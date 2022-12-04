Sign out
5 Best studio monitors & speakers that are worth your money

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 04, 2022 16:45 IST

Studio monitors and speakers are an absolute necessity whether you're a music producer or love to spend time drifting away to soothing music.

Studio monitors and speakers are an essential part of any studio. They need to be able to provide a clear, accurate sound that is both powerful and balanced. A good studio monitor should be precise but also have a wide frequency range. This ensures that the monitor is able to reproduce all frequencies of the audio spectrum. It also needs to be powerful enough for the user's needs. For example, if you're recording electric guitar in your home studio, you'll need a speaker with more power than if you were recording vocals in your home studio.

Studio monitors are the most essential part of any studio setup. They are the first thing you will plug into your sound card, and they will be the last thing you hear before you save your mix and send it off to mastering. In this article, we will explore some of the best studio monitors available on the market today.

1. KRK Classic 5 Professional Bi-Amp 5" Powered Studio Monitor

The KRK 5" Professional Studio Monitor is designed to provide accurate sound reproduction, deep bass, and detailed high frequencies. These qualities make it perfect for a variety of applications, including mixing, mastering, post-production, and tracking. It features an acoustically transparent enclosure that minimizes resonance to provide accurate sound reproduction as well as an anti-diffraction grille that protects the drivers from dust while also being acoustically transparent to preserve the accuracy of the sound.

  • Peak Power Handling- Speakers: 20 Watts
  • RMS Power Range-Amplifiers: ‎500 Watts
  • Signal to Noise Ratio (dB): 101 dB
  • Product Dimensions: ‎38.1 x 30.48 x 25.4 cm

ProsCons
  • Perfect for any type of music 
  • Clear midrange & tight bass 
13% off
15,749 18,000
Buy now

2. M-Audio BX3BT 3.5" Bluetooth Studio Monitors

The M-Audio BX3BT 3.5" Bluetooth Studio Monitors are designed for professional audio production and playback in an environment where space is at a premium and you need to hear what you're working on or listening to without being tethered to your computer. The speakers have a frequency response of 45Hz-20kHz and come with both RCA inputs as well as an Aux input.

  • Peak Power Handling- Speakers: 120 Watts
  • RMS Power Range-Amplifiers: ‎120 Watts
  • Signal to Noise Ratio (dB): 80 dB
  • Product Dimensions: ‎‎16 x 13.97 x 20.83 cm

ProsCons
  • Compact table-top speakers 
  • Comparatively poor quality 
  • Comes with interconnect cable 
 
  • Connects to any device 
 
  • Rich & deep sound 
 
10% off
13,499 15,000
Buy now

3. Yamaha HS5 PAIR 5-inch Powered Studio Monitor Pair

The Yamaha HS5 is a popular studio monitor in the market. It has a 5-inch woofer and a 1-inch tweeter, which makes it perfect for home studios and small spaces. It has a frequency response of 45Hz-35kHz, which is perfect for music production.

  • Peak Power Handling- Speakers: 120 Watts
  • RMS Power Range-Amplifiers: ‎70 Watts
  • Frequency response: 54 Hz
  • Product Dimensions: 50.8 x 60.96 x 81.28 cm

ProsCons
  • Produces 100W max power at 8 ohms 
  • Expensive 
  • High trim response controls 
  • Heavy weight 
  • Equipped with waveguide technology 
 
  • Excellent clarity & produces deep bass 
 
18% off
35,299 42,800
Buy now

4. ADAM Audio T8V Studio Monitor

The ADAM T8V Studio Monitor is designed to be the perfect solution for any studio looking for a professional, high-quality monitoring solution. The T8V was engineered with a proprietary 8" woofer and 1" tweeter in order to provide an accurate and detailed sound reproduction that is well-suited to the needs of professional audio engineers. It also has a built-in DSP with 6 presets- flat, rock, jazz, classical, ballad, and vocal; which allow you to choose the best preset for your music genre.

  • Peak Power Handling- Speakers: 70 Watts
  • Frequency response: 33 Hz
  • Product Dimensions: ‎33.53 x 24.89 x 40.13 cm

ProsCons
  • Monitor provides a flat frequency response 
  • Heavy weight 
  • Comes with a built-in DSP
  • Expensive 
  • Easy to set-up 
 
  • Offers crystal clear sound  
 
13% off
38,999 45,000
Buy now

5. Professional 308P MkII Next-Generation 8" 2-Way Powered Studio Monitor

The JBL 308P MkII is a professional studio monitor that has been designed for use in a recording studio, home recording studio, and more. It has been engineered to provide the best sound quality for both audio engineers and musicians. They are designed to be versatile and provide great sound quality while they are at it.

  • Peak Power Handling- Speakers: 112 Watts
  • Frequency response: 80Hz-20kHz
  • Product Dimensions: ‎30.48 x 25.4 x 43.18 cm‎

ProsCons
  • 8-inch woofer with a 1-inch tweeter 
  • Low sound 
  • Comes with components like Kevlar woofers, silk dome tweeters 
 
  • Built-in protective circuits 
 
  • Wide frequency response range 
 
43% off
31,999 56,300
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
KRK Classic 5 Professional 500 W amplifier Light weight Tight bass 
M-Audio BX3BT 120 W speaker 80 dB 20kHz frequency 
Yamaha HS5 PAIR  45 kHz frequency Waveguide technology Deep bass 
ADAM Audio T8V  Built-in DSP 33 Hz frequency Crystal clear sound 
JBL Professional 308P MkII Next-Generation Wide frequency response range 20 kHz frequency 112 W speaker 

Best value for money

The Yamaha HS5 PAIR 5-inch Powered Studio Monitor is an excellent-sounding monitor for a great price. The HS5s have a great sound with plenty of bass, mids, and highs. It offers a natural sound that is perfect for mixing and mastering. It also has low distortion rates so it can be used in any studio environment. The speakers are equipped with a 5-inch woofer and a 1-inch tweeter that deliver accurate high frequencies, while the front-firing port provides a clean bass response.

Best overall

JBL Professional 308P MkII Next-Generation is the best studio speaker for its price. It is a professional-grade studio monitor that is designed for any music production environment. The speakers are also equipped with an 8" woofer, which generates a deep and rich bass sound. The speaker has an 8 Ohm impedance, making it easy to work with any audio interface or mixer on the market today.

This speaker also has a built-in DSP that allows for easy setup and optimization with any application. It also has an acoustic tuning system which ensures that there is no distortion in sound, even at high volumes.

How to find the best studio monitor and speakers?

Choosing the right studio monitors is not an easy task. The market is flooded with options, and it can be hard to find the best one for you. There are a few things that you need to consider before buying your monitor speakers.

The first thing to think about is your budget. If you are looking for a cheap set of speakers, then there are plenty of options available in the market. But if you’re looking for high-quality monitors, then it’s going to cost a little more money.

This article will help you find what you need to know when buying studio monitors and speakers. It will also give you some of the top picks so that you can make an informed decision on what to buy.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.KRK Classic 5 Professional Rs. 15,749 
2.M-Audio BX3BT Rs. 13,499 
3.Yamaha HS5 PAIR  Rs. 33,800 
4.ADAM Audio T8V  Rs. 38,999 
5.JBL Professional 308P MkII Next-Generation Rs. 30,999 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

What should one look for in a studio monitor or speaker?

The first thing to consider is the space that the monitors will be in. For example, if you are going to be working in a small room, you would want to go with smaller monitors. The second consideration is the type of studio you are setting up. One should also consider the type of music that you are recording. 

What are the benefits of having a good set of studio monitors and speakers?

A good set of studio monitors and speakers can help prevent hearing damage and fatigue, as well as provide a more accurate representation of frequencies. They can also help eliminate ambient noise in the studio, which is important when recording vocals. 

Why is the JBL Professional 308P MkII Next-Generation studio speaker the best choice for you?

It has a wide frequency range, so it can handle both low and high frequencies. It also has a flat response curve for accurate sound reproduction. Moreover, it is designed to be used in an either horizontal or vertical orientation. The design is compact and portable and can be easily moved around from place to place without any hassle at all! 

