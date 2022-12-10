Summary:
Choosing a suitable TV is tough. Concentrating only on the visuals and audio won't land you the best product. You need to compare other features as well. There are varieties of best Linux Smart TVs that we discuss below. Many have HDR Gaming, DTS Audio, 120 Hz display, and support for the most used OTT apps. Go through the list below to choose yours.
8 Best Linux Smart TVs
1. Vu 43GA (Black)
Vu Premium Series Full HD is among the best Linux Smart TVs. This VU product produces excellent picture quality with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Moreover, Dolby Audio output will surely enhance your viewing experience.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
2. Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model)
The Sony Bravia Full Smart LED TV lives up to the Sony brand name. The 60 Hz display looks stunning. It even has support for HDR Gaming and Screen Mirroring. This Sony Bravia product has the best audio performance among the best Linux Smart TVs.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3. Vu 32UA (Black)
With adaptive contrast and 1:1 pixels, Vu Premium Series Smart TVs provide a great visual experience. It supports Wireless IEEE 802.11: b,g,n, 2.4G Hz and has excellent wireless reception. The DTS HD sound is also great on this best Linux Smart TV.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
4. Hisense 55U7H (Black)
A 120 Hz display and a 10-bit panel will undoubtedly produce a praiseworthy display. Couple that with HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, and you get one of the best Linux Smart TVs in Hisense 4K Ultra HD QLED. It also supports ALLM VRR & FreeSync.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
5. Sony Bravia KLV-43W672G (Black)
The Sony Bravia KLV-43W672G is another Bravia series product packed with smart features. Apart from that, it also supports HDR, X-Protection PRO, and X-Reality Pro. USB tethering works better on this compared to other best Linux Smart TVs.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
6. Westinghouse WH32SP17 (Black)
The Westinghouse Wh32SP17 is another quality product you can have at your smart home. Apart from the superb display, this product has ample connectivity options. This one is the cheapest yet most potent among the best Linux Smart TVs.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
7. Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
The Croma Ultra HD Smart LED TV is your best bet if you want a large display at a reasonable price. The 4K display of this best Linux Smart TV looks stunning. The 60 Hz panel is supported by DTS Audio combined to give you a great experience.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
8. Sony Bravia 32W6100 (Black) (2020 Model)
The Sony Bravia W61 series is probably the most affordable among the best Linux Smart TVs from Bravia. Clear Audio+ and Clear Phase provide a clear audio experience. Also, there are premium smart features that you'll fall in love with.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Top 3 features of the best Linux Smart TVs
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Vu 43GA (Black)
|1920×1080
|60 Hz
|Dolby Audio, DTS HD
|Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model)
|1920×1080
|60 Hz
|Open Baffle Speaker, ClearAudio+ technology, TV MusicBox
|Vu 32UA (Black)
|1366 x 720
|60 Hz
|Dolby Audio, DTS HD
|Hisense 55U7H (Black)
|3840x2160
|120 Hz
|Dolby Atmos
|Sony Bravia KLV-43W672G (Black)
|1920×1080
|50 Hz
|ClearAudio+
|Westinghouse WH32SP17 (Black)
|1366 x 768
|60 Hz
|Surround Sound
|Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
|3840×2160
|60 Hz
|DTS Audio
|Sony Bravia 32W6100 (Black) (2020 Model)
|1366×768
|60 Hz
|Clear Audio+, Clear Phase
Best value for money best Linux Smart TVs
If you want an excellent return, go with the Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model). The 4K 60hz panel gives an outstanding visual experience. On top of that, you get Dolby sound that, in this price range, is hard to ignore. It also features a 50-inch screen that is sufficient for either a movie or console gaming. The Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model) also has ample connectivity options. It has 3 × HDMI ports, 2 × USB ports, 1 × AV Input Slot, and 1 × Rf slot. Overall, it is a well-balanced product and easily the most value-for-money option among the best Linux Smart TVs.
Best overall best Linux Smart TVs to buy in 2022
The Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model) is the leader among the best Linux Smart TVs currently. Packed with exceptional smart features, the Sony Bravia 43W6600 carries a Sony brand name that you can trust. This Bravia product features a 43-inch LED screen with a 1980×1080 resolution. The Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model) easily fits your living room's decor. Its sleek finish will instantly catch your eye. It also has an HDR and Motionflow XR 200 that increases the viewing experience, and with support for all the popular OTT apps, you can't ask for more.
How to find the perfect budget Best Linux Smart TVs?
There are a few things that you must check before purchasing the best Linux Smart TVs. Here are they:
Price list of the best Linux Smart TVs products
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Vu 43GA (Black)
|Rs. 18,999.00/-
|2.
|Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model)
|Rs. 40,752.00/-
|3.
|Vu 32UA (Black)
|Rs.12,099.00/-
|4.
|Hisense 55U7H (Black)
|Rs. 54,990.00/-
|5.
|Sony Bravia KLV-43W672G (Black)
|Rs. 46,820.00/-
|6.
|Westinghouse WH32SP17 (Black)
|Rs.8,499.00/-
|7.
|Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
|Rs. 28,990.00/-
|8.
|Sony Bravia 32W6100 (Black) (2020 Model)
|Rs. 24,699.00/-
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
If you are not in dire need of using Google apps and want a simple interface, then Linux operating system is the one to go with. It has a simple menu with basic settings. You can do all actions just like an Android TV on this one too! However, there are some limitations to third-party app installation.
Sony provides smart TVs with multiple operating systems. You can try a few of the best Linux Smart TVs from Sony, the Sony Bravia 32W6100 (Black) (2020 Model) and Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model). Both of these have an LED screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate
There are several Androdi-based smart TVs that have high refresh rates. However, the Hisense 55U7H (Black) has a whopping 120 Hz refresh rate that is on par with the best Linux smart TVs.
Just like other smart TV manufacturers, Hisense produces smart TVs with all operating systems. The Hisense 55U7H (Black) is among the best Linux Smart TVs. It has a 4K display with Dolby Atmos sound that will surely enhance your experience.
Vu provides a good balance of performance and price. The Vu 43GA (Black) and Vu 32UA (Black) are suitable for the best Linux smart TVs.