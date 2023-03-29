7 best earbuds under 2,500: Buyer's guide

Summary:
As a college student, music is a vital part of your daily routine. Whether walking to class or studying in the library, having the right earbuds can make all the difference. However, with so many options available, finding the perfect pair that fits your budget and audio preferences can be overwhelming. That's where we come in. In this blog post, we've compiled a list of the best earbuds under 2500 in India that are perfect for college students. From impressive sound quality to a comfortable fit, these budget-friendly earbuds offer the best bang for your buck. We've also included a comprehensive earbuds review of each option, so you can make an informed decision before purchasing. So, without further ado, let's dive into India's top 7 earbuds under 2500.
1. Oppo Enco Buds
The Oppo Enco Buds are a sleek and stylish pair of wireless earbuds that provide crystal-clear sound quality. With noise cancellation and long-lasting battery life, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go use. The compact and lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit for extended periods of use, making them ideal for workouts or daily commutes. Additionally, the earbuds are IP54 rated for water and dust resistance, making them durable and suitable for outdoor use.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear and immersive sound quality with active noise cancellation
|Slightly expensive compared to other earbuds in the same price range.
|Long-lasting battery life with quick charging capabilities
|Low latency mode for seamless audio and video sync
2. Boult Audio Ammo
The Boult Audio Ammo earbuds are a great budget-friendly option for those looking for a high-quality listening experience. These earbuds provide clear and immersive sound quality, with enhanced bass, for a more dynamic and engaging audio experience. With Bluetooth 5.0 support and quick charging capabilities, the earbuds are perfect for those on the go. Additionally, the earbuds come equipped with touch controls for easy access to music and calls, making them convenient and user-friendly.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly option for those on a tight budget
|Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for extended periods of use
|Touch controls for easy access to music and calls
|Quick charging capabilities for on-the-go use
3. truke Buds A1
The truke Buds A1 wireless earbuds are a great option for those who want a balance between affordability and features. With Bluetooth 5.0 support, these earbuds provide seamless connectivity and a stable signal, ensuring that your music and calls are never interrupted. Additionally, the earbuds feature quad mics for superior call quality and touch controls for easy access to music and calls. The earbuds come with a compact charging case that provides up to 20 hours of playback time, making them perfect for all-day use.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Stable connectivity and seamless pairing with Bluetooth 5.0 support
|Audio quality may not be as good as other earbuds in the same price range
|IPX4 water resistance rating for protection against sweat and rain
|Quad mics for superior call quality
|48 hours total playtime
4. WeCool Moonwalk M1
The WeCool Moonwalk M1 is one of the best budget-friendly earbuds available in the Indian market that delivers a premium audio experience. The earbuds' ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and secure fit, making them perfect for long listening sessions or workouts. The Moonwalk M1 features advanced noise cancellation technology that minimises external noise, allowing you to enjoy your music without disturbance. With a total of 40 hours of playtime and IPX5, this is one of the best earbuds under 2500 in India.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced noise cancellation technology
|No volume controls on earbuds
|Premium audio quality and long battery life
|IPX5 rating perfect for working out
5. Blaupunkt BTW300 BASS Buds
The Blaupunkt BTW300 BASS Buds are the perfect wireless earbuds for music lovers who enjoy the high-quality bass sound. With its advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and TurboVolt charging case, you can enjoy up to 6 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. The earbuds are designed with IPX5 water-resistant technology, which makes them ideal for use in wet environments. These earbuds come with voice assistant support for Google and Siri, which enables you to control your device with just your voice.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|IPX5 water-resistant technology
|Not suitable for running or heavy workouts
|TurboVolt charging case for quick charging
|Voice assistant support for Google and Siri
6. realme Buds Air 3 Neo
The realme Buds Air 3 Neo are a set of wireless earbuds that offer great sound quality, comfortable fit, and long battery life. They come equipped with 10mm Bass Boost drivers that deliver immersive audio with powerful bass. The earbuds have 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, which can be extended with the charging case. The realme Buds Air 3 Neo also feature touch controls for easy music and call management.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful bass and clear audio
|Some users have issues with the Bluetooth connectivity
|Long battery life
|AI powered noise cancellation
7. boAt Airdopes 441
The boAt Airdopes 441 is a stylish and comfortable true wireless earbud option for music lovers on the go. The earbuds offer HD sound quality with deep bass and come with capacitive touch controls for ease of use. The earbuds are lightweight and comfortable and are equipped with IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof technology, making them perfect for outdoor activities. With Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, the Airdopes 441 earbuds offer a strong and stable connection with minimal latency.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong and stable Bluetooth connectivity
|Microphone quality prone to noise interference.
|Deep bass and HD sound quality
|IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof technology
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Oppo Enco Buds
|24 hours
|IP54
|37g
|Boult Audio Ammo
|40 hours
|IPX5
|85g
|truke Buds A1
|48 hours
|IPX4
|50g
|WeCool Moonwalk M1
|40+ hours
|IPX5
|34g
|Blaupunkt BTW300 BASS Buds
|40 hours
|IPX5
|90g
|realme Buds Air 3 Neo
|30 hours
|IPX5
|46g
|boAt Airdopes 441
|35 hours
|IPX7
|50g
Best value for money
The truke Buds A1 is a standout earbud option in terms of value for money. These affordable earbuds have impressive features, including Bluetooth 5.0, a whopping 20-hour playback time, and four microphones that efficiently cancel out noise during phone calls. Despite their impressive specs, the truke Buds A1 remain a budget-friendly earbuds option, making them an excellent value for money-choice. If you are looking for earbuds that offer fantastic features at a price that won't break the bank, the truke Buds A1 is a top contender.
Best overall product
Out of all the earbuds mentioned in the blog post, the boAt Airdopes 441 stands out as the best overall product. These earbuds boast Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which ensures seamless connectivity. With a playback time of up to 5 hours, you can enjoy your favourite tunes on the go. The earbuds are also IPX7 water-resistant, making them a suitable choice for sports enthusiasts. The capacitive touch controls allow for easy navigation, and the sound quality is exceptional. The earbuds deliver deep bass and crystal-clear highs, ensuring an immersive audio experience. Furthermore, the sleek and stylish design makes them an excellent option for users who desire both form and function.
How to find the perfect earbuds under ₹2,500 online?
Discovering the ultimate earbuds can prove to be a daunting feat, given the plethora of choices that inundate the market. To assist you in making a well-informed choice, here are some key elements worth considering:
By considering these factors, you can find the best earbuds that fit your needs and budget.
|Product
|Price
|Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds(TWS) with Mic, 24H Battery Life, Supports Dolby Atmos Noise Cancellation During Calls, IP54 Dust & Water Resistant,(Blue, True Wireless)
|₹ 1,699
|Boult Newly Launched Ammo True Wireless In Ear Earbuds with 40ms Lowest Latency, 40H Playtime, ENC Mic, Made in India, 13mm Bass Drivers, Interactive LEDs, Type-C Fast Charging (10Min=150min) Ear Buds
|₹ 1,399
|truke Newly Launched Buds A1 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 30dB Hybrid ANC, 48H Playtime, Quad-Mics with ENC, 3+1 EQ Modes, Fast Charging, Gaming Mode, Instant Pairing, AAC Codec, BT 5.3 (Blue)
|₹ 1,499
|WeCool Moonwalk M1 ENC True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Titanium Drivers for Rich Bass Experience, 40+ Hours Play Time, Type C Fast Charging, Low Latency, BT 5.3, IPX5, Deep Bass (Black)
|₹ 789
|Blaupunkt Newly Launched BTW300 BASS Buds Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds I Bass Demon Tech I ENC CRISPR TECH I 40Hrs Playtime I TurboVolt Charging I BT Version 5.3 I 80ms Low Latency (White)
|₹ 1,799
|realme Buds Air 3 Neo True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Mic, 30 hrs Playtime with Fast Charging and Dolby Atmos Support (Galaxy White)
|₹ 1,999
|boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Up to 35H Total Playback Iwp Technology Immersive Audioipx7 Water Resistance Super Touch Controls Secure Sports Fit
|₹ 1,499
Yes, many earbuds are designed for sports and exercise, featuring sweat-resistant materials and secure, comfortable fits. Some good options for sports and exercise include the JBL Free X, the OnePlus Buds Z, and the pTron Bassbuds Pro.
When shopping for earbuds under Rs. 2500, it's important to consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, noise-cancellation features, and the fit of the earbuds. Look for earbuds with long battery life, comfortable fits, and good sound quality.
Yes, there are always new earbuds being released. Some notable new releases in 2022 include the Oppo Enco Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro.
Some earbuds allow you to connect to multiple devices at once, making it easy to switch between your phone, laptop, and other devices. The Jabra Elite 75t and the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic have this feature, allowing for easy connectivity across all your devices.