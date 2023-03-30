10 best triple camera phones for vlogging in 2023

Summary:
Are you interested in vlogging? Do you like creating and sharing your stories? Are you wondering what equipment would you use for vlogging? You have come to the right place. Forget about requiring any expensive equipment to get started. The vlogging culture has shifted to phones as these days phones offer cameras that help you capture high-quality videos. Specifically, with triple-camera phones, you are all set to start your video-making journey. Moreover, with the rise of videos in social media, you need to know which phone will help you capture the best quality video material. Here we share the best triple-camera phones in India to help you check off the vlogging bug this year.
Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best yet for video recording. This triple-camera phone has a new cinematic video feature which helps blur out the background in video. Furthermore, the cameras on the phone support 4K video recording. Also, the camera quality allows for capturing steady recordings both near and far. The front camera operates both cropped wide and uncropped ultra-wide angles, allowing for great selfie captures.
|Pros
|Cons
|4K video recording for both rear and front cameras
|Slow charging
|Decent screen
|No manual controls for the camera
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Released just last September, this is Apple’s best phone yet for video capturing. This phone offers improved low-light video capturing in addition to 4K resolution and 60fps. Additionally, the new action mode feature allows for video stabilization. Moreover, the iOS platform allows for Instagram and TikTok optimized for it, minimizing issues with compression which may ruin the quality of the videos uploaded.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great stabilization
|Pricey
|Works well in low-light settings
|Impressive cameras
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Samsung S-series phones have yearly improved on video and photography capabilities making them a go-to phone for influenzas and vloggers. This Samsung triple-camera phone offers 8K video recording with up to 30fps, a 10x optical zoom and an HD slow-motion mode. It also has a mode “Director’s view” which is specific to vloggers as it permits recording video from all of the phone’s cameras. This allows for recording something while taking your responses or reactions.
|Pros
|Cons
|High-definition 8K video
|No expandable storage
|Good Battery life
4. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G offers ultra-wide and selfie camera sensors in addition to its primary and telephoto camera sensors. This phone also offers a higher front camera resolution of 32 MP. The main rear camera of 48 MP can capture videos at 8K resolution. The telephoto camera has an 8 MP resolution allowing for 30x digital zoom.
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive cameras
|Sporadic overheating while recording videos in hot weather
|Fast charging
|Decently priced
|Decent battery life
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro is the company’s premium phone launched in 2022. The primary 50 MP camera has a large sensor with a large aperture that allows the phone to capture photos and videos well in well-lit and low-light conditions. The phone also offers features such as time-lapse, vlog, and slow-motion among others. The vlog movie-making mode provides you with a variety of vlogging templates. The main camera allows for shooting both 4K and 8K videos.
Weight: 204 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent camera performance
|Poor user interface
|Good design
6. Sony Xperia Pro 1
This triple-camera phone by Sony has its own dedicated button for opening the camera app and another button next to it for opening its three video recording options. The company has instilled a lot of functions of its professional camera within this phone which encompasses a breadth of cinematic photo profiles and settings including 4K video recording. The phone also has the feature of plugging in a microphone and using the main rear camera for vlogging.
|Pros
|Cons
|Expandable storage
|Passable low-light video recording
|Side-mounted camera button
7. iQOO 9 Pro 5G
iQOO brand of phones is the premium phone that entered the Indian market in 2020. The main rear camera of 50 MP has gimbal stabilization that allows for capturing stable footage with the camera while moving. This camera also allows capturing 8K video at 30fps and 4K resolution video at 24, 30, and 60fps. The other 50 MP camera has a 150-degree wide-angle Fisheye feature and the 16 MP camera has a 2.5x optical zoom.
Weight: 204 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Awesome stabilization
|Can get hot during peak GPU use.
|Great daylight videos
|Mediocre low-light video quality
8. Vivo X80
This Vivo triple-camera phone has collaborated with ZEISS (providing leading optical lenses in phones) to provide the best vlogging experience. To enhance your videos and photos, this phone offers AI video enhancement and even the ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh effect among other camera features. It has an 80W flash charge permitting quick charging ideal for on-the-go shooting.
Weight: 203 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Customizable software
|Unable to expand storage
|Decent cameras
|Slightly gets hot post-charging or gaming
|Fast charging
9. Realme GT 2 Pro
This is one of the costliest phones by the brand Realme, but an affordable one being sold in India. The cameras allow for incredible photos during daylight and low-light conditions. Additionally, 8K and 4K resolution videos can be taken. There are a lot of filters that can be used for photos or videos. Multiple camera modes can be used such as slow motion, time-lapse, and dual-view video among others.
Weight: 199 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Great performance
|No optical zoom
|Decent cameras
|Unstable autofocus
|Value for money
|No secondary storage unit
10. LG V40 ThinQ
LG V40 ThinQ is a triple-camera phone by LG which features decent video-capturing capabilities. The phone allows for shooting 4K resolution videos at either 30 or 60fps and shoots well during low light as well. The features of autofocus are fast, colours are pleasant, and details are maintained in indoor shootings. Furthermore, videos are stabilized suitably.
Weight: 195 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent cameras
|Heats quickly with prolonged use of camera
|Fast charging support
|Relatively small battery capacity
Best value for money
Realme GT 2 Pro can be considered the best value for the money spent. The phone offers the best processor, which is an important aspect to reflect on to support your vlogging requirements. The rear cameras have high megapixels and support video recording in 4K and 8K resolutions.
Best overall product
If you are seriously considering vlogging via phone and looking to invest, then Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max steps up at the best overall product. The upgraded cameras with great stabilization just like a gimbal which works well for vlogging. Equipped with an A16 Bionic chip, this phone has a faster performance. The phone is dust and water-resistant and has storage capacity options for 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB, allowing you to make more content. Furthermore, this triple-camera phone allows for 4K video recording at 24, 25, 30, and 60fps.
How to find the perfect phone for vlogging
As you plan to start your journey with vlogging, you should invest in a smartphone rather than a camera these days. Nowadays, phones are very advanced, and the cameras offer the same technology and specifics as professional cameras. Another reason to use a phone is that phones released in the past year are equipped with 4K resolution videos providing you with crisper and great-quality videos. Furthermore, a phone is always with you on the go and requires no further carrying space. Additional important features to consider for triple-camera phones are as follows:
Phones offering 4K recording capabilities and capturing movement in low light are the main features to consider. Additionally, features such as slow motion, time-lapse, cinematic shooting, and high internal storage should be considered.
Both front and rear cameras are generally used for vlogging. Rear cameras provide better quality but front-facing cameras allow you to see while recording
The maximum length a phone can record a video depends on the size of the file the phone can support and the resolution at which the video is recorded.
The two major styles are “talking-head” and “follow me around”. In “Talking head” videos the camera remains static as the vlogger talks about something or a process. “Follow me around” videos the vlog see the vlogger in different locations as they record videos from throughout their day.