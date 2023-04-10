9 best budget-friendly Bluetooth earphones to consider By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Earphones with Bluetooth connectivity are a must-have utility accessory today.

Grab Bluetooth earphones to take calls and enjoy music on the move.

Earphones are a pair of small loudspeaker drivers worn around the user’s ear and are electroacoustic transducers. They convert electric signals to sound. It comes in handy whenever you feel like listening to an audio source privately. Earphones can be connected to signal sources like a radio, CD player, portable media player, mobile phone, video game console, etc. And the most popular way of listening to audio sources is by using Bluetooth earphones. These earphones connect to Bluetooth-enabled consoles, wirelessly making use of Bluetooth connectivity technology. It offers the advantage of connecting to the consoles and moving around freely, listening to the respective audio file. Below mentioned are the 9 best Bluetooth earphones in the India Market. 1. Boat Rockerz 261 in-Ear Wireless Earphones A fantastic 8 hours of playback and an ergonomic design are the two hallmarks of this BoAt product. With a dynamic driver of 11 mm and an awe-spiring IPX7 water protection, that earphone is adept in giving you an audio experience no matter where you are. It is a Bluetooth 4.1 device that features voice control. The in-line mic feature ensures efficient voice control and enhances your gaming and calling experience. Specifications Brand- Boat

Colour- Raging red

Model name- Rockerz

Product dimensions- 1.47 x 1.45 x 35 cm

Weight- 18.5 grams

Pros Cons High bass The maximum operating distance could be improved Long range

2. Philips Audio TAN4207BK Bluetooth In-ear earphone The earphone possesses a high–performance 10 mm driver and an automatic pause-and-play feature with magnetic earbuds. The AI ENC algorithm facilitates crystal-clear calls. The IPX5 waterproof design prevents damage caused by sweat and water. Also, it offers 20 hours of uninterrupted sound and has a type c quick charging facility. The supported hardware platforms are PC, Tablets, Smartphones, etc. Specifications Brand- Philips audio

Model- TAN4207BK/94

Model name- TAN4207

Product dimensions- 13 x 18 x 1.5 cm

Weight: 54 grams

Pros Cons Sweatproof The quick charge feature could be improved Fast charging Microphone included

3. Edyell 100 hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone This Edyell earphone can be considered one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in the Indian market. The main features of this earphone are its HI-FI stereo sound, Magnetic attraction, IPX5 waterproof technology, Fast type c charger, and comfortable wearing facility. It has got 10 mm long drivers with a voice assistance facility. The design is also exquisite, with a magnetic earpiece that keeps it together when not in use. It offers 100 hours of playtime with ultra-low latency, perfectly ideal for gaming, work-outs or vibing alone. Specifications Brand- Edyell

Model name- C6-Neckband

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: 13 x 21 x 2.5 cm

Weight: 180 grams

Pros Cons Extended hours of playtime The design could be improved Comfortable wearing

4. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless in-ear Earphones with a mic The most highlighted feature of this Bluetooth earphone is its fast charging facility offering 30 hours of battery after a 10-minute charging. Also, it has dynamic drivers for deep bass, and the anti-distortion audio technology makes the sound loud and clear. Also included is the AI noise-cancellation technology, which makes the audio clear. The device is helpful for all-day use and is skin friendly. The significant 12.4mm bass driver delivers uncompromisingly deep bass for powerful beats. The earphone dynamically adjusts the microphone's call noise, and the audio stays effortlessly clean. These features make this headphone one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in India. Specifications Brand- OnePlus

Manufacturer- JIANZXI RISOUND ELECTRONICS CO.LTD

Model number- E305A

ASIN- BOB3MNYGTW

Product dimensions – 12.4 x 17.5 x 1.3 cm; 27 grams

Pros Cons Fast charging technology Conventional looks AI noise cancellation Multiple features at a low price

5. JBL Tune 215BT The mentioned JBL product is one of the best Bluetooth earphones in the Indian Market and has multiple features offered at a fair price. You can experience more precise voice quality with these earphones. Also, it features Bluetooth 5.0 technology which enhances the connectivity between the headphones and the source device. It consists of 2 lithium polymer batteries which offer extended hours of standby time and is compatible with all Bluetooth devices. It features 12.5 mm drivers with a Dual pairing facility that can deliver pure bass. With less than 2 hours of charging, you can fully recharge the batteries. What’s more, 10 min of charging will give you 1 hour of playback. Specifications Brand- JBL

M

odel- JBLT215BTBLK

Model name- Tune

Dimensions- 3 x 10 x 16 cm

Weight- W18 grams

Pros Cons Long battery life The design could be improved Relatively low priced

6. Ptron Tangent Duo Made in India Bluetooth 5.2 wireless earphone with mic This low-cost earphone is made in India and is a Wireless Neckband with 24 hrs Playback time. It emits bold sound with the significant 13 mm drivers. With just 10 minutes of charging, you get around 3 hours of playback. Also, it has True Sonic bass boost technology and accepts voice assistants like Alexa. The earphones have a magnetic headpiece and are IPX water-resistant. This Bluetooth earphone is cheap and can be considered one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in India. Specifications Brand- pTron

Model name- Tangent

Product dimensions- 87 x 1.6 x 1.2 cm

Weight: 26 grams

Pros Cons Meagre price Battery performance could be improved Multiple features

7. Ptron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth wireless earphone with mic The device is a great pick considering its low price and added features. Ptron offers 10 hrs playtime after a full charge and has an advanced Bluetooth v5.0 feature. The microphone comes with advanced noise-cancellation technology. The device is lightweight and gets fully charged in 1.5 hrs. The ear tips are sweat resistant. Also, it has a low-latency streaming facility. It offers a dynamic sound quality with 10 mm neodymium active drivers and is specially engineered for Hi-Fi Audio performance. Specifications Brand- pTron

Colour: Dark Green

Item weight- 26 grams

Product dimensions- 8.8 x 0.9 x 0.9 cm

Pros Cons Very cheap Not long-lasting Multiple features Stylish

8. Mivi Collar 2B Wireless in-ear earphones This Bluetooth earphone follows the motto "Built to Sound Great, Always" and is considered one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in India at a low price tag. It is lightweight and loaded with multiple features. You can feel the Heavy bass with every musical note. It supports voice assistance and is available in various colour variants. The battery used is Lithium polymer, and the material is plastic. It has a microphone facility and offers high voice quality. Specifications Brand- Mivi

Model- BE5CL2B-BK

Model name- Collar 2B

Product dimensions- 46 x 1.5 x 1 cm

Weight: 29 grams

Pros Cons High-quality bass Durability could be improved Multiple features Multiple colour variants

9. Ptron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 wireless in-ear headphones This earphone has an extended playtime of 24 hours when fully charged and uses USB -C fast charging, which offers 3-hour play time with 10 min charge. The device is lightweight and uses Quick Connect BT 5.2 technology. It has an SBC Audio Codec with 20-band equalizer control. Voice assistant service is available, and there are multiple colour variants for selecting accordingly to your taste. The audio jack of the device is of USD type, and it includes integrated music and call controls. Specifications Brand- PTron

Item model number- Tangent

Audio Jack- USB

Weight- 26 grams

Product dimensions- 87 x 1.6 x 1.2 cm

Pros Cons Low price Not durable Multiple features Stylish

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Boat Rockerz 261 in-Ear Wireless Earphones High bass effect Long Bluetooth range Advanced features Philips Audio TAN4207BK Bluetooth In-ear earphone Fast charging technology Sweatproof Advanced features Edyell 100 hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone Comfortable to wear Long hours playtime Very user friendly OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless in-ear Earphones with mic. Fast charging technology available Availability of AI mechanism Very user friendly JBL Tune 215BT, 16 hrs Playtime with quick charge Long battery life Low price Durable Ptron Tangent Duo Made in India Bluetooth 5.2 wireless earphone with mic Low price Multiple features User friendly Ptron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth wireless earphone with mic Stylish Multiple features User friendly Mivi Collar 2B Wireless in-ear earphones Low price Multiple features User friendly Ptron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 wireless in-ear headphones Low price Multiple features Stylish

Best overall product All the products listed above are good in one way or other, so selecting an overall performer is a daunting task. The scenario is that if you have a smartphone or tablet, you need an excellent earphone. The price of earphones covers a wide range. From this article, you can understand that even cheap earphones have a wide range of features. You need to understand the fact that low-priced headphones will not last long. With wise care for quality, we vote for the Philips Audio TAN 4207BK as the best Bluetooth earphone in the list. The reason is its whooping 20 hours of playback time and quick charging feature. Moreover, it is packed with modern elements like sweat resistance and voice control, apart from a sleek design and superior sound control. Best value for money The one plus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless earphone can be considered the best value for money due to its multiple features at such a reasonable price. Additionally, it has a stylish and appealing design with an extended playback time. It is presently available on Amazon for Rs. 2,299. How to find the best earphone As you may know, the Indian retail market is congested with multiple options with overlapping features for any commodity. This is mainly because of India's high population and the readiness of international companies to invest in India. In the case of earphones, there are multiple brands with hundreds of products. So firstly, understand your needs and then set a budget. The ones that offer a longer playback time are usually at a higher price. You can go through the customer ratings and reviews to have an unbiased impression of the product. Finally, go for the product of your choice and purchase it.