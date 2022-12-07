9 Best hamilton beach coffee makers to buy By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:31 IST





Summary: Hamilton Beach coffee makers come in varied models. Hamilton Beach coffee makers are compact and customisable to varied coffee preferences.

Best Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker

Hamilton Beach is a popular name in the industry for kitchen appliances. Particularly, the coffee makers from this brand are known for their reliability and affordability. They are also known for their ease of use and some of the most exclusive features. Therefore, they make the best choice for homes and workplaces. The traditional Hamilton Beach coffee makers come in 10, 12 and 14-cup sizes, and the single-serve coffee-making machines brew 6 to 14 ounces in mugs. Check out the Hamilton Beach coffee makers below and opt for the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker. Best Hamilton Beach Coffee Makers 1.Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker This Hamilton Beach brew station is the only coffee maker that keeps your coffee tasting fresh for around 4 hours. It works the same way as a traditional, auto-drip coffee brewing machine, with the only exception being that it brews into its internal tank instead of a carafe. Owing to this innovation, the appliance makes your last cup of coffee taste as fresh as the first cup. And without a glass carafe, there are no worries of breakage or replacement. Specification • Price: Rs. 17,038 • Capacity: 12 cups • Coffee Maker Type: Drip Coffee Machine • Voltage: 110 volts • Wattage: 950 watts • Material: Glass • Product Dimensions: 28 x 20.8 x 38.5 centimetres • Weight: 408 g

Pros Cons Maintains fresh-brewed flavour Requires side tank version Good brewing options Uses hot plate to keep coffee warm Good pot-free design The tank should be insulated One-handed functionality The removable brew basket and internal tank for easy cleaning and fill-up

2.Hamilton Beach Commercial Coffee Maker Brew the perfect cup of coffee with the Hamilton Beach Commercial coffee maker with 4 cup capacity. This easy-to-use coffee brewing machine does not require expensive coffee capsules or cartridges. This quick coffee-making machine brews your favourite ground coffee within the shortest time possible. Specification • Price: Rs. 2,900 • Capacity: 4 cups • Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine • Voltage: 120 volts • Wattage: 550 watts • Material: Plastic • Product Dimensions: 18.3 x 23.6 x 30.8 centimetres • Weight: 454 g

Pros Cons Durable Not worth the money Easy to use

3.Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino Maker If you want café-quality results at home, then the Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino maker is for you. This coffee machine takes inspiration from European cafes and helps you have the best of rich-tasting cappuccino, latte and espresso without sacrificing convenience. Featuring a patented slide and lock technology, it is practically effortless to use the machine. It even comes with a selector dial for steam and espresso functions. Specifications • Price: Rs. 35,851 • Capacity: 850 grams • Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine • Voltage: 110 volts • Wattage: 1350 watts • Material: Plastic • Product Dimensions: 30.5 x 24.4 x 29.5 centimetres • Weight: 4 Kg 250 g

Pros Cons Easy setup Capacity needs to improve Space-saving Powerful with 15 bars of pressure Handsome design Removable water reservoir Swivelling steam wand for convenient milk frothing and steaming

4.Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable (49618) The Hamilton Beach 12-cup coffee maker is one of the best coffee-making machines from the price point. The markings on its carafe and tank are clear, and the controls are also easy to figure out. You can easily load it with your favourite coffee grounds while its carafe can conveniently go into the dishwasher for thorough cleaning. Available in the perfect size, this machine offers several features to fit your coffee brewing requirements. Specifications • Price: Rs. 16,718 • Capacity: 4 cups • Coffee Maker Type: Programmable Coffee Machine • Voltage: 120 volts • Wattage: 950 watts • Material: Plastic • Product Dimensions: 21.6 x 17.1 x 35.6 centimetres • Weight: 3 Kg160 g

Pros Cons Thorough manual Does not brew at the optimal temperature Quick brewing time The water tank is not easily accessible Automatic keep warm setting Unable to keep coffee hot for a couple of hours Easy to access basket Easy-to-use controls Easy-to-read markings Automatic shut off Dishwasher safe carafe

5.Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable Brew Station Dispensing Coffee Machine (47950) With the Hamilton Beach 12-cup coffee maker, and programmable brew station dispensing machine, you can easily brew coffee without needing a carafe. This coffee-making machine comes with a removable reservoir that makes it easier for the users to fill it with water. The machine brews coffee into an insulated tank and dispenses it into a mug or cup of your choice. Specifications • Price: Rs. 18,298 • Capacity: 12 cups • Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine • Voltage: 110 volts • Wattage: 950 watts • Material: Plastic • Product Dimensions: 25.5 x 26.5 x 36.5 centimetres • Weight: 3 Kg 140 g

Pros Cons Easy to access water tank Coffee does not stay hot for long Easy-to-use controls Does not brew coffee at the optimal temperature Automatic shut off

6.Hamilton Beach 46896A 10 Cup Coffee Maker with Vacuum Stainless Thermal Carafe This 10-cup coffee-making machine from Hamilton Beach brews coffee with a drip machine and even features a cone-shaped filter that ensures better extraction. This feature also gives the users better control over the strength of their coffee. Specifications • Price: Rs. 21,169 • Capacity: 10 cups • Coffee Maker Type: Vacuum Coffee Pot • Voltage: 110 volts • Wattage: 1025 watts • Material: Plastic • Product Dimensions: 28.6 x 20.8 x 37.1 centimetres • Weight: 2 Kg 940 g

Pros Cons Thumb-activated lid for easy pouring Slow brewing Cone filter for perfect extraction and flavour Robust, bold and regular brew strength options Decent price Easy to set and use

7.Hamilton Beach HB Espresso Maker 40715 A one-of-a-kind at-home espresso machine, the Hamilton Beach HB Espresso Maker 40715 boasts simple construction and easy usage. It has got everything that a coffee maker should have. One of its best features is the 15-bar pump which creates sufficient pressure. It features a boiler as its heating element while its water tank capacity is 1.5 litres, more than average for a high-class coffee machine. Specifications • Price: Rs. 28,482 • Capacity: 50 Fluid Ounces • Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine • Voltage: 110 volts • Wattage: 1050 watts • Material: Plastic • Product Dimensions: 33 x 20.8 x 31.3 centimetres • Weight: 4 Kg 190 g

Pros Cons Removable water reservoir with 40oz capacity Small boiler capacity Easy to set up, use and clean Coffee does not have an enriching flavour because of crema filter construction Can use ground coffee and pods The steamer produces several big bubbles Produces decent quality espresso Confusing indicator lights and buttons Frothing wand available Great build quality Durable One button start

8.Hamilton Beach 12 - Cup BrewStation Coffeemaker (48465-SAU) Silver This 12-cup brew station coffee maker from Hamilton Beach comes with one-hand drip-free dispensing functionality and no worries of breakage because of its non-glass carafe. It keeps coffee fresh for a long time owing to its softer keep-warm function with a 2-heater system. Perfect for small offices and homes, you can program it 100% for wake-up-ready coffee. Specifications • Price: Rs. 7,990 • Capacity: 1 cup • Coffee Maker Type: Standard Coffee Machine • Voltage: NA • Wattage: NA • Material: Plastic • Product Dimensions: 26.1 x 20.8 x 38.6 centimetres • Weight: 2 Kg 600 g

Pros Cons Adjustable auto-shut-off Limited features The tank can be removed for easy cleaning and filling Several coffee options Holds and maintains fresh-brewed coffee flavour

9.Hamilton Beach 49981A Single Serve Scoop Coffee Maker This sleek and compact single-serve scoop coffee machine comes with a stainless steel scoop that can also be used as a filter basket and doser. You need to scoop coffee, insert it into the machine, and start brewing. This versatile coffee maker delivers hot and tasty coffee within just two minutes of use. Specifications • Price: Rs. 7,349 • Capacity: 14 Fluid Ounces • Coffee Maker Type: Drip Coffee Machine • Voltage: 110 volts • Wattage: 1300 watts • Material: Glass • Product Dimensions: 21.2 x 17 x 22 centimetres • Weight: 2 Kg290 g

Pros Cons Easy to use Installation is difficult Easy to clean The filter needs to improve Quiet

3 Important features for best Hamilton beach coffee makers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker Customise your brewing options Internal heater to keep coffee at the perfect temperature One-handed simplicity of dispensing bar Hamilton Beach Commercial Coffee Maker 4 Cup Easy to use Durable Short brewing time Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino Maker Slide and lock technology Selector dial Space-saving dimensions Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable (49618) Large buttons and display for easy programming Automatic shut-off Quick brewing time Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable Brew Station Dispensing Coffee Machine (47950) Dispensing coffee maker Removable reservoir Insulated water tank Hamilton Beach 46896A 10 Cup Coffee Maker with Vacuum Stainless Thermal Carafe Drip machine Cone-shaped filter Three brew strengths Hamilton Beach HB Espresso Maker 40715 One-button start Café-quality coffee Comes with a frothing wand Hamilton Beach 12 - Cup Brew Station Coffeemaker (48465-SAU) Silver Non-glass carafe Programmable Choose from iced, regular and bold coffee V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater Stainless steel scoop Versatile Maintains standard water temperature

Best value for money The Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino Maker is the best value-for-money coffee maker because it delivers a superior quality-price ratio. It can also be the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker, although it does not have too many bells and whistles like the other products. It has got all the perfect ingredients for a great coffee brewing experience. Best overall Choose the Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker if you want the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker. It has an average rating with good reviews and is available within an affordable range. This straightforward machine has few fancy features but delivers great quality coffee. Not to mention, it even has a good build quality and timeless design. How to find the best Hamilton beach coffee maker? Consider the following when buying the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker: • Perfect Fit: Would your coffee maker sit perfectly on the countertop? So, before choosing the Hamilton Beach coffee maker, ensure measuring the space where you plan to place the machine. Determine the clearance between the cabinet bottom and the countertop. The majority of the coffee makers from Hamilton Beach fit under cabinets. • Permanent or Paper Filters: Decide whether you will use permanent or disposable paper filters. Remember, the permanent filters are more environmentally friendly, and you also do not need to replace them constantly. However, they require proper maintenance and regular cleaning as they can easily get stained. Also, expect a little difference in the coffee taste based on the type of filter you opt for. Based on these features, Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker emerges as the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker. Best Hamilton beach coffee maker price list

Best Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker Prices Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker ₹ 17,038 Hamilton Beach Commercial Coffee Maker 4 Cup ₹ 2,900 Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino Maker ₹ 35,851 Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable (49618) ₹ 16,718 Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable BrewStation Dispensing Coffee Machine (47950) ₹ 18,298 Hamilton Beach 46896A 10 Cup Coffee Maker with Vacuum Stainless Thermal Carafe ₹ 21,169 Hamilton Beach HB Espresso Maker 40715 ₹ 28, 482 Hamilton Beach 12 - Cup BrewStation Coffeemaker (48465-SAU) Silver Rs. 7,990 V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater Rs. 7,349 AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater Rs. 11,299

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase”