7 5G premium smartphones to keep you connected By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 03, 2023 16:08 IST





Summary: Premium smartphones with 5G technology will boost your connection. Read on to see our picks.

Premium 5G smartphones come with top quality camera, display, resolution and battery life, among other features

India is a market where premium smartphone brands are highly sought after. If you're in the market for the best premium smartphone in India, you're in luck. With so many choices available, you can easily find a premium smartphone that meets your needs and budget. Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and other brands offer a wide range of premium smartphones, from the latest models with cutting-edge technology to older models that still offer great value.

Regarding premium smartphones, every detail matters - from camera quality to display resolution and battery life. But staying connected and productive is equally important in today's fast-paced world. That's why we've rounded up the best premium smartphones with 5G connectivity for faster and more reliable internet speeds. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 7 premium smartphones in India. Whether you're a busy professional or a tech enthusiast, you'll find the perfect premium smartphone to suit your needs and budget. Without further ado, let's dive into the world of premium smartphones with 5G connectivity.



Product list: 1. OPPO A74

The OPPO A74 is the perfect choice for a premium smartphone with 5G connectivity. This phone combines a sleek and stylish design with powerful performance and lightning-fast speeds. The 6.43-inch Full HD+ Punch-hole display ensures an immersive viewing experience, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset provides exceptional speed and performance. With 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging, you'll have plenty of storage and battery life to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Plus, with 5G connectivity, you'll enjoy lightning-fast download and upload speeds.



Specifications: Display: 6.43-inch Full HD+ Punch-hole

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset

RAM: 6GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000mAh battery Pros Cons 48MP AI quad-camera system for stunning photos Some users have complained about the battery life Sleek and stylish design 18W fast charge

2. Vivo V23e

The Vivo V23e is a premium smartphone with 5G connectivity designed to deliver a superior user experience. Its Sunshine Gold colour and sleek design make it a visually appealing choice. The Vivo premium smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, which provides clear and vivid visuals, ideal for streaming or gaming. Powered by an octa-core processor and 8GB RAM, the device ensures seamless multitasking and speedy app launches.



Specifications: Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED display

Processor: Octa-core

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4,000mAh Pros Cons Premium and visually appealing design Front camera quality may not be up to par with other premium smartphones. High RAM capacity ensures smooth multitasking AMOLED display provides clear and vivid visuals, perfect for streaming and gaming

3. Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best premium smartphones available on the market, boasting 5G connectivity and a powerful A15 Bionic chip. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield for improved durability. The phone is available in various colour options, including Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red. The device has a powerful camera setup and advanced features such as Night mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR. The phone also has a long-lasting battery life and supports MagSafe technology for fast wireless charging.

Specifications: Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

Processor: A15 Bionic chip

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: Up to 19 hours of video playback Pros Cons Powerful A15 Bionic chip ensures smooth performance The device is relatively expensive compared to other premium smartphones Ceramic Shield provides enhanced durability Advanced camera setup and features

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a premium smartphone with 5G connectivity, making it a perfect choice for those who require fast internet speeds. It boasts a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display that offers a stunning visual experience with its FHD+ resolution. The device is available in a range of colours, such as Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red, and Cloud Mint, allowing users to choose one that suits their style. The phone's powerful processor ensures smooth performance even when running multiple apps simultaneously. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor that allows users to capture stunning pictures and videos easily.



Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch Infinity-O display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4,500mAh Pros Cons Powerful processor and 6GB RAM for smooth performance The device is relatively expensive compared to other premium smartphones Stunning display with FHD+ resolution Triple rear camera setup for capturing stunning pictures and videos

5. realme narzo 50

The realme narzo 50 is an excellent option for those looking for a premium smartphone with 5G capabilities that won't break the bank. This smartphone features a sleek, stylish, modern design, with impressive features that make it stand out from the competition. With a powerful battery and ample storage, this premium budget phone is perfect for staying connected and productive while on the go. Whether you're using it for work or play, the realme narzo 50 delivers reliable performance and speedy 5G connectivity at an affordable price point. So, if you want a premium smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket, the realme narzo 50 is worth considering.

Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000mAh Pros Cons Large battery for extended use Limited RAM capacity compared to some premium models Dual SIM capability for convenience Affordable price point

6. Redmi Note 12

Introducing the Redmi Note 12, the latest addition to Xiaomi's smartphone line. With its sleek design and impressive features, this phone is perfect for those seeking a high-quality device at an affordable price. The Redmi Note 12 boasts a powerful processor and large storage capacity, making it ideal for multitasking and storing all your favourite apps and media. The device also features a high-quality camera, allowing you to easily capture stunning photos and videos. Plus, with its long-lasting battery life, you won't have to worry about running out of juice throughout the day.



Specifications: Display: 6.53 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels

Processor: Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)

RAM: 6/8 GB RAM

Storage: 64/128 GB, expandable up to 512 GB

Battery: 5000mAh Pros Cons Large display with high resolution Camera image quality could be better Long-lasting battery life Powerful processor and ample storage

7. OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a premium flagship smartphone with top-of-the-line features and performance. Its sleek design, gorgeous display, and powerful hardware make it a great choice for power users and mobile gamers. The phone also boasts impressive camera capabilities and a long-lasting battery, making it an ideal choice for mobile photography and all-day usage. Additionally, the device comes with 5G connectivity, allowing for lightning-fast internet speeds and seamless streaming.



Specifications: Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4500mAh Pros Cons Top-notch performance Large and heavy Long-lasting battery Great camera system and excellent display

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Processor RAM Storage Capacity OPPO A74 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 6 GB 128 GB Vivo V23e MediaTek Dimensity 700 8 GB 128 GB Apple iPhone 13 A15 Bionic 6 GB 128 GB Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8 GB 128 GB realme narzo 50 MediaTek Helio G85 4 GB 64 GB Redmi Note 12 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 6 GB 128 GB OnePlus 10 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12 GB 256 GB

Best value for money The realme narzo 50 is the product that provides the best value for money among the listed smartphones. The phone is priced reasonably and offers excellent features such as a 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It also has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP black-and-white sensor. This phone is ideal for people looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with a good camera and battery life. Best overall product The OnePlus 10 Pro is the best overall product among the listed smartphones. It is a premium flagship phone with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, has 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It also has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Additionally, the phone has a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro is perfect for a high-end 5G smartphone with cutting-edge features. How to find the perfect premium 5G smartphones?

If you're looking for a premium 5G smartphone, there are a few factors to consider. Firstly, look for a phone with a good processor, at least 8GB of RAM, and ample storage. Secondly, the display should be high-quality, with a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. Thirdly, look for a phone with a good camera setup, with at least a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto sensor. Lastly, the battery life should be decent, with fast and wireless charging options. Some of the top 5G smartphones that fulfil these requirements are the Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and OnePlus 10 Pro. Ultimately, it is essential to find a smartphone that meets your needs and preferences while also fitting your budget.

Topics Mobiles Gadgets