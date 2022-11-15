5G Mobile phones under Rs. 20,000: Here are the best deals worth your money

Oppo is one of the leading smartphone brands with a lineup of devices across various price segments. Starting at ₹14,990, Oppo A74 5G has a big screen and decent RAM. It also offers huge internal storage, making it a good competitor in this price range.

Let us have a look at the different options:

Starting at ₹16,999 (6GB + 128GB), Samsung Galaxy M33 can be an ideal pick if you wish to upgrade to a 5G phone. The device has an immersive display, a powerful battery, and effective storage options. On top of it, the quad-camera setup rounds up the feature list.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately

At ₹18,990, the iQOO vivo Z5 is a powerful 5G phone for under ₹20,000. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC under the hood, an excellent display, and a massive battery with fast charging.

Samsung offers another 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M13, which starts at ₹13,999. The best part is it comprises decent configurations and is available in two variants, 4GB + 64GB & 6GB + 128GB.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G starting at ₹17,999, is another good 5G phone under ₹20k. The phone can easily carry you throughout the day and handles routine tasks seamlessly. Moreover, the internal storage is enough to have your favourite apps and store your files without a hiccup.

iQOO Z6 is another 5G phone that you can get your hands on for under ₹20,000. It starts at ₹15,499 and is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Also, the device lets you go all day long with a 5000 mAh battery and enjoy your favourite apps, games, & content on an FHD+ display.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a decent option if you want an economical 5G smartphone. It starts at ₹13,999 and comes packed with valuable specifications. If you are looking for a phone with a good processor, camera, & battery life with 5G connectivity at a low cost, you can pick this one.

Best value for money

Considering each smartphone's price point and feature list, it was a close fight between Redmi 11 Prime 5G & Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. However, Samsung wins the battle as it offers the best value for money. It starts at ₹13,999 and has a good processor, excellent battery life, expandable storage & RAM plus feature, and support for 11 5G bands. You can enjoy 5G at a low price without compromising on other features.

Best overall

Talking about the best overall pick for a 5G phone under ₹20,000, you can go with the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The brand name of Samsung, combined with excellent specifications, makes the Galaxy M33 5G a hot pick in this segment.

It has a 5nm Octa-core processor to offer speed and performance. On top of it, the RAM Plus feature lets you increase RAM capacity by using internal storage. The phone also has a 120Hz display to enhance your user experience at every step. And if these are still insufficient, you get a 6000mAh battery under the hood to operate your phone without worry.

So, given the number of features available, there is no match for Samsung Galaxy M33 5G under ₹20,000.

How to find the perfect 5G phone under ₹20,000?

5G is a coming-of-age technology you would not want to miss. Hence, even if you are not willing to spend much, some decent options are available in the Indian market.

To find your perfect 5G phone, follow these steps:

• Fix your budget

• Explore the smartphones under different brands

• Note- If you want to enjoy 5G connectivity, look for a phone which supports more than 5 or 6 5G bands

• Read customer reviews before picking one

Keeping in mind the basic requirements will help you decide better.

Products price list