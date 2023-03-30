10 wireless earphones under ₹ 1000: Audio options to suit every budget By Affiliate Desk

Wireless earphones come with amazing sound quality and are inexpensive too.

The most important need in modern life is to stay well connected. There is a relentless pursuit of keeping up to date. Whether you are traveling, making a phone call, or attending a remote meeting with colleagues, the ubiquitous wireless earphone plays a very important role. To many, it has become an inseparable part of their lives. Its loss or malfunction sends jitters to many. Modern designs of this technological marvel have many features, which at one time would have been thought of as impossible to achieve. With AI ( artificial intelligence) advancements slated to touch every part of our lives, the wireless earphone too will have further enhanced features. This article describes the 10 best wireless earphones under 1000in India. An effort has been made to cover the entire range. Selections are subjective. It is not our aim to belittle other brands that do not appear on this list. 1. OUXUS XM-06 Super Bass Wireless Minimalist in design, this inexpensive item is designed for minimum functionality. There are no enhanced features and the fully plastic black colored model can be given to children without hesitation to satisfy their urge to learn something new. With Bluetooth headphones, a mic, and sound buttons it incorporates the bare basics required for a wireless earphone. Specifications Manufacturer: SS Industries

Model: Magnetic Bluetooth

Design: In-ear

Color: Black

Dimensions / weight : 19 x 12 x 7 cms / 20 gms

Pros Cons Minimum functions present Not Rugged Inexpensive

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Evolve BTv5.0 Offered in 5 colors Gray, Metallic Green, Metallic Red, Metallic Yellow, and Orange this attractive neckband version can be used to make calls and listen to music. With a charging time of 1 hour and a talk time of 12 hours, the unit is supplied with a charging cable. Specifications Manufacturer: Zebronics

Model: Zeb- Evolve

Design: In-ear

Color: 5 colors

Dimension/ weight - 2.5 x 11 x 18 cms / 29 gms

Pros Cons Flexible neckband Battery not part of the supply Inexpensive

3. pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 This Bluetooth 5.0 with HI-Fi stereo sound model gives you a choice of 4 attractive colors to choose from, namely Black, Black, and green, Black and red, and Black and Yellow. With Black being the major color the item gives an aesthetic look. The models are sweat resistant, which is important to a country like India. With a voice assistant feature and an ergonomically designed neckband, it packs many features for its price. Specifications Manufacturer: pTron

Model: Tangent lite

Design: In-ear

Color: 4 colors

Dimension/ weight - 86 x 2.5 x 0.8 cms / 122 gms

Pros Cons Access to the phone voice assistant 8 hours playtime Sweat-resistant

4. pTron Tangent Evo Designed along similar lines as its counterpart in sl 3 above, the pTron Tangent Evo has a higher water and sweat-resistant capability. With a 10-meter Bluetooth distance, a 14-hour playtime, and an HD ( High Definition) mic it could be the choice of many people whose lifestyles desire these features. The item is offered in 5 colors: Black, Blue, Active black, Dark blue, and Dark green. You could classify this model as one of the best affordable wireless earphones. Specifications Manufacturer: pTron

Model: Tangent Evo

Design: In-ear

Color: 5 colors

Dimension/ weight - 89 x 1.2 x 0.8 cms / 119 gms

Pros Cons Choice of 5 colors Average sound quality Higher water and sweat resistance

5. COSTAR Mateband Bluetooth With a 20 mins fast charging facility, this item is IPX5 waterproof. More suited for people who go for outdoor or gym activities, where sweat and water resistance are a major concern. With a larger battery size, it has a facility for sound equalizer adjustment. Here you could adjust the low-frequency bass level to your specific requirement while playing music. Specifications Manufacturer: Costar

Model: Mateband

Design: In-ear Stereo

Color: Active Black

Dimension/ weight - 30 x 20 x 16 cms / 26 gms gms

Pros Cons Fast charging Average sound quality Higher water and sweat resistance

6. Boult Audio Probass Curve Available in 3 striking colors - Black, Blue, and Red, this waterproof model protects water up to 1 meter in depth. You could even wash the earbuds and their base. Well suited for outdoor use, the ergonomically designed curved neckband is flexible and strong. It's specially designed angled earbud with Grade AL drivers makes listening to music a pleasure. All other features that are expected for an item of this class of wireless earphones are present. Specifications Manufacturer: Boult Audio

Model: Neckband

Design: In-ear Stereo

Color: Choice of 3 colors- Black, Blue, and Red

Dimension/ weight - 18 x 5 x 2 cms / 60 gms

Pros Cons Choice of 3 colors Noise-canceling mic Earbuds and their base are washable

7. GOVO GOKIXX 621 Bluetooth With a 22-hour playtime on a full charge, this item could also play 10 hours of music on a 10 mins charge. With fast charging capability, and superior technology drivers well matched to the earphones, you could enjoy almost uninterrupted music. With the latest Bluetooth technology, you could use it for gaming due to its low latency. Specifications Model: GOKIXX 621

Design: In-ear Stereo

Color: Platinum Black

Dimension/ weight - 12.5 x 11.5 x 2.1 cms / 29 gms

Pros Cons Long Playtime Noise-canceling mic Low latency for Gaming applications

8. Noise sense Bluetooth Designed for a long 25 hours of playtime on a single charge and a higher value of IP ( ingress protection) it can be conveniently used outdoors without having to bother about the charge running out. With fast charging and a superior mic, the item is offered in 3 attractive colors- Cobalt Blue, Forest Green, and Jet Black. Specifications Brand: Noise

Model:AUD-HDPHN-SENSE-GRN

Design: In-ear

Color: Choice of 3 colors -Cobalt Blue, Forest Green, and Jet Black.

Dimension/ weight - 30 x 20 x 2.5 cms / 30 gms

Pros Cons Finned earbud Noise-canceling mic Call vibration alert

9. boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth Incorporating Integrated controls, this easy-to-operate lightweight model has a 12-hour playback time on a full charge. With IPX5 ingress proof, it is well suited for outdoor and gym routines. With augmented bass, you get a superb music experience. The model is offered in 4 catchy colors. Specifications Brand: boAt

Model: Rockerz 245v2

Design: In-ear

Color: Choice of 4 colors - Navy Blue, Ocean Blue, Raging Red, and Teal Green

Dimension/ weight - 35 x 2 x 2 cms / 60 gms

Pros Cons High ingress resistant 1.5 hours charging time High-quality music

10. Infinity JBL glide 120 With a premium metal finish, this model is available in 2 colors. Especially appreciated by music buffs is the dual equalizer in the audio range. You could seamlessly go from one to another, depending on the type of music being played. Compatible with voice assistants Alexa, Siri, and Google and coupled with an IPX5 ingress protection, it has all the best features of wireless earphones under 1000 category. Clearly, a model that is best in its class. Specifications Brand: Infinity

Model:‎INFGLD120BNYIN

Design: In-ear

Color: Choice of 2 colors - Black & yellow, Black & red.

Dimension/ weight - 16.5 x 3 x 14.3 cms / 195 gms

Pros Cons Dual equalizer Noise-canceling mic High protection class

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OUXUS XM-06 Super Bass Wireless Inexpensive Wireless Bluetooth Meets minimum requirements ZEBRONICS Zeb-Evolv-e BTv5.0 Inexpensive Rapid charge Meets minimum requirements pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 4 color choice Well designed neckband Sweat resistant pTron Tangent Evo 5 color choice 10 meter Bluetooth distance 14 hour playtime COSTAR Mateband Bluetooth 20 mins fastcharge Sound equalizer IPX5 proof Boult Audio Probass Curve 3 color choice Washable earbuds and base Truly waterproof GOVO GOKIXX 621 Bluetooth 22 hours playtime 10 hours of music on 10 mins charge Low latency for gaming Noise sense Bluetooth 3 color choice Finned earbuds 25 hours playtime on full charge boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth 4 color choice Superb music experience Well suited for outdoor and Gym routines Infinity JBL glide 120 Compatible with voice assistants Dual equilizer Great music quality

Best overall product This aspect is subjective, as individuals have differing needs. However, if required to choose one in the list, sl 10 Infinity JBL Glide 120 could be a good choice. The dual equalizer has two options when music is being played. You could switch between the two to get the best sound quality leading to a great listening experience. Compatible for operation with voice assistants, it has all the other features expected from a wireless earphone in its class. A high IP( ingress protection) class of IPX5 allows its usage outdoors. It can be conveniently used during jogging, walking, exercising, or in the Gym. Best value for money Sl no 4 pTron Tangent Evo gives you a choice of 5 attractive colors. The sound quality may not be the best. Still, its other features like 14 hours of music playtime, fast charging time, large capacity battery, HD ( high definition) mic, Bluetooth distance of 10 meters, and a suggested price of ₹599 make this model the best value for money. How do I find the perfect earphone? Your search should aim at High - quality wireless earphones under 1000. Please read this article, which will enable you to choose the models that will suit your lifestyle. After that browsing through authentic websites that give true wireless earphones reviews will help. Informal inquiries with friends and colleagues and seeing a product demo on Youtube will be of additional help. Viewing the physical model in a store would answer all your queries. Often a comparison is made between a Bluetooth wireless earphone and a Bluetooth earbud. Earbuds, though much smaller in size, tend to get misplaced or lost. They also slip out of the ear, especially in the humid summer months, due to the accumulated sweat in the earlobe. People wearing Bluetooth earbuds also tend to speak louder during a telephonic conversation. This is because the mic is lodged in the earbud. This problem is mitigated in some high-end models. Wireless earphones do not pose these problems due to their inherent difference in construction.

Product Price

