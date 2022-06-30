24 GB RAM laptops: High on memory and storage

Summary:
To stay updated and compatible with latest software and system requirements, laptop users need to upgrade or purchase their device with latest technology and developments.
Nowadays, for optimum performance with heavy business tasks and pro-gaming, laptops with high memory and storage are non-negotiable. There are many brands that develop such laptops with 24 GB RAM for multitasking, latest gaming, and quick computer operations. Dell, Lenovo, HP, and Asus are such brands that offer users with 24GB RAM laptops bundled with high-performance hardware available at best prices online.
1. Dell Vostro 7500 Premium Business Laptop
The backlit keyboard's keys are illuminated to make them visible in complete darkness or low light. You may wirelessly send documents, pictures, and other data by connecting the HP Quickdrop App to your smartphone. It has Bang & Olufsen audio technology, which produces sound that is sharp, and clear.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Slim and lightweight body
|Average display resolution
|Good storage space and speed
|Lower screen size
|Backlit keyboard
|Low battery life
2. Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop
The greatest hardware was created by engineers using their knowledge of battery location, I/O layout, thermals, and motherboard architecture to handle greater and faster RAM, PCIe SSD storage, and more.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High-performance memory and processor
|Average battery life
|Dedicated graphics with more memory
|Dual (HDD+SSD) storage
3. 2019 HP 17.3” Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
The battery can be charged up to 50% faster with HP Fast Charge in only 45 minutes. With the built-in optical drive, you can both create and view DVDs.
Integrated digital microphone and front-facing HP TrueVision HD webcam for video calling and recording.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Large Touchscreen display
|Average display resolution
|DVD optical drive
|Heavy weight
|Hybrid storage for more space
4. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 Business Laptop
ThinkShutter, a physical cover to cover the webcam when not in use, is included with the ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 laptop. With the separate TPM 2.0 chip, it also encrypts your sensitive data. To make sure it can resist the roughest situations, durability is tested against 12 military-grade specifications and more than 200 quality checks.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Integrated graphics only
|High-performance processor
|More memory and storage
5.2021 ASUS TUF Dash 15 RTX 3070
Thunderbolt 4 is incredibly flexible and connects to the newest gadgets. With Type-C USB Charging, the battery can be fully charged in 30 minutes and can play video for up to 16.6 hours. Under the bottom panel, the SO-DIMM and SSD slots are conveniently accessible for do-it-yourself system upgrades.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dedicated graphics and great cooling system
|No web camera
|Backlit keyboard
|Heavy weight
|High-display refresh rate
|High-performance hardware
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming & Entertainment Laptop
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 has a wide touchpad for simple navigation and a flexible 180° ErgoLift hinge for more flexible and easier viewing. Fast-moving action is balanced with rich, vivid images on a QHD 165 Hz/3 ms display.
Your CPU stays cool thanks to liquid metal thermal compound. To increase long-term stability, a self-cleaning thermal module removes dust.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High-performance hardware
|More thickness
|Dedicated graphics processor
|Heavy weight
|More memory and storage
|High-resolution display
7. ASUS VivoBook 15 S513 Home and Entertainment Laptop
By offering a bigger screen in a smaller frame, the new VivoBook series offers a roomy and immersive viewing experience. While the HDD may be used to store massive amounts of data like movies, music libraries, and photo albums, the SSD delivers incredibly rapid response and programme loading times.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Integrated graphics only
|Good overall performance
|Thin and light-weight
|More and high-speed storage
8. Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop
The 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU enhances performance for mobility in the handy thin and light ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1. You can use it as a tent, tablet, laptop, and stand with the bundled smart pen thanks to its 360-degree hinge. The double SSD option and adequate RAM enable multitasking and responsiveness.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Touchscreen with smart pen
|Integrated graphics only
|Backlit keyboard and webcam shutter
|Lower screen size
|High-performance with good battery life
|Power button with fingerprint reader
9. 2021 HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop
HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop comes with wide vents that maximise airflow, distinctive backlit LED lighting, and complementary accents make up the bold, distinctive design. You can start and load games quickly with PCIe SSD, and you can store more with extra dual storage, which combines PCIe SSD with conventional HDD.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dedicated high memory GPU
|Average battery life
|Better cooling system
|Heavy weight
|Backlit keyboard
|Hybrid storage for more space
10. HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
Because of its adaptability and durable construction, HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop is well-known. It pays close attention to the little things that set them apart from other companies, such superior trackpads and ergonomic keyboards.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dedicated graphics processor
|More thickness and heavy weight
|High-graphics memory
|Average battery life
|Long battery life
|Less USB port
|Ethernet connectivity port
|Dell Vostro 7500
|Lenovo Legion Y540
|2019 HP AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
|Lenovo ThinkPad E15
|2021 ASUS 15 RTX 3070
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15
|ASUS VivoBook 15 S513
|Lenovo ThinkBook
|2021 HP Pavilion
|HP Pavilion x360
|Battery gets charged upto 50% in 30 minutes
|Higher and faster memory with PCIe SSD storage
|Battery gets charged up to 50% in just 45 minutes
|Important data encryption with the discrete TPM 2.0 chip
|Lightning fast IPS-level panel up to 240 Hz/3 ms with 100% s RGB and adaptive-sync
|A versatile 180°ErgoLift hinge
|The thin-bezel NanoEdge display
|11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
|Bold, standout design
|Sustainable, post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics
|Bang and Olufsen audio technology
|Convenient array of ports and connectors
|Touchscreen display
|Durability with stands the harshest environments.
|Fully charged battery lasts up to 16.6 hours for video playback
|A high-capacity 90 Wh battery with Type-C charging support
|Built-in fingerprint sensor
|360-degree hinge,
|wide vents to maximise airflow
|HP Fast Charge 5
|compact design and a long battery backup
|Automated performance,
|cooling, and power control settings
|HP TrueVision HD Webcam
|IR camera for face login4 fan outlets with 83-blade fans for cooling
|Integrated superfast Wi-Fi 6
|Exceptional heat dissipation via an 8 mm heat pipe
|0%-80% charge in just an hour
|PCIe SSD for swift start up and load games
|Smooth display as putting pen to paper
Best Budget
HP Pavilion x360 with 14” Touchscreen, Convertible body, and Smart pen has everything at the budget price. The 9th Gen Intel core i5 processor and Iris Xe Graphics give optimum performance for everyday workloads including normal gaming, multimedia playback, and business applications. The 24 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage can do multitasking with ease.
Best Overall
2021 ASUS TUF Dash contains 15.6” full HD display at 240 Hz refresh rate and has all Hardware capabilities needed for extreme performance at the best price. The latest 11th Gen Intel core i7 Quad-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 8 GB dedicated graphics processor can do all demanding tasks including hardcore gaming, videos and app development, and professional tasks smoothly. It has 24 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD storage to support these tasks with faster speeds. The tough military-grade body, up to 16 hours battery life with fast charging, and enhanced 83-blade fan with self-cleaning cooling system complements its hardware performance.
How to find the perfect 24 GB RAM laptop?
To keep up with the requirements of modern technology, 24 GB of RAM is the right amount for a laptop with a balance between the cost and modern computer operations. If you are going to play modern games or do video editing then focus on graphics memory, processing, display size, resolution, refresh rate, cooling, gaming controls, etc. If you are going to play moderate games or do general work or content creation, then focus on processor speed, multi-tasking, connectivity, light-weight, battery life, etc. Moreover, decide your budget range to narrow down your choice.
|Dell Vostro 7500 Premium Business Laptop
|Rs. 1,70,375
|Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop
|Rs. 1,63,958
|2019 HP 17.3” Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
|Rs. 2,11,633
|Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 Business Laptop
|Rs. 1,48,070
|2021 ASUS TUF Dash 15 RTX 3070
|Rs. 1,24,910.95
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming & Entertainment Laptop
|Rs.1,80,054.74
|ASUS VivoBook 15 S513 Home and Entertainment Laptop
|Rs. 1,29,244.41
|Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop
|Rs. 1,44,999
|2021 HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop
|Rs. 88,775.31
|HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
|Rs. 69,468
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.