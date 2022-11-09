8 Amazing water heaters and geysers that will make your life easier

Summary:
The best water heaters and geysers can make your life a lot easier. Not only do they provide you with hot water on demand, but they can also save you money on your energy bills.
With various water heaters and geysers on the market, it can be tough to decide which one to choose. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the 8 best water heaters and geysers to help you make an informed decision.
Water heaters and geysers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are small and compact, while others are large and bulky. But which one is right for you?
The answer to that question depends on a number of factors, such as your budget, the size of your home, and your hot water needs.
To help you make the right choice, we’ve compiled a list of India's 8 best water heaters and geysers. These products come from trusted brands and will make your life easier.
So, without further ado, let’s get started!
8 Excellent water heaters and geysers for a smart household
1. V-Guard Divino Water Heater
The V-Guard Divino Water Heater (Geyser) is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, durable water heater. This water heater is made of stainless steel and is rated 5 star-rated by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). It comes with a range of capacity from 5 litres to 25 litres. A 15-litre geyser could be a great choice for families or small apartments. You also get a two-year warranty to be assured of its quality and safety.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to install
|Slow heating time
|Energy efficient
|Installation service could be better
|Value for money
2. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015
This vertical water heater from AO Smith is another best choice. It has a capacity of 15 litres and comes with a 5-star rating, making it one of the most energy-efficient models on the market. It also has a sleek white finish that will complement any home decor. The inner tank comes with 7 years of warranty, while you get 2 years of comprehensive warranty for the product.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|Costly installation service
|Great temperature control
|Complex heat setting
|Easy to install
3. Crompton Arno Neo Water Heater
The Crompton Arno Neo 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater is a top-of-the-line water heater that is perfect for any home. This water heater comes in multiple capacities, and it also comes with advanced three-level safety features. With a storage capacity of 15 litres, this water heater is perfect for any family. It is also white in colour, making it a great addition to any home décor.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful heating
|No installation service
|Easy to use
|Doesn't hold hot water for long
|Cost-effective
4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4-Star Water Heater
Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater has multiple safety systems that suit your needs. This product comes in multiple capacities, including 10, 15, and 20 litres. It has a four-star rating, meaning it is highly energy efficient. It also has a metal body that makes it durable and long-lasting.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|The copper element ensures long life
|Costly installation service
|Equipped with child-safety mode
|Not very energy-efficient
|High-quality with metal body
5. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser
Check out the Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser. This instant water heater comes in a sleek white and blue design. It has a 3-litre capacity, making it perfect for providing hot water for one or two people. Plus, it has a stylish LED display that makes it easy to use.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly energy efficient
|Doesn't contain hot water for long
|Easy to install and use
|Not ideal for large families
|Gives instantly hot water
6. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater
Look no further than the Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater for a stylish and effective choice. This water heater has a sleek white finish that will complement any bathroom décor. It's also super easy to use — just switch it on and wait for the green indicator.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Gives instant hot water
|Doesn't contain hot water for long
|Easy and safe to use
|Not ideal for large families
|Attractive design that adds to the decor
7. Crompton Amica Water Heater (Geyser)
Crompton Amica is an energy-efficient and cost-effective water heater for your home. This water heater comes with free installation and connection pipes and is perfect for small families or homes with limited space. With a 5-star rating, it is one of the most energy-efficient water heaters on the market. The geyser offers the most powerful heating along with great safety system as well.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful heating system
|Lacks temperature control
|Advanced 3-level safety
|Installation services can be better
|Smart energy management
8. Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant Geyser
The Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH (White) is a high-quality instant water heater. For starters, it has a powerful heating element that can heat water quickly and efficiently. It also has a unique design that ensures no heat loss so that you can enjoy hot water all day long. Additionally, it comes with a 2-year warranty, so you can be sure that it is a reliable and durable product.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Heating is fast
|Low storage capacity
|Lightweight and stylish
|Plastic body
|Easy to install and use
If you're looking for a geyser that's ideal for Indian homes, you'll want to consider a few factors before making your purchase. First, you'll want to think about the climate in your area. If you live in a hot climate, you'll want a geyser that can withstand high temperatures. You'll also want to consider the size of your home and the number of people who will be using the geyser. A larger home will require a geyser with a higher capacity, and a family of four will need a geyser that can provide more hot water than a single person.
If you leave the geyser on for more than 3 hours, the water will become too hot, and the geyser will turn itself off. This safety feature prevents the water from getting too hot and causing damage.
You might be surprised to learn that the lifespan of an electric geyser can be quite long! An electric geyser can last for years with proper maintenance and care, providing you with hot water day after day. The lifespan can easily go up to 10 years.
The heating element in an electric geyser is one of the most important parts of the geyser. It is responsible for heating the water to the desired temperature. Without a heating element, an electric geyser would not be able to function.