Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

5 best Seagate hard drives: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 03, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

This article will walk you through the best Seagate hard drives, which may help you save important data and memories.

Seagate is known for its information storage systems.

Seagate aims to provide industry-leading information storage systems. The kind of disk you purchase matters a great deal. The device's compatibility determines the dependability of a drive with the task at hand. So choose the best drive for the task, and it will repay you with increased dependability. Most hard disk drives have a lifespan of 3 to 5 years before a part dies. This does not necessarily imply that the drive is irreparably damaged. However, whether it's an internal disk for a computer, pc, or an external HDD, 3 to 5 years is typically how long they endure.

1. Seagate IronWolf 8 TB

IronWolf internal hard disks are excellent for up to 8-bay multi-user NAS installations that need high performance. With an 8TB NAS-optimized hard drive and a cache of nearly 256 MB, you can store more and work faster. IronWolf is designed specifically for NAS enclosures and provides reduced tear & wear, little or no noise/vibration, no delays or downtime, better file-sharing speed, and much more. Use the inbuilt Iron Wolf Health Control software to quickly check the condition of drives & enjoy long-term dependability with 1M hrs MTBF. A 3-year limited warranty coverage plan is included, as are three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services. In the event of a product quality problem, we may urge you to contact the brand's customer care assistance and pursue a resolution. We will need brand verification of the problem to complete a replacement demand.

Specifications

Interface: Serial ATA

Spin Rate: 7200 rpm

Design: Portable

Hard Disk Form Factor: 3.5 Inches

ProsCons
Bulletproof backupHeavy weight
Simple file accessIt does not have a very stylish design.
3-year warranty 
Seagate IronWolf 8 TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD – 8.89 cm SATA 6 Gb/s 7200 RPM 256 MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage (ST8000VN004)
25% off
20,999 27,999
Buy now

2. Seagate One Touch 5TB External HDD

Using the Seagate One Touch portable Hard drive, you can save and retrieve images and information on the road. It has a sleek brushed metal casing and fast plug-and-play connection with the provided USB 3.0 cable, making it the ideal complement to your own style. Restore with a single tap or plan automatic every day, weekly, and monthly backups whether used as a Windows disk or Mac external hard drive. Additionally, a one-year free access to Mylio Create as well as a four-month access to Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography program is included! This compact external hard drive has a basic brushed metal shell that will complement your unique style.

Specifications

Interface: USB 3.0

Size: 5TB

Design: Portable

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Linking Technology: USB

Compatible with: Laptop, Desktop

ProsCons
Password protectionPacking is very bad
Design RefinementIt No batteries
Data Recovery Rescue Services 
Seagate One Touch 5TB External HDD with Password Protection – Light Blue, for Windows and Mac, with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, and 4 Months Adobe CC Photography (STKZ5000402)
25% off
9,699 12,999
Buy now

3. Seagate Grogu Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive 2TB

Grogu from The Mandalorian inspired this external hard drive. This collectable hard drive is developed by The Mandalorian and portrays Grogu's happy appearance. It comes with blue LED lights out of the package. Light up the room with built-in, programmable LED RGB lights. It is compatible with PC, PlayStation, Mac, and Xbox. A striking design to go with your Star Wars collection at your workplace, seating area, or playing battle station. Having close to 2TB of storage space, you can store a universe of movies, data, and games. The lightweight form makes it simple to transport the whole library. Bus-powered USB 3.2 Gen 1 for straightforward plug-and-play compliance and reduced clutter. With our industry-leading guarantee and 3-year Emergency Data Recovery Solutions, you may rest easy.

Specifications

Interface: USB 3.0

Storage: 2TB

Design: Portable

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Linking Technology: USB

Compatible with: Gaming Console

ProsCons
3-year Rescue Data Recovery ServicesHeavy device
striking designIt is not compact
compatible with PC, PlayStationDoesn’t support WIFI
Seagate Grogu Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive 2TB Officially-Licensed - USB 3.2 Gen 1 Blue LED Lighting with 3 Years Rescue Data Recovery Services (STKL2000404)
13% off
6,956 7,999
Buy now

4. Seagate Expansion 4TB External HDD - USB 3.0

You can preserve your memories, favorite movies, and essential data in a single location with a Seagate Portable External Hard Drive. Transferring data from your computer to this hard drive is as easy as dragging and dropping. This HDD can also be utilized on both Mac & Windows os systems due to its simplicity of use and extensive compatibility. Furthermore, if your HDD is damaged by water or other odd circumstances, Seagate's Emergency Data Retrieval Support team will aid you in retrieving lost data. Due to its quick installation and automatic recognition function, you may use this hard drive, including both Windows and Mac systems. This hard disk may clear up space on your computer by transferring seldom used applications and media. The extra storage space on your desktop may then be used to download new programs or install games, movies, and other material.

Specification

Compatible with: Laptop, Desktop

Interface: USB 2.0/3.0

Linking Technology: USB

Design: Portable

Spin Rate: 5400 rpm

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

ProsCons
The design is sturdy and small.There is no USB Type-C cable provided.
Excellent performanceIt's a bit hefty.
Exceptional handling 
Seagate Expansion 4TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM4000400)
23% off
8,499 10,999
Buy now

5. Seagate Ultra Touch 1yr Mylio Create

Using this Seagate hard drive, you can take your virtual world anywhere you travel. Using USB-C & USB 3.0 connectivity, you may simply connect and play the hard drive files on your Mac and Windows PCs. The Seagate Secure function will keep your personal and sensitive data protected. You will not be concerned about losing essential information with the Seagate toolkit's on-demand and automated backup options. The Mirroring Software allows you to access data from numerous devices at the same time.

Specification

Compatible with: Laptop

Interface: USB 2.0/3.0

Linking Technology: USB

Design: Portable

Size: 2 TB

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

ProsCons
USB-C & USB 3.0 connectivityNo waterproof
Excellent performanceIt's a bit hefty.
Excellent performance 
Seagate Ultra Touch 1yr Mylio Create, 4 Months Adobe CC Photography Plan, and 3-Year Rescue Services 2 TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD USB-C USB 3.0 - Black (STHH2000400)
23% off
6,199 7,999
Buy now

Price of Seagate hard drives at a glance:

ProductPrice
Seagate IronWolf 8 TB 22,999
Seagate One Touch 5TB External HDD 9,699
Seagate Grogu Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive 2TB 6,919
Seagate Expansion 4TB 8,499
Seagate Ultra Touch 1yr Mylio Create 6,199

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Seagate IronWolf 8 TB3 years warrantySimple file accessRetrieve Data Faster
Seagate One Touch 5TB External HDDPassword ProtectionMassive CapacityMylio Create
Seagate Grogu Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive 2TB2TB storageCompact Design3 years warranty
Seagate Expansion 4TB External HDD - USB 3.0Portable devices.File saving using drag-and-dropUSB 3.0 connectivity
Seagate Ultra Touch 1yr Mylio CreateRetrieve Data FasterCompact DesignPortable devices.

Best value for money.

The Seagate Expansion 4TB External HDD - USB 3.0 is the best value for money hard drive among the above list. You can keep all of your memories, favourite movies, and important files in one place with a Seagate Compact External Hard Drive. Transferring files from your desktop to this hard drive is as simple as dragging and dropping. This hard disk drive can also be used on both Mac and Windows operating systems due to its ease of use and broad compatibility. Furthermore, if your hard drive is damaged by water or other unusual circumstances, Seagate's Rescue Data Retrieval Assistance team will assist you in recovering lost data. You can use this hard drive with both Mac and Windows computers due to its simple installation and automated identification feature. This hard drive can be used to free up space on your computer by transferring infrequently used documents and media. The extra storage space on your desktop can then be used to download new apps or install games, movies, and other media.

Best overall on the list

The Seagate One Touch 5TB External HDD is the best overall drive among the above lists. You can save and retrieve images and information moving with the Seagate One Touch portable hard drive. It has a sleek brushed metal casing and a rapid plug-&-play connection with the included USB 3.0 cable, making it the perfect complement to your personal style. Restore with a single tap or schedule daily, weekly, and monthly backups whether used as a Windows disk or a Mac external hard drive. In addition, a 1-year free subscription of Mylio Create & a 4-month subscription to Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography programme are included! This small external hard drive has a simple brushed metal shell that will go well with your personal style.

How to choose the Best Seagate hard drives

Below is our checklist. to think about when purchasing a storage device based on an external drive. There are various storage gadgets on the marketplace, therefore there is a product for everyone.

Expenditure cap

Because external hard disk drives are somewhat more expensive than internal counterparts, your budget will allow you to select between a computer-bound & a more handheld option.

Vehicle speed

The quickest storage systems will almost certainly be among built using desktop-based parts, however only if they are paired with a comparably fast interface. Allow the RAID-0 setup of two HDD to significantly increase speed.

Security

External memory device makers, like Western Digital, pair two hard disks together to increase durability in case one of the disks malfunctions. Seagate also offers a valuable "on the fly encryption" feature that should protect your data safe and invisible from unwanted eyes.

Volume of storage

The amount of storage needed will, of course, impact the solution you choose; in general, complicated disk-based devices give the best value for money in terms of pricing and storage capacity.

The size of the drive

If you seldom want to relocate the external memory device, an external computer drive, that is more substantial than a solitary executable but will supply more great It is acceptable to get memory space at any given price.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 5G mobile phones under 40000
Best dishwashers for your kitchen: Buyer's guide
Caps for men: Opt for ones that have comfortable fitting and are durable
Trench coat for women: Get lots of them for this winter season
Long sleeve tops for women are what you need in this weather

Best Seagate hard drives

Is Seagate a dependable hard drive manufacturer?

Although Seagate drives have a reputation for being less than reliable, they are some of the cheapest external hard disks available. It offers a data transmission rate of 100 MB/s and weighs just 159 g, which makes it an excellent portable alternative
 

What is the lifespan of Seagate hard drives?

It is typical to find MTBF values for complicated disk drive mechanisms ranging from 300,000 to 1,200,000 hours, which may lead one to believe that the specification offers between 30 to 120 years of uninterrupted operation.

Can an external hard drive survive ten years?

An external hard drive has an average lifetime of 3-5 years, providing no physical damage, depending on the manufacturer, model, and storage circumstances. If you use an external hard drive to protect your data, you should consider changing it every few years to maintain the safety of your data.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS