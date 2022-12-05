7 Best 20000mAh power banks in India By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 05, 2022 18:27 IST





Best 20000mAh Power Banks

Having a device with a dead battery can ruin anyone's day, so a portable charger is an excellent method to avoid this. If your daily lifestyle revolves around several electronic gadgets like, laptops, mobiles etc., investing in one of the best power banks is a proven way to keep your devices charged while on the go. As mobile devices are now used in several ways like contactless payment instead of a card or cash, identifying the best phone power bank and purchasing it is an excellent backup in case you forget to charge your device at home or if it's been a long day of travel. Most power banks are fairly identical, so seeing different prices and features while choosing the best power bank for you can be perplexing. It is critical to understand the variations between each device, such as the cable connectors, battery capacity, and size, while also considering features such as price and design. Thankfully, well-known companies such as MI and Redmi have released power banks with several battery kinds. In addition, numerous new manufacturers, like Portronics, URBN, and others, are entering this industry. As a result, in India, power banks of various sizes, colors, and capacities are available, allowing the customer to select the finest power bank for their needs. One of the major considerations you should take into account while buying a power bank is its capacity. A power bank with a lesser capacity may be lighter to carry but will give not be enough for charging longer or for bigger devices. A power bank with a higher mAh of 20000 will be enough to support major devices and provide ample battery. When it comes to power banks, it is a well-known fact that 20000mAh lasts longer and may charge the device numerous times; so, if you are investing in a power bank, look for one with 20000mAh. Compiled below is a list of some popular power banks in India that offer 20000mAh power banks. 1. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank Redmi is, without a doubt, one of the greatest power bank brands in India. The Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank was released in February 2020, and it has since captivated people with the features and characteristics it offeRs It is a relatively small size and may easily fit into a pocket or purse. Product Features Price: Rs1899
Connector Type: USB, Micro USB
Brand: Redmi
Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hour
Compatible Phone Models: iPhone
Color: Black
Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons 12 layers advanced circuit protection Bulkier in size Dual USB output Two-way fast charging

2. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh is the latest addition to the brand's 20000mAh line. The power bank has a sturdy body with a sandstone back that provides a good grip. The best feature about this power bank is that you can charge up to three devices at once, thanks to its triple port output, making it the best power bank with 20000mAh available in India. It supports charging via Type-C and mini USB cables. Its charging power is what makes it one of the top power banks in India. It charges the phone quickly thanks to its 18W fast charging. Priced at ₹1999, the features of his power bank are as stated below. Product Features Price: ₹ 1999

Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Brand: MI

Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours

Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery A little bulky in size Triple port output Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C, Charging Time: 6.9 hours Advanced 12 Layer chip protection

3. Portronics power 45 20000mAh Power Bank Portronics is a well-known gadget manufacturer. Its power banks function admirably, making it one of the top power bank brands in India. The Portronics power 45 20000mAh Power Bank has been one of the most popular power banks among users for being efficient as well as compact. This power bank's body has a glossy finish and an anti-skid grip, so it won't slip from your hand or the table's surface. It also has a Type-C and a micro USB input connector, allowing you to charge using any of the available cables. Product Features Price: ₹ 2590

Connector Type: USB Type C, USB Type A

Brand: Portronics

Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: 45W Fast Charge, Wake Up Button, LED Indicator Lights, Fast Charging

Battery Cell Composition: Lithium Polymer

Pros Cons Dual USB ports None Lightweight inspire of 20000mah capacity Fast charging

4. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank Ambrane Stylo 20K brings new generation power with a robust 20000mAh battery capacity. The Stylo 20K's 20W power supply and Quick charge 3.0 reduce the charging time required by your devices. With two USBs and one Type-C port, you may charge numerous devices simultaneously. You can avail of all these features along with 12 layers of protection in this device that protects against overheating, overvoltage, and other hazards. The most attractive features of this power bank are as listed below: Substantial Capacity - The 20000mAh lithium polymer capacity allows you to charge your devices several times. It can charge an iPhone 12 4.6 times, a Samsung M11 2.6 times, and an iPad 1.4 times.

- The 20000mAh lithium polymer capacity allows you to charge your devices several times. It can charge an iPhone 12 4.6 times, a Samsung M11 2.6 times, and an iPad 1.4 times. 20W Fast Charging Output - A powerful 20 Watts PD and QC output for exciting charging speed can come in handy in an emergency. For example, it can charge your new iPhone or Android device to 50% in as little as 30 minutes.

- A powerful 20 Watts PD and QC output for exciting charging speed can come in handy in an emergency. For example, it can charge your new iPhone or Android device to 50% in as little as 30 minutes. Fast charging - Can charge an iPhone 8 up to 50% in 30 minutes or a Redmi Note 9 up to 30% in 30 minutes.

- Can charge an iPhone 8 up to 50% in 30 minutes or a Redmi Note 9 up to 30% in 30 minutes. Power Delivery Technology - It provides 20W fast charging input via Type C connection. The power bank can be charged in 7 to 8 hours.

- It provides 20W fast charging input via Type C connection. The power bank can be charged in 7 to 8 hours. Dual ports - It has two USB ports and one Type C port for output, allowing it to charge three devices at once. All devices that can be charged via a USB or Type C port are compatible.

- It has two USB ports and one Type C port for output, allowing it to charge three devices at once. All devices that can be charged via a USB or Type C port are compatible. Power Delivery - It has 20W power delivery for both input and output, which is a fast charging technique that, when enabled by specific devices, delivers increased power than normal charging.

- It has 20W power delivery for both input and output, which is a fast charging technique that, when enabled by specific devices, delivers increased power than normal charging. Secure and Dependable - The sturdy outer casing, together with 12 levels of sophisticated chipset protection, ensures a safe and dependable charging experience. Product Features Price: ₹ 1799

1799 Connector Type: USB Type C

Brand: Ambrane

Battery Capacity: 20000

Compatible Phone Models: iPhone

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Fast Charging

High-capacity power bank with dual input (micro USB or USB-C) Though it is a fast-charging power bank, its efficiency is average compared to other power banks in the same category Dual output through two USB ports Sleek design and sturdy form

5. realme Lithium Polymer 20000mAh Power Bank The realme 20000mAh power bank is a dependable, portable, and long-lasting device. It protects and extends the life of your devices' batteries by simply double-clicking the power button. Furthermore, you can be assured of a safe charging experience with the realme20000mAh power bank 2's14 layers of circuit protection. Some of the more prominent features of this power bank are as follows: Genuine Design with a Comfortable Hand Feel - The realme20000mAh Power Bank 2 has a smooth touch and is textured with thousands of micro-stripes. This grid pattern also creates a non-slippery surface, resulting in a smooth and sturdy surface.

Quick Charge of 18W - Because of its USB-C connector, the realme 20000mAh power bank 2 charges and recharges quickly. The USB-C connector with two USB-A ports can charge your smartphone swiftly with 18W electricity and also recharge the power bank rapidly with the 18W adapter.

Triple Output Ports - The realme20000mAh power bank 2 has two USB-A connectors and one USB-C port, allowing you to charge three devices at the same time.

Charging Cable with Two Ports - Charge your gadgets simply with the two-in-one cable (Micro USB & USB Type-C ports) of this power bank.

Circuit Protection on 14 Layers - The realme20000mAh power bank 2 has 14 levels of circuit protection, ensuring a secure charging experience. Product Features Price: ₹ 2462

2462 Connector Type: USB

Brand: Realme

Battery Capacity: 20000

Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons Type-C port with 2-Way Fast Charging Little Pricey Good quality and construction Short USB Cable Good Grip. Power Delivery Function

6. Croma 20000mAh 2-Port Power Bank Purchase the Croma 20000mAh 2-Port Power Bank online to bring home exceptional quick performance. The large-capacity charger allows you to charge your smart electronic devices repeatedly. It is constructed using premium components. It is priced at ₹2199. It has the following features: It is very portable and light. You may bring it with you when you go out because it is sleek, portable, and compact.

With the 3 Ampere USB output, charging your devices is simple.

There are Micro USB and Type-C ports on it.

Your device will always be charged when you need it, thanks to the lithium polymer battery.

The Croma power bank contains safety protection to keep it from getting damaged.

It is compatible and functions with several mobile gaming consoles, digital cameras, and cell phones in addition to tablets and smartphones. Product Features Price: ₹ 2199

2199 Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Brand: CROMA

Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons Elegant in design but uncomplicated Single fast charging is not available Comes with 20000mAh 3.7V (74Wh) It includes a lithium-polymer battery Type C charger is included Available at affordable price

7. URBN 20000mAh 22.5W Super-Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank The URBN 20000mAh power bank is simple to use and handle. It is run by a powerful lithium polymer battery that provides reliable performance charge after charge. It is priced at ₹2199. The features of this super-fast power bank are as below: All quick charge and power deliver compatible devices can be charged at a pace of up to 22.5 watts using this power bank.

The URBN power bank also does away with the necessity to queue up your gadgets, thanks to its 22.5W dual port.

With an input of either a Micro or Type C port, it can charge a 3000mAh phone battery up to 4.7 times and a 4000mAh phone battery up to 3.5 times.

Charges in 5 hours using a 22.5W adapter and 10–12 hours with a 2 Amp 5V adapter.

The power bank has a sleek touch surface and a compact design that offers it a premium appearance. It only weighs 339 grams.

The device and the cable must support 22.5W QC or PD to support 22.5W super-fast charging. Product Features Price: ₹ 2,199

2,199 Connector Type: USB, USB Type C

Brand: URBN

Battery Capacity: 20000

Compatible Phone Models: Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OPPO F21 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE

Pros Cons Travel-friendly The performance could be enhanced It includes an LED indicator. It has a lithium battery with a capacity of 20,000mAh It has a 12-level protective system

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank 20,000 Micro USB, USB Type C 2-way fast charging Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank 20,000 USB Type C, USB Type A 45W fast charge Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank 20,000 USB Type C 45W fast charge

Best value for money The Ambrane 20000mAh power bank with a retail price of ₹1,499 is the best value for money power bank. Additionally, it is quite practical for travel and delivers excellent value. Best overall With a premium matte body and 50W mobile charging capabilities, Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh is the best 20000mAh power bank in this segment. It supports both type-C charging as well as a USB. It has a sleek design, and you can charge up to 3 devices at a time. It provides you with advanced security protection, along with a power delivery system. All this comes at an affordable price that makes it a popular choice among customeRs How to find the perfect 20,000mAh power bank? A 20000mAh power bank is a good choice as it has a huge capacity that helps you charge devices like smartphones as well as tablets on the go. However, with so many brands offering various power banks, it can be tough to choose the best for oneself. The first consideration when selecting the best power bank for your needs should be battery capacity. Take into account how long you'll be on the road and how many gadgets you'll be using. Another aspect to consider is the size of the power bank. A bulky power bank will be cumbersome to carry around. You must also check if the output ports of the power bank are compatible with your devices for charging. Price list of all products

S.no Product Price 1. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank ₹ 1899 2. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh ₹ 1999 3. Portronics 45 20000mAh Power Bank ₹ 2590 4. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank ₹ 1799 5. realme Lithium Polymer 20000mAh Power Bank ₹ 2462 6. Croma 20000mAh 2-Port Power Bank ₹ 2199 7. URBN 20000mAh 22.5W Super-Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank ₹ 2199

