8 Amazing water heaters and geysers that will make your life easier

Summary: Water heaters are a basic necessity in every household, but finding the best quality is not easy. Here are the water heaters and geysers that you can consider.

Experience the best shower with a smart geyser

The best water heaters and geysers can make your life a lot easier. Not only do they provide you with hot water on demand, but they can also save you money on your energy bills. With various water heaters and geysers on the market, it can be tough to decide which one to choose. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the 8 best water heaters and geysers to help you make an informed decision. Water heaters and geysers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are small and compact, while others are large and bulky. But which one is right for you? The answer to that question depends on a number of factors, such as your budget, the size of your home, and your hot water needs. To help you make the right choice, we’ve compiled a list of India's 8 best water heaters and geysers. These products come from trusted brands and will make your life easier. So, without further ado, let’s get started! 8 Excellent water heaters and geysers for a smart household

1. V-Guard Divino Water Heater The V-Guard Divino Water Heater (Geyser) is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, durable water heater. This water heater is made of stainless steel and is rated 5 star-rated by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). It comes with a range of capacity from 5 litres to 25 litres. A 15-litre geyser could be a great choice for families or small apartments. You also get a two-year warranty to be assured of its quality and safety. Key specifications: Brand : V-Guard

Style : Divino

Heating element : Incoloy 800

Capacity : 6, 10, 15, 25 litres

Colour : White

Wattage : 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Easy to install Slow heating time Energy efficient Installation service could be better Value for money

2. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 This vertical water heater from AO Smith is another best choice. It has a capacity of 15 litres and comes with a 5-star rating, making it one of the most energy-efficient models on the market. It also has a sleek white finish that will complement any home decor. The inner tank comes with 7 years of warranty, while you get 2 years of comprehensive warranty for the product. Key specifications: Brand : AO Smith

Heating element : Glass-coated heating element

Capacity : 15 litres

Colour : White

Wattage : 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Energy efficient Costly installation service Great temperature control Complex heat setting Easy to install

3. Crompton Arno Neo Water Heater The Crompton Arno Neo 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater is a top-of-the-line water heater that is perfect for any home. This water heater comes in multiple capacities, and it also comes with advanced three-level safety features. With a storage capacity of 15 litres, this water heater is perfect for any family. It is also white in colour, making it a great addition to any home décor. Key specifications: Brand : Crompton

Heating element : Copper

Capacity : 15 litres

Colour : White

Wattage : 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Powerful heating No installation service Easy to use Doesn't hold hot water for long Cost-effective

4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4-Star Water Heater Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater has multiple safety systems that suit your needs. This product comes in multiple capacities, including 10, 15, and 20 litres. It has a four-star rating, meaning it is highly energy efficient. It also has a metal body that makes it durable and long-lasting. Key specifications: Brand : Bajaj

Heating element : Copper

Capacity : 15 litres

Colour : White

Pros Cons The copper element ensures long life Costly installation service Equipped with child-safety mode Not very energy-efficient High-quality with metal body

5. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser Check out the Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser. This instant water heater comes in a sleek white and blue design. It has a 3-litre capacity, making it perfect for providing hot water for one or two people. Plus, it has a stylish LED display that makes it easy to use. Key specifications: Brand : Havells

Heating element : Copper

Capacity : 3 litres

Colour : White

Pros Cons Highly energy efficient Doesn't contain hot water for long Easy to install and use Not ideal for large families Gives instantly hot water

6. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater Look no further than the Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater for a stylish and effective choice. This water heater has a sleek white finish that will complement any bathroom décor. It's also super easy to use — just switch it on and wait for the green indicator. Key specifications: Brand : Bajaj

Heating element : Copper

Capacity : 3 litres

Colour : White

Pros Cons Gives instant hot water Doesn't contain hot water for long Easy and safe to use Not ideal for large families Attractive design that adds to the decor

7. Crompton Amica Water Heater (Geyser) Crompton Amica is an energy-efficient and cost-effective water heater for your home. This water heater comes with free installation and connection pipes and is perfect for small families or homes with limited space. With a 5-star rating, it is one of the most energy-efficient water heaters on the market. The geyser offers the most powerful heating along with great safety system as well. Key specifications: Brand : Crompton

Heating element : ISI-approved Nickel-coated special element

Capacity : 25 litres

Colour : White

Pros Cons Powerful heating system Lacks temperature control Advanced 3-level safety Installation services can be better Smart energy management

8. Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant Geyser The Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH (White) is a high-quality instant water heater. For starters, it has a powerful heating element that can heat water quickly and efficiently. It also has a unique design that ensures no heat loss so that you can enjoy hot water all day long. Additionally, it comes with a 2-year warranty, so you can be sure that it is a reliable and durable product. Key specifications: Brand : Crompton

Heating element : ISI-approved Nickel-coated special element

Capacity : 3 litres

Colour : White

Wattage : 3000W

Pros Cons Heating is fast Low storage capacity Lightweight and stylish Plastic body Easy to install and use

Comparison table:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 V-Guard Divino Water Heater (15L) Energy efficient Easy to Install Value for Money AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 (15L) Energy efficient Great temperature control Highly durable Crompton Arno Neo Water Heater (15L) Powerful heating Easy to use Cost-effective Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body Water Heater The copper element ensures long life Equipped with child-safety mode High-quality metal body Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser Highly energy efficient Easy to install and use Instant water heating Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater Instant water heating Attractive design that adds to the decor Easy and safe to use Crompton Amica Water Heater (15L) Powerful heating system Advanced 3-level safety Smart energy management Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH 4-level safety system Lightweight and stylish Easy to install and use

Best value for money We all love a good bargain, and when it comes to finding the best value for our hard-earned money, we want to ensure we're getting the most bang for our buck. That's why we've put together a list of the best value-for-money geysers out there. All of the geysers mentioned above give great value for money, but if we had to make a choice, we would recommend V-Guard Divino and Bajaj New Shakti water heater. They offer multiple features, including powerful heating, safety assurance, and energy efficiency. Best overall product There are a lot of different factors that you need to consider when you're looking for the perfect water heater or geyser. But don't worry. We're here to help you out! The V-Guard Divino is the best if you are looking for the perfect geyser for a small family. It offers optimum heating with a 5-star rating and also provides great safety. If you are looking for a compact and stylish geyser for one or two people, the Bajaj Splendora is a great option with 3 litres capacity. With powerful heating and energy-saving capacity, it is a good option. How to find the perfect water heater or geyser? Looking for the perfect water heater or geyser? Here are a few tips to help you find the perfect one for your home. First, consider the climate in your area. If you live in a cold climate, you'll want a water heater that can maintain a high water temperature. Conversely, if you live in a hot climate, you'll want a water heater that can keep the water cooler.

Next, consider your family's needs. If you have a large family, you'll want a water heater with a high capacity. Conversely, if you have a small family, you'll want a water heater with a smaller capacity.

Finally, consider your budget. Water heaters range in price from around ₹ 3000 to ₹ 12000, based on the size and features. Pick the one that best fits your needs and budget. Price list of all products

S.No. Product Price 1. V-Guard Divino Water Heater (15L) ₹ 7,500 2. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 (15L) ₹ 10,500 3. Crompton Arno Neo Water Heater (15L) ₹ 9,500 4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body Water Heater ₹ 9,500 5. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser ₹ 5,870 6. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater ₹ 5,500 7. Crompton Amica Water Heater (15L) ₹ 11,500 8. Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH ₹ 4,490

