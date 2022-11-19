7 Best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor for a modern indian kitchen By Affiliate Desk

When it comes to cooking classical Indian recipes at home, like vegetarian and non-vegetarian grilled and tandoor items, nans, etc., an electric tandoor can be a useful asset. The best part is that all your favourite dishes can be cooked hassle-free, circumventing the traditional way of cooking, like charcoal, mud, or clay-made tandoor. Electric tandoors work with the help of electric motors. Easy-to-use, stylishly designed, and fast cooking – all these and multiple other benefits help cook delicious tandoori dishes with professional acumen. You can treat your family, friends, and guests to restaurant-like recipes every time and all right from the comfort of your home with the best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor. BRIGHTBERG is one of the premier brands creating novel designs and superior quality products. With a philosophy of being focused on engineering superiority and innovation, the company has an amazing product line that is highly durable, user-friendly, and affordable. Here are the ten best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoors that make cooking tandoori items like chicken tikkas and tandoori, paneer tikka, barbeque, pizzas, naans, etc., a breeze. 7 Best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoors 1. BRIGHTBERG Heavy Weight Electric Black Tandoor Looking for an easy-to-use electric tandoor that doubles up as a toaster, baking oven, or grill? This is the one for you – the best BRIGHTBERG Electric tandoor. This electric tandoor is fitted with a heating element that works efficiently at 2 KV. The stainless-steel & aluminium body is shockproof. The window is made from toughened glass. All elements are made from durable materials. Additionally, it has a compact design making it portable and can be fitted anywhere in your kitchen. Specifications Black Colour

1-year warranty

Stainless-steel & aluminium body

Weight: 4 kg

Power consumption/voltage: 2000 Watts/ 2KV

Power cord: 3-pin, 16 A

Components included: 4 grill skewers, one grill tray, a pair of Hand gloves, one magic cloth, one recipe book and a pizza cutter.

Pros Cons Small and portable Heavyweight Simplifies regular cooking tasks like grilling, roasting, and baking Affordably priced Easy to use features Simple maintenance routine Supports non-stick cooking Made in India

2. BRIGHTBERG Heavy Weight Electric Tandoor For Home Fitted with Stainless Steel Element and Cement Sheet BRIGHTBERG presents an automated electric tandoor that makes cooking and grilling a breeze. It is simply a good contender for the best BRIGHTBERG Electric tandoor.It is a blessing to make things like grilling, baking, toasting, warming food, barbequing, etc., fast, and easy. You will love entertaining guests regularly as it takes care of most of your cooking stresses. All elements used are highly reliable with a shock-proof body that makes it so much safe to use. The toughened glass window and an additional heating element add to the safety index. Specifications Black Colour

Cast iron made

Power consumption/Voltage: 2000 Watts/ 2KV

Power cord: 3-pin, 16 A

Stainless-steel element

Cement Sheet

Automated timer and heat controller/regulator

Components included:4 grill skewers, 1 grill tray, a pair of hand gloves, 1 magic cloth, 1 recipe book and a pizza cutter.

Pros Cons Shockproof body Heavyweight No pre-heating required Fragile handle One-year warranty for manufacturing defects Cleaning can get a bit tedious Can be used easily Easy to keep it clean Compact design ensures less space utilization

3. BRIGHTBERG Medium Combo Electric Tandoor This best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor is a must in your kitchen to support a healthy lifestyle. The cooking tray is aluminium-made, armed with heat-resistant handles made from Bakelite. There's an additional heating element that works fabulously even without pre-heating. Like all other electric heaters from the brand, this model, too, has a shockproof body that ensures enhanced safety for the user. Thanks to the six components in the package, you can use varied cooking styles to serve the perfect recipes to your friends and family each time. Specifications Colour: Black

Aluminium cooking tray

Heat-resistant bakelite handles

Shockproof body

16 A Power cord with three-pin

Power consumption/voltage: 1500 Watts/ 230V

Extra components included: Magic Cloth Skewers (4 Pcs), grill, tray, a pair of hand gloves, recipe book, and pizza cutter.

Pros Cons Shockproof body At 5.8 kg, this electric tandoor can be a bit on the heavy side No pre-heating required One-year warranty for manufacturing defects Less power requirement Helps bake, grill, and prepare tandoor items

4. BRIGHTBERG Cast Iron Electric Tandoor with Pizza Cutter Made from cast iron, this electric tandoor with an aluminium tray works effortlessly with less power consumption. Weighing 3.5kg, it can be handled with ease. It has an elegant design helping it fit in anywhere in your kitchen or outdoors. Specifications Colour: Black

Material: Cast iron and aluminium

Power consumption: 1500 Watts

Weight: 3.5 kg

Aluminium Tray

Extra components included: non-stick sheet, a recipe book, a pair of safety gloves, and a pizza cutter.

Pros Cons Made for safe use The tray size is small. May not be suitable when cooking for a big gathering Lightweight at 3.5 kg One-year warranty Extra heating element for safety Looks elegant Pre-heating not required Serves multiple purposes Reasonable pricing

5. BRIGHTBERG Heavy Weight Barbecue Grill and Electric Tandoor Now you can treat your guests to some Indian tandoori delicacies without spending too much time or using too much of your effort. Use this electric tandoor from BRIGHTBERG with its small size, occupying one comfortable corner in the kitchen without using too much space. This dual-purpose appliance supports healthy cooking, vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Specifications Colour: Black

Power consumption: 1500 W

Input voltage: 230V

Power cord: 3-pin 16 A

Compact size

Cast iron build

Aluminium tray

Components included:Non-stick sheet, one Recipe book, Glove, Grill, 4 skewers, non-stick sheet, 2 side handles, 4 legs and pizza cutter

Pros Cons Hassle-free cooking May not be suitable when there are more people at home Ideal for cooking for a small family Oil-free tandoori preparations Can be used for defrosting and reheating Shockproof body Durable appliance Two-year manufacturer warranty

6. BRIGHTBERG 2000W Electric Tandoor LARGE Size This best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor comes with a 21.5 inches aluminium tray that has an upper and lower regulator. This is a heavyweight tandoor made from iron, so it is a good option to fit in your outdoor barbeque section. Specifications Colour: Black

Made from iron

Power consumption: 2000 Watts

Weight: 8.7 kg

Voltage: 220V

Window made from toughened glass

Components part of the package: a pair of gloves, legs, grill, magic paper, pizza cutter, kebab skewers, and a recipe book.

Pros Cons Shockproof body A bit too bulky for placing inside your kitchen Extra heating element Durable body Elegant design 1-year manufacturers’ warranty Perfect for bigger gatherings Perfect for roasting, toasting, grilling, baking, etc

7. BRIGHTBERG "15 Inches" Big XXL The shockproof make of this iron electric tandoor makes it safe for use at home. Ergonomically designed, it comes with a durable outer body and an extra heating element that ensures maximum safety. Use this electric tandoor to make paranthas, naans, paneer and chicken tikkas, muffins, cakes, and so many other items for family and guests. Specifications Build: Iron

Colour: Black

Power consumption: 2000 Watts

Weight: 8.7 kg

Voltage: 220V

Extra components in the package include magic paper, a grill, skewers, pizza cutter, legs, recipe book, and glove.

Pros Cons Toughened glass window Maybe a bit oversized for your kitchen Extra heating element Shockproof and elegant design Durable 1-year manufacturers’ warranty

Best 3 features for the best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Heavyweight Electric Black Tandoor (29 Quart) Portable Affordable Easy to use Automatic Timer & Heat Controller Electric Tandoor Non-sticky Cast iron made No pre-heating required Medium Combo Electric Tandoor Less power requirement Bakelite handles Shockproof body Cast Iron Electric Tandoor (BERG-B-1) Pre-heating not required Reasonably priced Use for multi-purpose cooking Barbecue Grill cum Electric Tandoor from BRIGHTBERG Good for a small family Two-year warranty 1500W power required 2000W Electric Tandoor with big size Aluminium Tray Iron made Bigger tray 8.7kg weight BRIGHTBERG 15 INCHES electric tandoor Toughened glass window Elegant Shockproof design

Best value for money The best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor that’s value for money is the heavyweight electric black tandoor (29 Quartz). It has all the features of a good compact electric tandoor that helps not just make amazing tandoori items but also grill, bake, toast, roast, warm and reheat food. It is one of the most competitively priced in the market. Best overall BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor The best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor overall is the BRIGHTBERG Cast Iron Electric Tandoor with Pizza Cutter which simplifies most of your tandoor-related work in the kitchen. Made for safe handling, the appliance is easy to use and clean. The cast-iron-made tandoor is ideal for a healthy lifestyle. How to find the BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor? When buying an electric tandoor, you must consider some critical features and assess them thoroughly. The size of the tandoor should be evaluated on priority. It should be based on your requirement. Next, look at the power that the device consumes. The best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoors mostly have a power consumption metric of 2000W. It means that the device heats up and cooks fast. These electric tandoors are good to use when you are entertaining guests at home. The next feature that you should consider is the operational aspect. Some electric tandoors have a 180° opening that makes handling it easier. Also, floating hinges on the grill help you seamlessly achieve your baking dreams. Also, consider the portability feature of the tandoor, especially if you need to carry it in and out of your kitchen regularly. Go in for an ergonomically designed tandoor with friendly functional features. Take into account the maintenance aspects so that it does not binge on your time, causing you after-party stresses. Lastly, look at the warranty period offered by the manufacturers. Most of the best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoors come with a year's warranty for manufacturing defects. And last but not the least, the price of the electric tandoor is an important consideration when bringing it home. All these features make the BRIGHTBERG Cast Iron Electric Tandoor with Pizza Cutter a great option for your home. Price list for the best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor

S.no Product Price 1. Heavyweight Electric Black Tandoor (29 Quart) Rs. 2,999.00 2. Automatic Timer & Heat Controller Electric Tandoor Rs. 3,299.00 3. Medium Combo Electric Tandoor Rs. 3,099.00 4. Cast Iron Electric Tandoor (BERG-B-1) Rs. 2,345.00 5. Barbecue Grill cum Electric Tandoor from BRIGHTBERG Rs. 2,399.00 6. 2000W Electric Tandoor with big size Aluminium Tray Rs. 3,200.00 7. BRIGHTBERG 15 INCHES electric tandoor Rs. 3,149.00

