5G smartphones under 30,000: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 28, 2022 20:14 IST

Summary:

Your wait for 5G is over; the technology has been rolled out in India and will soon cover each corner. Check out these superb 5G mobile phones under 30,000 to start your 5G journey.

5G smartphones are designed to make you future ready.

India's wait for 5G technology is over, as the government has shown the green signal to the operators, allowing them to roll out the technology. It's estimated that by mid-2023, most of the country will be under 5G network coverage as telcos are preparing to ensure last-mile connectivity. However, amid this hullaballoo, do you want to fall back by not upgrading to a 5G-compatible device while your peers go 5G?

Don't worry. Buying a 5G mobile phone won't cost you a fortune! There are several incredible 5G mobiles under 30,000 on Amazon, making your 5G journey smooth and hassle-free without burning a hole in your pocket. You can enjoy high-speed internet, connectivity with your social network and clear call quality using 5G. Check these phones, their impartial review with pros and cons in this article and decide which of the models you want for yourself.

Best 5G Mobile Phone Under 30,000

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU (and X55 5G modem), the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a next-gen smartphone that will upgrade your internet experience. The phone has 8GB RAM, which allows efficient multi-tasking without lagging, including watching videos and playing games, and 128GB internal storage, which you can increase up to 1TB using a microSD card. This means you can store more of your favourite photos and videos on your phone and install many apps. The 4500 mAh battery offers a decent life to the phone, while its incredible 12MP + 8MP + 12MP triple rear and 32MP front cameras help click amazing pictures.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~407 PPI density)

Platform: Android 10, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G

Primary camera: 12MP + 8MP + 12MP

Selfie camera: 32MP

Battery: Li-Ion 4500 mAh

Size: 6.5 Inches,

Weight: 190g

Display: Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

ProsCons
Capable camerasRelatively slow charging
The good camera setup 
Excellent display quality 
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Mint, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
60% off
29,999 74,990
Buy now

2. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is a new addition to the Redmi "Note" series. It has 7-band 5G, which makes it a future-ready device. This phone doesn't cause inconvenience due to its ergonomic design. Moreover, this phone comes in three variants – 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The incredible rear triple-camera setup, with 108MP (wide) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro), along with a 16MP (wide) front camera allow you to click sharp pictures and incredible videos.

Specifications

Weight: 202g

Display: Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Size: 6.67 Inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, MIUI 13

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)

Primary camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP

Selfie camera: 16MP

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Internal storage: 128GB/256GB

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ProsCons
Good designThe camera quality could have been better
Great battery lifeThe UI could have been better
Decent performance 
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
21% off
22,999 28,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has an elegant exterior and several amazing interior features. Additionally, the company has installed a Knox Security system. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 720 octa-core 2GHz processor, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has 12-band 5G, ensuring you can remain connected to high-speed internet without hassle.

Specifications:

Weight: 205g

Display: TFT LCD

Size: 6.5 Inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11, One UI 3.1

Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 (7 nm)

Primary camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Selfie camera: 13MP

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Internal storage: 128GB expandable up to 1TB using microSD

RAM: 8GB

ProsCons
Decent performanceThe display could be better
Good battery life 
Decent camera output 
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security
12% off
22,999 25,990
Buy now

4. iQOO Z6 5

The Z6 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in iQoo's Z-series to sport the pro badge, and despite the name, its positioning and features imply that it should be the true successor to the Z5. The Z6 is powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 processor and has a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery that keeps you online all day. The Z6 has 128GB internal storage and three variants of RAM – 4GB, 6GB and 8GB.

Specifications:

Weight: 185g

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Size: 6.58 Inches

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)

Primary camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Selfie camera: 16MP

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

ProsCons
Good display qualityThe display notch looks dated
Great battery lifePlenty of preinstalled apps
Decent performanceAnnoying spammy notifications
iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery
18% off
17,999 21,990
Buy now

5. OPPO A74 5G

The A74 5G is notable for being one of the first phones in India to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The phone has 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM, which help in multi-tasking and storing heavy files and apps with utmost ease. The OPPO A 74's dual SIM has a 5G + 5G dual standby option for those who want to remain connected all day. The 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera can help you enhance your photography experience.

Specifications:

Weight: 190g

Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 480 nits

Size: 6.5 Inches

OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 6GB

Primary camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Selfie camera: Single 16MP

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Great battery lifeAverage camera quality
Sharp 90Hz displaySpammy preinstalled software
Decent performanceRelatively slow charging
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

6. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the most recent entry-level 5G smartphone. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a great 5000 mAh battery backup with 15W fast charging. The 6.5-inch big phone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Specifications:

Weight: 195g

Display: PLS LCD, 90Hz, 400 nits

Size: 6.5 Inches

Platform: Android 12, One UI Core 4

Chipset offered: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)

Internal storage: 64GB/128GB

RAM: 4GB/6GB RAM

Primary camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie camera: 5MP

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Large 90Hz displayOnly HD+ display
Reliable 5G processorOnly 15W charging support
Expandable storage 
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Stardust Brown, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
18% off
13,999 16,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a competitively-priced smartphone. The smartphone features up to 8GB of RAM, which you can expand up to 16GB with the RAM plus feature. Exynos 1280 processor powers this 5G smartphone. It has a powerful 6000mAh battery and a rear quad-camera system.

Specifications:

Weight: 198g

Display: TFT LCD, 120Hz

Size: 6.6 Inches

OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1

Chipset: Exynos 1280 (5 nm)

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB

Primary camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh

ProsCons
Decent performanceAverage cameras
Good battery lifeAverage design
Decent display quality 
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Emerald Brown, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
29% off
18,499 25,999
Buy now

8. Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G, which Xiaomi describes as a 5G all-rounder, is the company's most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC processor powers the phone. The phone also supports seven 5G bands, which should be more than adequate to cover all telecom circles in India. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants.

Specifications:

Weight: 200g

Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz

Size: 6.58 Inches

Platform: Android 12, MIUI 13

Chipset: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)

Internal storage : 64GB/128GB

RAM: 4GB/6GB

Primary camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie camera: 5MP

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Decent performanceLow-light camera performance could be better
Long battery life 
Tall display with Gorilla Glass 3 scratch protection 
Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Chrome Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Prime Design | MTK Dimensity 700 | 50 MP Dual Cam | 5000mAh | 7 Band 5G
17% off
14,999 17,999
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm 2.2GHz processor with a 5000 mAh battery that helps you stay online all day. The phone has dual 5G support on both SIMs and a 6.5-inch big full-HD plus display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10T 5G has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which offer a decent performance.

Specifications:

Weight: 190g

Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz

Size: 6.5 Inches

OS: Android 11, MIUI 12

Chipset: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)

Internal storage: 64GB

RAM: 4GB

Primary camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Selfie camera: 8MP

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeInconsistent camera
Looks attractiveRelatively slow charging
Redmi Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Dual5G | 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate | MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm Processor | 22.5W Charger Included
12% off
14,999 16,999
Buy now

Price of 5G smartphones under 30,000 at a glance:

Product Price
Samsung S20 FE 5G29,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G20,999
Samsung M32 5G22,999
iQOO Z6 5G17,999
OPPO A74 5G14,990
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G13,999
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G18,499
Redmi 11 Prime 5G14,999
Redmi Note 10T 5G14,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung S20 FE 5GGood camerasFast wireless chargingExcellent display quality
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5GGood designGreat battery lifeDecent performance
Samsung M32 5GDecent performanceGood battery lifeDecent camera output
iQOO Z6 5GGood display qualityGood battery lifeDecent performance
OPPO A74 5GGreat battery lifeSharp 90Hz displayDecent performance
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GLarge 90Hz displayReliable 5G processorExpandable storage
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GDecent performanceGood battery lifeDecent display quality
Redmi 11 Prime 5GDecent performanceLong battery lifeTall display with Gorilla Glass 3 scratch protection
Redmi Note 10T 5GExcellent battery lifeLooks attractive90Hz display

Best value for money

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers various features in its price range. This reliable bargain performs well in terms of fundamentals like screen quality and performance. The Snapdragon 865 CPU with a 120Hz display gives you all the beauty and speed you want.

Best overall 5G mobile phone under 30,000

The Galaxy M33 5G is an excellent choice to consider if you want to get a phone at a reasonable price that delivers a spick-and-span user experience and a long battery life. The phone has a 6000 mAh battery that will never let you down on the way, and its RAM plus feature allows you to expand the 8GB RAM to 16GB to enjoy an enhanced performance.

How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone under 30,000?

There are a few things you should be mindful of while shopping for 5G mobile phones

Good display quality: What purpose does a phone serve if the display is not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the best display quality on a limited budget.

Decent processor: If you're planning to play games or perform heavy tasks on your phone, make sure it has a decent processor. It is important to note that to get a premium feature on a limited budget, you might miss out or compromise on others.

Camera: It is usually nice to have a camera that clicks pictures worthy of posting on social media. It also depends on the use case; if the user is a photographer, it will make more sense for them to go with a smartphone with better camera quality and pro features.

Customer reviews: Never forget to check the reviews posted by other customers on Amazon to understand how your shortlisted phone performs in real. Therefore, go through the reviews to understand the general trend of customer feedback before finally deciding to buy a product.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 5G smartphones under 30,000

What is the best 5G phone under 30,000?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the best 5G phone under 30,000 you can buy in 2022. It has all the fundamentals of a good phone, from display quality to battery life.

 

What are the best features in a 5G mobile phone that one should look out for?

Consumers should look for display quality, battery, processor, and the camera a smartphone offers. But, most important of all, the consumer must check customer reviews.

What are the best features of Redmi Note 10T 5G?

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by a superior Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa-core processor with 2.2 GHz speed. The phone has a 6.5-inch large dot display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAH battery that runs it without a break all day.

 View More
