8 incredible options to select the best music system for your car

Summary: Having the best music system for car is crucial to enhance the pleasure of your journeys. A great music system will allow you to listen to leading FM stations, play your favourite songs from USB or CD, or connect your smartphone to enjoy your playlist.

Having the best music system for car will enhance your riding experience.

Best music system for car is no longer a luxury; it has rather become an essential part of the riding experience. Many car owners prefer to get their cars equipped with the best music system for car as soon as the car rolls out of the showroom. Then others get a suitable music system fitted after a while. Whichever category of car owners you belong to, there is no denying that having the best music system for car is crucial. While selecting the best music system for car,there are various factors you must consider. Features like Bluetooth, hands-free operation, touch display, and USB port are some of the essentials for a music system. Then, the music system you select must fit in your budget range and should come with a comprehensive warranty. To select the best music system for car, you must compare the products from different brands. This will help you make an informed decision. Read on to learn more about the fantastic options to select the best music system for car. Top 8 music systems for cars 1. Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth This car music system from Sony packs several exciting features for a great music experience while driving. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to groove to your playlist and attend important calls safely wherever you go. This music system supports voice-controlled operations enhancing its utility manifolds wherein you can easily operate your phone and the music system. All these features make it the best music system for car lovers. Specifications: Bluetooth : Yes, dual Bluetooth to connect two smartphones

Yes, dual Bluetooth to connect two smartphones DIN : Double Din

Double Din Voice control : Yes

Yes Display : In-line high-contrast LCD screen

: In-line high-contrast LCD screen Wi-Fi : No

: No Touchscreen : No

No USB Port : Yes

Yes Controller : Android

Pros Cons Amazing sound quality no XPLOD EQ setting Dual Bluetooth Connectivity No support for Steering control Great Display Competitive Price

2. Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System sports an impressive 9-in 1080p Full HD display. Powered by the latest Android 10 OS, it comes with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM for a lag-free user experience. The IPS capacitive touch panel comes with Gorilla Glass protection. Other features that make this a great option include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and steering wheel connectivity. Indeed, it could be regarded as the best music system for car lovers. Specifications: Display : 9-in 1080p Full HD

: 9-in 1080p Full HD Bluetooth : Yes

: Yes USB Port : Yes

: Yes Wi - Fi : Yes

- : Yes Power : 200W

: 200W GPS : Yes

: Yes Voice control : Yes

: Yes OS : Android 10

Pros Cons Excellent connectivity Apps in tablet mode Full HD 1080p screen Buggy connectivity with steering control Economical price Slow touch response Powerful sound

3. Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia Receiver DMH-220EX from Pioneer is a unique music system for your car with a huge 7-in touch display. It is an entry-level multimedia device designed for an incredible entertainment experience in your car. Features such as Bluetooth connectivity, audio streaming, USB playback, and reverse camera support make it an excellent choice. You can easily connect your smartphone and enjoy hands-free connectivity. Specifications: Controller : Android

: Android Bluetooth : Yes

: Yes Channels : 4

: 4 Wattage : 200 W

: 200 W Wi-Fi : No

: No Display : 7-in or 16 cm

: 7-in or 16 cm USB Port : Yes

Pros Cons Great sound quality High price Excellent connectivity Connection problems (sometimes) Customization options

4. Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT is a pocket-friendly option if you want a functional music system that offers excellent utility. Features like dual USB support, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone support make this single din music system a good option. With a maximum output of 200W and MP3 support, it delivers a cool music experience and ID3 Tag Hands free calling. Best music system for car lovers who want an economical option. Specifications: Display : 8-figure WMA display

8-figure WMA display USB : Yes, Dual USB

Yes, Dual USB Wattage : 200W

200W Channels : 2

2 Din : Single

Single Control : Remote

: Remote Compatibility: Smartphones

Pros Cons Economical price Limited functions Dual USB connectivity Bluetooth and hands-free operation Great sound

5. Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W Detachable Front Panel Car Stereo Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W detachable front panel car stereo could be the best music system for carif you want good features at a great price. This single-din system comes with a universal fit design and MP3 audio support. Features such as Bluetooth connectivity, SD Card slot, hands-free calling, dual USB ports and AUX input make it a great music system. The 7 colours cyclic display will surely capture your attention. Specifications: Display : LCD Display, 7 Colours Cyclic Display & Buttons Backlight

LCD Display, 7 Colours Cyclic Display & Buttons Backlight Wattage : 220W

: 220W USB : Yes, Dual USB

: Yes, Dual USB Bluetooth : Yes

: Yes Compatibility : Tablets, Smartphones, SD Card, USB

: Tablets, Smartphones, SD Card, USB Remote control : Yes

: Yes Warranty : Yes, 12 months

Pros Cons Economical pricing Limited features Dual USB connectivity Dedicated SD card slot Anti-theft Detachable Panel

6. AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen Car Stereo AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen Car Stereo is powered by the latest Android 10 OS and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The 9.5-in HD screen delivers an impeccable user experience with Google Play Store & Google Offline, and Online Maps. Other features include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and steering control connectivity. Front and back camera support makes this the best music system for car lovers. Specifications: Display : 9.5-in HD display

: 9.5-in HD display Wattage : 220W

: 220W USB : Yes, dual-USB

: Yes, dual-USB Wi-Fi : Yes

: Yes Steering control : Yes

: Yes GPS : Yes

: Yes System : Android

: Android Support : Smartphone and tablet

Pros Cons Front and back camera support High price 1024x600 HD display Android 10.1 system Great sound output

7. JXL 9 Inch (22cm) Car Android Double Din Player JXL 9 Inch (22cm) Car Android Double Din Player could be the best music system for carfor you if you desire great features at a cool price. This music system comes with a 1080p HD resolution and is powered by the latest Android 10.1. This device is powered by 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, making the capacitive touchscreen a pleasure to use. Some other standout features include USB 2.0 support, in-built Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a quad-core processor, and much more. Specifications: Display : 9-in 1080p HD display

9-in 1080p HD display System : Android 10.1

: Android 10.1 USB : Yes

: Yes Bluetooth : Yes

: Yes Gorilla glass : Yes

: Yes Warranty : 12 months

: 12 months DIN : Double DIN

: Double DIN Navigation : Yes

: Yes Camera support : Yes

Pros Cons Latest Android 10.1 OS Slow touch response 1080p HD resolution Average display Excellent connectivity Low Price

8. Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player is a power-packed performer with some excellent features. Its 1080p touch screen comes with an ultra IPS display and delivers a great user experience. This system runs on Android 10.0 OS and is powered by 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It offers support for both iOS and Android devices. It is loaded with features like Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi support, Hi-Fi Audio, screen mirroring, quad-core processor, and rear camera compatibility. Specifications: Display : 1080p Full HD Touch Screen Display

: 1080p Full HD Touch Screen Display Resolution : 1024 x 600 pixels

: 1024 x 600 pixels Bluetooth : Yes

: Yes Compatibility : Smartphones, Tablets, USB, Flash card

: Smartphones, Tablets, USB, Flash card Wi-Fi : Yes

: Yes USB : Yes

: Yes Wattage : 200W

: 200W Camera support : Yes

Pros Cons Great Price Slow response Excellent Features Full HD Screen Bluetooth 4.1

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth In-line high-contrast LCD screen Dual Bluetooth 220 W Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System 9-in 1080p Full HD Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 200 W Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia Receiver 7-in touch display Bluetooth 200 W Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver 8-figure WMA display Bluetooth 200 W Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W detachable front panel car stereo LCD 7 Colours Cyclic Display Bluetooth 220 W AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen 9.5-in HD Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 220 W JXL 9 Inch(22cm) Car Android Double Din Player 9-in 1080p HD Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 200 W Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player 7-in 1080p Full HD Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 200 W

Best value for money If you are looking for an economical option as the best music system for car,then Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver will be a great choice for you. This music system is loaded with exciting features and is available at an economical price, making it the best value-for-money option. Some of the popular features that this music system offers are Bluetooth connectivity, dual USB support, 200W sound output, remote control, and smartphone compatibility. But this single DIN system might not meet your requirements if you want a feature-loaded touch-screen music system. So, make your decision only after you have compared all the features.

Best overall product If you are looking for the best music system for car,then Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System can be a great choice. This music system has been rated highly by other users who have appreciated its overall performance. This music system boasts some cool features that make it the best music system for car. Some of its popular features are IPS Capacitive Touch Panel, Gorilla Glass Protection, Full HD Display, Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS support, Steering Wheel Connectivity, and Bluetooth connectivity. Compared with the features, the price of Rs. 7,499.00 appears quite reasonable. So, this is the system for you if you are looking for a well-rounded option at a great price. How to find the perfect music system for car? Selecting the best music system for car is a goal for all car owners. To find the best music system for car, you need to compare different options based on critical parameters. Some of the most popular parameters are Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, Touchscreen display, Steering control option, rear camera support, good sound output and several others. Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System ticks most of the boxes when compared to all these parameters. This music system comes at a reasonable price and enjoys good customer feedback. So, if you are looking for a good option as a music system for your car, then you may select the Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System. Price list

Product Price Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth Rs. 8,780.00 Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System Rs. 7,499.00 Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia Receiver Rs. 31,684.00 Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver Rs. 2,859.00 Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W detachable front panel car stereo Rs. 2,190.00 AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen Rs. 18,999.00 JXL 9 Inch (22cm) Car Android Double Din Player Rs. 7,999.00 Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player Rs. 6,999.00

