgraded cameras with great stabilization just like a gimbal which works well for vlogging. Equipped with an A16 Bionic chip, this phone has a faster performance. The phone is dust and water-resistant and has storage capacity options for 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB, allowing you to make more content. Furthermore, this triple-camera phone allows for 4K video recording at 24, 25, 30, and 60fps. How to find the perfect phone for vlogging As you plan to start your journey with vlogging, you should invest in a smartphone rather than a camera these days. Nowadays, phones are very advanced, and the cameras offer the same technology and specifics as professional cameras. Another reason to use a phone is that phones released in the past year are equipped with 4K resolution videos providing you with crisper and great-quality videos. Furthermore, a phone is always with you on the go and requires no further carrying space. Additional important features to consider for triple-camera phones are as follows: Display size: There may be instances where you may edit your videos on your phone, so a large display size is necessary. To begin with, you should consider phones with display sizes larger than 6 inches. Storage: Videos take up more space; especially 4K videos are large. These days most phones offer a large amount of storage and may even have an SD card slot for expanding storage. Quality for video recording: Camera quality is vital when purchasing a phone for vlogging. Phones offering 4K video recording may be preferable, but phones offering 1080p video recording still have great functioning and may fit your requirement as well. Durability: As vlogging is more on the go, keep in mind to purchase phones that have durable glass and are made of materials such as aluminium or stainless steel. You may also consider phones that are dust and water-resistant too. Battery life: For vlogging, phones that support longer battery life are preferable. The larger the mAh, the more battery life.

