Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

8 Amazing water heaters and geysers that will make your life easier

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 10, 2022 07:00 IST

Summary:

Water heaters are a basic necessity in every household, but finding the best quality is not easy. Here are the water heaters and geysers that you can consider.

Experience the best shower with a smart geyser

The best water heaters and geysers can make your life a lot easier. Not only do they provide you with hot water on demand, but they can also save you money on your energy bills.

With various water heaters and geysers on the market, it can be tough to decide which one to choose. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the 8 best water heaters and geysers to help you make an informed decision.

Water heaters and geysers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are small and compact, while others are large and bulky. But which one is right for you?

The answer to that question depends on a number of factors, such as your budget, the size of your home, and your hot water needs.

To help you make the right choice, we’ve compiled a list of India's 8 best water heaters and geysers. These products come from trusted brands and will make your life easier.

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

8 Excellent water heaters and geysers for a smart household


1. V-Guard Divino Water Heater

The V-Guard Divino Water Heater (Geyser) is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, durable water heater. This water heater is made of stainless steel and is rated 5 star-rated by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). It comes with a range of capacity from 5 litres to 25 litres. A 15-litre geyser could be a great choice for families or small apartments. You also get a two-year warranty to be assured of its quality and safety.

Key specifications:

  • Brand : V-Guard
  • Style : Divino
  • Heating element : Incoloy 800
  • Capacity : 6, 10, 15, 25 litres
  • Colour : White
  • Wattage : 2000 Watts

ProsCons
Easy to installSlow heating time
Energy efficientInstallation service could be better
Value for money 
V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre)
25% off
7,354 9,800
Buy now

2. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015

This vertical water heater from AO Smith is another best choice. It has a capacity of 15 litres and comes with a 5-star rating, making it one of the most energy-efficient models on the market. It also has a sleek white finish that will complement any home decor. The inner tank comes with 7 years of warranty, while you get 2 years of comprehensive warranty for the product.

Key specifications:

  • Brand : AO Smith
  • Heating element : Glass-coated heating element
  • Capacity : 15 litres
  • Colour : White
  • Wattage : 2000 Watts

ProsCons
Energy efficientCostly installation service
Great temperature controlComplex heat setting
Easy to install 

3. Crompton Arno Neo Water Heater

The Crompton Arno Neo 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater is a top-of-the-line water heater that is perfect for any home. This water heater comes in multiple capacities, and it also comes with advanced three-level safety features. With a storage capacity of 15 litres, this water heater is perfect for any family. It is also white in colour, making it a great addition to any home décor.

Key specifications:

  • Brand : Crompton
  • Heating element : Copper
  • Capacity : 15 litres
  • Colour : White
  • Wattage : 2000 Watts

ProsCons
Powerful heatingNo installation service
Easy to useDoesn't hold hot water for long
Cost-effective 
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
35% off
6,199 9,500
Buy now

4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4-Star Water Heater

Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater has multiple safety systems that suit your needs. This product comes in multiple capacities, including 10, 15, and 20 litres. It has a four-star rating, meaning it is highly energy efficient. It also has a metal body that makes it durable and long-lasting.

Key specifications:

  • Brand : Bajaj
  • Heating element : Copper
  • Capacity : 15 litres
  • Colour : White

ProsCons
The copper element ensures long lifeCostly installation service
Equipped with child-safety modeNot very energy-efficient
High-quality with metal body 
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater with Multiple Safety System, White
54% off
5,999 13,150
Buy now

5. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser

Check out the Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser. This instant water heater comes in a sleek white and blue design. It has a 3-litre capacity, making it perfect for providing hot water for one or two people. Plus, it has a stylish LED display that makes it easy to use.

Key specifications:

  • Brand : Havells
  • Heating element : Copper
  • Capacity : 3 litres
  • Colour : White

ProsCons
Highly energy efficientDoesn't contain hot water for long
Easy to install and useNot ideal for large families
Gives instantly hot water 
Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue)
38% off
3,645 5,870
Buy now

6. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater

Look no further than the Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater for a stylish and effective choice. This water heater has a sleek white finish that will complement any bathroom décor. It's also super easy to use — just switch it on and wait for the green indicator.

Key specifications:

  • Brand : Bajaj
  • Heating element : Copper
  • Capacity : 3 litres
  • Colour : White

ProsCons
Gives instant hot waterDoesn't contain hot water for long
Easy and safe to useNot ideal for large families
Attractive design that adds to the decor 
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater, White
46% off
2,973.69 5,500
Buy now

7. Crompton Amica Water Heater (Geyser)

Crompton Amica is an energy-efficient and cost-effective water heater for your home. This water heater comes with free installation and connection pipes and is perfect for small families or homes with limited space. With a 5-star rating, it is one of the most energy-efficient water heaters on the market. The geyser offers the most powerful heating along with great safety system as well.

Key specifications:

  • Brand : Crompton
  • Heating element : ISI-approved Nickel-coated special element
  • Capacity : 25 litres
  • Colour : White

ProsCons
Powerful heating systemLacks temperature control
Advanced 3-level safetyInstallation services can be better
Smart energy management 
Crompton Amica 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (Black & White)
37% off
7,899 12,500
Buy now

8. Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant Geyser

The Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH (White) is a high-quality instant water heater. For starters, it has a powerful heating element that can heat water quickly and efficiently. It also has a unique design that ensures no heat loss so that you can enjoy hot water all day long. Additionally, it comes with a 2-year warranty, so you can be sure that it is a reliable and durable product.

Key specifications:

  • Brand : Crompton
  • Heating element : ISI-approved Nickel-coated special element
  • Capacity : 3 litres
  • Colour : White
  • Wattage : 3000W

ProsCons
Heating is fastLow storage capacity
Lightweight and stylishPlastic body
Easy to install and use 
Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH (White)
37% off
2,769 4,400
Buy now

Comparison table:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
V-Guard Divino Water Heater (15L)Energy efficientEasy to InstallValue for Money
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 (15L)Energy efficientGreat temperature controlHighly durable
Crompton Arno Neo Water Heater (15L)Powerful heatingEasy to useCost-effective
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body Water HeaterThe copper element ensures long lifeEquipped with child-safety modeHigh-quality metal body
Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant GeyserHighly energy efficientEasy to install and useInstant water heating
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water HeaterInstant water heatingAttractive design that adds to the decorEasy and safe to use
Crompton Amica Water Heater (15L)Powerful heating systemAdvanced 3-level safetySmart energy management
Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH4-level safety systemLightweight and stylishEasy to install and use

Best value for money

We all love a good bargain, and when it comes to finding the best value for our hard-earned money, we want to ensure we're getting the most bang for our buck. That's why we've put together a list of the best value-for-money geysers out there.

All of the geysers mentioned above give great value for money, but if we had to make a choice, we would recommend V-Guard Divino and Bajaj New Shakti water heater. They offer multiple features, including powerful heating, safety assurance, and energy efficiency.

Best overall product

There are a lot of different factors that you need to consider when you're looking for the perfect water heater or geyser. But don't worry. We're here to help you out! The V-Guard Divino is the best if you are looking for the perfect geyser for a small family. It offers optimum heating with a 5-star rating and also provides great safety.

If you are looking for a compact and stylish geyser for one or two people, the Bajaj Splendora is a great option with 3 litres capacity. With powerful heating and energy-saving capacity, it is a good option.

How to find the perfect water heater or geyser?

Looking for the perfect water heater or geyser? Here are a few tips to help you find the perfect one for your home.

  • First, consider the climate in your area. If you live in a cold climate, you'll want a water heater that can maintain a high water temperature. Conversely, if you live in a hot climate, you'll want a water heater that can keep the water cooler.
  • Next, consider your family's needs. If you have a large family, you'll want a water heater with a high capacity. Conversely, if you have a small family, you'll want a water heater with a smaller capacity.
  • Finally, consider your budget. Water heaters range in price from around 3000 to 12000, based on the size and features. Pick the one that best fits your needs and budget.

Price list of all products

S.No.ProductPrice
1.V-Guard Divino Water Heater (15L) 7,500
2.AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 (15L) 10,500
3.Crompton Arno Neo Water Heater (15L) 9,500
4.Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body Water Heater 9,500
5.Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser 5,870
6.Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater 5,500
7.Crompton Amica Water Heater (15L) 11,500
8.Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH 4,490

''At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase''

RELATED STORIES
The Best Bladeless Heaters to Buy in 2022
Blazers for women: Versatile wear that flatter all body types
Amazon sale: Fetch up to 33% off on face scrubs
Havells water purifier: The best deals worth your money
Best Salicylic face washes don't make skin dry, work on reducing acne in winter

FAQs

1. What type of geyser is the best for Indian homes?

If you're looking for a geyser that's ideal for Indian homes, you'll want to consider a few factors before making your purchase. First, you'll want to think about the climate in your area. If you live in a hot climate, you'll want a geyser that can withstand high temperatures. You'll also want to consider the size of your home and the number of people who will be using the geyser. A larger home will require a geyser with a higher capacity, and a family of four will need a geyser that can provide more hot water than a single person.

2. What happens if the geyser is left on for more than 3 hours?

If you leave the geyser on for more than 3 hours, the water will become too hot, and the geyser will turn itself off. This safety feature prevents the water from getting too hot and causing damage.

3. What is the lifespan of an electric geyser?

You might be surprised to learn that the lifespan of an electric geyser can be quite long! An electric geyser can last for years with proper maintenance and care, providing you with hot water day after day. The lifespan can easily go up to 10 years.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS