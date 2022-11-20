Sign out
7 Best lenovo mobile accessories: Top picks for you

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 20, 2022 16:17 IST

If you are looking for the best Lenovo mobile accessories with good features and longevity but working under a budget, you have come to the right place.

Did you know that having the right set of accessories for your mobile phone can help amp up its usability? Here is a list of the Best Lenovo Mobile Accessories under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall Best Lenovo Mobile Accessories on a budget.

We will look at vital characteristics of each accessory, such as Build Quality, Battery life, Unique Features, Versatility, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each accessory's specifications and their pros and cons.

1. Lenovo USB A to Type-C Tangle-free Aramid fibre braided 1.2m cable

This USB Type A to USB Type C cable lets you connect your smartphone, speaker, or other devices with a Type C port to a device with a standard USB Type-A port. The cable is 1.2m long and is made of Aramid fibre for durability. It has a transfer speed of up to 480 Mbps and can charge your device at 4A. The cable is also compatible with all Type C devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, headphones, and more.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ‎Lenovo
  • Connector Type: ‎USB Type A
  • Cable Type: ‎USB
  • Compatible devices: ‎Smartphone, Speaker
  • Colour ‎Metallic: Grey
  • Connector: Gender ‎Male-to-Male
  • Data Transfer Rate: ‎480 Megabits Per Second
  • Item Weight: ‎40 Grams

ProsCons
DurabilityA bit pricey
Charging Power  
Sturdiness 
Lenovo USB A to Type-C Tangle-free  Aramid fiber braided 1.2m cable with 4A Fast charging & 480 MBPS data transmission, certified 10000+ bend lifespan, Metallic Grey
33% off
449 670
Buy now

2. Lenovo Carme HW25P SmartWatch

This Lenovo Carme smartwatch is an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable smartwatch. It has a long-lasting battery life of up to 7 days and a standby time of 25 days. It is also IP68 dustproof and waterproof. And finally, the 24-hour heart rate monitoring feature helps you keep track of your health easily.

Specifications:

  • Standing screen display: size ‎1.3 inches
  • Resolution: ‎1280 x 1024 (SXGA)
  • Package Dimensions: ‎9 x 8 x 7 cm
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required (included)
  • Item model number: ‎HW25P
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Operating System: ‎Android & iOS
  • Average Battery Life: ‎7 Days
  • Item Weight ‎44 g

ProsCons
Decent battery lifeOutdoor visibility needs to be improved
Average accuracy 
24-hour heart rate monitor 
Lenovo Carme HW25P SmartWatch- Black (7 Days Battery Life_IP68)
Check Price on Amazon

3.Lenovo HE05 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 in-Ear Neckband Earphones with Mic

Lenovo HE05 earbuds are the perfect choice for anyone who wants reliable, high-quality sound without being tethered to their device. These earbuds feature Bluetooth V.5.0 technology for quick and easy pairing with any device. The CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology ensures that you'll be able to hear every detail of your music, even in noisy environments. The IPX6 waterproof rating means that you can take these earbuds anywhere, even if you're sweating. With a 12-hour battery life, you'll be able to enjoy your music all day long.

Specifications:

  • Product Dimensions ‎22 x 3.1 x 16.5 cm
  • Weight: 136 grams
  • Connectivity technologies ‎Wireless
  • Special features: ‎neckband, earbud, in-ear
  • Audio Jack: ‎3.5 mm
  • Item Weight: ‎136 g

ProsCons
Decent Bluetooth connectivityBuild quality could be better
Decent sound quality 
Decent Battery life 
Lenovo HE05 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 in-Ear Neckband Earphones with Mic (Black
34% off
1,315 1,999
Buy now

4. Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock, 7-in-1 Portable Dock

The Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock is a versatile, compact dock that gives you the power and connectivity you need in a neat, tidy package. This dock is compatible with Lenovo and Apple laptops with USB-C ports, and it gives you access to VGA, USB 3.1 Type A, USB Type C, Ethernet, and HDMI ports. You can also use this dock to connect to Lenovo's enterprise networking and security solutions. This dock is easy to set up and use, and it's backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Product Dimensions: ‎18.01 x 5.31 x 5.31 cm
  • Hardware Interface: ‎VGA, USB 3.1 Type A, USB Type C, Ethernet, HDMI
  • Wattage: ‎45 W
  • Batteries Required: ‎No
  • Number of Ports: ‎7
  • Connector Type: ‎USB, Ethernet
  • Item Weight: ‎136 g

ProsCons
SturdinessService could be better
Good build quality 
Ample connectivity options 
Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock, 7-in-1 Portable Dock with HDMI, VGA, USB-C, USB 3.1, USB 2, 3.5mm Audio, Ethernet, 45W Charging, Compatible with Lenovo, Apple & USB-C Laptops, G0A70065US
26% off
34,909 46,909
Buy now

5. Lenovo USB C to Type-C

This USB Type C cable from Lenovo is perfect for connecting your smartphone to other devices. The male-to-male connectors provide a data transfer rate of 480 megabits per second, and the metallic grey colour looks great. The USB connectivity technology ensures that this cable is compatible with a wide range of devices.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type: ‎USB Type C
  • Connector Gender: ‎Male-to-Male
  • Lithium Battery Voltage: ‎240 Volts
  • Data Transfer Rate: ‎480 Megabits Per Second
  • Connectivity Technology: ‎USB
  • Item Weight: ‎38 Grams

ProsCons
Charging powerA bit pricey
Durability 
Sturdiness 
Lenovo USB C to Type-C Tangle-free  Aramid fiber braided 1.2m cable with Fast PD charging(upto 60W support) & 480 MBPS data transmission, certified 10000+ bend lifespan, Metallic Grey
35% off
530 820
Buy now

6. LENOVO-QE03 Bluetooth NECKBAND Earphone

These are Lenovo XE05 – the perfect wireless earphones for those who want great sound quality without being weighed down. These earphones are made with a lightweight and water-resistant design, so you can take them anywhere. And with Bluetooth connectivity, you'll be able to listen to your favourite music or make hands-free calls without any hassle.

Specifications:

  • Product Dimensions ‎10 x 4 x 11 cm
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required
  • Wireless communication technology: ‎Bluetooth
  • Special features: ‎Lightweight, water-resistant
  • Item Weight: ‎500 g

ProsCons
Average Battery lifeNoise cancellation could be better
Decent Sound quality 
Affordable 
LENOVO-QE03 Bluetooth NECKBAN Earphone (Black)
44% off
1,120 1,999
Buy now

7. Original Lenovo Vibe X S960 Leather Flip Smart Cover Case

The Lenovo Vibe X S960 Flipcover is a high-quality flip cover for your Lenovo P780 smartphone. The double-sided leather construction protects your phone from scratches and scuffs, and the unique hollow design on the back cover is both fashionable and functional. The auto-wake function means your phone will always be ready when you need it, and the battery-saving sleep mode means you can keep your phone charged and ready to go for longer.

Specifications:

  • Product Dimensions: ‎9.6 x 1.5 x 12.5 cm
  • Item model number: ‎Vibe X S960 Flipcover
  • Compatible Devices: ‎Lenovo P780
  • Item Weight: ‎70 g

ProsCons
Decent designCreasing issue
Front and back protection 
Value for money 
Original Lenovo Vibe X S960 Leather Flip Smart Cover Case
170
Buy now

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lenovo USB A to Type-C DurabilityCharging Power Sturdiness
Lenovo Carme HW25P SmartWatchDecent battery lifeAverage accuracy24-hour heart rate monitor
Lenovo HE05 Decent Bluetooth connectivityDecent sound qualityDecent Battery life
Lenovo USB-C Mini DockSturdinessGood build qualityAmple connectivity options
Lenovo USB C to Type-CCharging powerDurabilitySturdiness
LENOVO-QE03Average Battery lifeDecent Sound qualityAffordable
LENOVO-QE03Decent designFront and back protectionValue for money

Best value for money

Lenovo Carme HW25P SmartWatch offers the best value for money under 2,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good smartwatch. It has a good display and a decent battery life.

Best overall

If we have to select the overallbest Lenovo Mobile Accessory, we suggest the Lenovo HE05. This neckband is a whole package, from good sound quality and battery life to durability. And above that, it is an offering from Lenovo, a brand that is well known for the quality of products it makes.

How to find the best lenovo mobile accessories under a budget?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as it depends on individual needs and preferences. However, some tips that may be useful include:

  • The first is the use case. An accessory should be useful for you. Only buy accessories that you are going to be using in the future.
  • The second is quality. If you're planning to use your accessory for a decent amount of time, make sure it is of good quality, another switch to a different option.
  • The third is connectivity. It's always nice to have an accessory that can connect to multiple devices of other brands. An extra benefit would be a Type-C connection.
  • The fourth and final thing to consider is customer reviews. You may forget everything else, but be sure to read client reviews carefully before making your final decision.

Top 7 best lenovo mobile phone accessories price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Lenovo USB A to Type-C Rs. 449.00
2.Lenovo Carme HW25P SmartWatchRs. 1,499.00
3.Lenovo HE05 Rs. 999.00
4.Lenovo USB-C Mini DockRs. 37,382.00
5.Lenovo USB C to Type-CRs. 530.00
6.LENOVO-QE03Rs. 999.00
7.Lenovo Vibe X S960 Rs. 170

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. What is the best Lenovo neckband under 3,000 in the year 2022?

Lenovo HE05  would be an excellent option. The brand produces some of the best gadgets. The performance and battery are also decent. This neckband claims a 12-hour battery with decent sound output, making it value for money. An added benefit is the price point of this product. 

2. How do I know which Lenovo mobile accessory is right for me?

The best way to choose the right accessory for you is to consider your specific needs and requirements. Think about the type of task you like to get done and the quality you are looking for. Once you have a clear idea of what you need, you can narrow down your options and choose the perfect Lenovo mobile accessory.

3. What are the best features of the Lenovo QE03 neckband?

The best feature of the Lenovo QE03 neckband is that you can carry these earbuds everywhere because of their lightweight construction and water resistance.

